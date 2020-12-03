One country, one picture, one year
AFGHANISTAN: Afghan men celebrate in anticipation of the U.S-Taliban agreement to allow a U.S. troop reduction and a permanent ceasefire, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz
ALBANIA: People are disinfected before entering a market, as Albanian authorities take measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus in Tirana, Albania, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Florion Goga
ALGERIA: Women spectators cheer during a match in an annual local soccer tournament played by all-women teams at the village of Sahel, in the mostly Berber Kabylie region in the mountains east of Algiers, Algeria, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Ramzi...more
ANGOLA: DJ Ritchelly livestreams a show for his fans amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Luanda, Angola, June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Bogata
ARGENTINA: Makrina Anastasiadou and her tango partner "El Morocho" dance for the public at an almost empty restaurant after tango shows, classes and milongas, traditional tango gatherings, were suspended to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Buenos...more
ARMENIA: A demonstrator gestures towards law enforcement officers standing guard during an opposition rally to demand the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict over the...more
AUSTRALIA: Nancy Allen and Brian Allen stand outside their house as high winds push smoke and ash from the Currowan Fire towards Nowra, New South Wales, Australia, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
AUSTRIA: People dance during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
AZERBAIJAN: An Azerbaijani woman is seen in a secondary school gym, where she has been settled after fleeing Terter during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the town of Barda, Azerbaijan, October 9, 2020....more
BAHRAIN: General view of closed shops as government restrictions were introduced following the outbreak of coronavirus in Isa Town south of Manama, Bahrain, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
BANGLADESH: A girl picks catkins in a field amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Sarighat on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
BARBADOS: Shoppers line up at a supermarket ahead of a 24-hour curfew, which runs until April 14, beginning at 8 p.m. in St Michael, Barbados, April 3, 2020. Citizens will be allowed to venture out only to purchase food, medicine, obtain bank machine...more
BELARUS: A participant embraces a member of Belarusian Interior Ministry troops who stands guard during an opposition demonstration to protest against police violence and to reject the presidential election results near the Government House in...more
BELGIUM: Louise Gombeer, suffering from the coronavirus, looks out of the window on her 100th birthday at the house for elderly "Melopee" in Brussels, Belgium, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
BELIZE: People queue to enter a polling station to cast their votes during the election for a new prime minister, in Belize City, Belize, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Donald Sandoval
BENIN: A statue to Francisco Felix de Souza, a controversial figure in the history of slavery, stands in Ouidah, Benin, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Mayeul Akpovi
BOLIVIA: An indigenous person holds a cell phone and looks on as former Bolivian President Evo Morales returns to his home country from exile in Argentina, at the border town of Villazon, Bolivia, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA: Men swim to retrieve a cross from the water during Epiphany Day celebrations in Visegrad, Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
BRAZIL: Luciendro Costa, 13, whose mother tested positive for COVID-19, bathes in the river Acuti Pereira at the riverside community of Menino de Deus, as healthcare workers visit riverside communities to check on residents during the coronavirus...more
BULGARIA: A couple watches a movie while sitting on a car at a provisional drive-in movie theatre at Serdika Center, following the easing of measures amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
BURKINA FASO: Melissa Kabore, 4, jumps over a puddle in Pissy informal granite quarry since schools closed amid the coronavirus outbreak in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Anne Mimault
BURUNDI: A voter casts her ballot at a polling station during presidential, legislative and communal council elections, under the simmering political violence and the growing threat of the coronavirus in Ngozi, Burundi May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Clovis...more
CAMBODIA: Men sit together outside a closed-down casino in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
CAMEROON: Schoolchildren, their parents and teachers hold a protest after gunmen opened fire at a school killing seven children in Kumba, Cameroon, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Josiane Kouagheu
CANADA: American tourist boat Maid Of The Mist, limited to 50% occupancy under New York state's rules amid the spread of the coronavirus, glides past a Canadian vessel limited under Ontario's rules to just six passengers, in Niagara Falls, Ontario,...more
CHILE: A man is surrounded by riot police officers during a protest called by high school students against the Chilean government and the public education system while starting the academic year, in Santiago, Chile, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Pablo...more
CHINA: Nurses wearing face masks take part in an event held to mark the International Nurses Day, at Wuhan Tongji Hospital in Wuhan, the Chinese city hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak, in Hubei province, China May 12, 2020. China Daily via...more
