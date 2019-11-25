On the UK campaign trail
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a sign he took off the packaging of a washing machine at Ebac electrical appliances manufacturer during a General Election campaign trail stop in Newton Aycliffe, Britain November 20, 2019. Frank...more
Leader of the Brexit Party Nigel Farage gestures during a general election campaign event in Seaham, November 24. REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Leader of the Brexit Party Nigel Farage drinks a pint with PPC candidate Mike Greene during general election campaign event in Peterborough, October 19. REUTERS/Chris Radburn
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon poses with the candidates, holding a "Stop Brexit" sign, during the SNP general election campaign launch in Edinburgh, Scotland, November 8. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Britain's Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson plants a tree as she visits the Razumovsky Academy during her general election campaign tour in London, November 16. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson poses for a photo wearing boxing gloves during a stop in his General Election Campaign trail at Jimmy Egan's Boxing Academy in Manchester, November 19. Frank Augstein/Pool via REUTERS
Leader of the Brexit Party Nigel Farage holds a sign with the party's slogan, during a general election campaign event in Peterborough, November 19. REUTERS/Chris Radburn
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to workers during a visit to Wilton Engineering Services, part of a General Election campaign trail stop in Middlesbrough, November 20. Frank Augstein/Pool via REUTERS
Leader of the Brexit Party Nigel Farage and parliamentary candidate for Easington, Julie Maughan, walk down the street during a general election campaign event in Seaham, November 24. REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson helps quality control staff during a general election campaign visit to the Tayto Castle crisp factory in County Armagh, Northern Ireland, November 7. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via REUTERS
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn visits Bentley, near Doncaster, to meet people affected by the flooding, November 12. REUTERS/Craig Brough
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts as he participates in a school art lesson, making a clay figure, during a general election campaign visit to George Spencer Academy, in Stapleford, west of Nottingham, November 8. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool...more
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage attends a general election campaign event in Sedgefield, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon visits Aberdeen South on the campaign trail, Aberdeen, Scotland, November 11. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn visits residents affected by flooding in Conisbrough, November 9. Danny Lawson/Pool via REUTERS
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn visits residents affected by flooding in Conisbrough, November 9. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon visits Aberdeen South on the campaign trail, Aberdeen, Scotland, November 11. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Leader of Britain's Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson plays with children during a general election campaign in London, November 9. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts as he talks with workers whilst weighing packaged tea bags during a general election campaign visit to the Tetley Tea Factory at Tata Global Beverages in Stockton-on-Tees, November 7. Daniel...more
Leader of Britain's Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson reacts as she speaks at a general election campaign in London,, November 9. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is informed about the procedure of testing the quality of chicken products, during a general election campaign visit to the headquarters of Iceland Foods in Deeside, Wales, November 8. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool...more
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson moves a pallet of chocolate biscuits in a -25 degree celsius storage unit, during a general election campaign visit to the headquarters of Iceland Foods in Deeside, Wales, November 8. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via...more
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts as he observes a school lesson during a general election campaign visit to George Spencer Academy, in Stapleford, west of Nottingham, November 8. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via REUTERS
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson pours tea as he meets with nursing staff during a general election campaign visit to King's Mill NHS Hospital in Mansfield, November 8. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via REUTERS
Leader of Britain's Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson tastes a toasted marshmallow during an election campaign visit to The Free Rangers Forest School in Midsomer Norton, Somerset, November 7. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson tastes whisky during a general election campaign visit to Diageo's Roseisle Distillery near Elgin, Scotland, November 7. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via REUTERS
Leader of Britain's Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson visits a science class at Hinchley Wood School during a general election campaign near Esher, November 6. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage wears boxing gloves at a general election campaign event at Bolsover Boxing Club in Chesterfield, November 5. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Leader of Britain's Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson speaks at the launch event for the party's general election campaign in London, November 5. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage visits a chip shop while campaigning in Sutton-in-Ashfield, November 5. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on the campaign in Stirling, Scotland, October 30. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks at a launch event for the Labour party's general election campaign in London, October 31. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage visits a clothing store while campaigning in Sutton-in-Ashfield, November 5. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage enters a boxing ring at a general election campaign event at Bolsover Boxing Club in Chesterfield, November 5. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Brexit Party chairman Richard Tice wears boxing gloves at a general election campaign event at Bolsover Boxing Club in Chesterfield, November 5. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn embraces an activist at a general election campaign event in Swindon, November 2. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage is interviewed after speaking during the Brexit Party general election campaign launch in London, November 1. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on the campaign in Stirling, Scotland, October 30. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets customers on a stall selling meat sandwiches while visiting the Royal Welsh Winter Fair in Llanelwedd, Wales, November 25. Dan Kitwood/Pool via REUTERS
