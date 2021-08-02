Edition:
One harrowing weekend aboard a Mediterranean-based migrant rescue vessel

A Libyan girl, who suffered burns in a fire on a boat of migrants, sits on the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 as it reaches a rendezvous point with the Italian Coast Guard to medically evacuate injured and sick migrants, off the coast of the Italian island of Lampedusa in the western Mediterranean Sea, July 30.  REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
A Libyan man, who suffered severe burns while he fought a fire on a boat of migrants, and his daughter, also injured in the fire, wait to be medically evacuated by the Italian Coast Guard from the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3, off the coast of Lampedusa island in the western Mediterranean Sea, July 30.  REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
A Libyan boy, who suffered severe burns in a fire on a boat of migrants, lies in the hospital on board the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 as it heads north to a rendezvous point with the Italian Coast Guard off the coast of the Italian island of Lampedusa to medically evacuate him, in the western Mediterranean Sea, July 30.  REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
A Libyan man, who suffered severe burns while he fought a fire on a boat of migrants, waits to be medically evacuated by the Italian Coast Guard from the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3, off the coast of the Italian island of Lampedusa in the western Mediterranean Sea, July 30.  REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
Migrants on the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 watch a medical evacuation by the Italian Coast Guard, off the coast of the Italian island of Lampedusa in the western Mediterranean Sea, July 30.  REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
Migrants try to swim to the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 after they jumped off their overcrowded wooden boat during a rescue operation in international waters off the coast of Tunisia, in the western Mediterranean Sea, July 31. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
A RHIB (rigid-hulled inflatable boat) crew member from the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 distributes life jackets to migrants on an overcrowded wooden boat during a rescue operation in international waters off the coast of Tunisia, in the western Mediterranean Sea, August 1.  REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
Migrants grab hold of the lines on a RHIB (rigid-hulled inflatable boat) from the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 after they jumped off an overcrowded wooden boat during a rescue operation in international waters off the coast of Tunisia, in the western Mediterranean Sea, August 1.  REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
Migrants on an overcrowded wooden boat reach out for life jackets being distributed by a RHIB (rigid-hulled inflatable boat) crew member from the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 during a rescue operation in international waters off the coast of Tunisia, in the western Mediterranean Sea, August 1.  REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
Migrants on an overcrowded wooden boat await rescue by the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 and the French NGO SOS Mediterranee migrant rescue ship Ocean Viking, during a rescue operation in international waters off the coast of Tunisia, in the western Mediterranean Sea, July 31.  REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
Migrants try to swim to the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 after they jumped off their overcrowded wooden boat during a rescue operation in international waters off the coast of Tunisia, in the western Mediterranean Sea, July 31. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
Migrants on an overcrowded wooden boat await rescue by the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 and the French NGO SOS Mediterranee migrant rescue ship Ocean Viking, during a rescue operation in international waters off the coast of Tunisia, in the western Mediterranean Sea, August 1.  REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
A RHIB (rigid hulled inflatable boat) crew member from the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 distributes life jackets to migrants on an overcrowded wooden boat during a rescue operation in international waters off the coast of Tunisia, in the western Mediterranean Sea, August 1.  REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
Migrants rest on the deck of the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 in international waters, north of Libya, western Mediterranean Sea, August 2.  REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Migrants rest on the deck of the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 in international waters north of Libya, in the western Mediterranean Sea, August 2.  REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
A migrant wearing a face mask rests on the deck of the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 in international waters, north of Libya, western Mediterranean Sea, August 2.  REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
A migrant feeds her baby on the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 in international waters, north of Libya, western Mediterranean Sea, August 2.  REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
A migrant cries for help after jumping off an overcrowded wooden boat and trying to swim to the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3  during a rescue operation in international waters off the coast of Tunisia, in the western Mediterranean Sea, August 1.  REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
A migrant prepares to climb on board the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 from a rigid-hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) after 12 migrants were rescued from a wooden boat in international waters north of Libya, western Mediterranean Sea, August 2.  REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
A Libyan man, who suffered severe burns when he fought a fire on a boat of migrants, talks to his daughter, also injured in the fire, on the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 while waiting to be medically evacuated by the Italian Coast Guard, off the coast of the Italian island of Lampedusa in the western Mediterranean Sea, July 30.  REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
Migrants hold of the lines on a RHIB (rigid hulled inflatable boat) from the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 after they jumped off an overcrowded wooden boat during a rescue operation in international waters off the coast of Tunisia, in the western Mediterranean Sea, August 1.  REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
Migrants on an overcrowded wooden boat await rescue by the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 and the French NGO SOS Mediterranee migrant rescue ship Ocean Viking, during a rescue operation in international waters off the coast of Tunisia, in the western Mediterranean Sea, August 1.  REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
A RHIB (rigid-hulled inflatable boat) crew member from the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 distributes life jackets to migrants on an overcrowded wooden boat during a rescue operation in international waters off the coast of Tunisia, in the western Mediterranean Sea, August 1.  REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
A migrant reacts after being pulled out of the sea onto a RHIB (rigid-hulled inflatable boat) from the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3, after he jumped off an overcrowded wooden boat during a rescue operation in international waters off the coast of Tunisia, in the western Mediterranean Sea, July 31. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
Migrants climb onto the Centifloat deployed by a RHIB (rigid-hulled inflatable boat) from the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3, after they jumped off their overcrowded wooden boat during a rescue operation in international waters off the coast of Tunisia, in the western Mediterranean Sea, July 31. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