COLOMBIA: A demonstrator is detained by police during a protest among a series of ongoing demonstrations calling for a dignified life amidst the coronavirus outbreak in Bogota, Colombia, June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
CONGO: Three-year-old Allay Ngandema, who has developed complications after contracting measles, eats lunch with his mother Maboa Alpha in the measles isolation ward in Boso-Manzi hospital in Mongala province in northern Democratic Republic of Congo,...more
COSTA RICA: Catholic Adriana Brenes prays during a live-streamed mass as photos of the faithful are displayed over the church's benches at the Nuestra Senora de Fatima church, as the spread of the coronavirus continues in San Jose, Costa Rica April...more
CROATIA: A bulldozer is seen on the beach, following the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Omis, Croatia, May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
CUBA: Retired nurse Feridia Rojas, 82, wears cardboard shaped like a house at a market to protect herself from the spread of the coronavirus in Havana, Cuba, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
CYPRUS: A man is silhouetted against the sunset as he walks past the graves of soldiers killed in the 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus at the Tymvos Macedonitissas military cemetery in Nicosia, Cyprus, July 19, 2020. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
CZECH REPUBLIC: Revellers tease a man during a traditional carnival celebrating the departing winter and forthcoming spring in the village of Vortova near the east Bohemian city of Hlinsko, Czech Republic, February 22, 2020. REUTERS/David W...more
DENMARK: A person dressed as a Santa Claus meets with children while sitting in a "Santa Claus bubble" as he opens Christmas season at Aalborg Zoo, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Aalborg, Denmark, November 13, 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Henning Bagger...more
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: A woman coming from Haiti wears a face mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as she gets her temperature checked and receives sanitizer gel at the border between Malpasse, in Haiti, and Jimani, in Dominican Republic, as...more
EAST TIMOR: A Timorese man wears a protective face mask as he walks on the street in Dili, East Timor, April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Lirio da Fonseca
ECUADOR: Children clean the playground during a break from classes with Denisse Toala (not pictured), a 16-year-old student, who teaches children in an improvised school she has set up under a tree since they have been unable to attend virtual...more
EGYPT: An Egyptian man swims in a lake in front of Taghaghien Island Resort in Egypt's Western Desert during the activation of domestic tourism after the government cancelled the celebration of the Siyaha peace festival, or the 'Peace Festival', amid...more
EL SALVADOR: Gang members are seen inside a cell at Quezaltepeque jail during a media tour in Quezaltepeque, El Salvador, September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
ESTONIA: People react inside a car converted to a sauna during the European Sauna Marathon in Otepaa, Estonia, February 15, 2020. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
ETHIOPIA: People walk at a vegetable market to cushion against running out of stock in the spreading of coronavirus fears, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
FINLAND: An aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov/All About Lapland
FRANCE: A patient suffering from coronavirus wears a full-face Easybreath snorkelling mask given by sport chain Decathlon and turned into a ventilator for coronavirus treatment at the intensive care unit at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine...more
GEORGIA: An opposition supporter holds a flare during a rally against the results of a parliamentary election in Tbilisi, Georgia, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze
GERMANY: A basket filled with beer and food from a downstairs barbecue is lifted up with a string to neighbors during the spread of the coronavirus in Hamburg, Germany, March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
GHANA: Women wearing face masks chat at the Nima market as Ghana lifts partial lockdown amid the spread of the coronavirus in Accra, Ghana, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko
GREECE: A man makes his way on an empty street in the neighbourhood of Mets during a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus in Athens, Greece, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
GUATEMALA: Backpacker and Spanish language student Lola Daehler, from the U.S., jumps into the water after she decided to stay in Guatemala where she feels safer to confront the outbreak of coronavirus in San Pedro La Laguna, Solola, Guatemala, March...more
HAITI: A boy gestures as a man in a Haitian National Police uniform aims a gun during a shooting in Champ de Mars, Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 23, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
HOLY SEE: A man plays with a baby after Pope Francis delivered the Angelus prayer from his window on the day of the release of his new encyclical, titled "Fratelli Tutti" (Brothers All) in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, October 4, 2020....more
HONDURAS: A woman breastfeeds her son as she sits on her bed outside a flooded area during the passage of Storm Eta, in La Lima, Honduras, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
HUNGARY: Hungarian transgender couple, Elvira Angyal and Tamara Csillag, prepare for their wedding at home in Polgardi, Hungary, November 6, 2020. In Prime Minister Viktor Orban's increasingly homophobic regime, gay people are barred from marrying...more
ICELAND: A man stands in front of the Skogafoss waterfall in Skogar, Iceland, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
INDIA: Hindu devotees walk around a bonfire during a ritual known as "Holika Dahan" which is part of Holi festival celebrations, in Ahmedabad, India, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave
INDONESIA: Demonstrators cover an elderly woman during clashes with police, as they protest against the government's labour reforms in a controversial jobs creation law in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 8, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
IRAN: An Iranian couple sits in their car watching a movie in a drive-in cinema at the Milad Tower parking space following the coronavirus outbreak in Tehran, Iran, May 3, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via REUTERS
IRAQ: A man disinfects Iraqi children before using the swimming pool at Non-Government Organization-Mercy Among Them, amid the coronavirus outbreak in the holy city of Kerbala, Iraq, October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
IRELAND: Neighbors have drinks at their doorways practicing social distancing after the government announced further restrictions on movement as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in Dublin, Ireland, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
ISRAEL: Jewish worshippers pray on Tisha B'Av, a day of fasting and lament, that commemorates the date in the Jewish calendar on which it is believed the First and Second Temples were destroyed at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, July 29,...more
Schoolteacher Marzio Toniolo, 35, takes a picture of his two-year-old daughter Bianca painting his toenails as his wife, Bianca's mum Chiara Zuddas, looks out from their balcony at their home during the coronavirus outbreak, in San Fiorano, Italy,...more
IVORY COAST: Rose Edhit Loukou, 41, fills bottles with homemade liquid soap in her restaurant amid the outbreak of the coronavirus in the Palmeraie neighborhood of Abidjan, Ivory Coast, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
JAMAICA: People hold posters as they take part in a demonstration against the death, in Minneapolis police custody, of George Floyd, outside the U.S. Embassy in Kingston, Jamaica, June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy
JAPAN: A staff member of a restaurant wearing a protective face mask stands in an almost empty and temporarily closed Japanese drinking bars' alley after the government announced the state of emergency for the capital following an outbreak of the...more
JORDAN: Jordanian brothers Hussein and Zeyad Ashish, boxers who qualified with other three boxers for next year's Olympics, engage in online boxing training on the roof of their home during the curfew imposed by the Jordanian government to curb the...more
KAZAKHSTAN: An inspector rides a horse around Ile-Alatau National Park in the mountains near Almaty, Kazakhstan, November 15, 2020. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
KENYA: Maasai men of Matapato jostle to parade as they attend the Olng'esherr (meat-eating) passage ceremony to unite two age-sets; the older Ilpaamu and the younger Ilaitete into senior elder-hood as the final rite of passage after the event was...more
KOSOVO: Medical staff members wearing protective suits are pictured inside a tent where they assist patients suspected of being infected with coronavirus in Pristina, Kosovo, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Laura Hasani
KUWAIT: A volunteer directs visitors at a coronavirus testing centre at the Kuwait International Fairgrounds in Mishref, Kuwait, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee
KYRGYZSTAN: Horseball players compete during a match between teams from France and Canada, organized by Horseball Federation of Kyrgyzstan and the French embassy, in the village of Kok-Jar outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, February 9, 2020....more
LAOS: A local villager drives a boat where the future site of the Luang Prabang dam will be on the Mekong River outskirt of Luang Prabang province, Laos, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Panu Wongcha-um
LATVIA: People sit in their cars as they enjoy a drive-in concert in Riga, Latvia, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
LEBANON: Abdou Batrouni sits on the balcony of his home that was damaged by an explosion at the Beirut port in the neighbourhood of Karantina, Beirut, Lebanon, August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
LESOTHO: Neighbors stand in a field next to the house of Lipolelo Thabane, estranged wife of Prime Minister Thomas Thabane, where she was gunned down in Hamasana village near Maseru, Lesotho, February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
LIBERIA: Police officers chase shoppers to clear the streets in the Red Light market on the first day of lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus in Monrovia, Liberia April 11, 2020. REUTERS/ Derick Snyder
LIBYA: Fighters loyal to Libya's internationally recognized government celebrate after regaining control over Tarhouna city, Libya, June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
LITHUANIA: A couple kisses during the flower festival 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' in Pakruojis Manor, Pakruojis, Lithuania July 12, 2020. Thousands of colorful summer flowers were arranged in carpets and large sculptures, inspired by William...more
LUXEMBOURG: Passengers wait on a platform while a train arrives at Luxembourg railway station, as Luxembourg becomes the first country in the world to offer free public transport, February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
