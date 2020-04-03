One million cases of coronavirus around the world
A doctor puts on protective goggles before entering the isolation ward at a hospital, following the outbreak of the new coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 30, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
A nurse in protective suit attends to a baby with COVID-19 at an isolation ward of Wuhan Children's Hospital in Wuhan, China March 16, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
A medical worker in a protective suit takes a break during her night shift at a community health service center in Qingshan district of Wuhan, China February February 9, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
Excavators and bulldozers are seen at the construction site where the new hospital is being built to treat coronavirus patients on the outskirts of Wuhan, China January January 24, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS
A passage blocked by barricades and shared bicycles is seen in Wuhan, China February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
A mother reacts as she pleads with police to allow her daughter to pass a checkpoint for cancer treatment after she arrived from Hubei province at the Jiujiang Yangtze River Bridge in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, February 1, 2020....more
A taxi driver wears a face mask in Changsha, Hunan province, China, January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Paramedics wearing personal protective equipment carry a patient in a stretcher on to an ambulance as they evacuate residents from a public housing building at Fu Heng Estate, in Hong Kong, China March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A worker disinfects playground equipment inside a kindergarten in Ganzhou, Jiangxi province, China March 2, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
A child waves as she sits in a vehicle carrying residents evacuated from a public housing building outside Hong Mei House, at Cheung Hong Estate in Hong Kong, China February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Medical officers spray Indonesian nationals with antiseptic after they arrived from Wuhan, China, before transferring them to the Natuna Islands military base to be quarantined, at Hang Nadim Airport in Batam, Riau Islands, Indonesia, February 2,...more
A bus arrives near the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where hundreds of passengers tested positive for COVID-19, at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
The Grand Princess cruise ship, carrying passengers who tested positive for coronavirus, passes the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco, California, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
South Korean soldiers in protective gears sanitize shacks as a luxury high-rise apartment complex is seen in the background at Guryong village in Seoul, South Korea, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Heo Ran
A man wearing a mask rides a crowded train in Seoul, South Korea, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A medical staff member in protective gear uses a swab to take samples from a visitor at drive-thru testing center in Yeungnam University Medical Center in Daegu, South Korea, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A person wearing a mask walks along an empty street in Seoul, South Korea March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji
Military officers wearing face masks stand outside Duomo cathedral, closed by authorities due to a coronavirus outbreak, in Milan, Italy February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo draws a microscopic view of the coronavirus on the 14th day of quarantine at home in San Fiorano, a small town in northern Italy that has been on lockdown since February, in this picture taken by her father, schoolteacher...more
A lady waits to be served behind yellows lines that mark the distance customers have to keep between them, inside a grocery in Trastevere area in Rome, Italy, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A patient wearing a face mask is helped by medical personnel inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, Italy March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A member of the medical staff in a protective suit is seen in front of a patient suffering from COVID-19 in an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Coffins of people who have died from COVID-19 are seen in the church of the Serravalle Scrivia cemetery, in Alessandria, Italy, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Relatives attend a burial ceremony of victims of coronavirus in the southern town of Cisternino, Italy March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Ukrainian law enforcement officers clear the way as demonstrators block a road during a protest against the arrival of a plane carrying evacuees from China's Hubei province in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020....more
A worker disinfects a globe-shaped public garden in Algiers, Algeria March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Workers in protective suits disinfect Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, Turkey March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Pope Francis sends a virtual hug after delivering his weekly Angelus prayer via video at the Vatican, March 15, 2020. Vatican Media/ Handout via REUTERS
Gene Campbell talks through a window with Dorothy Campbell, his wife of more than 60 years, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term care facility linked to dozens of coronavirus deaths, in Kirkland, Washington, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/David...more
A Servpro cleaning crew member peeks through window blinds at Life Care Center of Kirkland in Kirkland, Washington, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Judie Shape, 81, who recovered from COVID-19 and was a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland, leaves the facility with her daughter, Lori Spencer, in Kirkland, Washington, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a news conference on the coronavirus outbreak at the White House in Washington, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A health care worker tests a person at a drive-thru coronavirus testing station run by the state health department, in Denver, Colorado, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
An empty street is seen in Manhattan, New York City, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Uber and Lyft driver Adama Fofana, who says he and other drivers he knows have "fear in their stomachs" about contracting coronavirus while working but cannot cut their hours because they need the income to survive, watches TV news with his son in...more
Taxis are seen at a parking lot of Miami International airport as air traffic and the tourism industry are affected by the spread of coronavirus, in Miami, Florida, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Members of Joint Task Force 2, composed of soldiers and airmen from the New York Army and Air National Guard, work to sanitize the New Rochelle High School during an outbreak in New Rochelle, New York, March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Ballet dancer and performer Ashlee Montague wears a gas mask while she dances in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Dana Baer and her son Jacob Baer wish Avery Slutsky a happy sixth birthday from their car during a drive-by birthday celebration as they maintain social distance in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Visitors stand inside boxes for social distancing in an elevator at a shopping mall in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia, March 18, 2020. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/ via REUTERS
