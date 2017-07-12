On Thoreau's Walden Pond
A woman swims in Walden Pond on what would have been the 200th birthday of Henry David Thoreau, author of the book "Walden," in Concord, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man writes on his laptop computer in the woods around Walden Pond. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A statue of Henry David Thoreau, author of the book "Walden," stands near Walden Pond. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A woman pauses at the site of the cabin of Henry David Thoreau, author of the book "Walden," on Walden Pond. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Two women walk along the shore of Walden Pond. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A rock with a quote from "Walden" is stacked at the site of the cabin of the book's author, Henry David Thoreau, on Walden Pond. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People sit on a beach on the shore of Walden Pond. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A quote from "Walden" stands at the site of the cabin of the book's author, Henry David Thoreau, on Walden Pond. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man walks along the shore of Walden Pond. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
