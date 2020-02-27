On the trail with Democrats in South Carolina
Elizabeth Warren is joined by musician John Legend at a campaign Get Out the Vote Event in Charleston, February 26. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Tom Steyer speaks at a meet and greet at Nacho Hippo in Myrtle Beach, February 26. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Denise Washington of Georgetown takes a photo before the start of a campaign event with Joe Biden in Georgetown, February 26. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Bernie Sanders rallies with supporters in Myrtle Beach, February 26. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Elizabeth Warren is reflected in an audience member's glasses while speaking at a campaign Get Out the Vote Event in Orangeburg, South Carolina, February 26. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Amy Klobuchar speaks to supporters at a campaign event at Founders Hall in Charleston, February 26. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Bernie Sanders rallies with supporters in North Charleston, South Carolina, February 26. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Joe Biden walks off the stage at the conclusion of the tenth Democratic 2020 presidential debate at the Gaillard Center in Charleston, February 25. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pete Buttigieg smiles during an interview in the spin room after the tenth Democratic 2020 presidential debate at the Gaillard Center in Charleston, February 25. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Democratic presidential candidates take the stage for the tenth Democratic 2020 presidential debate at the Gaillard Center in Charleston, February 25. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Joe Biden supporters rally outside the tenth Democratic 2020 presidential debate at the Gaillard Center in Charleston, February 25. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer debate at the tenth Democratic 2020 presidential debate at the Gaillard Center in Charleston, February 25. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pete Buttigieg arrives to speak at the First in the South Dinner in Charleston, February 24. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Joe Biden takes photos with people at the end of an event at College of Charleston in Charleston, February 24. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Elizabeth Warren greets a girl before a "It's Our Time: Women with Warren" campaign event in Charleston, February 24. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Pete Buttigieg hugs a supporter as he marches with striking McDonald's workers while campaigning in Charleston, February 24. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Joe Biden meets with people outside a Community Resource Center in North Charleston, February 24. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
A woman watches through a window as Pete Buttigieg speaks during a church service at First Baptist Church of James Island in Charleston, February 23. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Pete Buttigieg attends a church service at First Baptist Church of James Island in Charleston, February 23. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Elizabeth Warren visits South Carolina voters at Bertha's Kitchen in North Charleston, February 14. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Next Slideshows
World races to contain coronavirus
On the frontlines as authorities around the world battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Spanish hotel under quarantine over coronavirus
The 700-plus guests in Tenerife's H10 Costa Adeje Palace Hotel must stay in the hotel for 14 days to avoid any risk of spreading coronavirus, after four cases...
Deadly riots over India's citizenship law
At least 32 people have been killed in the deadliest violence to engulf India's capital New Delhi for decades.
Greek islanders protest construction of migrant centers
Riot police on the Greek island of Lesbos fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of stone-throwing protesters angry over the creation of a new detention center for...
MORE IN PICTURES
East Africa faces new locust threat
Countries in East Africa are racing against time to prevent new swarms of locusts wreaking havoc with crops and livelihoods after the worst infestation in generations.
World races to contain coronavirus
On the frontlines as authorities around the world battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Spanish hotel under quarantine over coronavirus
The 700-plus guests in Tenerife's H10 Costa Adeje Palace Hotel must stay in the hotel for 14 days to avoid any risk of spreading coronavirus, after four cases were detected there.
Deadly riots over India's citizenship law
At least 32 people have been killed in the deadliest violence to engulf India's capital New Delhi for decades.
Greek islanders protest construction of migrant centers
Riot police on the Greek island of Lesbos fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of stone-throwing protesters angry over the creation of a new detention center for migrants, the latest bout of unrest over the matter.
China's neighborhoods sealed off from coronavirus
Residents in China's apartment complexes, walled hutong neighborhoods and small villages ward off the coronavirus threat with improvised barricades, temperature checks and guard stations.
Egypt buries Mubarak, the 'Pharaoh' toppled by Arab Spring
Egypt held a military funeral for its former President Hosni Mubarak, bestowing the state's final rehabilitation on the man who ruled for 30 years until he was ousted in disgrace in a 2011 popular uprising.
Bosnian War: Then and now
Nearly a quarter of a century has passed since the end of the Bosnian war that finally sealed the collapse of Yugoslavia.
Best of Paris Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Paris Fashion Week.