Pictures | Tue Dec 17, 2019 | 7:26am EST

One country, one picture, one year

AFGHANISTAN: Afghan girls cover their faces as they ride on swings during the first day of the Muslim holiday of the Eid al-Adha, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
ALBANIA: Anti-government supporters throw flares towards police during a protest in Tirana, Albania, June 2, 2019. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Reuters / Sunday, June 02, 2019
ALGERIA: A demonstrator offers a flower to a police officer as teachers and students take part in a protest demanding immediate political change in Algiers, Algeria March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
ANDORRA: General view inside the stadium before the match between Andorra and France in the Euro 2020 Qualifier June 11, 2019.REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
ANGOLA: Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, visits a working de-mining field with the HALO Trust in Dirico Province, Angola, September 27, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA: General view as fans watch the second test between West Indies and England in North Sound Antigua and Barbuda February 1, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Reuters / Friday, February 01, 2019
ARGENTINA: Juan David Vargas and Paulina Mejia, representing the city of Cali, Colombia, perform during the Stage style final round at the Tango World Championship in Buenos Aires, Argentina August 21, 2019. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
ARMENIA: Reality TV personality Kim Kardashian takes a selfie during the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019) in Yerevan, Armenia October 8, 2019. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 08, 2019
AUSTRALIA: Beachgoers are seen on Milk Beach as smoke haze from bushfires in New South Wales blankets the CBD in Sydney, Australia December 7, 2019. AAP Image/Steven Saphore/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, December 07, 2019
AUSTRIA: A hiker walks in the Zillertal Alps during an autumn day near the village of Ginzling, Austria, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
AZERBAIJAN: Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen in action during qualifying for the Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku April 27, 2019. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Saturday, April 27, 2019
BAHAMAS: A child's bicycle is seen in a destroyed neighborhood in the wake of Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Great Abaco, Bahamas, September 7, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Saturday, September 07, 2019
BAHRAIN: Muslims distribute food as they wait to have their Iftar (breaking fast) meals outside a mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Manama, Bahrain, May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Friday, May 10, 2019
BANGLADESH: Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash, in Narayangonj near Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
BARBADOS: A stable boy from the Garrison Savannah racecourse washes his horse in the sea at Pebbles Beach near Bridgetown, Barbados, March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, March 22, 2019
BELARUS: Women take part in a swamp soccer game near the village of Dombrovka, Belarus, August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Saturday, August 10, 2019
BELGIUM: A woman crosses a road outside the EU Parliament ahead of the EU elections in Brussels, Belgium, May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, May 22, 2019
BENIN: Young boys walk along a beach where slaves were once loaded onto ships in the historic slave port of Ouidah, Benin July 18, 2019. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Thursday, August 29, 2019
BOLIVIA: Firefighters of Bolivia's army patrol an area where wildfires have destroyed hectares of forest at Rancho Grande village in Robore, Bolivia, September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA: Men swim to retrieve a cross from the water during Epiphany Day celebrations in Visegrad, Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 19, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Saturday, January 19, 2019
BOTSWANA: A woman casts her ballot at Moshupa village, in the Southern District of Botswana, October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Siyabonga Sishi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
BRAZIL: A tract of Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by farmers in Rio Pardo, Rondonia, Brazil September 15, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, September 15, 2019
BULGARIA: A man, dressed in a costume made of animal fur dances during the International Festival of the Masquarade Games in Pernik, Bulgaria, January 27, 2019. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
BURKINA FASO: Displaced protestants, who fled Dablo and its surroundings, attend a church service in the city of Kaya, Burkina Faso May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Anne Mimault

Reuters / Friday, May 17, 2019
BURUNDI: A Burundian refugee holds her child as they arrive at the Nyabitare transit site after being transported from Tanzania to neighboring Burundi, as part of a repartition program, in the Gisuru commune, Ruyigi province, Burundi, October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Evrard Ngendakumana

Reuters / Thursday, October 03, 2019
CAMBODIA: Tourists pass their time as they wait to watch the sunset, at a temple near Angkor Wat, in Siem Reap, Cambodia August 19, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Monday, August 19, 2019
CAMEROON: Gaelle Dule Asheri, 17, a soccer player, who is amongst the first wave of girls being trained by professional coaches at the Rails Foot Academy, plays football with her friends outside her house in Yaounde, Cameroon, May 3, 2019. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, May 30, 2019
Noah Tiktak holds a handmade qilauti (traditional Inuit drum) with the Raptors insignia on one side as he cheers during Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors from his home in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, Canada, June 10, 2019. REUTERS/Cody Punter TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC: A Muslim faithful attends Friday prayers during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan at the Ali Babolo Mosque in the PK5 neighborhood in Bangui, Central African Republic, May 24, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Bouessel

