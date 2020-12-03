One country, one picture, one year

UNITED STATES: Dana Clark and her 18-month-old son Mason wait in line at City Hall as early voting begins for the upcoming presidential election in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., October 16, 2020. Clark said she donned this protective cover because...more

UNITED STATES: Dana Clark and her 18-month-old son Mason wait in line at City Hall as early voting begins for the upcoming presidential election in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., October 16, 2020. Clark said she donned this protective cover because she didn't know how many people would be wearing masks in line, and her child doesn't have a mask. She said she works as a teacher, and wanted to take precautions for her students' sakes. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

