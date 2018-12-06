Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Dec 6, 2018 | 7:10am EST

One country, one picture, one year

AFGHANISTAN: Women wait to cast their votes during a parliamentary election at a polling station in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 20, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

AFGHANISTAN: Women wait to cast their votes during a parliamentary election at a polling station in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 20, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2018
AFGHANISTAN: Women wait to cast their votes during a parliamentary election at a polling station in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 20, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
1 / 147
ALBANIA: Members of the opposition throw flour at Prime Minister Edi Rama during a parliamentary session in Tirana, Albania April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Florion Goga

ALBANIA: Members of the opposition throw flour at Prime Minister Edi Rama during a parliamentary session in Tirana, Albania April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
ALBANIA: Members of the opposition throw flour at Prime Minister Edi Rama during a parliamentary session in Tirana, Albania April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Florion Goga
Close
2 / 147
ALGERIA: A falcon is pictured as tourists sit at the terrace of a restaurant at the top of the Taksabt water dam in Tizi Ouzou, Algeria July 20, 2018. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

ALGERIA: A falcon is pictured as tourists sit at the terrace of a restaurant at the top of the Taksabt water dam in Tizi Ouzou, Algeria July 20, 2018. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Saturday, July 21, 2018
ALGERIA: A falcon is pictured as tourists sit at the terrace of a restaurant at the top of the Taksabt water dam in Tizi Ouzou, Algeria July 20, 2018. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
3 / 147
ANDORRA: Andorra's Jordi Alaez celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates during their game against Kazakhstan, Andorra la Vella, Andorra, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Albert Gea

ANDORRA: Andorra's Jordi Alaez celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates during their game against Kazakhstan, Andorra la Vella, Andorra, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Monday, September 10, 2018
ANDORRA: Andorra's Jordi Alaez celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates during their game against Kazakhstan, Andorra la Vella, Andorra, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
4 / 147
ANGOLA: Two men dig up bricks to re-use from a destroyed church in Kapende, a Congolese neighborhood in Lucapa, Angola, October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Eisenhammer

ANGOLA: Two men dig up bricks to re-use from a destroyed church in Kapende, a Congolese neighborhood in Lucapa, Angola, October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Eisenhammer

Reuters / Thursday, October 25, 2018
ANGOLA: Two men dig up bricks to re-use from a destroyed church in Kapende, a Congolese neighborhood in Lucapa, Angola, October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Eisenhammer
Close
5 / 147
ARGENTINA: A man looks inside a garbage container in Buenos Aires financial district, Argentina September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

ARGENTINA: A man looks inside a garbage container in Buenos Aires financial district, Argentina September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
ARGENTINA: A man looks inside a garbage container in Buenos Aires financial district, Argentina September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
6 / 147
ARMENIA: Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan react, after his bid to be interim prime minister was blocked by the parliament, during a rally in central Yerevan, Armenia, May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

ARMENIA: Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan react, after his bid to be interim prime minister was blocked by the parliament, during a rally in central Yerevan, Armenia, May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, May 01, 2018
ARMENIA: Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan react, after his bid to be interim prime minister was blocked by the parliament, during a rally in central Yerevan, Armenia, May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
7 / 147
AUSTRALIA: A lone tree stands near a water trough in a drought-affected paddock on Jimmie and May McKeown's property located on the outskirts of town of Walgett, in New South Wales, Australia, July 20, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

AUSTRALIA: A lone tree stands near a water trough in a drought-affected paddock on Jimmie and May McKeown's property located on the outskirts of town of Walgett, in New South Wales, Australia, July 20, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2018
AUSTRALIA: A lone tree stands near a water trough in a drought-affected paddock on Jimmie and May McKeown's property located on the outskirts of town of Walgett, in New South Wales, Australia, July 20, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
8 / 147
AUSTRIA: Members of the opening committee perform during a dress rehearsal a day before the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria, February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

AUSTRIA: Members of the opening committee perform during a dress rehearsal a day before the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria, February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
AUSTRIA: Members of the opening committee perform during a dress rehearsal a day before the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria, February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
9 / 147
BAHRAIN: A visitor looks at traditional light-shop in local souq at Bab al Bahrain in Manama, Bahrain June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

BAHRAIN: A visitor looks at traditional light-shop in local souq at Bab al Bahrain in Manama, Bahrain June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Friday, June 29, 2018
BAHRAIN: A visitor looks at traditional light-shop in local souq at Bab al Bahrain in Manama, Bahrain June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
10 / 147
BANGLADESH: Rohingya refugees crew a fishing boat in the Bay of Bengal near Cox's Bazaar, Bangladesh, March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

BANGLADESH: Rohingya refugees crew a fishing boat in the Bay of Bengal near Cox's Bazaar, Bangladesh, March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, June 11, 2018
BANGLADESH: Rohingya refugees crew a fishing boat in the Bay of Bengal near Cox's Bazaar, Bangladesh, March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
11 / 147
BELARUS: Belarusian hunters cut a killed elk as they take part in the hunting of wild ungulates near the village of Myshanka, Belarus October 6, 2018. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

BELARUS: Belarusian hunters cut a killed elk as they take part in the hunting of wild ungulates near the village of Myshanka, Belarus October 6, 2018. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, October 07, 2018
BELARUS: Belarusian hunters cut a killed elk as they take part in the hunting of wild ungulates near the village of Myshanka, Belarus October 6, 2018. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
12 / 147
BELGIUM: Wild bluebells, which bloom around mid-April and turn the forest completely blue, form a carpet in the Hallerbos, also known as the 'Blue Forest', near the Belgian city of Halle, Belgium, April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BELGIUM: Wild bluebells, which bloom around mid-April and turn the forest completely blue, form a carpet in the Hallerbos, also known as the 'Blue Forest', near the Belgian city of Halle, Belgium, April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
BELGIUM: Wild bluebells, which bloom around mid-April and turn the forest completely blue, form a carpet in the Hallerbos, also known as the 'Blue Forest', near the Belgian city of Halle, Belgium, April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
13 / 147
BOLIVIA: Members of the Diablada Urus group perform during the Carnival parade in Oruro, Bolivia, February 10, 2018. REUTERS/David Mercado

BOLIVIA: Members of the Diablada Urus group perform during the Carnival parade in Oruro, Bolivia, February 10, 2018. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
BOLIVIA: Members of the Diablada Urus group perform during the Carnival parade in Oruro, Bolivia, February 10, 2018. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
14 / 147
BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA: A man jumps from the Old Bridge during the 452nd traditional diving competition in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 29, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA: A man jumps from the Old Bridge during the 452nd traditional diving competition in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 29, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Sunday, July 29, 2018
BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA: A man jumps from the Old Bridge during the 452nd traditional diving competition in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 29, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
15 / 147
BOTSWANA: An aerial photograph shows the carcass of an elephant in the Mababe area, Botswana, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

BOTSWANA: An aerial photograph shows the carcass of an elephant in the Mababe area, Botswana, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
BOTSWANA: An aerial photograph shows the carcass of an elephant in the Mababe area, Botswana, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
16 / 147
BRAZIL: Silvina da Silva poses with her 2-year-old granddaughter Ana Sophia, who was born with microcephaly, at their house in Olinda, Brazil, August 7, 2018. Ana Sophia's mother Gabriela had planned to finish high school and study physical therapy. Now, she spends her days caring for her child. Her husband left shortly after Ana Sophia's birth. He could not accept their child's condition, Gabriela says, and does not pay child support. "I went into depression and my family helped me," she said. "If it was not for them, I would have gone crazy." Today, some relatives give moral support and Ana Sophia's paternal grandmother helps with her day-to-day care. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRAZIL: Silvina da Silva poses with her 2-year-old granddaughter Ana Sophia, who was born with microcephaly, at their house in Olinda, Brazil, August 7, 2018. Ana Sophia's mother Gabriela had planned to finish high school and study physical therapy....more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
BRAZIL: Silvina da Silva poses with her 2-year-old granddaughter Ana Sophia, who was born with microcephaly, at their house in Olinda, Brazil, August 7, 2018. Ana Sophia's mother Gabriela had planned to finish high school and study physical therapy. Now, she spends her days caring for her child. Her husband left shortly after Ana Sophia's birth. He could not accept their child's condition, Gabriela says, and does not pay child support. "I went into depression and my family helped me," she said. "If it was not for them, I would have gone crazy." Today, some relatives give moral support and Ana Sophia's paternal grandmother helps with her day-to-day care. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
17 / 147
BULGARIA: Bulgarian farmer Safet Ismail, 53, reacts next to storks that he saved in the village of Zaritsa, Bulgaria, March 21, 2018. Dozens of people from villages in northeastern Bulgaria brought storks into their houses after many of the birds were injured due to freezing temperatures and snowfalls in the area over the previous few days. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

