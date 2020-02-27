Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Feb 27, 2020 | 1:05pm EST

On the trail with Democrats in South Carolina

Elizabeth Warren is joined by musician John Legend at a campaign Get Out the Vote Event in Charleston, February 26. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Tom Steyer speaks at a meet and greet at Nacho Hippo in Myrtle Beach, February 26. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Denise Washington of Georgetown takes a photo before the start of a campaign event with Joe Biden in Georgetown, February 26. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Bernie Sanders rallies with supporters in Myrtle Beach, February 26. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Elizabeth Warren is reflected in an audience member's glasses while speaking at a campaign Get Out the Vote Event in Orangeburg, South Carolina, February 26. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Amy Klobuchar speaks to supporters at a campaign event at Founders Hall in Charleston, February 26. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Bernie Sanders rallies with supporters in North Charleston, South Carolina, February 26. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Joe Biden walks off the stage at the conclusion of the tenth Democratic 2020 presidential debate at the Gaillard Center in Charleston, February 25. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Pete Buttigieg smiles during an interview in the spin room after the tenth Democratic 2020 presidential debate at the Gaillard Center in Charleston, February 25. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Democratic presidential candidates take the stage for the tenth Democratic 2020 presidential debate at the Gaillard Center in Charleston, February 25. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Joe Biden supporters rally outside the tenth Democratic 2020 presidential debate at the Gaillard Center in Charleston, February 25. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Reuters / Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer debate at the tenth Democratic 2020 presidential debate at the Gaillard Center in Charleston, February 25. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Pete Buttigieg arrives to speak at the First in the South Dinner in Charleston, February 24. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
Joe Biden takes photos with people at the end of an event at College of Charleston in Charleston, February 24. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
Elizabeth Warren greets a girl before a "It's Our Time: Women with Warren" campaign event in Charleston, February 24. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
Pete Buttigieg hugs a supporter as he marches with striking McDonald's workers while campaigning in Charleston, February 24. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
Joe Biden meets with people outside a Community Resource Center in North Charleston, February 24. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
A woman watches through a window as Pete Buttigieg speaks during a church service at First Baptist Church of James Island in Charleston, February 23. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
Pete Buttigieg attends a church service at First Baptist Church of James Island in Charleston, February 23. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
Elizabeth Warren visits South Carolina voters at Bertha's Kitchen in North Charleston, February 14. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