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2019
CHILE: A rainbow is seen as demonstrators protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
CHINA: People attend a Human Rights Day march in the district of Causeway Bay in Hong Kong, China December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Laurel Chor

Reuters / Sunday, December 08, 2019
COLOMBIA: Women cadets at a police academy listen to remarks from Ivanka Trump during the unveiling of a U.S. partnership with Colombia on Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) in Bogota, Colombia September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, September 03, 2019
CONGO: Laborers work at an open shaft of the SMB coltan mine near the town of Rubaya in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 13, 2019. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2019
COSTA RICA: A man walks along the shore of a lake affected by a drought, at the Parque de la Paz (Peace Park), in San Jose, Costa Rica, March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
CROATIA: People light candles during All Saints Day at Mirogoj cemetery in Zagreb, Croatia November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Friday, November 01, 2019
CUBA: Students watch a class at the National Ballet School in Havana, Cuba, October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, October 17, 2019
CYPRUS: A woman walks in a park in Nicosia, Cyprus May 18, 2019. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Saturday, May 18, 2019
DENMARK: People enjoy the sun on a hot summer day at Ofelia Square, in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 25, 2019. Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 25, 2019
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: The carcass of a cow is seen at a ranch as the Caribbean nation endures its worst drought in 30 years, in Santiago Rodriguez, Dominican Republic March 16, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Reuters / Monday, March 18, 2019
ECUADOR: A demonstrator fires a homemade weapon during a protest against Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's austerity measures in Quito, Ecuador October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Saturday, October 12, 2019
EGYPT: Jockeys, most of whom are children, compete on their mounts during the 18th International Camel Racing festival at the Sarabium desert in Ismailia, Egypt, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
EL SALVADOR: High school students perform during the opening parade of the festivities of El Divino Salvador del Mundo (The Divine Savior of The World), patron saint of the capital city of San Salvador, El Salvador, August 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, August 01, 2019
ESTONIA:: A man looks on during the sauna marathon near Otepaa, Estonia February 2, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
ETHIOPIA: Visitors use their phone torches inside Maekelawi detention center for political prisoners after it was opened to the public in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia September 6, 2019. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Friday, September 06, 2019
FINLAND: The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen in the sky in Ivalo of Lapland, Finland September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

Reuters / Saturday, September 28, 2019
FRANCE: Paratroopers jump during a commemorative parachute jump over Sannerville in Normandy as France prepares to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day, France, June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
GAMBIA: Boys swim in the waters of Gambia river in Jufureh, Albreda port, Gambia July 20, 2019 a town where slaves were shipped from by slave traders. The 400-year anniversary of the first slave boat to arrive in America from Africa has caused a rush of interest in heritage tourism in West Africa, as ancestors go back to ancient sites to delve into a dark and often hidden past. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, August 20, 2019
GEORGIA: Riot police use water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the government and to demand an early parliamentary election in Tbilisi, Georgia November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

Reuters / Monday, November 18, 2019
GERMANY: Museum staff members walk with mobile devices over a giant illuminated aerial photograph of Berlin, including the marked course of the Berlin Wall and places related to the former East German Ministry for State Security (MfS), known as the Stasi, at the exhibition "The Stasi in Berlin" inside former Stasi prison in Hohenschoenhausen, Berlin, Germany, March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, March 27, 2019
GHANA: Traders walk across a footbridge in Adum market at nightfall in Kumasi, Ghana, July 22, 2019. This central business district of Kumasi is the hub for trade that supplies the hinterlands and northern parts of Ghana with goods from the south. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

Reuters / Thursday, August 01, 2019
GREECE: A firefighter tries to extinguish a fire as a wildfire burns near the village of Gavalas, in Evia, Greece, July 6, 2019. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Saturday, July 06, 2019
GREENLAND: A view shows the Thule Air Base, United States Air Force's northernmost base, in the island of Greenland, October 8, 2019. Ida Guldbaek Arentsen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2019
GRENADA: Dancers perform as Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall visit Grenada, March 23, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
GUATEMALA: Migrants from Honduras use a supermarket cart to carry children as they walk towards the United States in Padre Miguel, Guatemala, January 16, 2019 REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
GUINEA-BISSAU: A policeman casts his vote ahead of the presidential election at the National Election Commission headquarter in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Christophe Van Der Perre

