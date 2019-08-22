On tour with the Palestine Youth Orchestra

The Palestine Youth Orchestra is seen during a rehearsal at The Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Netherlands. "We can play but it is hard to travel," said Ibrahim, who had to travel two days from Nablus in the West Bank through neighboring Jordan to reach...more

The Palestine Youth Orchestra is seen during a rehearsal at The Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Netherlands. "We can play but it is hard to travel," said Ibrahim, who had to travel two days from Nablus in the West Bank through neighboring Jordan to reach Oslo, where the tour convened. "When we go to (the West Bank's) Birzeit or to Ramallah we pass through checkpoints. And especially when you have your musical instrument and get searched, you get asked 'What is this, why is this with you?'" he told Reuters TV. "It's always a hassle when you move from one town to another in order to meet." REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Close