BULGARIA: Bulgarian farmer Safet Ismail, 53, reacts next to storks that he saved in the village of Zaritsa, Bulgaria, March 21, 2018. Dozens of people from villages in northeastern Bulgaria brought storks into their houses after many of the birds...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
BULGARIA: Bulgarian farmer Safet Ismail, 53, reacts next to storks that he saved in the village of Zaritsa, Bulgaria, March 21, 2018. Dozens of people from villages in northeastern Bulgaria brought storks into their houses after many of the birds were injured due to freezing temperatures and snowfalls in the area over the previous few days. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
18 / 147
BURKINA FASO: Girls stand near a water pump in the village of Nedgo, near Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

BURKINA FASO: Girls stand near a water pump in the village of Nedgo, near Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
BURKINA FASO: Girls stand near a water pump in the village of Nedgo, near Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
19 / 147
BURUNDI: Former prisoners board a truck after being released from the Mpimba Central Prison as part of a mass presidential pardon, in Bujumbura, Burundi March 16, 2018. REUTERS/Evrard Ngendakumana

BURUNDI: Former prisoners board a truck after being released from the Mpimba Central Prison as part of a mass presidential pardon, in Bujumbura, Burundi March 16, 2018. REUTERS/Evrard Ngendakumana

Reuters / Friday, March 16, 2018
BURUNDI: Former prisoners board a truck after being released from the Mpimba Central Prison as part of a mass presidential pardon, in Bujumbura, Burundi March 16, 2018. REUTERS/Evrard Ngendakumana
Close
20 / 147
CAMBODIA: A farmer walks to work in Kampong Speu, Cambodia, July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

CAMBODIA: A farmer walks to work in Kampong Speu, Cambodia, July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Friday, July 20, 2018
CAMBODIA: A farmer walks to work in Kampong Speu, Cambodia, July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Close
21 / 147
CAMEROON: A street vendor walks past a bar called "Facebook" in Yaounde, Cameroon October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

CAMEROON: A street vendor walks past a bar called "Facebook" in Yaounde, Cameroon October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, October 02, 2018
CAMEROON: A street vendor walks past a bar called "Facebook" in Yaounde, Cameroon October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
22 / 147
CANADA: A building covered in ice sits at the base of the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, January 2, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett

CANADA: A building covered in ice sits at the base of the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, January 2, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
CANADA: A building covered in ice sits at the base of the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, January 2, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett
Close
23 / 147
CHILE: A cow is seen on land that used to be filled with water, at the Aculeo Lagoon in Paine, Chile, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Matias Delacroix

CHILE: A cow is seen on land that used to be filled with water, at the Aculeo Lagoon in Paine, Chile, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Matias Delacroix

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
CHILE: A cow is seen on land that used to be filled with water, at the Aculeo Lagoon in Paine, Chile, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Matias Delacroix
Close
24 / 147
CHINA: Vehicles are seen jammed on a express way near a toll station, at the end of the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

CHINA: Vehicles are seen jammed on a express way near a toll station, at the end of the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
CHINA: Vehicles are seen jammed on a express way near a toll station, at the end of the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
25 / 147
COLOMBIA: Yeimy (C), 37, gets emotional as her daughter Paula, 13, and son Juan, 17, console her as they revisit their home where they lived 12 years ago, when she was raped by four rebel fighters from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) during the five-decade civil war, as they take Reuters to the location in the countryside of Tolima, Colombia, June 13, 2018. Yeimy is one of many women starting to talk about the abuse they suffered during the civil war. "Since then, I have never had anyone. I couldn't let anyone close to me. I am not capable of finding happiness," she said. "I don't want a physical relationship with anyone." REUTERS/Nacho Doce

COLOMBIA: Yeimy (C), 37, gets emotional as her daughter Paula, 13, and son Juan, 17, console her as they revisit their home where they lived 12 years ago, when she was raped by four rebel fighters from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
COLOMBIA: Yeimy (C), 37, gets emotional as her daughter Paula, 13, and son Juan, 17, console her as they revisit their home where they lived 12 years ago, when she was raped by four rebel fighters from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) during the five-decade civil war, as they take Reuters to the location in the countryside of Tolima, Colombia, June 13, 2018. Yeimy is one of many women starting to talk about the abuse they suffered during the civil war. "Since then, I have never had anyone. I couldn't let anyone close to me. I am not capable of finding happiness," she said. "I don't want a physical relationship with anyone." REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
26 / 147
DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO: Mave Grace, 11, who had part of her arm chopped off by militiamen when they attacked the village of Tchee, stands with her sister Racahele-Ngabausi, aged two, in an Internally Displaced Camp in Bunia, Ituri province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, April 12, 2018. According to witnesses, militiamen killed her pregnant mother, her three brothers and injured her sister, Racahele-Ngabausi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO: Mave Grace, 11, who had part of her arm chopped off by militiamen when they attacked the village of Tchee, stands with her sister Racahele-Ngabausi, aged two, in an Internally Displaced Camp in Bunia, Ituri province,...more

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO: Mave Grace, 11, who had part of her arm chopped off by militiamen when they attacked the village of Tchee, stands with her sister Racahele-Ngabausi, aged two, in an Internally Displaced Camp in Bunia, Ituri province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, April 12, 2018. According to witnesses, militiamen killed her pregnant mother, her three brothers and injured her sister, Racahele-Ngabausi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
27 / 147
COSTA RICA: A man collects wood in a poor neighborhood in San Jose, Costa Rica, January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

COSTA RICA: A man collects wood in a poor neighborhood in San Jose, Costa Rica, January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
COSTA RICA: A man collects wood in a poor neighborhood in San Jose, Costa Rica, January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Close
28 / 147
CROATIA: A woman sunbathes at the pier on the Adriatic Sea in Brela, Croatia, April 28, 2018. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

CROATIA: A woman sunbathes at the pier on the Adriatic Sea in Brela, Croatia, April 28, 2018. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
CROATIA: A woman sunbathes at the pier on the Adriatic Sea in Brela, Croatia, April 28, 2018. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
29 / 147
CUBA: A voter walks to cast his ballot at a polling station in Havana, Cuba, November 26, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

CUBA: A voter walks to cast his ballot at a polling station in Havana, Cuba, November 26, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Sunday, November 26, 2017
CUBA: A voter walks to cast his ballot at a polling station in Havana, Cuba, November 26, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
30 / 147
CYPRUS: Two men walk near a giant cross of the Panagia Chrisospiliotissa church on the eve of Orthodox Easter on the outskirts of Nicosia, Cyprus April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

CYPRUS: Two men walk near a giant cross of the Panagia Chrisospiliotissa church on the eve of Orthodox Easter on the outskirts of Nicosia, Cyprus April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Saturday, April 07, 2018
CYPRUS: Two men walk near a giant cross of the Panagia Chrisospiliotissa church on the eve of Orthodox Easter on the outskirts of Nicosia, Cyprus April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Close
31 / 147
CZECH REPUBLIC: Fishermen set out to begin the traditional carp haul near the town of Trebon, Czech Republic October 15, 2018. REUTERS/David W Cerny

CZECH REPUBLIC: Fishermen set out to begin the traditional carp haul near the town of Trebon, Czech Republic October 15, 2018. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Monday, October 15, 2018
CZECH REPUBLIC: Fishermen set out to begin the traditional carp haul near the town of Trebon, Czech Republic October 15, 2018. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
32 / 147
DENMARK: Swimmers watch on as Anna-Bella, 26, who was born in Peru and converted to Islam at age 20, walks along the seafront in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

DENMARK: Swimmers watch on as Anna-Bella, 26, who was born in Peru and converted to Islam at age 20, walks along the seafront in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, July 30, 2018
DENMARK: Swimmers watch on as Anna-Bella, 26, who was born in Peru and converted to Islam at age 20, walks along the seafront in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
33 / 147
DJIBOUTI: Beach-goers watch as U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson passes in his motorcade after meetings at the Presidential Palace in Djibouti, March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

DJIBOUTI: Beach-goers watch as U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson passes in his motorcade after meetings at the Presidential Palace in Djibouti, March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, March 09, 2018
DJIBOUTI: Beach-goers watch as U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson passes in his motorcade after meetings at the Presidential Palace in Djibouti, March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
34 / 147
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: A soldier cleans the shores of Montesinos beach, which is covered in plastic and other debris, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: A soldier cleans the shores of Montesinos beach, which is covered in plastic and other debris, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Reuters / Friday, July 20, 2018
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: A soldier cleans the shores of Montesinos beach, which is covered in plastic and other debris, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Close
35 / 147
ECUADOR: A police officer embraces a dog, during a ceremony to retire police dogs from the force and give them for adoption to families, in Quito, Ecuador, May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Tapia

ECUADOR: A police officer embraces a dog, during a ceremony to retire police dogs from the force and give them for adoption to families, in Quito, Ecuador, May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Tapia

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
ECUADOR: A police officer embraces a dog, during a ceremony to retire police dogs from the force and give them for adoption to families, in Quito, Ecuador, May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Tapia
Close
36 / 147
EGYPT: Yehia, 2, who was diagnosed with cancer, kisses his mother at Zaza Ogaz's free housing for patients receiving treatment at a nearby cancer hospital, in Cairo, Egypt February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