Reuters / Thursday, November 21, 2019
HAITI: Haitians bathe during the celebration of the annual pilgrimage to the waterfall in Saut D'Eau, Haiti, July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, July 16, 2019
HOLY SEE: Newly ordained priests lie on the floor as Pope Francis leads a mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, May 12, 2019. Giuseppe Lami/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
HONDURAS: Hondurans, part of a new caravan of migrants travelling towards the United States, run to a gas station to hitch a ride in Cucuyagua, Honduras January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2019
HUNGARY: Men throw water on women as part of traditional Easter celebrations in Mezokovesd, Hungary, April 22, 2019. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Monday, April 22, 2019
ICELAND: A tourist takes a selfie photograph in an area forbidden to walking, overlooking the waterfalls in Gullfoss, Iceland September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
INDIA: People ride a boat across Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in the old quarters of Delhi, India November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
INDONESIA: Muslim men take a rest after attending Friday prayers during the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Friday, May 10, 2019
IRAN: An Iranian woman takes selfies during a ceremony to mark the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran, Iran February 11, 2019. Vahid Ahmadi/Tasnim News Agency/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
IRAQ: An Iraqi female demonstrator takes part in ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Friday, November 01, 2019
IRELAND: Mia Tobin aged 10 and Aurora Dempsey aged 11 practice their singing before competing in the annual Feis Ceoil classical music competition that was founded in 1896 and has over 5,000 participants in Dublin, Ireland April 2, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
ISRAEL: An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man inspects a palm frond used in rituals during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Ashdod, Israel October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2019
ITALY: A man carries a woman on his back through the flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy, November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
IVORY COAST: Women in procession dance outside a slavery memorial site near the Bodo river in Kanga Nianze village, in Tiassale, Ivory Coast, July 21, 2019. Men and women captured in Ivory Coast and sold into slavery 400 years ago would take their final bath in the river before being loaded onto ships. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Thursday, August 29, 2019
JAPAN: A man looks at cherry blossoms in almost full bloom in Tokyo, Japan, March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, March 27, 2019
JORDAN: People take a swim on the shores of the Dead Sea near Amman, Jordan October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Monday, October 07, 2019
KAZAKHSTAN: Photographers take pictures as the Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft carrying the crew formed of Andrew Morgan of NASA, Alexander Skvortsov of the Russian space agency Roscosmos and Luca Parmitano of European Space Agency blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan July 20, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, July 20, 2019
KENYA: A giraffe walks near the elevated railway line that allows movement of animals below the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line linking Nairobi and Naivasha inside the Nairobi national park in Nairobi, Kenya October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 16, 2019
KOSOVO: A boy holds pictures of missing people to mark The International Day of the Disappeared and raise awareness of thousands of people still unaccounted for more than two decades after the wars in former Yugoslavia in Pristina, Kosovo August 30, 2019. REUTERS/Laura Hasani

Reuters / Friday, August 30, 2019
KUWAIT: A general view of the Kuwait Boursa stock market trading hall in Kuwait city, Kuwait September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019
KYRGYZSTAN: Kyrgyz guards of honor walk away after a welcoming ceremony attended by Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Sooronbay Jeenbekov of Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2019
LATVIA: People wearing traditional dresses sing as they gather near the sea during a fire ceremony in Mazirbe, Latvia August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Monday, August 05, 2019
LEBANON: A man sleeps in a car next to burning tires barricading the highway during ongoing anti-government protests at Nahr El Kalb, Lebanon November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
LIBERIA: People march during a protest to voice discontent towards the presidency of former footballer George Weah, whose policies they see as having failed to curb economic decline and mitigate corruption, in Monrovia, Liberia June 7, 2019. REUTERS/James Giahyue

