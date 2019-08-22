On tour with the Palestine Youth Orchestra
Musicians of the Palestine Youth Orchestra, Palestinian Sari Tarazi and Sytake Pas from Norway, are seen after their rehearsal at the Theater Orpheus in Apeldoorn, Netherlands August 15, 2019. The Palestine Youth Orchestra, which has been touring...more
Ibrahim Masri of the Palestine Youth Orchestra is seen during a rehearsal at The Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Most international musicians would balk at the notion of a two-day journey to final rehearsals past military checkpoints on...more
Musicians of the Palestine Youth Orchestra perform at the Theater Orpheus in Apeldoorn, Netherlands. The members say they cannot gather the full orchestra at home because Israeli restrictions make it too hard to bring together members from Gaza, the...more
The Palestine Youth Orchestra is seen during a rehearsal at The Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Netherlands. "We can play but it is hard to travel," said Ibrahim, who had to travel two days from Nablus in the West Bank through neighboring Jordan to reach...more
Singer Nai Barghouti of the Palestine Youth Orchestra sings during a final performance at The Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Netherlands. With a program combining traditional classical and Arabic music, the orchestra played dates in Norway, Sweden,...more
Cellist Jude Qalawi embraces her friend after their last performance at The Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Netherlands. "They're always the best trips of my life. We get very close to each other, and we share unforgettable experiences," said Qalawi. She...more
The Palestine Youth Orchestra is seen during a final performance at The Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Conductor Vincent de Kort became involved with the orchestra after playing a concert in Jordan in 2017. "I think the music speaks for...more
Tibah Saad plays her cello during a rehearsal at the Theater Orpheus in Apeldoorn, Netherlands. Aged 14 to 27, its players on this tour came from Jerusalem, the Israeli-occupied West Bank, and inside Israel itself. There were also Palestinian...more
Palestine Youth Orchestra member Mostafa Saad plays the Oud outside his home in the Druze town of Mughar in northern Israel. An easier journey was had by Mostafa Saad, the 21-year-old concert master and lead violinist, whose two brothers and sister...more
Palestine Youth Orchestra member Omar Saad plays the violin as he practices at home in the Druze town of Mughar in northern Israel. None of the Saad brothers did army duty, despite coming from Israel's Druze Arab community, whose men usually serve in...more
Palestinian violinist Ibrahim Al-Masri rehearses as his parents watch him in their home in Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Palestinian violinist Ibrahim Al-Masri rehearses in his family home in Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Mostafa and Omar Saad play the violin as they practice at home in the Druze town of Mughar in northern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Palestinian musician holds his music equipment inside a bus prior his journey to Amsterdam, close to the Qalandiya checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A musician of the Palestine Youth Orchestra reacts during a rehearsal at The Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Netherlands. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
Palestinian Sari Tarazi and Sytake Pas from Norway are seen after their rehearsal at the Theater Orpheus in Apeldoorn, Netherlands. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
Musicians of the Palestine Youth Orchestra are seen backstage before their final performance at The Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Netherlands. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
Inigo Arnaiz from Spain performs at a homeless shelter in Amsterdam, Netherlands. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
Singer Nai Barghouti, who can't rehearse and play in her own country, is seen having lunch after arriving from Germany at the Amsterdam Museum, Amsterdam, Netherlands. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
Palestinian Tibah Saad teaches a few notes to musicians with the National Youth Orchestra at the Theater Orpheus in Apeldoorn, Netherlands. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
Singer Nai Barghouti sings during a final performance at The Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Netherlands. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
Musicians with the Palestine Youth Orchestra and the National Youth Orchestra are seen during a rehearsal at the Theater Orpheus in Apeldoorn, Netherlands. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
Musicians from the Palestine Youth Orchestra hug each other backstage after their last performance at The Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Netherlands. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