MADAGASCAR: Andre Randriamampionina, farmer and coffee grower, picks coffee berries during his harvest in Amparaky village in Ampefy town of Itasy region, Madagascar January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Clarel Faniry Rasoanaivo
MALAWI: Opposition supporters celebrate after a court annulled the May 2019 presidential vote that declared Peter Mutharika a winner, in Lilongwe, Malawi, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Eldson Chagara
MALAYSIA: Homeless people rest inside cubicles at a temporary shelter, during the movement control order due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
MALI: Women chant slogans as they gather to support a military transition while the junta leaders of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP), which overthrew Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, meet with representatives of...more
MALTA: The Comet C/2020 or "Neowise" and a meteor are seen behind Ghajn Tuffieha Tower, a 17th-century coastal fortification, at Ghajn Tuffieha Bay, Malta, July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
MAURITIUS: A drone image shows the oil spillage near the area where the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio, belonging to a Japanese company but Panamanian-flagged, ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Reuben...more
MEXICO: A cemetery worker digs new graves at the Xico cemetery on the outskirts of Mexico City, as the coronavirus outbreak continues in Mexico, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
MOLDOVA: An election official checks a voter's information at a polling station during the second round of a presidential election in Chisinau, Moldova, November 15, 2020. REUTERS/Vladislav Culiomza
MONACO: An employee, wearing a protective face mask, cleans a gambling table before the reopening of Monte Carlo Casino following the coronavirus outbreak in Monaco, June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
MONGOLIA: Demonstrators protesting against China's changes to school curriculums that remove the Mongolian language from core subjects gather on Sukhbaatar Square in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj
MONTENEGRO: Clergy pay respect over the coffin of Metropolitan Amfilohije Radovic, the top cleric of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro who died from the coronavirus, during his funeral service in Podgorica, Montenegro, November 1, 2020....more
MOROCCO: Hassan Elmoda, 75, performs Friday prayers at his home as mosques are closed due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease in Casablanca, Morocco, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
MOZAMBIQUE: Cadino Chipanga washes a customer's dreadlocks at his salon in Mafalala on the outskirts of Maputo, Mozambique, February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Grant Lee Neuenburg
MYANMAR: A factory worker wearing a face mask rides in a public transport minibus during a lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus infections in a slum area of Yangon, Myanmar, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Shwe Paw Mya Tin
NAMIBIA: Dust carried by hot, dry berg winds streams out of the Namib Desert, stretching from Dorob National Park to the port town of Walvis Bay, Namibia, and over the South Atlantic Ocean, July 17, 2020. NASA Earth Observatory/Lauren Dauphin/Handout...more
NEPAL: Nira Pariyar, 4, sleeps on the floor near the police station after being stopped as she headed towards her village during the twenty-sixth day of the lockdown imposed by the government amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus in Lalitpur,...more
NETHERLANDS: An order picker sorts flowers in the flower auction in Honselersdijk, Netherlands, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
NEW ZEALAND: Whales are seen stranded on the beach in Chatham Islands, New Zealand, November 24, 2020. INSTAGRAM @SAMINTHEWILD_ via REUTERS
NICARAGUA: A participant runs away from a bull during a traditional bullfighting event while the coronavirus outbreak continues in Granada, Nicaragua, August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
NIGERIA: A woman walking on sand barriers is reflected in a pool of oil-smeared water with two gas flaring furnaces at a flow station in Ughelli, Delta State, Nigeria, September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
NORTH KOREA: North Korea celebrates the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in this image released by North Korea's Central News Agency on October 10, 2020. KCNA via REUTERS
NORTH MACEDONIA: Kids hold stars on sticks as they mark the day before Christmas at St Kliment Orthodox church in Skopje, North Macedonia, January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
NORWAY: A 230 foot (70-meter) long wing of a wind turbine is seen on its way to the Guleslettene wind park near Floro, Norway, June 17, 2020. Tore Meek/NTB Scanpix/via REUTERS
OMAN: Oman's national flag flies at half-mast after the death of Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said was announced, at the Royal Opera House in Muscat, Oman, January 11, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
PAKISTAN: A railway worker takes a bath during hot and humid weather after Pakistan started easing lockdown restrictions as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease continues, in Karachi, Pakistan, May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
PANAMA: The cruise ship MS Zaandam is pictured off the coast of Panama City after four passengers died on board as the coronavirus outbreak continues, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Erick Marciscano
PAPUA NEW GUINEA: Former rebel military commander Ishmael Toroama, who has been elected as president of Bougainville, an autonomous region of Papua New Guinea in the South Pacific, poses in a handout image. Chris Noble/Handout via REUTERS
PARAGUAY: A patient infected with dengue rests while receiving treatment at a hospital in Asuncion, Paraguay, January 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
PERU: A person touches the national flag after Francisco Sagasti from the Centrist Morado Party was elected Peru's interim president by Congress, in Lima, Peru, November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
PHILIPPINES: Mothers carrying their newborn babies queue for a check-up inside the maternity ward of the government-run Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital amid the coronavirus outbreak in Manila, Philippines, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
POLAND: A woman wearing a rainbow-themed protective face mask attends a protest against the ruling by Poland's Constitutional Tribunal that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, in front of the Parliament in Warsaw, Poland, October 27, 2020. Slawomir...more
PORTUGAL: A surfer rides a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal, October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
QATAR: Men in traditional costumes ride horses at Souq Waqif, following the outbreak of coronavirus, in Doha, Qatar, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
ROMANIA: People maintain social distancing during an Easter service open to the public, as the Orthodox Easter was not celebrated by faithful in churches last April because of a nationwide lockdown against the spread of the coronavirus, in Constanta,...more
RUSSIA: A general view of treatment blocks at a temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated, in Moscow, Russia, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
RWANDA: A man washes his hands at a public hand washing station before boarding a bus as a cautionary measure against the coronavirus at Nyabugogo Bus Park in Kigali, Rwanda, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Maggie Andresen
SAUDI ARABIA: A man sits beside a tent after a snowfall in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Sultan
SENEGAL: Khadjou Sambe, 25, Senegal's first female professional surfer, surfs during a training session off the coast of Ngor, Dakar, Senegal, August 18, 2020. "When I am in the water I feel something extraordinary, something special in my heart,"...more
SERBIA: A man proposes to his girlfriend at the Kalemegdan fortress, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in Belgrade, Serbia, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
SIERRA LEONE: Street vendors sit as they wait for customers along the Fourah Bay road market, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Freetown, Sierra Leone, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Cooper Inveen
SINGAPORE: Residents gather on their balconies to sing in tribute to healthcare workers and migrant workers during the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore, April 25, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
SLOVAKIA: Vanda Mrazikova and Martina Kacenova, dressed in traditional costumes and protective face masks, decorate colored Easter eggs, amid the coronavirus outbreak in the village of Soblahov, Slovakia, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
SLOVENIA: Ales Zupevc unveils the new bronze statue of U.S. first lady Melania Trump in Rozno, near her hometown of Sevnica, Slovenia, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic
SOMALIA: A Somali girl climbs a tree as she attempts to fend-off a swarm of desert locusts in a grazing land on the outskirt of Daynile district of Mogadishu, Somalia, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
SOUTH AFRICA: A woman takes pictures as spray is thrown up by huge swells as a cold front moves in over Cape Town, South Africa, July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
SOUTH KOREA: A woman takes a selfie as her friend adjusts her makeup in a pink muhly grass field amid the coronavirus pandemic at a park in Hanam, South Korea, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
SOUTH SUDAN: South Sudan People's Defence Forces (SSPDF), South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA), and The Sudan People's Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) soldiers gather at the training site for the joint force to protect VIPs in Gorom...more
SPAIN: A Reuters photographer holds a picture of a reveller sprinting in front of a bull during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival, taken in July 2019, in front of a street during the second day of what would have been the...more
SRI LANKA: People practice social distancing inside an elevator prior to arriving at their workplaces at World Trade Center after the government announced that private and state companies will reopen their offices after almost two months of lockdown...more
SUDAN: Ethiopian refugees fleeing from the ongoing fighting in Tigray region wait for food at the Um-Rakoba camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in the Al-Qadarif state, Sudan, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
SURINAME: Protestors demonstrate against corruption in the government of President Desi Bouterse in Paramaribo, Suriname February 17, 2020. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh
SWEDEN: Hairdresser Abed Khankan cuts a customer's hair outdoors due to the coronavirus outbreak in Malmo, Sweden, April 18, 2020. Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency/via REUTERS
SWITZERLAND: A man drives a convertible car during sunny spring weather on a road between two canola fields near Schinznach-Dorf, Switzerland, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
SYRIA: People eat their Iftar meal provided by a group of volunteers in a damaged neighborhood, amid fear for the coronavirus outbreak, in Atarib, Aleppo countryside, Syria, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
TAIWAN: Chen Ying-Hsuan, a combat engineer lieutenant, and her wife Li Chen-Chen, take a photo in front of a AN/TWQ-1 Avenger mobile air defence system at a military mass wedding in Taoyuan, Taiwan, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang
TANZANIA: Workers prepare face shields from recycled plastics at the Zaidi Recyclers workshop as a measure to stop the spread of the coronavirus in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
THAILAND: Anti-government demonstrators march during an anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
TOGO: Pupils line up in the yard of their school, which, according to head teacher Hlongnoin Akouavi, was damaged by sea storms and is under threat from coastal erosion, in Baguida, a suburb of Lome, Togo, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO: Venezuelan migrants, who were recently deported, eat after arriving on Los Iros Beach after their return to the island, in Erin, Trinidad and Tobago, November 24, 2020. Lincoln Holder/Courtesy Newsday/Handout via REUTERS
TUNISIA: Abdelhak Etlili, a 19-year-old handball referee, issues a blue card for women gathered outside a shop and violating social distancing rules at the coastal town of Nabeul, Tunisia, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
TURKEY: Dancer Su Sevda Uzun performs on the terrace of her friend's home, while she is accompanied by musicians Hakan Kaya and Alper Kalayciklioglu which they organize regularly for their neighbors as the spread of the coronavirus continues in...more
TURKMENISTAN: People wearing protective face masks are seen inside a bus in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Sarkisyan
UGANDA: Ugandan academic Stella Nyanzi reacts as police officers detain her for protesting against the way that government distributes relief food and the coronavirus lockdown in Kampala, Uganda, May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa
UKRAINE: Resident Katerina Izvekova, 77, shows her house damaged during a military conflict between militants of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and the Ukrainian armed forces near the separation line in the rebel-controlled village of...more
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: A technician hangs N95 face masks to be sterilized with UVC light, amid the coronavirus outbreak, at the Cleveland Clinic hospital in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
UNITED KINGDOM: Neonatal Nurse Kirsty Hartley carries premature baby Theo Anderson to his mother Kirsty Anderson in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Lancashire Women and Newborn Centre at Burnley General Hospital in East Lancashire, following...more
UNITED STATES: Dana Clark and her 18-month-old son Mason wait in line at City Hall as early voting begins for the upcoming presidential election in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., October 16, 2020. Clark said she donned this protective cover because...more
URUGUAY: Supporters of Uruguay's President-elect Luis Lacalle Pou and their horses wait for him to arrive for his swear-in ceremony, in Montevideo, Uruguay, March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Cuenca Olaondo
UZBEKISTAN: School graduates wearing protective face masks and gloves take university entrance exams at the Pakhtakor sports arena amid the outbreak of the coronavirus in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov
VENEZUELA: Children play in a non-operative tank at Los Proceres boulevard, during an 8-hour permission for children under 14 years old to go outside, as the nationwide quarantine continues due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Caracas, Venezuela,...more
VIETNAM: People collect fish on the beach during the coronavirus outbreak in Da Nang, Vietnam, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Kham
YEMEN: A man carries a sheep at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Sanaa, Yemen July 28, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
ZIMBABWE: A man buys cooking oil at a market in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Next Slideshows
Dreaming of a COVID Christmas
Santa makes socially distant appearances all over the world as people prepare for the holiday season during the coronavirus pandemic.
Inside COVID ward on Chicago's South Side
Staff at Roseland Community Hospital grapple with the coronavirus on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois.
Nepal's female soldiers break taboos as they gather COVID dead
Women soldiers clad in PPE are being deployed to handle Nepal's coronavirus dead, in a majority-Hindu country where it is still a cultural taboo for women to...
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Dreaming of a COVID Christmas
Santa makes socially distant appearances all over the world as people prepare for the holiday season during the coronavirus pandemic.
Inside COVID ward on Chicago's South Side
Staff at Roseland Community Hospital grapple with the coronavirus on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois.
Nepal's female soldiers break taboos as they gather COVID dead
Women soldiers clad in PPE are being deployed to handle Nepal's coronavirus dead, in a majority-Hindu country where it is still a cultural taboo for women to touch a dead body.
Pictures of the year: Conflict
(Warning: graphic content) Our top images of conflict in 2020.
Pictures of the year: Religion
Our top religion photos in 2020.
Photos of the month: November
Our top photos from November 2020.
Pictures of the year: Natural disasters
Our top natural disaster photos in 2020.