EGYPT: Yehia, 2, who was diagnosed with cancer, kisses his mother at Zaza Ogaz's free housing for patients receiving treatment at a nearby cancer hospital, in Cairo, Egypt February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
EGYPT: Yehia, 2, who was diagnosed with cancer, kisses his mother at Zaza Ogaz's free housing for patients receiving treatment at a nearby cancer hospital, in Cairo, Egypt February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Close
37 / 147
EL SALVADOR: Luis Alfredo Alvarado Hernandez, member of the Torre Fuerte (Strong Tower) evangelical church poses for a picture at the San Francisco Gotera prison, in San Francisco Gotera, El Salvador, April 10, 2018. "I have been a gang member since I was 13 years old, but God showed me in dreams that there was a heaven and hell, for the love of my children I decided to leave the gang because there is no future in it," said Hernandez. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

EL SALVADOR: Luis Alfredo Alvarado Hernandez, member of the Torre Fuerte (Strong Tower) evangelical church poses for a picture at the San Francisco Gotera prison, in San Francisco Gotera, El Salvador, April 10, 2018. "I have been a gang member since...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
EL SALVADOR: Luis Alfredo Alvarado Hernandez, member of the Torre Fuerte (Strong Tower) evangelical church poses for a picture at the San Francisco Gotera prison, in San Francisco Gotera, El Salvador, April 10, 2018. "I have been a gang member since I was 13 years old, but God showed me in dreams that there was a heaven and hell, for the love of my children I decided to leave the gang because there is no future in it," said Hernandez. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
38 / 147
ERITREA: Addisalem Hadgu, reacts as he embraces his daughters, after meeting them for the first time in 18 years, at Asmara International Airport after Ethiopian Airlines ET314 flight arrived in Asmara, Eritrea July 18, 2018. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

ERITREA: Addisalem Hadgu, reacts as he embraces his daughters, after meeting them for the first time in 18 years, at Asmara International Airport after Ethiopian Airlines ET314 flight arrived in Asmara, Eritrea July 18, 2018. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Friday, July 20, 2018
ERITREA: Addisalem Hadgu, reacts as he embraces his daughters, after meeting them for the first time in 18 years, at Asmara International Airport after Ethiopian Airlines ET314 flight arrived in Asmara, Eritrea July 18, 2018. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Close
39 / 147
ESTONIA: People gather at a viewpoint looking at St. Olaf's Church in the Old Town of Tallinn, Estonia, August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

ESTONIA: People gather at a viewpoint looking at St. Olaf's Church in the Old Town of Tallinn, Estonia, August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2018
ESTONIA: People gather at a viewpoint looking at St. Olaf's Church in the Old Town of Tallinn, Estonia, August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
40 / 147
ETHIOPIA: Farmers transport teff from their farm in the town of Woliso, Oromia region, Ethiopia, October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

ETHIOPIA: Farmers transport teff from their farm in the town of Woliso, Oromia region, Ethiopia, October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Friday, November 02, 2018
ETHIOPIA: Farmers transport teff from their farm in the town of Woliso, Oromia region, Ethiopia, October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Close
41 / 147
FIJI: Officials and voters stand in a polling venue as heavy rain falls during voting for Fiji's general election near Suva, in the South Pacific nation of Fiji, November 14, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

FIJI: Officials and voters stand in a polling venue as heavy rain falls during voting for Fiji's general election near Suva, in the South Pacific nation of Fiji, November 14, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
FIJI: Officials and voters stand in a polling venue as heavy rain falls during voting for Fiji's general election near Suva, in the South Pacific nation of Fiji, November 14, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
42 / 147
FINLAND: The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over the sky near Rovaniemi in Lapland, Finland, October 7, 2018. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

FINLAND: The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over the sky near Rovaniemi in Lapland, Finland, October 7, 2018. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2018
FINLAND: The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over the sky near Rovaniemi in Lapland, Finland, October 7, 2018. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
Close
43 / 147
FRANCE: Firemen extinguish burning cars set afire by protesters wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher diesel fuel taxes, during clashes near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris, France, December 1, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

FRANCE: Firemen extinguish burning cars set afire by protesters wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher diesel fuel taxes, during clashes near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris, France, December 1, 2018....more

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
FRANCE: Firemen extinguish burning cars set afire by protesters wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher diesel fuel taxes, during clashes near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris, France, December 1, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
44 / 147
GAMBIA: A fisherman walks on the beach in the fishing village of Gunjur, Gambia, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Sylvain Cherkaoui

GAMBIA: A fisherman walks on the beach in the fishing village of Gunjur, Gambia, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Sylvain Cherkaoui

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
GAMBIA: A fisherman walks on the beach in the fishing village of Gunjur, Gambia, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Sylvain Cherkaoui
Close
45 / 147
GEORGIA: Servicewoman Tamar Kurkumuli, 25, holds her 3-year-old daughter Nino, before the oath-taking ceremony as Georgia marks the 100th anniversary of its independence in Tbilisi, Georgia, May 26, 2018. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

GEORGIA: Servicewoman Tamar Kurkumuli, 25, holds her 3-year-old daughter Nino, before the oath-taking ceremony as Georgia marks the 100th anniversary of its independence in Tbilisi, Georgia, May 26, 2018. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Saturday, May 26, 2018
GEORGIA: Servicewoman Tamar Kurkumuli, 25, holds her 3-year-old daughter Nino, before the oath-taking ceremony as Georgia marks the 100th anniversary of its independence in Tbilisi, Georgia, May 26, 2018. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Close
46 / 147
GERMANY: Germany fans react as they watch South Korea play Germany during the World Cup at a public viewing area at Brandenburg Gate, June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

GERMANY: Germany fans react as they watch South Korea play Germany during the World Cup at a public viewing area at Brandenburg Gate, June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, June 27, 2018
GERMANY: Germany fans react as they watch South Korea play Germany during the World Cup at a public viewing area at Brandenburg Gate, June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
47 / 147
GHANA: Boys play as a woman prepares smoked fish in Jamestown in Accra, Ghana, November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

GHANA: Boys play as a woman prepares smoked fish in Jamestown in Accra, Ghana, November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, November 28, 2018
GHANA: Boys play as a woman prepares smoked fish in Jamestown in Accra, Ghana, November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
48 / 147
GREECE: Two revellers are seen amid flare smoke as they celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

GREECE: Two revellers are seen amid flare smoke as they celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox...more

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
GREECE: Two revellers are seen amid flare smoke as they celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
49 / 147
GREENLAND: An iceberg floats in a fjord near the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland, June 24, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

GREENLAND: An iceberg floats in a fjord near the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland, June 24, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
GREENLAND: An iceberg floats in a fjord near the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland, June 24, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
50 / 147
GUATEMALA: Angelica Alvarez sits inside the home of her mother-in-law as rescue workers continue to search for the remains of her two children and their grandmother, after the eruption of the Fuego volcano, in San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, Guatemala, June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

GUATEMALA: Angelica Alvarez sits inside the home of her mother-in-law as rescue workers continue to search for the remains of her two children and their grandmother, after the eruption of the Fuego volcano, in San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla,...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
GUATEMALA: Angelica Alvarez sits inside the home of her mother-in-law as rescue workers continue to search for the remains of her two children and their grandmother, after the eruption of the Fuego volcano, in San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, Guatemala, June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
51 / 147
HAITI: A Voodoo believer covers his face with baby powder during celebrations in a cemetery in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, November 1, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

HAITI: A Voodoo believer covers his face with baby powder during celebrations in a cemetery in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, November 1, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, November 02, 2018
HAITI: A Voodoo believer covers his face with baby powder during celebrations in a cemetery in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, November 1, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
52 / 147
HOLY SEE: A young priest throws a snowball during a heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi

HOLY SEE: A young priest throws a snowball during a heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
HOLY SEE: A young priest throws a snowball during a heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
53 / 147
HONDURAS: A member of the MS-13 street gang looks out from a house as police patrol the street outside, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, September 29, 2018. The man was injured during a shoot-out between rival gangs MS-13 and Barrio 18 and died later of his injuries at a local hospital, according to a police report. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

HONDURAS: A member of the MS-13 street gang looks out from a house as police patrol the street outside, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, September 29, 2018. The man was injured during a shoot-out between rival gangs MS-13 and Barrio 18 and died later of...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 21, 2018
HONDURAS: A member of the MS-13 street gang looks out from a house as police patrol the street outside, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, September 29, 2018. The man was injured during a shoot-out between rival gangs MS-13 and Barrio 18 and died later of his injuries at a local hospital, according to a police report. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
54 / 147
HUNGARY: Hungarian women, wearing traditional costumes, fill their ballot papers at a polling station during Hungarian parliamentary elections in Veresegyhaz, Hungary April 8, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

HUNGARY: Hungarian women, wearing traditional costumes, fill their ballot papers at a polling station during Hungarian parliamentary elections in Veresegyhaz, Hungary April 8, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Sunday, April 08, 2018
HUNGARY: Hungarian women, wearing traditional costumes, fill their ballot papers at a polling station during Hungarian parliamentary elections in Veresegyhaz, Hungary April 8, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
55 / 147
ICELAND: Children play hockey on a frozen pond as the sun shines in Reykjavik, Iceland, March 11, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