Reuters / Friday, June 07, 2019
LIBYA: Fighters loyal to Libya's U.N.-backed government (GNA) fire guns during clashes with forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar on the outskirts of Tripoli, Libya May 25, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, May 25, 2019
LIECHTENSTEIN: Prince Hans-Adam II of Liechtenstein waves as he is accompanied by his wife Princess Marie and their son Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein (L) during a ceremony celebrating the country's 300th birthday in Vaduz, Liechtenstein August 15, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Thursday, August 15, 2019
LITHUANIA: People visit Hill of Crosses during Easter celebrations, near Siauliai, Lithuania April 19, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Friday, April 19, 2019
LUXEMBOURG: People watch the funeral ceremony of Luxembourg's Grand Duke Jean in front of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Luxembourg, May 4, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Saturday, May 04, 2019
MADAGASCAR: A motorcycle drives between Baobab trees at Baobab alley near the city of Morondava, Madagascar, August 30, 2019. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, August 30, 2019
MALAWI: A member of the CAMA choir performs during a visit by Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex to the Nalikule College of Education to learn about the CAMA network and how it is supporting young women, in Lilongwe, Malawi, September 29, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
MALAYSIA: A BASE jumper leaps from Kuala Lumpur Tower on a hazy day during International Jump Malaysia 2019 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2019
MALI: An ethnic Peulh community is pictured during the Operation Barkhane in Ndaki, Mali, July 29, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, August 20, 2019
MALTA: A lightning bolt strikes the sea near Fort St Elmo during a storm in Valletta, Malta February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
MARSHALL ISLANDS: A departing plane makes streaks of light across the night sky at Marshall Islands International Airport, where U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's plane had made a brief stop on Majuro Atoll, Marshall Islands August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

Reuters / Monday, August 05, 2019
MAURITIUS: People perform as they welcome Pope Francis at the monument to Mary, Queen of Peace in Port Louis, Mauritius, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
MEXICO: A member of Mexico's National Guard plays with a Honduran girl after she was stopped along with her mother and sister from crossing illegally into El Paso, Texas, United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 26, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
FEDERATED STATES OF MICRONESIA: A traditional dancer waits with his troupe to perform for U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during his visit to Kolonia, Federated States of Micronesia August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, August 05, 2019
MOLDOVA: A woman poses for pictures as a man looks on in central Chisinau, Moldova September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
MONACO: A visitor attends the Monaco Yacht Show, one of the most prestigious pleasure boat shows in the world, highlighting hundreds of yachts for the luxury yachting industry in port of Monaco, September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2019
MONGOLIA: People visit the Genghis Khan Equestrian Statue at the Genghis Khan Statue Complex, east of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia June 1, 2019. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
MONTENEGRO: Believers warm up before swimming to retrieve a cross from Moraca river during Epiphany Day celebrations in Podgorica, Montenegro, January 19, 2019. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic

Reuters / Saturday, January 19, 2019
MOROCCO: A group of Moroccans living in the Imlil mountainous region and other cities, attend a solidarity hike, tracing the same route which European tourists Louisa Vesterager Jespersen and Maren Ueland were on before they were captured and killed by extremists last month, Imlil, Morocco January 12, 2019. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Saturday, January 12, 2019
MOZAMBIQUE: People run after collecting food aid from a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) helicopter in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai in Nhamatanda village, near Beira, Mozambique, March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
MYANMAR: A girl eats a popsicle during Myanmar's 71st Independence Day in Yangon, Myanmar, January 4, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Friday, January 04, 2019
NAMIBIA: Trailing lights from stars in space and from sources on Earth are seen in this composite time-lapse image taken during orbit over Namibia to the Red Sea aboard the International Space Station, July 5, 2019. Christina Koch/NASA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 19, 2019
NEPAL: A woman sits on a chair as pigeons fly in Lalitpur, Nepal, July 5, 2019. REUTERS/Monika Deupala

