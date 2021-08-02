One harrowing weekend aboard a Mediterranean-based migrant rescue vessel
A Libyan girl, who suffered burns in a fire on a boat of migrants, sits on the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 as it reaches a rendezvous point with the Italian Coast Guard to medically evacuate injured and sick migrants, off the coast of...more
A Libyan man, who suffered severe burns while he fought a fire on a boat of migrants, and his daughter, also injured in the fire, wait to be medically evacuated by the Italian Coast Guard from the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3, off the...more
A Libyan boy, who suffered severe burns in a fire on a boat of migrants, lies in the hospital on board the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 as it heads north to a rendezvous point with the Italian Coast Guard off the coast of the Italian...more
A Libyan man, who suffered severe burns while he fought a fire on a boat of migrants, waits to be medically evacuated by the Italian Coast Guard from the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3, off the coast of the Italian island of Lampedusa in...more
Migrants on the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 watch a medical evacuation by the Italian Coast Guard, off the coast of the Italian island of Lampedusa in the western Mediterranean Sea, July 30. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants try to swim to the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 after they jumped off their overcrowded wooden boat during a rescue operation in international waters off the coast of Tunisia, in the western Mediterranean Sea, July 31....more
A RHIB (rigid-hulled inflatable boat) crew member from the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 distributes life jackets to migrants on an overcrowded wooden boat during a rescue operation in international waters off the coast of Tunisia, in...more
Migrants grab hold of the lines on a RHIB (rigid-hulled inflatable boat) from the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 after they jumped off an overcrowded wooden boat during a rescue operation in international waters off the coast of Tunisia,...more
Migrants on an overcrowded wooden boat reach out for life jackets being distributed by a RHIB (rigid-hulled inflatable boat) crew member from the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 during a rescue operation in international waters off the...more
Migrants on an overcrowded wooden boat await rescue by the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 and the French NGO SOS Mediterranee migrant rescue ship Ocean Viking, during a rescue operation in international waters off the coast of Tunisia, in...more
Migrants try to swim to the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 after they jumped off their overcrowded wooden boat during a rescue operation in international waters off the coast of Tunisia, in the western Mediterranean Sea, July 31....more
Migrants on an overcrowded wooden boat await rescue by the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 and the French NGO SOS Mediterranee migrant rescue ship Ocean Viking, during a rescue operation in international waters off the coast of Tunisia, in...more
A RHIB (rigid hulled inflatable boat) crew member from the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 distributes life jackets to migrants on an overcrowded wooden boat during a rescue operation in international waters off the coast of Tunisia, in...more
Migrants rest on the deck of the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 in international waters, north of Libya, western Mediterranean Sea, August 2. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants rest on the deck of the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 in international waters north of Libya, in the western Mediterranean Sea, August 2. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A migrant wearing a face mask rests on the deck of the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 in international waters, north of Libya, western Mediterranean Sea, August 2. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A migrant feeds her baby on the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 in international waters, north of Libya, western Mediterranean Sea, August 2. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A migrant cries for help after jumping off an overcrowded wooden boat and trying to swim to the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 during a rescue operation in international waters off the coast of Tunisia, in the western Mediterranean Sea,...more
A migrant prepares to climb on board the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 from a rigid-hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) after 12 migrants were rescued from a wooden boat in international waters north of Libya, western Mediterranean Sea, August...more
A Libyan man, who suffered severe burns when he fought a fire on a boat of migrants, talks to his daughter, also injured in the fire, on the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 while waiting to be medically evacuated by the Italian Coast...more
Migrants hold of the lines on a RHIB (rigid hulled inflatable boat) from the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 after they jumped off an overcrowded wooden boat during a rescue operation in international waters off the coast of Tunisia, in...more
Migrants on an overcrowded wooden boat await rescue by the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 and the French NGO SOS Mediterranee migrant rescue ship Ocean Viking, during a rescue operation in international waters off the coast of Tunisia, in...more
A RHIB (rigid-hulled inflatable boat) crew member from the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 distributes life jackets to migrants on an overcrowded wooden boat during a rescue operation in international waters off the coast of Tunisia, in...more
A migrant reacts after being pulled out of the sea onto a RHIB (rigid-hulled inflatable boat) from the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3, after he jumped off an overcrowded wooden boat during a rescue operation in international waters off...more
Migrants climb onto the Centifloat deployed by a RHIB (rigid-hulled inflatable boat) from the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3, after they jumped off their overcrowded wooden boat during a rescue operation in international waters off the...more