ICELAND: Children play hockey on a frozen pond as the sun shines in Reykjavik, Iceland, March 11, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
ICELAND: Children play hockey on a frozen pond as the sun shines in Reykjavik, Iceland, March 11, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
56 / 147
INDIA: A Hindu woman worships the Sun god in the waters of a lake during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Agartala, India, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

INDIA: A Hindu woman worships the Sun god in the waters of a lake during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Agartala, India, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2018
INDIA: A Hindu woman worships the Sun god in the waters of a lake during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Agartala, India, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Close
57 / 147
INDONESIA: Lava streams down from Anak Krakatau (Child of Krakatoa) volcano during an eruption as seen from Rakata island in Lampung province, Indonesia, July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

INDONESIA: Lava streams down from Anak Krakatau (Child of Krakatoa) volcano during an eruption as seen from Rakata island in Lampung province, Indonesia, July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, July 20, 2018
INDONESIA: Lava streams down from Anak Krakatau (Child of Krakatoa) volcano during an eruption as seen from Rakata island in Lampung province, Indonesia, July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
58 / 147
IRAN: Iranian women gather during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to walk out of a 2015 nuclear deal, in Tehran, Iran, May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Tasnim News Agency

IRAN: Iranian women gather during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to walk out of a 2015 nuclear deal, in Tehran, Iran, May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Tasnim News Agency

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
IRAN: Iranian women gather during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to walk out of a 2015 nuclear deal, in Tehran, Iran, May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Tasnim News Agency
Close
59 / 147
IRAQ: People gather at the site of an explosion in Baghdad's Sadr City district, Iraq, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

IRAQ: People gather at the site of an explosion in Baghdad's Sadr City district, Iraq, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2018
IRAQ: People gather at the site of an explosion in Baghdad's Sadr City district, Iraq, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
Close
60 / 147
IRELAND: A man makes a phone call at the annual Maam Cross fair in the Connemara region of Maam Cross in Galway, Ireland, October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

IRELAND: A man makes a phone call at the annual Maam Cross fair in the Connemara region of Maam Cross in Galway, Ireland, October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
IRELAND: A man makes a phone call at the annual Maam Cross fair in the Connemara region of Maam Cross in Galway, Ireland, October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
61 / 147
ISRAEL: Lightning strikes over the Mediterranean sea during a rain storm near the city of Ashkelon, Israel, November 14, 2018. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

ISRAEL: Lightning strikes over the Mediterranean sea during a rain storm near the city of Ashkelon, Israel, November 14, 2018. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
ISRAEL: Lightning strikes over the Mediterranean sea during a rain storm near the city of Ashkelon, Israel, November 14, 2018. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
Close
62 / 147
ITALY: The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy, August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

ITALY: The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy, August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, August 15, 2018
ITALY: The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy, August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
63 / 147
IVORY COAST: People look at a car in a sewer after a flood in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

IVORY COAST: People look at a car in a sewer after a flood in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
IVORY COAST: People look at a car in a sewer after a flood in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
64 / 147
JAPAN: A bus is driven past a seawall in Yamada village, Iwate Prefecture, Japan, March 3, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

JAPAN: A bus is driven past a seawall in Yamada village, Iwate Prefecture, Japan, March 3, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
JAPAN: A bus is driven past a seawall in Yamada village, Iwate Prefecture, Japan, March 3, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
65 / 147
JORDAN: The moon is seen before a lunar eclipse over Amman, Jordan, July 27, 2018. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

JORDAN: The moon is seen before a lunar eclipse over Amman, Jordan, July 27, 2018. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Friday, July 27, 2018
JORDAN: The moon is seen before a lunar eclipse over Amman, Jordan, July 27, 2018. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
66 / 147
KAZAKHSTAN: A young hunter rests next to his tamed golden eagle during an annual hunters competition at Almaty hippodrome, Kazakhstan, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

KAZAKHSTAN: A young hunter rests next to his tamed golden eagle during an annual hunters competition at Almaty hippodrome, Kazakhstan, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
KAZAKHSTAN: A young hunter rests next to his tamed golden eagle during an annual hunters competition at Almaty hippodrome, Kazakhstan, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
67 / 147
KENYA: A resident reacts as he attempts to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi, Kenya, January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

KENYA: A resident reacts as he attempts to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi, Kenya, January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
KENYA: A resident reacts as he attempts to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi, Kenya, January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
68 / 147
KOSOVO: A man looks at his mobile phone amid morning smog in Pristina, January 30, 2018.

KOSOVO: A man looks at his mobile phone amid morning smog in Pristina, January 30, 2018.

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
KOSOVO: A man looks at his mobile phone amid morning smog in Pristina, January 30, 2018.
Close
69 / 147
LAOS: A girl uses a mattress as a raft during the flood after the Xepian-Xe Nam Noy hydropower dam collapsed in Attapeu province, Laos, July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

LAOS: A girl uses a mattress as a raft during the flood after the Xepian-Xe Nam Noy hydropower dam collapsed in Attapeu province, Laos, July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, July 27, 2018
LAOS: A girl uses a mattress as a raft during the flood after the Xepian-Xe Nam Noy hydropower dam collapsed in Attapeu province, Laos, July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
70 / 147
LATVIA: A woman poses for a picture next to an ice sculpture during the international ice sculpture festival in Jelgava, Latvia, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

LATVIA: A woman poses for a picture next to an ice sculpture during the international ice sculpture festival in Jelgava, Latvia, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
LATVIA: A woman poses for a picture next to an ice sculpture during the international ice sculpture festival in Jelgava, Latvia, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Close
71 / 147
LEBANON: A man holds a Lebanese flag during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon, November 22, 2018. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

LEBANON: A man holds a Lebanese flag during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon, November 22, 2018. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Thursday, November 22, 2018
LEBANON: A man holds a Lebanese flag during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon, November 22, 2018. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Close
72 / 147
LIBYA: Libyan children displaced from the town of Tawergha play in their camp in Benghazi, Libya, February 4, 2018. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

LIBYA: Libyan children displaced from the town of Tawergha play in their camp in Benghazi, Libya, February 4, 2018. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
LIBYA: Libyan children displaced from the town of Tawergha play in their camp in Benghazi, Libya, February 4, 2018. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
73 / 147
LITHUANIA: Hot air balloons take part in the Wind of Freedom 100 hot air balloon fiesta marking the country's centenary of restoring independence, in Kaunas, Lithuania, July 7, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

LITHUANIA: Hot air balloons take part in the Wind of Freedom 100 hot air balloon fiesta marking the country's centenary of restoring independence, in Kaunas, Lithuania, July 7, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
LITHUANIA: Hot air balloons take part in the Wind of Freedom 100 hot air balloon fiesta marking the country's centenary of restoring independence, in Kaunas, Lithuania, July 7, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Close
74 / 147
MACEDONIA: A man points his light at the Milky Way during the peak of the Perseid meteor shower at Mavrovo national park in Macedonia, August 12, 2018. REUTERS/OgnenTeofilovski

MACEDONIA: A man points his light at the Milky Way during the peak of the Perseid meteor shower at Mavrovo national park in Macedonia, August 12, 2018. REUTERS/OgnenTeofilovski

Reuters / Monday, August 13, 2018
MACEDONIA: A man points his light at the Milky Way during the peak of the Perseid meteor shower at Mavrovo national park in Macedonia, August 12, 2018. REUTERS/OgnenTeofilovski
Close
75 / 147
MADAGASCAR: An electoral official displays ballot papers during counting after the presidential election at a polling centre in Ambohidratrimo, Antananarivo, Madagascar, November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Malin Palm

MADAGASCAR: An electoral official displays ballot papers during counting after the presidential election at a polling centre in Ambohidratrimo, Antananarivo, Madagascar, November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Malin Palm

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
MADAGASCAR: An electoral official displays ballot papers during counting after the presidential election at a polling centre in Ambohidratrimo, Antananarivo, Madagascar, November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Malin Palm
Close
76 / 147
MALAWI: A child holds a book as U.S. first lady Melania Trump visits a school in Lilongwe, Malawi, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

MALAWI: A child holds a book as U.S. first lady Melania Trump visits a school in Lilongwe, Malawi, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, October 04, 2018
MALAWI: A child holds a book as U.S. first lady Melania Trump visits a school in Lilongwe, Malawi, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
77 / 147
MALAYSIA: Sea cucumber farmer Astinah Binti Jamari reaches for sea cucumbers on the seabed at her farm in Mapan Mapan, Sabah, Malaysia, July 7, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

MALAYSIA: Sea cucumber farmer Astinah Binti Jamari reaches for sea cucumbers on the seabed at her farm in Mapan Mapan, Sabah, Malaysia, July 7, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
MALAYSIA: Sea cucumber farmer Astinah Binti Jamari reaches for sea cucumbers on the seabed at her farm in Mapan Mapan, Sabah, Malaysia, July 7, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
78 / 147
MALDIVES: A construction worker looks on as the China-funded Sinamale bridge is seen in Male, Maldives, September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Ashwa Faheem