Reuters / Friday, July 05, 2019
NETHERLANDS: An aerial view of tulip fields near the city of Creil, Netherlands April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, April 19, 2019
NEW ZEALAND: A policewoman is seen as people attend the burial ceremony of a victim of the mosque attacks, at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Christchurch, New Zealand March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, March 20, 2019
NICARAGUA: A riot police officer blocks the entrance of Central American University (UCA) during a protest against the government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, in Managua, Nicaragua November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Tuesday, November 19, 2019
NIGER: A woman and her child are pictured in front of their house in the old city of Agadez, Niger October 29, 2019. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, October 29, 2019
NIGERIA: A Dambe boxer punches his opponent during the ancient brutal martial art of Dambe boxing, a sport associated with Hausa people of West Africa during a weekend match in Dei-Dei, Abuja, Nigeria June 30, 2019. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Friday, September 13, 2019
NORTH KOREA: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rides a horse during snowfall in Mount Paektu in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on October 16, 2019. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
MACEDONIA: A girl practices yoga on the bank of the Ohrid lake in Ohrid, North Macedonia November 10, 2019. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Sunday, November 10, 2019
NORWAY: Husky dogs pull a rig and musher Audun Salte through the town of Longyearbyen in Svalbard, Norway, August 6, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, September 03, 2019
OMAN: A member of the Middle East Caving and Expeditionary Team descends while exploring Birdwing cave, the deepest in the Gulf, on Jebel Kawr near Ibri, Oman, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
PAKISTAN: A sacrificial cow is lowered from a rooftop by crane, ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Karachi, Pakistan, August 4, 2019. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Sunday, August 04, 2019
PANAMA: A woman talks on her mobile phone in Panama City, Panama April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, May 02, 2019
PAPUA NEW GUINEA: People take part in a non-binding independence referendum in Kunua Community, Bougainville, Papua New Guinea November 29, 2019. Jeremy Miller/Bougainville Referendum Commission/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, November 30, 2019
PARAGUAY: Soldiers and volunteers clean the shores of the Paraguay River, in Ita Enramada, Paraguay November 23, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Saturday, November 23, 2019
PERU: Venezuelan migrant Maria Valdez, 31, poses for a picture with her children Yoimairy, 9, and Darien, 1, while they wait to process their documents at the Ecuadorian-Peruvian border service centre, before they continue their journey, on the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru, June 17, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
PHILIPPINES: Children play on a boat docked on the garbage-filled shore of Baseco Beach in Tondo, Manila, Philippines, July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Tuesday, September 03, 2019
POLAND: People eat bananas during a protest against perceived censorship by Poland's National Museum in front of the National Museum in Warsaw, Poland April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, April 29, 2019
PORTUGAL: People are seen through a window as waves hit the coast of Sao Mateus, as Hurricane Lorenzo hits the Azores islands, in Azores, Portugal October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
QATAR: A family sit at Corniche as they look at skyscrapers night scene at Al Dafna Area in Doha, Qatar, October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon

Reuters / Thursday, October 31, 2019
ROMANIA: A woman burns incense near the grave of departed relatives in a cemetery south west of Romanian capital Bucharest, in the early hours of Maundy Thursday, in Copaciu, Romania, April 25, 2019. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
RUSSIA: Participants are reflected in a puddle while marching near St. Basil's Cathedral during preparations for a military parade to mark the anniversary of a historical parade in 1941, when Soviet soldiers marched towards the front lines during World War Two, on Red Square in central Moscow, Russia November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, November 07, 2019
RWANDA: Participants arrive to a night vigil during a commemoration ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the Rwandan genocide, at the Amahoro stadium in Kigali, Rwanda April 7, 2019. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS: Children attend the arrival of Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in St Kitts and Nevis, March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
Children playing cricket under a stand inside the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium after nets in St Lucia February 7, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2019
SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES: Britain's Prince Charles visits the Botanical Gardens during a visit to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 20, 2019
SAMOA: A woman washes clothes as children play near the water on the island of Savai'i, Samoa, July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Barrett

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2019
SAUDI ARABIA: Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Saturday, August 10, 2019
SENEGAL: A woman combs her daughter's hair while she breast-feeds her son as she sits at the entrance of the house in Ouakam neighbourhood, Dakar, Senegal January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2019
SERBIA: A woman lights candles at a march on the first anniversary of the murder of opposition Serb politician Oliver Ivanovic, in Belgrade, Serbia January 16, 2019. The murder happened in the town of Mitrovica in Kosovo. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
SIERRA LEONE: Independent diamond miners dig a pit just outside the Octea mining concession in Koidu, Sierra Leone March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Cooper Inveen

Reuters / Tuesday, August 06, 2019
SINGAPORE: A pigeon sits atop a cage during a merbok (zebra dove) singing competition at the Kebun Baru Birdsinging Club in Singapore June 23, 2019. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, June 24, 2019
SLOVAKIA: Demonstrators light up their mobile phones as they take part in a protest rally marking the first anniversary of the murder of the investigative reporter Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova in Bratislava, Slovakia, February 21, 2019. REUTERS/David W. Cerny

