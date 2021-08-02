One harrowing weekend aboard a Mediterranean-based migrant rescue vessel

A Libyan man, who suffered severe burns when he fought a fire on a boat of migrants, talks to his daughter, also injured in the fire, on the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 while waiting to be medically evacuated by the Italian Coast...more

A Libyan man, who suffered severe burns when he fought a fire on a boat of migrants, talks to his daughter, also injured in the fire, on the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 while waiting to be medically evacuated by the Italian Coast Guard, off the coast of the Italian island of Lampedusa in the western Mediterranean Sea, July 30. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