MALDIVES: A construction worker looks on as the China-funded Sinamale bridge is seen in Male, Maldives, September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Ashwa Faheem

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
MALDIVES: A construction worker looks on as the China-funded Sinamale bridge is seen in Male, Maldives, September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Ashwa Faheem
Close
79 / 147
MALI: A waste picker unloads garbage at a waste transfer station in Bamako, Mali, August 19, 2018. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

MALI: A waste picker unloads garbage at a waste transfer station in Bamako, Mali, August 19, 2018. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
MALI: A waste picker unloads garbage at a waste transfer station in Bamako, Mali, August 19, 2018. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
80 / 147
MALTA: People hold up photos of assassinated anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and lights on mobile phones during a vigil to mark 11 months since her murder in a car bomb, in Valletta, Malta, September 16, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

MALTA: People hold up photos of assassinated anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and lights on mobile phones during a vigil to mark 11 months since her murder in a car bomb, in Valletta, Malta, September 16, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit...more

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2018
MALTA: People hold up photos of assassinated anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and lights on mobile phones during a vigil to mark 11 months since her murder in a car bomb, in Valletta, Malta, September 16, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
81 / 147
MAURITANIA: Artisanal fishing boats are moored in the harbor at Nouadhibou, Mauritania, April 14, 2018. REUTERS/Sylvain Cherkaoui

MAURITANIA: Artisanal fishing boats are moored in the harbor at Nouadhibou, Mauritania, April 14, 2018. REUTERS/Sylvain Cherkaoui

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
MAURITANIA: Artisanal fishing boats are moored in the harbor at Nouadhibou, Mauritania, April 14, 2018. REUTERS/Sylvain Cherkaoui
Close
82 / 147
MAURITIUS: People look at the sunset from the beach in Bel Ombre, Mauritius, August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

MAURITIUS: People look at the sunset from the beach in Bel Ombre, Mauritius, August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, August 21, 2018
MAURITIUS: People look at the sunset from the beach in Bel Ombre, Mauritius, August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
83 / 147
MEXICO: Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, make their way to Tijuana from Mexicali, Mexico, November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

MEXICO: Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, make their way to Tijuana from Mexicali, Mexico, November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, November 20, 2018
MEXICO: Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, make their way to Tijuana from Mexicali, Mexico, November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
84 / 147
MONACO: A giraffe is seen during a photocall for the presentation of the 42nd International festival circus of Monte Carlo in Monaco, January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

MONACO: A giraffe is seen during a photocall for the presentation of the 42nd International festival circus of Monte Carlo in Monaco, January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
MONACO: A giraffe is seen during a photocall for the presentation of the 42nd International festival circus of Monte Carlo in Monaco, January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
85 / 147
MONGOLIA: Tsetse, 6-year-old daughter of Dukha herder Erdenebat Chuluu, rides a reindeer in a forest near the village of Tsagaannuur, Khovsgol aimag, Mongolia, April 21, 2018. Tsetse spends many hours every day darting through the forest on reindeer back. Because of their lighter bodyweight, children train young reindeer to get them used to carrying a rider and responding to a combination of vocal commands, prodding, heel-kicking and pulling the leash. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

MONGOLIA: Tsetse, 6-year-old daughter of Dukha herder Erdenebat Chuluu, rides a reindeer in a forest near the village of Tsagaannuur, Khovsgol aimag, Mongolia, April 21, 2018. Tsetse spends many hours every day darting through the forest on reindeer...more

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
MONGOLIA: Tsetse, 6-year-old daughter of Dukha herder Erdenebat Chuluu, rides a reindeer in a forest near the village of Tsagaannuur, Khovsgol aimag, Mongolia, April 21, 2018. Tsetse spends many hours every day darting through the forest on reindeer back. Because of their lighter bodyweight, children train young reindeer to get them used to carrying a rider and responding to a combination of vocal commands, prodding, heel-kicking and pulling the leash. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
86 / 147
MONTENEGRO: People swim to retrieve a wooden cross from the Moraca river during Epiphany Day celebrations in Podgorica, Montenegro, January 19, 2018. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic

MONTENEGRO: People swim to retrieve a wooden cross from the Moraca river during Epiphany Day celebrations in Podgorica, Montenegro, January 19, 2018. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic

Reuters / Friday, January 19, 2018
MONTENEGRO: People swim to retrieve a wooden cross from the Moraca river during Epiphany Day celebrations in Podgorica, Montenegro, January 19, 2018. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic
Close
87 / 147
MOROCCO: Women attend a demonstration against the lack of jobs and poverty in Jerada, Morocco, February 10, 2018. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

MOROCCO: Women attend a demonstration against the lack of jobs and poverty in Jerada, Morocco, February 10, 2018. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Saturday, February 10, 2018
MOROCCO: Women attend a demonstration against the lack of jobs and poverty in Jerada, Morocco, February 10, 2018. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
88 / 147
MOZAMBIQUE: The sun rises as fishermen seek clams and bait in Pemba, Mozambique, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

MOZAMBIQUE: The sun rises as fishermen seek clams and bait in Pemba, Mozambique, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2018
MOZAMBIQUE: The sun rises as fishermen seek clams and bait in Pemba, Mozambique, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
89 / 147
MYANMAR: A Shi'ite Muslim man bleeds after cutting himself while he takes part at the Ashura festival at a mosque in central Yangon, Myanmar September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

MYANMAR: A Shi'ite Muslim man bleeds after cutting himself while he takes part at the Ashura festival at a mosque in central Yangon, Myanmar September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Friday, September 21, 2018
MYANMAR: A Shi'ite Muslim man bleeds after cutting himself while he takes part at the Ashura festival at a mosque in central Yangon, Myanmar September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Close
90 / 147
NEPAL: Young Hindu priests take a holy bath together as part of a ritual during the Janai Purnima, or Sacred Thread, festival at the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 26, 2018. Hindus take holy baths and change their sacred threads, also known as janai, for protection and purification during the festival. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

NEPAL: Young Hindu priests take a holy bath together as part of a ritual during the Janai Purnima, or Sacred Thread, festival at the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 26, 2018. Hindus take holy baths and change their sacred threads,...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
NEPAL: Young Hindu priests take a holy bath together as part of a ritual during the Janai Purnima, or Sacred Thread, festival at the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 26, 2018. Hindus take holy baths and change their sacred threads, also known as janai, for protection and purification during the festival. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
91 / 147
NETHERLANDS: Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof Park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands, April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

NETHERLANDS: Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof Park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands, April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
NETHERLANDS: Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof Park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands, April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
92 / 147
NEW ZEALAND: New Zealand's Waisake Naholo runs away from the attempted tackle of Australia's Marika Koroibete during the 2018 Bledisloe Cup Rugby Championship, Auckland, New Zealand, August 25, 2018. REUTERS/Ross Setford

NEW ZEALAND: New Zealand's Waisake Naholo runs away from the attempted tackle of Australia's Marika Koroibete during the 2018 Bledisloe Cup Rugby Championship, Auckland, New Zealand, August 25, 2018. REUTERS/Ross Setford

Reuters / Saturday, August 25, 2018
NEW ZEALAND: New Zealand's Waisake Naholo runs away from the attempted tackle of Australia's Marika Koroibete during the 2018 Bledisloe Cup Rugby Championship, Auckland, New Zealand, August 25, 2018. REUTERS/Ross Setford
Close
93 / 147
NICARAGUA: Children are painted in red as part of the festivities in honor of Managua's patron saint Santo Domingo de Guzman in Managua, Nicaragua, August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

NICARAGUA: Children are painted in red as part of the festivities in honor of Managua's patron saint Santo Domingo de Guzman in Managua, Nicaragua, August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Wednesday, August 01, 2018
NICARAGUA: Children are painted in red as part of the festivities in honor of Managua's patron saint Santo Domingo de Guzman in Managua, Nicaragua, August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
94 / 147
NIGERIA: Kachalla Bukar, father of Aisha Kachalla, a missing student of Government Girls Science and Technical College, holds her daughter's dress in Dapchi, in the northeastern state of Yobe, Nigeria, February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

NIGERIA: Kachalla Bukar, father of Aisha Kachalla, a missing student of Government Girls Science and Technical College, holds her daughter's dress in Dapchi, in the northeastern state of Yobe, Nigeria, February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Friday, March 02, 2018
NIGERIA: Kachalla Bukar, father of Aisha Kachalla, a missing student of Government Girls Science and Technical College, holds her daughter's dress in Dapchi, in the northeastern state of Yobe, Nigeria, February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
95 / 147
NORTH KOREA: A soldier eats ice cream as she visits a zoo in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

NORTH KOREA: A soldier eats ice cream as she visits a zoo in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
NORTH KOREA: A soldier eats ice cream as she visits a zoo in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
96 / 147
NORWAY: Reindeer walk on the Finnmark Plateau, Norway, June 16, 2018. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

NORWAY: Reindeer walk on the Finnmark Plateau, Norway, June 16, 2018. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
NORWAY: Reindeer walk on the Finnmark Plateau, Norway, June 16, 2018. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
97 / 147
OMAN: Children from a local neighborhood play in a roadside puddle accumulated from rain brought by Cyclone Luban in Salalah, Oman, October 13, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

OMAN: Children from a local neighborhood play in a roadside puddle accumulated from rain brought by Cyclone Luban in Salalah, Oman, October 13, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, October 13, 2018
OMAN: Children from a local neighborhood play in a roadside puddle accumulated from rain brought by Cyclone Luban in Salalah, Oman, October 13, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
98 / 147
PAKISTAN: A boy flies a kite with friends along the dry bed of Lyari River in Karachi, Pakistan, October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

PAKISTAN: A boy flies a kite with friends along the dry bed of Lyari River in Karachi, Pakistan, October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Tuesday, October 23, 2018
PAKISTAN: A boy flies a kite with friends along the dry bed of Lyari River in Karachi, Pakistan, October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
99 / 147
PANAMA: Women walk during the Pollera Conga Parade to celebrate the country s African heritage, in Portobelo, Colon, Panama, April 14, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Lemos

PANAMA: Women walk during the Pollera Conga Parade to celebrate the country s African heritage, in Portobelo, Colon, Panama, April 14, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Lemos

Reuters / Sunday, April 15, 2018
PANAMA: Women walk during the Pollera Conga Parade to celebrate the country s African heritage, in Portobelo, Colon, Panama, April 14, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Lemos
Close
100 / 147
PAPUA NEW GUINEA: A traditional dancer from the Southern Highlands of Papua New Guinea waits for Chinese President Xi Jinping to arrive ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

PAPUA NEW GUINEA: A traditional dancer from the Southern Highlands of Papua New Guinea waits for Chinese President Xi Jinping to arrive ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, November 15,...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 15, 2018
PAPUA NEW GUINEA: A traditional dancer from the Southern Highlands of Papua New Guinea waits for Chinese President Xi Jinping to arrive ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
101 / 147
PARAGUAY: Members of Paraguayan Army's Special Forces Cavalry, one of them with a snake around his neck, walk in front of Paraguay's new President Mario Abdo Benitez (not pictured) during a military parade in Asuncion, Paraguay August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

PARAGUAY: Members of Paraguayan Army's Special Forces Cavalry, one of them with a snake around his neck, walk in front of Paraguay's new President Mario Abdo Benitez (not pictured) during a military parade in Asuncion, Paraguay August 15, 2018....more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 15, 2018
PARAGUAY: Members of Paraguayan Army's Special Forces Cavalry, one of them with a snake around his neck, walk in front of Paraguay's new President Mario Abdo Benitez (not pictured) during a military parade in Asuncion, Paraguay August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
102 / 147
PERU: A shoe cleaner sleeps during a protest against corruption in public institutions, in Lima, Peru, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/ Guadalupe Pardo

PERU: A shoe cleaner sleeps during a protest against corruption in public institutions, in Lima, Peru, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/ Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
PERU: A shoe cleaner sleeps during a protest against corruption in public institutions, in Lima, Peru, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/ Guadalupe Pardo
Close
103 / 147
PHILIPPINES: People take a dip in the flowing waters of Wawa Dam in Rodriguez, Rizal province, Philippines, March 4, 2018. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao

PHILIPPINES: People take a dip in the flowing waters of Wawa Dam in Rodriguez, Rizal province, Philippines, March 4, 2018. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
PHILIPPINES: People take a dip in the flowing waters of Wawa Dam in Rodriguez, Rizal province, Philippines, March 4, 2018. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao
Close
104 / 147
POLAND: A miner holds a chain to get his clothes at the cloakroom inside the Wieczorek mine, in Nikiszowiec district in Katowice, Poland, November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

POLAND: A miner holds a chain to get his clothes at the cloakroom inside the Wieczorek mine, in Nikiszowiec district in Katowice, Poland, November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Thursday, November 29, 2018
POLAND: A miner holds a chain to get his clothes at the cloakroom inside the Wieczorek mine, in Nikiszowiec district in Katowice, Poland, November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
105 / 147
PORTUGAL: Fishermen are seen at work in the port of Matosinhos, Portugal, May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

PORTUGAL: Fishermen are seen at work in the port of Matosinhos, Portugal, May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
PORTUGAL: Fishermen are seen at work in the port of Matosinhos, Portugal, May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Close
106 / 147
QATAR: Participants fly kites during an international kite festival in Doha, Qatar, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

QATAR: Participants fly kites during an international kite festival in Doha, Qatar, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2018
QATAR: Participants fly kites during an international kite festival in Doha, Qatar, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari
Close
107 / 147
ROMANIA: An LGBT activist reacts during an event organized by the LGBT rights group "Mozaiq" in downtown Bucharest, Romania, October 7, 2018. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

ROMANIA: An LGBT activist reacts during an event organized by the LGBT rights group "Mozaiq" in downtown Bucharest, Romania, October 7, 2018. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, October 07, 2018
ROMANIA: An LGBT activist reacts during an event organized by the LGBT rights group "Mozaiq" in downtown Bucharest, Romania, October 7, 2018. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS
Close
108 / 147
RUSSIA: Russian service members push a bus along an avenue in Moscow, Russia, August 20, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

RUSSIA: Russian service members push a bus along an avenue in Moscow, Russia, August 20, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
RUSSIA: Russian service members push a bus along an avenue in Moscow, Russia, August 20, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
109 / 147
RWANDA: An endangered baby high mountain gorilla from the Sabyinyo family plays inside the forest within the Volcanoes National Park near Kinigi, northwestern Rwanda, January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

RWANDA: An endangered baby high mountain gorilla from the Sabyinyo family plays inside the forest within the Volcanoes National Park near Kinigi, northwestern Rwanda, January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Thursday, January 11, 2018
RWANDA: An endangered baby high mountain gorilla from the Sabyinyo family plays inside the forest within the Volcanoes National Park near Kinigi, northwestern Rwanda, January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
110 / 147
SAUDI ARABIA: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman poses for a selfie during the Future Investment Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Kalin

SAUDI ARABIA: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman poses for a selfie during the Future Investment Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Kalin

Reuters / Tuesday, November 27, 2018
SAUDI ARABIA: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman poses for a selfie during the Future Investment Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Kalin
Close
111 / 147
SENEGAL: A boy plays with pelicans in Yoff, commune of Dakar, Senegal March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

SENEGAL: A boy plays with pelicans in Yoff, commune of Dakar, Senegal March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
SENEGAL: A boy plays with pelicans in Yoff, commune of Dakar, Senegal March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
112 / 147
SERBIA: A pig feeds on sandbanks which emerged amid Danube River's lowest water levels this year, in Beska, Serbia, October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

SERBIA: A pig feeds on sandbanks which emerged amid Danube River's lowest water levels this year, in Beska, Serbia, October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
SERBIA: A pig feeds on sandbanks which emerged amid Danube River's lowest water levels this year, in Beska, Serbia, October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
113 / 147
SIERRA LEONE: An anti-riot policeman drags away a supporter of Sierra Leone People's Party (SLPP) during a protest against the police attempting to search the offices of Julius Maada Bio, the presidential candidate for (SLPP) in Freetown, Sierra Leone, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Olivia Acland

SIERRA LEONE: An anti-riot policeman drags away a supporter of Sierra Leone People's Party (SLPP) during a protest against the police attempting to search the offices of Julius Maada Bio, the presidential candidate for (SLPP) in Freetown, Sierra...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
SIERRA LEONE: An anti-riot policeman drags away a supporter of Sierra Leone People's Party (SLPP) during a protest against the police attempting to search the offices of Julius Maada Bio, the presidential candidate for (SLPP) in Freetown, Sierra Leone, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Olivia Acland
Close
114 / 147
SINGAPORE: A man swims in a hotel pool at the Pan Pacific Hotel in Singapore September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE: A man swims in a hotel pool at the Pan Pacific Hotel in Singapore September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
SINGAPORE: A man swims in a hotel pool at the Pan Pacific Hotel in Singapore September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
115 / 147
SLOVENIA: Swans fly over Lake Zbilje in Medvode, Slovenia, February 2, 2018. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

SLOVENIA: Swans fly over Lake Zbilje in Medvode, Slovenia, February 2, 2018. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Friday, February 02, 2018
SLOVENIA: Swans fly over Lake Zbilje in Medvode, Slovenia, February 2, 2018. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Close
116 / 147
SOMALIA: A Somali security officer walks past a child as he secures the scene of an explosion at a market in Wadajir district in Mogadishu, Somalia, November 26, 2018 REUTERS/Feisal Omar

SOMALIA: A Somali security officer walks past a child as he secures the scene of an explosion at a market in Wadajir district in Mogadishu, Somalia, November 26, 2018 REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Monday, November 26, 2018
SOMALIA: A Somali security officer walks past a child as he secures the scene of an explosion at a market in Wadajir district in Mogadishu, Somalia, November 26, 2018 REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
117 / 147
SOUTH AFRICA: Police arrest a school pupil for looting, where foreign shop owners were attacked and at least two killed, in the South African township of Soweto, South Africa, August 29, 2018. REUTERS/James Oatway