Reuters / Thursday, February 21, 2019
SLOVENIA: A life-sized wooden sculpture of U.S. first lady Melania Trump is officially unveiled in Rozno, near her hometown of Sevnica, Slovenia, July 5, 2019. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic

Reuters / Friday, July 05, 2019
SOMALIA: Somali boys hide behind a rock as waves break at the Hamarweyne beach in Mogadishu, Somalia September 27, 2019. Reuters/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
SOUTH AFRICA: A young dancer looks on as he waits to perform during the annual Sishaya Ingoma dance competition in Durban, South Africa, March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
SOUTH KOREA: South Koreans take selfies as they tour the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, South Korea, May 1, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
SOUTH SUDAN: A displaced woman looks at her child who is hiding behind her dress, in a school now occupied by IDPs (Internally Displaced People) after heavy rains and floods forced hundreds of thousands of people to leave their homes, in the town of Pibor, Boma state, South Sudan, November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Reuters / Thursday, November 07, 2019
SPAIN: A reveller lies in tomato pulp during the annual "La Tomatina" tomato food fight festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / Wednesday, August 28, 2019
SRI LANKA: A school bag is seen on the bed of Wishmi, 14, a student, in Negombo, Sri Lanka, April 30, 2019. Wishmi, her sister and their father were killed during Easter Sunday bombings at St. Sebastian Church in Negombo, while her mother Chandima Yasawardheena was injured. "I can't explain in words what I thought of at that moment. I remember taking the shoes of my younger daughter and the veil my elder daughter was wearing, I ran all over the hospital as if I was mad. I couldn't remember how long I ran around it. I don't feel like my daughters have left me. I don't want to accept it," Chandima said, her face bandaged from a shrapnel wound. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, May 17, 2019
SUDAN: A Sudanese boy cools himself off in an irrigation channel near Khartoum, Sudan, June 19, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
SURINAME: Members of Suriname indigenous tribes pray for the protection of the Amazon and Brazilian indigenous tribes, during a "Tamusji" fire and smoke ceremony as they observe International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, outside the presidential palace, in Paramaribo, Suriname August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh

Reuters / Friday, August 09, 2019
SWEDEN: Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg participates in the "Global Strike For Future" demonstration in central Stockholm, Sweden March 15, 2019. Pontus Lundahl/TT News Agency/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
SWITZERLAND: A handout picture of the Aletsch Glacier in Fieschertal, Switzerland taken between 1860 and 1890 and released by Library of Congress, is displayed at the same location on September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse and Library of Congress/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, November 25, 2019
SYRIA: A boy waits with his mother as they queue with others for humanitarian and medical help after leaving Baghouz, the last stronghold of the Islamic State caliphate, in Deir Al Zor, Syria, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
TANZANIA: Traditional healer Bi Mwanahija Mzee, 56, massages three-month-old infant Abduli Juma in Zanzibar City, Tanzania, January 20, 2019. Abduli's mom, Semeni, brought him to the healer because he is very lethargic and can't hold his head up. Bi Mwanahija Mzee believes that the baby is possessed by supernatural sprits like djinns. However hospital doctors say he has an incurable brain issue. REUTERS/Nicky Woo

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2019
THAILAND: Mitree Chitinunda gets a haircut depicting the face of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, to mark the king's 67th birthday, at a barbershop in Bangkok, Thailand July 28, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2019
TOGO: A view shows solar powered street lights in Sikpe Afidegnon village, Togo May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Noel Kokou Tadegnon

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2019
TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO: A resident wades through an area flooded by a rain storm caused by Tropical Storm Karen in Barataria, Trinidad and Tobago September 22, 2019. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
TUNISIA: Election workers count votes as the country awaits the official results of the presidential election, in Tunis, Tunisia September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2019
TURKEY: Pigeons fly in front of a large poster of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Bursa, Turkey, April 6, 2019. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
TURKMENISTAN: Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (L) and Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov drive a Soviet-era GAZ-21 Volga car during a meeting in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan May 31, 2019. Sputnik/Ekaterina Shtukina/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, May 31, 2019
UGANDA: A health worker checks the temperature of a woman as she crosses the Mpondwe border point separating Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo as part of the ebola screening at the computerised Mpondwe Health Screening Facility in Mpondwe, Uganda June 13, 2019. REUTERS/Newton Nabwaya

