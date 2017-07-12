Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 12, 2017 | 7:15pm EDT

On Thoreau's Walden Pond

A woman swims in Walden Pond on what would have been the 200th birthday of Henry David Thoreau, author of the book "Walden," in Concord, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A woman swims in Walden Pond on what would have been the 200th birthday of Henry David Thoreau, author of the book "Walden," in Concord, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
A woman swims in Walden Pond on what would have been the 200th birthday of Henry David Thoreau, author of the book "Walden," in Concord, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
1 / 9
A man writes on his laptop computer in the woods around Walden Pond. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A man writes on his laptop computer in the woods around Walden Pond. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
A man writes on his laptop computer in the woods around Walden Pond. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
2 / 9
A statue of Henry David Thoreau, author of the book "Walden," stands near Walden Pond. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A statue of Henry David Thoreau, author of the book "Walden," stands near Walden Pond. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
A statue of Henry David Thoreau, author of the book "Walden," stands near Walden Pond. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
3 / 9
A woman pauses at the site of the cabin of Henry David Thoreau, author of the book "Walden," on Walden Pond. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A woman pauses at the site of the cabin of Henry David Thoreau, author of the book "Walden," on Walden Pond. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
A woman pauses at the site of the cabin of Henry David Thoreau, author of the book "Walden," on Walden Pond. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
4 / 9
Two women walk along the shore of Walden Pond. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Two women walk along the shore of Walden Pond. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Two women walk along the shore of Walden Pond. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
5 / 9
A rock with a quote from "Walden" is stacked at the site of the cabin of the book's author, Henry David Thoreau, on Walden Pond. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A rock with a quote from "Walden" is stacked at the site of the cabin of the book's author, Henry David Thoreau, on Walden Pond. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
A rock with a quote from "Walden" is stacked at the site of the cabin of the book's author, Henry David Thoreau, on Walden Pond. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
6 / 9
People sit on a beach on the shore of Walden Pond. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

People sit on a beach on the shore of Walden Pond. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
People sit on a beach on the shore of Walden Pond. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
7 / 9
A quote from "Walden" stands at the site of the cabin of the book's author, Henry David Thoreau, on Walden Pond. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A quote from "Walden" stands at the site of the cabin of the book's author, Henry David Thoreau, on Walden Pond. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
A quote from "Walden" stands at the site of the cabin of the book's author, Henry David Thoreau, on Walden Pond. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
8 / 9
A man walks along the shore of Walden Pond. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A man walks along the shore of Walden Pond. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
A man walks along the shore of Walden Pond. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Close-up of Jupiter

Close-up of Jupiter

Next Slideshows

Close-up of Jupiter

Close-up of Jupiter

A look at Jupiter, the solar system's largest planet, a gargantuan ball of gas -- mostly hydrogen and helium -- 11 times the diameter of Earth with more than...

Jul 12 2017
Preserved brains found in Spanish grave

Preserved brains found in Spanish grave

Archaeologists excavating a Spanish Civil War-era mass grave have found the naturally preserved brains of 45 people, eight decades after they were shot and...

Jul 12 2017
Portugal's island lighthouse keepers

Portugal's island lighthouse keepers

Lighthouse keepers keep the lights on and passing ships safe on Portugal's isolated Berlenga islands.

Jul 11 2017
Brazil's battle of the kites

Brazil's battle of the kites

Youth in a Rio de Janeiro slum stage kite battles, attempting to cut the lines of other players using a mixture of glue and glass on their reels.

Jul 10 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast