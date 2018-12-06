One country, one picture, one year
AFGHANISTAN: Women wait to cast their votes during a parliamentary election at a polling station in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 20, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
ALBANIA: Members of the opposition throw flour at Prime Minister Edi Rama during a parliamentary session in Tirana, Albania April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Florion Goga
ALGERIA: A falcon is pictured as tourists sit at the terrace of a restaurant at the top of the Taksabt water dam in Tizi Ouzou, Algeria July 20, 2018. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
ANDORRA: Andorra's Jordi Alaez celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates during their game against Kazakhstan, Andorra la Vella, Andorra, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Albert Gea
ANGOLA: Two men dig up bricks to re-use from a destroyed church in Kapende, a Congolese neighborhood in Lucapa, Angola, October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Eisenhammer
ARGENTINA: A man looks inside a garbage container in Buenos Aires financial district, Argentina September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
ARMENIA: Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan react, after his bid to be interim prime minister was blocked by the parliament, during a rally in central Yerevan, Armenia, May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
AUSTRALIA: A lone tree stands near a water trough in a drought-affected paddock on Jimmie and May McKeown's property located on the outskirts of town of Walgett, in New South Wales, Australia, July 20, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray
AUSTRIA: Members of the opening committee perform during a dress rehearsal a day before the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria, February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
BAHRAIN: A visitor looks at traditional light-shop in local souq at Bab al Bahrain in Manama, Bahrain June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
BANGLADESH: Rohingya refugees crew a fishing boat in the Bay of Bengal near Cox's Bazaar, Bangladesh, March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
BELARUS: Belarusian hunters cut a killed elk as they take part in the hunting of wild ungulates near the village of Myshanka, Belarus October 6, 2018. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
BELGIUM: Wild bluebells, which bloom around mid-April and turn the forest completely blue, form a carpet in the Hallerbos, also known as the 'Blue Forest', near the Belgian city of Halle, Belgium, April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman
BOLIVIA: Members of the Diablada Urus group perform during the Carnival parade in Oruro, Bolivia, February 10, 2018. REUTERS/David Mercado
BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA: A man jumps from the Old Bridge during the 452nd traditional diving competition in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 29, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
BOTSWANA: An aerial photograph shows the carcass of an elephant in the Mababe area, Botswana, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
BRAZIL: Silvina da Silva poses with her 2-year-old granddaughter Ana Sophia, who was born with microcephaly, at their house in Olinda, Brazil, August 7, 2018. Ana Sophia's mother Gabriela had planned to finish high school and study physical therapy....more
BULGARIA: Bulgarian farmer Safet Ismail, 53, reacts next to storks that he saved in the village of Zaritsa, Bulgaria, March 21, 2018. Dozens of people from villages in northeastern Bulgaria brought storks into their houses after many of the birds...more
BURKINA FASO: Girls stand near a water pump in the village of Nedgo, near Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
BURUNDI: Former prisoners board a truck after being released from the Mpimba Central Prison as part of a mass presidential pardon, in Bujumbura, Burundi March 16, 2018. REUTERS/Evrard Ngendakumana
CAMBODIA: A farmer walks to work in Kampong Speu, Cambodia, July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
CAMEROON: A street vendor walks past a bar called "Facebook" in Yaounde, Cameroon October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
CANADA: A building covered in ice sits at the base of the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, January 2, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett
CHILE: A cow is seen on land that used to be filled with water, at the Aculeo Lagoon in Paine, Chile, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Matias Delacroix
CHINA: Vehicles are seen jammed on a express way near a toll station, at the end of the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
COLOMBIA: Yeimy (C), 37, gets emotional as her daughter Paula, 13, and son Juan, 17, console her as they revisit their home where they lived 12 years ago, when she was raped by four rebel fighters from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia...more
DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO: Mave Grace, 11, who had part of her arm chopped off by militiamen when they attacked the village of Tchee, stands with her sister Racahele-Ngabausi, aged two, in an Internally Displaced Camp in Bunia, Ituri province,...more
COSTA RICA: A man collects wood in a poor neighborhood in San Jose, Costa Rica, January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
CROATIA: A woman sunbathes at the pier on the Adriatic Sea in Brela, Croatia, April 28, 2018. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
CUBA: A voter walks to cast his ballot at a polling station in Havana, Cuba, November 26, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
CYPRUS: Two men walk near a giant cross of the Panagia Chrisospiliotissa church on the eve of Orthodox Easter on the outskirts of Nicosia, Cyprus April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
CZECH REPUBLIC: Fishermen set out to begin the traditional carp haul near the town of Trebon, Czech Republic October 15, 2018. REUTERS/David W Cerny
DENMARK: Swimmers watch on as Anna-Bella, 26, who was born in Peru and converted to Islam at age 20, walks along the seafront in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
DJIBOUTI: Beach-goers watch as U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson passes in his motorcade after meetings at the Presidential Palace in Djibouti, March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: A soldier cleans the shores of Montesinos beach, which is covered in plastic and other debris, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
ECUADOR: A police officer embraces a dog, during a ceremony to retire police dogs from the force and give them for adoption to families, in Quito, Ecuador, May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Tapia
EGYPT: Yehia, 2, who was diagnosed with cancer, kisses his mother at Zaza Ogaz's free housing for patients receiving treatment at a nearby cancer hospital, in Cairo, Egypt February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
EL SALVADOR: Luis Alfredo Alvarado Hernandez, member of the Torre Fuerte (Strong Tower) evangelical church poses for a picture at the San Francisco Gotera prison, in San Francisco Gotera, El Salvador, April 10, 2018. "I have been a gang member since...more
ERITREA: Addisalem Hadgu, reacts as he embraces his daughters, after meeting them for the first time in 18 years, at Asmara International Airport after Ethiopian Airlines ET314 flight arrived in Asmara, Eritrea July 18, 2018. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
ESTONIA: People gather at a viewpoint looking at St. Olaf's Church in the Old Town of Tallinn, Estonia, August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
ETHIOPIA: Farmers transport teff from their farm in the town of Woliso, Oromia region, Ethiopia, October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
FIJI: Officials and voters stand in a polling venue as heavy rain falls during voting for Fiji's general election near Suva, in the South Pacific nation of Fiji, November 14, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
FINLAND: The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over the sky near Rovaniemi in Lapland, Finland, October 7, 2018. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
FRANCE: Firemen extinguish burning cars set afire by protesters wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher diesel fuel taxes, during clashes near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris, France, December 1, 2018....more
GAMBIA: A fisherman walks on the beach in the fishing village of Gunjur, Gambia, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Sylvain Cherkaoui
GEORGIA: Servicewoman Tamar Kurkumuli, 25, holds her 3-year-old daughter Nino, before the oath-taking ceremony as Georgia marks the 100th anniversary of its independence in Tbilisi, Georgia, May 26, 2018. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
GERMANY: Germany fans react as they watch South Korea play Germany during the World Cup at a public viewing area at Brandenburg Gate, June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
GHANA: Boys play as a woman prepares smoked fish in Jamestown in Accra, Ghana, November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
GREECE: Two revellers are seen amid flare smoke as they celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox...more
GREENLAND: An iceberg floats in a fjord near the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland, June 24, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
GUATEMALA: Angelica Alvarez sits inside the home of her mother-in-law as rescue workers continue to search for the remains of her two children and their grandmother, after the eruption of the Fuego volcano, in San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla,...more
HAITI: A Voodoo believer covers his face with baby powder during celebrations in a cemetery in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, November 1, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
HOLY SEE: A young priest throws a snowball during a heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi
HONDURAS: A member of the MS-13 street gang looks out from a house as police patrol the street outside, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, September 29, 2018. The man was injured during a shoot-out between rival gangs MS-13 and Barrio 18 and died later of...more
HUNGARY: Hungarian women, wearing traditional costumes, fill their ballot papers at a polling station during Hungarian parliamentary elections in Veresegyhaz, Hungary April 8, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
ICELAND: Children play hockey on a frozen pond as the sun shines in Reykjavik, Iceland, March 11, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
INDIA: A Hindu woman worships the Sun god in the waters of a lake during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Agartala, India, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
INDONESIA: Lava streams down from Anak Krakatau (Child of Krakatoa) volcano during an eruption as seen from Rakata island in Lampung province, Indonesia, July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
IRAN: Iranian women gather during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to walk out of a 2015 nuclear deal, in Tehran, Iran, May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Tasnim News Agency
IRAQ: People gather at the site of an explosion in Baghdad's Sadr City district, Iraq, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
IRELAND: A man makes a phone call at the annual Maam Cross fair in the Connemara region of Maam Cross in Galway, Ireland, October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
ISRAEL: Lightning strikes over the Mediterranean sea during a rain storm near the city of Ashkelon, Israel, November 14, 2018. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
ITALY: The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy, August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
IVORY COAST: People look at a car in a sewer after a flood in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
JAPAN: A bus is driven past a seawall in Yamada village, Iwate Prefecture, Japan, March 3, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
JORDAN: The moon is seen before a lunar eclipse over Amman, Jordan, July 27, 2018. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
KAZAKHSTAN: A young hunter rests next to his tamed golden eagle during an annual hunters competition at Almaty hippodrome, Kazakhstan, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
KENYA: A resident reacts as he attempts to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi, Kenya, January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
KOSOVO: A man looks at his mobile phone amid morning smog in Pristina, January 30, 2018.
LAOS: A girl uses a mattress as a raft during the flood after the Xepian-Xe Nam Noy hydropower dam collapsed in Attapeu province, Laos, July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
LATVIA: A woman poses for a picture next to an ice sculpture during the international ice sculpture festival in Jelgava, Latvia, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
LEBANON: A man holds a Lebanese flag during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon, November 22, 2018. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
LIBYA: Libyan children displaced from the town of Tawergha play in their camp in Benghazi, Libya, February 4, 2018. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
LITHUANIA: Hot air balloons take part in the Wind of Freedom 100 hot air balloon fiesta marking the country's centenary of restoring independence, in Kaunas, Lithuania, July 7, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
MACEDONIA: A man points his light at the Milky Way during the peak of the Perseid meteor shower at Mavrovo national park in Macedonia, August 12, 2018. REUTERS/OgnenTeofilovski
MADAGASCAR: An electoral official displays ballot papers during counting after the presidential election at a polling centre in Ambohidratrimo, Antananarivo, Madagascar, November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Malin Palm
MALAWI: A child holds a book as U.S. first lady Melania Trump visits a school in Lilongwe, Malawi, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
MALAYSIA: Sea cucumber farmer Astinah Binti Jamari reaches for sea cucumbers on the seabed at her farm in Mapan Mapan, Sabah, Malaysia, July 7, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su
MALDIVES: A construction worker looks on as the China-funded Sinamale bridge is seen in Male, Maldives, September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Ashwa Faheem
MALI: A waste picker unloads garbage at a waste transfer station in Bamako, Mali, August 19, 2018. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
MALTA: People hold up photos of assassinated anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and lights on mobile phones during a vigil to mark 11 months since her murder in a car bomb, in Valletta, Malta, September 16, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit...more
MAURITANIA: Artisanal fishing boats are moored in the harbor at Nouadhibou, Mauritania, April 14, 2018. REUTERS/Sylvain Cherkaoui
MAURITIUS: People look at the sunset from the beach in Bel Ombre, Mauritius, August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
MEXICO: Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, make their way to Tijuana from Mexicali, Mexico, November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
MONACO: A giraffe is seen during a photocall for the presentation of the 42nd International festival circus of Monte Carlo in Monaco, January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
MONGOLIA: Tsetse, 6-year-old daughter of Dukha herder Erdenebat Chuluu, rides a reindeer in a forest near the village of Tsagaannuur, Khovsgol aimag, Mongolia, April 21, 2018. Tsetse spends many hours every day darting through the forest on reindeer...more
MONTENEGRO: People swim to retrieve a wooden cross from the Moraca river during Epiphany Day celebrations in Podgorica, Montenegro, January 19, 2018. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic
MOROCCO: Women attend a demonstration against the lack of jobs and poverty in Jerada, Morocco, February 10, 2018. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
MOZAMBIQUE: The sun rises as fishermen seek clams and bait in Pemba, Mozambique, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
MYANMAR: A Shi'ite Muslim man bleeds after cutting himself while he takes part at the Ashura festival at a mosque in central Yangon, Myanmar September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
NEPAL: Young Hindu priests take a holy bath together as part of a ritual during the Janai Purnima, or Sacred Thread, festival at the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 26, 2018. Hindus take holy baths and change their sacred threads,...more
NETHERLANDS: Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof Park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands, April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman
NEW ZEALAND: New Zealand's Waisake Naholo runs away from the attempted tackle of Australia's Marika Koroibete during the 2018 Bledisloe Cup Rugby Championship, Auckland, New Zealand, August 25, 2018. REUTERS/Ross Setford
NICARAGUA: Children are painted in red as part of the festivities in honor of Managua's patron saint Santo Domingo de Guzman in Managua, Nicaragua, August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
NIGERIA: Kachalla Bukar, father of Aisha Kachalla, a missing student of Government Girls Science and Technical College, holds her daughter's dress in Dapchi, in the northeastern state of Yobe, Nigeria, February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
NORTH KOREA: A soldier eats ice cream as she visits a zoo in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
NORWAY: Reindeer walk on the Finnmark Plateau, Norway, June 16, 2018. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
OMAN: Children from a local neighborhood play in a roadside puddle accumulated from rain brought by Cyclone Luban in Salalah, Oman, October 13, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
PAKISTAN: A boy flies a kite with friends along the dry bed of Lyari River in Karachi, Pakistan, October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
PANAMA: Women walk during the Pollera Conga Parade to celebrate the country s African heritage, in Portobelo, Colon, Panama, April 14, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Lemos
PAPUA NEW GUINEA: A traditional dancer from the Southern Highlands of Papua New Guinea waits for Chinese President Xi Jinping to arrive ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, November 15,...more
PARAGUAY: Members of Paraguayan Army's Special Forces Cavalry, one of them with a snake around his neck, walk in front of Paraguay's new President Mario Abdo Benitez (not pictured) during a military parade in Asuncion, Paraguay August 15, 2018....more
PERU: A shoe cleaner sleeps during a protest against corruption in public institutions, in Lima, Peru, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/ Guadalupe Pardo
PHILIPPINES: People take a dip in the flowing waters of Wawa Dam in Rodriguez, Rizal province, Philippines, March 4, 2018. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao
POLAND: A miner holds a chain to get his clothes at the cloakroom inside the Wieczorek mine, in Nikiszowiec district in Katowice, Poland, November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
PORTUGAL: Fishermen are seen at work in the port of Matosinhos, Portugal, May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
QATAR: Participants fly kites during an international kite festival in Doha, Qatar, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari
ROMANIA: An LGBT activist reacts during an event organized by the LGBT rights group "Mozaiq" in downtown Bucharest, Romania, October 7, 2018. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS
RUSSIA: Russian service members push a bus along an avenue in Moscow, Russia, August 20, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
RWANDA: An endangered baby high mountain gorilla from the Sabyinyo family plays inside the forest within the Volcanoes National Park near Kinigi, northwestern Rwanda, January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
SAUDI ARABIA: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman poses for a selfie during the Future Investment Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Kalin
SENEGAL: A boy plays with pelicans in Yoff, commune of Dakar, Senegal March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
SERBIA: A pig feeds on sandbanks which emerged amid Danube River's lowest water levels this year, in Beska, Serbia, October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
SIERRA LEONE: An anti-riot policeman drags away a supporter of Sierra Leone People's Party (SLPP) during a protest against the police attempting to search the offices of Julius Maada Bio, the presidential candidate for (SLPP) in Freetown, Sierra...more
SINGAPORE: A man swims in a hotel pool at the Pan Pacific Hotel in Singapore September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su
SLOVENIA: Swans fly over Lake Zbilje in Medvode, Slovenia, February 2, 2018. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
SOMALIA: A Somali security officer walks past a child as he secures the scene of an explosion at a market in Wadajir district in Mogadishu, Somalia, November 26, 2018 REUTERS/Feisal Omar
SOUTH AFRICA: Police arrest a school pupil for looting, where foreign shop owners were attacked and at least two killed, in the South African township of Soweto, South Africa, August 29, 2018. REUTERS/James Oatway
SOUTH KOREA: Park Hye-ri, 28, a startup business program manager, puts her mobile phone outside a cell of Prison Inside Me, a mock prison facility, in Hongcheon, South Korea, November 10, 2018. "This prison gives me a sense of freedom," Park said. "I...more
SOUTH SUDAN: A former child soldier holds a gun as they participate in a child soldiers' release ceremony, outside Yambio, South Sudan, August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
SPAIN: A migrant, part of a group intercepted off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, stands in a queue after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Motril, southern Spain, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina
SRI LANKA: A member of the Sri Lankan coast guard is covered in oil as he works to remove an oil spill at a beach in Uswetakeiyawa, Sri Lanka, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