Reuters / Thursday, June 13, 2019
UKRAINE: Ukrainian serviceman is seen at a position as a dog looks out from a trench on the front line near the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk region, Ukraine March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, March 29, 2019
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Falcons wait to receive medical attention at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates April 28, 2019. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

Reuters / Monday, April 29, 2019
UNITED STATES: Keegan (L), 8, who identifies as gender creative, bounces on the trampoline with his older brother, Noah, 10, following a drag lesson with his drag queen mentors, Robby and Alex, outside their home near Austin, Texas, U.S., August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Amanda Voisard

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
UNITED KINGDOM: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures during a final general election campaign event in London, Britain, December 11, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, December 11, 2019
URUGUAY: A gaucho rides an untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo, Uruguay April 17, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
VENEZUELA: Locals queue to collect water from an underground water main pipeline in Caracas, Venezuela April 1, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, April 01, 2019
VIETNAM: A man walks while holding a painting of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of the North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2019
YEMEN: Fatima Ibrahim Hadi, 12, who is malnourished and weighs just 10kg, sits on a bed at a clinic in Aslam, in the northwestern province of Hajjah, Yemen, February 17, 2019. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
YEMEN: Fatima Ibrahim Hadi, 12, who is malnourished and weighs just 10kg, sits on a bed at a clinic in Aslam, in the northwestern province of Hajjah, Yemen, February 17, 2019. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
ZAMBIA: Spray rises up in the distance along the parched gorge on the Zambian side of Victoria Falls, Zambia, December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

ZAMBIA: Spray rises up in the distance along the parched gorge on the Zambian side of Victoria Falls, Zambia, December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Friday, December 06, 2019
ZAMBIA: Spray rises up in the distance along the parched gorge on the Zambian side of Victoria Falls, Zambia, December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
ZIMBABWE: Mourners arrive at Rufaro stadium, in Mbare township where the body of Zimbabwe's founder Robert Mugabe will lie in state, Harare, Zimbabwe, September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

ZIMBABWE: Mourners arrive at Rufaro stadium, in Mbare township where the body of Zimbabwe's founder Robert Mugabe will lie in state, Harare, Zimbabwe, September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Thursday, September 12, 2019
ZIMBABWE: Mourners arrive at Rufaro stadium, in Mbare township where the body of Zimbabwe's founder Robert Mugabe will lie in state, Harare, Zimbabwe, September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the year: Sports

Pictures of the year: Sports

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the year: Sports

Pictures of the year: Sports

Our top sports photos from 2019.

7:20am EST
Violence in Chile resurges

Violence in Chile resurges

The unrest, the worst faced by Chile since it emerged from dictatorship in 1990, has left at least 26 dead and caused more than $1.5 billion in business losses,...

Dec 16 2019
India citizenship law protests

India citizenship law protests

Protests over a new Indian citizenship law based on religion spread to student campuses on Monday after at least 100 people were wounded in weekend clashes with...

Dec 16 2019
Pictures of the year 2019

Pictures of the year 2019

Our top news photography from the past year.

Dec 16 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Pictures of the year: Sports

Pictures of the year: Sports

Our top sports photos from 2019.

Violence in Chile resurges

Violence in Chile resurges

The unrest, the worst faced by Chile since it emerged from dictatorship in 1990, has left at least 26 dead and caused more than $1.5 billion in business losses, devastating the economy.

India citizenship law protests

India citizenship law protests

Protests over a new Indian citizenship law based on religion spread to student campuses on Monday after at least 100 people were wounded in weekend clashes with police at a major university in New Delhi.

Pictures of the year 2019

Pictures of the year 2019

Our top news photography from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Protests

Pictures of the year: Protests

Our top photos of protests this past year.

The Obamas after the White House

The Obamas after the White House

Images of the Obama family since leaving the White House.

Bodies retrieved from New Zealand volcanic island

Bodies retrieved from New Zealand volcanic island

A New Zealand military team in gas masks and hazmat suits recovered six bodies on Friday from the volcanic island that fatally erupted earlier this week, as doctors worked to save badly burned survivors.

UK destined for Brexit as Johnson wins big

UK destined for Brexit as Johnson wins big

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party won a resounding victory in Britain's election after voters backed his bid to deliver Brexit on Jan. 31, the country's most significant geopolitical move in 70 years.

Eagle hunting in Kazakhstan

Eagle hunting in Kazakhstan

Hunters use tamed golden eagles and hawks during a traditional hunting contest in Kazakhstan.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast