On the streets of Myanmar following military coup
Myanmar army armored vehicles drive past a street after they seized power in a coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 2. REUTERS/Stringer
A Myanmar soldier adjusts his face mask as he sits inside a vehicle in front of a Hindu temple in the downtown area in Yangon, Myanmar, February 2. REUTERS/Stringer
People line up outside a bank branch in Yangon, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer
Myanmar's military checkpoint is seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer
People walk at a market after army seized power in a coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 2. REUTERS/Stringer
Myanmar Army armored vehicles drive past a street after they seized power in a coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 2. REUTERS/Stringer
Myanmar soldier looks on through a windshield as he sits inside a vehicle in front of a Hindu temple in the downtown area in Yangon, Myanmar, February 2. REUTERS/Stringer
Military police member stands guard in front of a Hindu temple in the downtown area in Yangon, Myanmar, February 2. REUTERS/Stringer
People walk at a market after army seized power in a coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 2. REUTERS/Stringer
Myanmar's military checkpoint is seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer
Men walk in front of the Sule pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer
Myanmar's military checkpoint is seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer
People are seen at a market after army seized power in a coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 2. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers stand guard at a Myanmar's military checkpoint on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer
A Myanmar military checkpoint is seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman rides her bicycle in front of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party headquarters in Yangon, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer
An army vehicle is parked outside the parliament members' residence after Myanmar army seized power in a coup, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 2. REUTERS/Stringer
Myanmar soldiers sit inside a vehicle as they guard in front of a Hindu temple in the downtown area in Yangon, Myanmar, February 2. REUTERS/Stringer
A Myanmar soldier stands guard in front of a Hindu temple in the downtown area in Yangon, Myanmar, February 2. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers stand guard at a Myanmar's military checkpoint on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer
Police vehicles are seen lined up in Yangon, Myanmar, February 1. The Road/via REUTERS
Myanmar soldier sits inside a military vehicle in front of a Hindu temple in the downtown area, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 2. REUTERS/Stringer
Myanmar's military checkpoint is seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer
Myanmar soldiers look on as they stand inside Yangon city hall after they occupied the building, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers stand guard at a Myanmar's military checkpoint on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 1. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Kawaii Monster Cafe claimed by COVID
The iconic cafe and show venue that symbolizes Japan's "kawaii" pop culture, and is beloved by tourists and celebrities, has shut its doors in Tokyo after...
London funeral home offers dignity as UK COVID deaths surge
With the deceased arriving faster than they can be cremated or buried, the mortuaries at W. Uden & Sons are packed with coffins, but funeral director Matthew...
Myanmar military seizes power, detains Aung San Suu Kyi
Myanmar s military seizes power in a coup against the democratically elected government.
Russia detains thousands at protests against jailing of Kremlin critic Navalny
Riot police broke up protests across Russia in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, detaining more than 5,000 people who had braved the bitter cold and the...
MORE IN PICTURES
Biggest blizzard in years blankets Northeast in snow
A major winter storm sweeps over the U.S. east coast with nearly two feet of snow expected in some areas.
Kawaii Monster Cafe claimed by COVID
The iconic cafe and show venue that symbolizes Japan's "kawaii" pop culture, and is beloved by tourists and celebrities, has shut its doors in Tokyo after business dried up following the COVID-19 pandemic.
London funeral home offers dignity as UK COVID deaths surge
With the deceased arriving faster than they can be cremated or buried, the mortuaries at W. Uden & Sons are packed with coffins, but funeral director Matthew Uden said he refused to be numbed by the escalating toll: "These are people's loved ones, they're not numbers."
Myanmar military seizes power, detains Aung San Suu Kyi
Myanmar s military seizes power in a coup against the democratically elected government.
Russia detains thousands at protests against jailing of Kremlin critic Navalny
Riot police broke up protests across Russia in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, detaining more than 5,000 people who had braved the bitter cold and the threat of prosecution to demand he be set free.
Photos of the month: January
Our top photos from January 2021.
Life in locked down South Africa
South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 infections and deaths on the continent, and is now facing a troubling new variant of the virus that has been shown to evade antibody protection in lab studies.
America's COVID deaths surge as vaccines roll out
The United States is scrambling to inoculate most Americans by summertime, as the incoming Biden administration races to curb a pandemic it warns could still get worse.
With fresh reinforcements, Indian farmers face off with police
Thousands of Indian farmers marched overnight to reinforce protesting colleagues camping out on the outskirts of the capital, New Delhi, to press the government to withdraw three new farm laws that they say will hurt their livelihoods.