Spanish blues singer Beatriz Berodia "Betta" sings from her balcony during a daily evening concert to support health workers and to make it easier for her neighbors to bear the coronavirus lockdown in Madrid, Spain, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Susana...more
Staff of food delivery companies sit on social distancing chairs as they wait for their customers' orders at a department store in Bangkok, Thailand, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Makrina Anastasiadou and her tango partner "El Morocho" dance for the public at an almost empty restaurant after tango shows, classes and milongas, traditional tango gatherings, were suspended for at least 15 days in Buenos Aires, Argentina March 16,...more
An employee rests inside an office building during a curfew in Belgrade, Serbia, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Medical workers hug each other outside the emergency rooms at Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, Spain, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Face protectors are dried in the sun outside a temporary hospital in IFEMA conference center in Madrid, Spain, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A customer pushes her trolley next to empty shelves at a Sainsbury's store in Harpenden, Britain, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
A man sits alone outside a pub on Carnaby Street in London, Britain, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears on a monitor for the coronavirus meeting in London, Britain March 28, 2020. The prime minister chairs the morning update meeting remotely from Number 11 Downing Street, since self-isolating after testing...more
Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro adjusts his face mask during a news conference to announce measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Brasilia, Brazil March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Passengers are pictured inside a public bus during the outbreak in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A member of the medical team checks the temperature of a child at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Duhok, Iraq March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A worker wearing a protective suit disinfects a customer's hands at the entrance of a public market in Caracas, Venezuela March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
The Serbian military sets up beds inside Hall 1 of the Belgrade Fair to accommodate people who suffer mild COVID-19 symptoms in Belgrade, Serbia, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A COVID-19 patient is carried on a stretcher into a German military A400M aircraft during a transfer operation from Strasbourg, France, to Ulm in Germany, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
An employee delivers a coffin at the Fondation Rothschild retirement home (Ehpad) where at least 16 residents have died and 81 have been infected in Paris, France, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Iranian men bury the journalist Abdollah Zavieh, who passed away from COVID-19, at Behesht Zahra cemetery in Tehran, Iran, March 24, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via REUTERS
Police officers wield their batons against a man as a punishment for breaking the rules of a 21-day nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi, India, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Migrant workers crowd outside a bus station as they wait to board buses to return to their villages during a 21-day nationwide lockdown, in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi, India March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A monkey crosses the road near India's Presidential Palace during a 14-hour long curfew in New Delhi, India, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A homeless woman puts her baby to sleep as they queue to be checked by health officials before heading to shelters during a 21-day lockdown in Durban, South Africa, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Emergency medicine physician Thomas Krajewski wears a mask as he holds his baby Cal with his wife Genevieve after finishing his shift in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
A local medical worker embraces and bids farewell to a medical worker from Jiangsu at the Wuhan Railway Station as the medical team from Jiangsu leaves Wuhan, China March 19, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
People wearing face masks hug on the East Lake in Wuhan, China, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
A healthcare worker sits on a bench near Central Park in Manhattan, New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A patient suffering from COVID-19 wears a full-face Easybreath snorkeling mask given by sport chain Decathlon and turned into a ventilator at the intensive care unit at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine near Paris, France, April 1, 2020....more
Healthcare workers wheel the bodies of deceased people from Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York City, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
A patient suffering from COVID-19 is treated at the intensive care unit at Erasme Hospital in Brussels, Belgium, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Gravediggers open new graves as the number of dead rose amid the coronavirus outbreak, at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A protective face mask is seen in the rain at a deserted street in Madrid, Spain, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Next Slideshows
Cities around the world deserted
Cities around the world are deserted as authorities race to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak
The death toll in New York City climbs as hospitals struggle to treat the severely ill.
MORE IN PICTURES
Cities around the world deserted
Cities around the world are deserted as authorities race to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak
The death toll in New York City climbs as hospitals struggle to treat the severely ill.
Thanking coronavirus frontline workers
People show appreciation with applause, signs of support and meals for the frontline workers combating the coronavirus.
On the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic
On the frontlines as medical workers and cleaners battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Pets in a pandemic
Animal companions keep their humans company during coronavirus self-isolation.
Spain grapples with coronavirus
Barring Italy, the coronavirus has killed more people in Spain than anywhere else, overloading the public health system and triggering a lockdown that has brought economic activity to a virtual standstill.
Constructing temporary coronavirus hospitals
Governments around the world scramble to build temporary facilities to treat COVID-19 patients amid a shortage of intensive care beds and ventilators.