SUDAN: Vendors display goods during a sandstorm in Khartoum, Sudan, March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
SWEDEN: Members of the neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, Sweden May 1, 2018. The march was opposed by anti-fascist groups and the local police, reinforced from other parts of Sweden, kept the groups apart. Ulf...more
SWITZERLAND: A tourist takes a picture in the Ice Cave at the Rhone Glacier in Furka, Switzerland, September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
SYRIA: A child sleeps in a bag in the village of Beit Sawa, eastern Ghouta, Syria, March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
TAJIKISTAN: A general view shows a construction site of Rogun hydroelectric power station on the Vakhsh River ahead of the launch of its first turbine, east of country's capital Dushanbe, Tajikistan, November 14, 2018. REUTERS/Nozim Kalandarov
TANZANIA: Dancers from the Kurya community are seen before performing in front of visitors at the Singita Grumeti Game Reserve, Tanzania, October 7, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
THAILAND: Danusorn Sdisaithaworn, 10, poses for a portrait during an annual Poy Sang Long celebration, a traditional rite of passage for boys to be initiated as Buddhist novices, while he visits a relative's house outside Mae Hong Son, Thailand,...more
TONGA: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for their meeting with Tonga's prime minister in Nuku'alofa, Tonga, October 26, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO: Hindu devotees stand in the sea during the Ganesh Utsav festival at Manzanilla Beach, Trinidad and Tobago, September 23, 2018. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva
TUNISIA: Saliha Mohamedi, 36, fills a bowl from her water storage outside her troglodyte house on the outskirts of Matmata, Tunisia, February 5, 2018. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
TURKEY: Turkish police forensic experts with a sniffer dog examine the residence of Saudi Arabia's Consul General Mohammad al-Otaibi in Istanbul, Turkey, October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
TURKMENISTAN: A man walks past boards with portraits of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Turkmen President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi during the launching ceremony of construction work of the TAPI...more
UGANDA: A contractor walks in a tunnel at the construction site at Karuma 600 megawatts hydroelectric power project under construction on River Nile, Uganda February 20, 2018. REUTERS/James Akena
UKRAINE: Demonstrators burn an effigy depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin during a rally to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the battle in the eastern city of Ilovaisk, in front of the Russian Embassy in Kiev, Ukraine, August 29, 2018....more
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: A visitor takes photos at the 71st floor of the Gevora Hotel, the world's tallest hotel, in Dubai, UAE, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Satish Kumar
UNITED KINGDOM: A woman stands on the footbridge over the river Garry near Pitlochry, Scotland, Britain, October 10, 2018. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
UNITED STATES: Mahto In The Woods jumps over a small creek on foot while his cousin Jayden Lookinghorse jumps over on his horse on the Cheyenne River Reservation in Green Grass, South Dakota, May 31, 2018. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
URUGUAY: A gaucho rides an untamed horse during the Creole week celebrations in Montevideo, March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
UZBEKISTAN: Customers walk inside Abu Sahiy, a wholesale market near Tashkent, Uzbekistan, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
VANUATU: Crowds of local residents arrive to see Britain's Prince Charles, as he visits the South Pacific island of Vanuatu, April 7, 2018. Steve Parsons/Pool via Reuters
VENEZUELA: A 2.4 kg chicken is pictured next to 14,600,000 bolivars, its price and the equivalent of $2.22 USD, at a mini-market in Caracas, Venezuela, August 16, 2018. It was the going price at an informal market in the low-income neighborhood of...more
VIETNAM: Fishermen clean their nets at a beach in Nam Dinh province, Vietnam, November 2, 2018. REUTERS/Kham
YEMEN: A woman holds a malnourished boy in a malnutrition treatment center at the al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, October 6, 2018. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
ZAMBIA: Youths pose for a photograph with Britain's Prince Harry during his visit to Circus Zambia in Lusaka, Zambia, November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
ZIMBABWE: People wait for a sleeper train, traveling from Harare to Bulawayo, to depart near the town of Gweru, Zimbabwe, August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