SOUTH AFRICA: Police arrest a school pupil for looting, where foreign shop owners were attacked and at least two killed, in the South African township of Soweto, South Africa, August 29, 2018. REUTERS/James Oatway

Reuters / Wednesday, August 29, 2018
SOUTH AFRICA: Police arrest a school pupil for looting, where foreign shop owners were attacked and at least two killed, in the South African township of Soweto, South Africa, August 29, 2018. REUTERS/James Oatway
Close
118 / 147
SOUTH KOREA: Park Hye-ri, 28, a startup business program manager, puts her mobile phone outside a cell of Prison Inside Me, a mock prison facility, in Hongcheon, South Korea, November 10, 2018. "This prison gives me a sense of freedom," Park said. "I shouldn't be here right now, given the work I need to do. But I decided to pause and look back at myself for a better life." REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SOUTH KOREA: Park Hye-ri, 28, a startup business program manager, puts her mobile phone outside a cell of Prison Inside Me, a mock prison facility, in Hongcheon, South Korea, November 10, 2018. "This prison gives me a sense of freedom," Park said. "I...more

Reuters / Friday, November 23, 2018
SOUTH KOREA: Park Hye-ri, 28, a startup business program manager, puts her mobile phone outside a cell of Prison Inside Me, a mock prison facility, in Hongcheon, South Korea, November 10, 2018. "This prison gives me a sense of freedom," Park said. "I shouldn't be here right now, given the work I need to do. But I decided to pause and look back at myself for a better life." REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
119 / 147
SOUTH SUDAN: A former child soldier holds a gun as they participate in a child soldiers' release ceremony, outside Yambio, South Sudan, August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

SOUTH SUDAN: A former child soldier holds a gun as they participate in a child soldiers' release ceremony, outside Yambio, South Sudan, August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
SOUTH SUDAN: A former child soldier holds a gun as they participate in a child soldiers' release ceremony, outside Yambio, South Sudan, August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Close
120 / 147
SPAIN: A migrant, part of a group intercepted off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, stands in a queue after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Motril, southern Spain, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina

SPAIN: A migrant, part of a group intercepted off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, stands in a queue after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Motril, southern Spain, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Tuesday, November 27, 2018
SPAIN: A migrant, part of a group intercepted off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, stands in a queue after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Motril, southern Spain, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
121 / 147
SRI LANKA: A member of the Sri Lankan coast guard is covered in oil as he works to remove an oil spill at a beach in Uswetakeiyawa, Sri Lanka, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

SRI LANKA: A member of the Sri Lankan coast guard is covered in oil as he works to remove an oil spill at a beach in Uswetakeiyawa, Sri Lanka, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, September 11, 2018
SRI LANKA: A member of the Sri Lankan coast guard is covered in oil as he works to remove an oil spill at a beach in Uswetakeiyawa, Sri Lanka, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
122 / 147
SUDAN: Vendors display goods during a sandstorm in Khartoum, Sudan, March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

SUDAN: Vendors display goods during a sandstorm in Khartoum, Sudan, March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Thursday, March 29, 2018
SUDAN: Vendors display goods during a sandstorm in Khartoum, Sudan, March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
123 / 147
SWEDEN: Members of the neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, Sweden May 1, 2018. The march was opposed by anti-fascist groups and the local police, reinforced from other parts of Sweden, kept the groups apart. Ulf Palm/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

SWEDEN: Members of the neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, Sweden May 1, 2018. The march was opposed by anti-fascist groups and the local police, reinforced from other parts of Sweden, kept the groups apart. Ulf...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 01, 2018
SWEDEN: Members of the neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, Sweden May 1, 2018. The march was opposed by anti-fascist groups and the local police, reinforced from other parts of Sweden, kept the groups apart. Ulf Palm/TT News Agency/via REUTERS
Close
124 / 147
SWITZERLAND: A tourist takes a picture in the Ice Cave at the Rhone Glacier in Furka, Switzerland, September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

SWITZERLAND: A tourist takes a picture in the Ice Cave at the Rhone Glacier in Furka, Switzerland, September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Friday, September 14, 2018
SWITZERLAND: A tourist takes a picture in the Ice Cave at the Rhone Glacier in Furka, Switzerland, September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
125 / 147
SYRIA: A child sleeps in a bag in the village of Beit Sawa, eastern Ghouta, Syria, March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

SYRIA: A child sleeps in a bag in the village of Beit Sawa, eastern Ghouta, Syria, March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Tuesday, November 27, 2018
SYRIA: A child sleeps in a bag in the village of Beit Sawa, eastern Ghouta, Syria, March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
126 / 147
TAJIKISTAN: A general view shows a construction site of Rogun hydroelectric power station on the Vakhsh River ahead of the launch of its first turbine, east of country's capital Dushanbe, Tajikistan, November 14, 2018. REUTERS/Nozim Kalandarov

TAJIKISTAN: A general view shows a construction site of Rogun hydroelectric power station on the Vakhsh River ahead of the launch of its first turbine, east of country's capital Dushanbe, Tajikistan, November 14, 2018. REUTERS/Nozim Kalandarov

Reuters / Friday, November 16, 2018
TAJIKISTAN: A general view shows a construction site of Rogun hydroelectric power station on the Vakhsh River ahead of the launch of its first turbine, east of country's capital Dushanbe, Tajikistan, November 14, 2018. REUTERS/Nozim Kalandarov
Close
127 / 147
TANZANIA: Dancers from the Kurya community are seen before performing in front of visitors at the Singita Grumeti Game Reserve, Tanzania, October 7, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

TANZANIA: Dancers from the Kurya community are seen before performing in front of visitors at the Singita Grumeti Game Reserve, Tanzania, October 7, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, October 10, 2018
TANZANIA: Dancers from the Kurya community are seen before performing in front of visitors at the Singita Grumeti Game Reserve, Tanzania, October 7, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
128 / 147
THAILAND: Danusorn Sdisaithaworn, 10, poses for a portrait during an annual Poy Sang Long celebration, a traditional rite of passage for boys to be initiated as Buddhist novices, while he visits a relative's house outside Mae Hong Son, Thailand, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

THAILAND: Danusorn Sdisaithaworn, 10, poses for a portrait during an annual Poy Sang Long celebration, a traditional rite of passage for boys to be initiated as Buddhist novices, while he visits a relative's house outside Mae Hong Son, Thailand,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
THAILAND: Danusorn Sdisaithaworn, 10, poses for a portrait during an annual Poy Sang Long celebration, a traditional rite of passage for boys to be initiated as Buddhist novices, while he visits a relative's house outside Mae Hong Son, Thailand, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
129 / 147
TONGA: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for their meeting with Tonga's prime minister in Nuku'alofa, Tonga, October 26, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

TONGA: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for their meeting with Tonga's prime minister in Nuku'alofa, Tonga, October 26, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, October 25, 2018
TONGA: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for their meeting with Tonga's prime minister in Nuku'alofa, Tonga, October 26, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
Close
130 / 147
TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO: Hindu devotees stand in the sea during the Ganesh Utsav festival at Manzanilla Beach, Trinidad and Tobago, September 23, 2018. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO: Hindu devotees stand in the sea during the Ganesh Utsav festival at Manzanilla Beach, Trinidad and Tobago, September 23, 2018. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

Reuters / Monday, September 24, 2018
TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO: Hindu devotees stand in the sea during the Ganesh Utsav festival at Manzanilla Beach, Trinidad and Tobago, September 23, 2018. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva
Close
131 / 147
TUNISIA: Saliha Mohamedi, 36, fills a bowl from her water storage outside her troglodyte house on the outskirts of Matmata, Tunisia, February 5, 2018. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

TUNISIA: Saliha Mohamedi, 36, fills a bowl from her water storage outside her troglodyte house on the outskirts of Matmata, Tunisia, February 5, 2018. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
TUNISIA: Saliha Mohamedi, 36, fills a bowl from her water storage outside her troglodyte house on the outskirts of Matmata, Tunisia, February 5, 2018. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
132 / 147
TURKEY: Turkish police forensic experts with a sniffer dog examine the residence of Saudi Arabia's Consul General Mohammad al-Otaibi in Istanbul, Turkey, October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

TURKEY: Turkish police forensic experts with a sniffer dog examine the residence of Saudi Arabia's Consul General Mohammad al-Otaibi in Istanbul, Turkey, October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Reuters / Thursday, October 18, 2018
TURKEY: Turkish police forensic experts with a sniffer dog examine the residence of Saudi Arabia's Consul General Mohammad al-Otaibi in Istanbul, Turkey, October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
Close
133 / 147
TURKMENISTAN: A man walks past boards with portraits of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Turkmen President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi during the launching ceremony of construction work of the TAPI project on the Afghan section of a natural gas pipeline that will link Turkmenistan through Afghanistan to Pakistan and India, near the town of Serhetabat, Turkmenistan, February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Marat Gurt

TURKMENISTAN: A man walks past boards with portraits of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Turkmen President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi during the launching ceremony of construction work of the TAPI...more

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
TURKMENISTAN: A man walks past boards with portraits of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Turkmen President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi during the launching ceremony of construction work of the TAPI project on the Afghan section of a natural gas pipeline that will link Turkmenistan through Afghanistan to Pakistan and India, near the town of Serhetabat, Turkmenistan, February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Marat Gurt
Close
134 / 147
UGANDA: A contractor walks in a tunnel at the construction site at Karuma 600 megawatts hydroelectric power project under construction on River Nile, Uganda February 20, 2018. REUTERS/James Akena

UGANDA: A contractor walks in a tunnel at the construction site at Karuma 600 megawatts hydroelectric power project under construction on River Nile, Uganda February 20, 2018. REUTERS/James Akena

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
UGANDA: A contractor walks in a tunnel at the construction site at Karuma 600 megawatts hydroelectric power project under construction on River Nile, Uganda February 20, 2018. REUTERS/James Akena
Close
135 / 147
UKRAINE: Demonstrators burn an effigy depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin during a rally to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the battle in the eastern city of Ilovaisk, in front of the Russian Embassy in Kiev, Ukraine, August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko

UKRAINE: Demonstrators burn an effigy depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin during a rally to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the battle in the eastern city of Ilovaisk, in front of the Russian Embassy in Kiev, Ukraine, August 29, 2018....more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 29, 2018
UKRAINE: Demonstrators burn an effigy depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin during a rally to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the battle in the eastern city of Ilovaisk, in front of the Russian Embassy in Kiev, Ukraine, August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko
Close
136 / 147
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: A visitor takes photos at the 71st floor of the Gevora Hotel, the world's tallest hotel, in Dubai, UAE, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: A visitor takes photos at the 71st floor of the Gevora Hotel, the world's tallest hotel, in Dubai, UAE, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: A visitor takes photos at the 71st floor of the Gevora Hotel, the world's tallest hotel, in Dubai, UAE, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Satish Kumar
Close
137 / 147
UNITED KINGDOM: A woman stands on the footbridge over the river Garry near Pitlochry, Scotland, Britain, October 10, 2018. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

UNITED KINGDOM: A woman stands on the footbridge over the river Garry near Pitlochry, Scotland, Britain, October 10, 2018. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
UNITED KINGDOM: A woman stands on the footbridge over the river Garry near Pitlochry, Scotland, Britain, October 10, 2018. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
138 / 147
UNITED STATES: Mahto In The Woods jumps over a small creek on foot while his cousin Jayden Lookinghorse jumps over on his horse on the Cheyenne River Reservation in Green Grass, South Dakota, May 31, 2018. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

UNITED STATES: Mahto In The Woods jumps over a small creek on foot while his cousin Jayden Lookinghorse jumps over on his horse on the Cheyenne River Reservation in Green Grass, South Dakota, May 31, 2018. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2018
UNITED STATES: Mahto In The Woods jumps over a small creek on foot while his cousin Jayden Lookinghorse jumps over on his horse on the Cheyenne River Reservation in Green Grass, South Dakota, May 31, 2018. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
139 / 147
URUGUAY: A gaucho rides an untamed horse during the Creole week celebrations in Montevideo, March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

URUGUAY: A gaucho rides an untamed horse during the Creole week celebrations in Montevideo, March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
URUGUAY: A gaucho rides an untamed horse during the Creole week celebrations in Montevideo, March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
140 / 147
UZBEKISTAN: Customers walk inside Abu Sahiy, a wholesale market near Tashkent, Uzbekistan, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

UZBEKISTAN: Customers walk inside Abu Sahiy, a wholesale market near Tashkent, Uzbekistan, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2018
UZBEKISTAN: Customers walk inside Abu Sahiy, a wholesale market near Tashkent, Uzbekistan, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
141 / 147
VANUATU: Crowds of local residents arrive to see Britain's Prince Charles, as he visits the South Pacific island of Vanuatu, April 7, 2018. Steve Parsons/Pool via Reuters

VANUATU: Crowds of local residents arrive to see Britain's Prince Charles, as he visits the South Pacific island of Vanuatu, April 7, 2018. Steve Parsons/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, April 07, 2018
VANUATU: Crowds of local residents arrive to see Britain's Prince Charles, as he visits the South Pacific island of Vanuatu, April 7, 2018. Steve Parsons/Pool via Reuters
Close
142 / 147
VENEZUELA: A 2.4 kg chicken is pictured next to 14,600,000 bolivars, its price and the equivalent of $2.22 USD, at a mini-market in Caracas, Venezuela, August 16, 2018. It was the going price at an informal market in the low-income neighborhood of Catia. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

VENEZUELA: A 2.4 kg chicken is pictured next to 14,600,000 bolivars, its price and the equivalent of $2.22 USD, at a mini-market in Caracas, Venezuela, August 16, 2018. It was the going price at an informal market in the low-income neighborhood of...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 27, 2018
VENEZUELA: A 2.4 kg chicken is pictured next to 14,600,000 bolivars, its price and the equivalent of $2.22 USD, at a mini-market in Caracas, Venezuela, August 16, 2018. It was the going price at an informal market in the low-income neighborhood of Catia. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
143 / 147
VIETNAM: Fishermen clean their nets at a beach in Nam Dinh province, Vietnam, November 2, 2018. REUTERS/Kham

VIETNAM: Fishermen clean their nets at a beach in Nam Dinh province, Vietnam, November 2, 2018. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Friday, November 02, 2018
VIETNAM: Fishermen clean their nets at a beach in Nam Dinh province, Vietnam, November 2, 2018. REUTERS/Kham
Close
144 / 147
YEMEN: A woman holds a malnourished boy in a malnutrition treatment center at the al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, October 6, 2018. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

YEMEN: A woman holds a malnourished boy in a malnutrition treatment center at the al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, October 6, 2018. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, October 06, 2018
YEMEN: A woman holds a malnourished boy in a malnutrition treatment center at the al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, October 6, 2018. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
145 / 147
ZAMBIA: Youths pose for a photograph with Britain's Prince Harry during his visit to Circus Zambia in Lusaka, Zambia, November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

ZAMBIA: Youths pose for a photograph with Britain's Prince Harry during his visit to Circus Zambia in Lusaka, Zambia, November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

Reuters / Tuesday, November 27, 2018
ZAMBIA: Youths pose for a photograph with Britain's Prince Harry during his visit to Circus Zambia in Lusaka, Zambia, November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
Close
146 / 147
ZIMBABWE: People wait for a sleeper train, traveling from Harare to Bulawayo, to depart near the town of Gweru, Zimbabwe, August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

ZIMBABWE: People wait for a sleeper train, traveling from Harare to Bulawayo, to depart near the town of Gweru, Zimbabwe, August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Friday, October 05, 2018
ZIMBABWE: People wait for a sleeper train, traveling from Harare to Bulawayo, to depart near the town of Gweru, Zimbabwe, August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
147 / 147
View Again
View Next
Funeral for a president

Funeral for a president

Next Slideshows

Funeral for a president

Funeral for a president

Mourners gather at the Washington National Cathedral for the state funeral for former President George H.W. Bush.

Dec 05 2018
Notable deaths in 2018

Notable deaths in 2018

Newsmakers and celebrities who passed away this year.

Dec 05 2018
Pictures of the year: Conflict

Pictures of the year: Conflict

Our top photos from conflict zones this year.

Dec 05 2018
Tired of waiting for asylum, migrants cross border fence

Tired of waiting for asylum, migrants cross border fence

Central American migrants stuck on the threshold of the United States in Mexico breached the border fence, risking almost certain detention by U.S. authorities...

Dec 04 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Yellow vest anger endures in France

Yellow vest anger endures in France

Despite capitulating this week over plans for fuel taxes that inspired the nationwide revolt, President Emmanuel Macron has struggled to quell the anger that led to the worst street unrest in central Paris since 1968.

Funeral for a president

Funeral for a president

Mourners gather at the Washington National Cathedral for the state funeral for former President George H.W. Bush.

The art of Chanel

The art of Chanel

Chanel presents its Metiers d'Art show, highlighting the craftsmanship of its artisans, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Notable deaths in 2018

Notable deaths in 2018

Newsmakers and celebrities who passed away this year.

Pictures of the year: Conflict

Pictures of the year: Conflict

Our top photos from conflict zones this year.

Tired of waiting for asylum, migrants cross border fence

Tired of waiting for asylum, migrants cross border fence

Central American migrants stuck on the threshold of the United States in Mexico breached the border fence, risking almost certain detention by U.S. authorities but hoping the illegal entry will allow them to apply for asylum.

Mourning George H.W. Bush

Mourning George H.W. Bush

Remembering the 41st president of the United States after he died Friday at the age of 94.

Safari in the city

Safari in the city

Views from the edge of Kenya's capital city in Nairobi National Park.

Sully the service dog

Sully the service dog

Images of former President George H.W. Bush's service dog, a young Labrador retriever named "Sully."

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast