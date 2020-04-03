Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Apr 3, 2020 | 4:55pm EDT

One million cases of coronavirus around the world

A doctor puts on protective goggles before entering the isolation ward at a hospital, following the outbreak of the new coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 30, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

A doctor puts on protective goggles before entering the isolation ward at a hospital, following the outbreak of the new coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 30, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 31, 2020
A doctor puts on protective goggles before entering the isolation ward at a hospital, following the outbreak of the new coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 30, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
1 / 70
A nurse in protective suit attends to a baby with COVID-19 at an isolation ward of Wuhan Children's Hospital in Wuhan, China March 16, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

A nurse in protective suit attends to a baby with COVID-19 at an isolation ward of Wuhan Children's Hospital in Wuhan, China March 16, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
A nurse in protective suit attends to a baby with COVID-19 at an isolation ward of Wuhan Children's Hospital in Wuhan, China March 16, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
2 / 70
A medical worker in a protective suit takes a break during her night shift at a community health service center in Qingshan district of Wuhan, China February February 9, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

A medical worker in a protective suit takes a break during her night shift at a community health service center in Qingshan district of Wuhan, China February February 9, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2020
A medical worker in a protective suit takes a break during her night shift at a community health service center in Qingshan district of Wuhan, China February February 9, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
3 / 70
Excavators and bulldozers are seen at the construction site where the new hospital is being built to treat coronavirus patients on the outskirts of Wuhan, China January January 24, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Excavators and bulldozers are seen at the construction site where the new hospital is being built to treat coronavirus patients on the outskirts of Wuhan, China January January 24, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, January 25, 2020
Excavators and bulldozers are seen at the construction site where the new hospital is being built to treat coronavirus patients on the outskirts of Wuhan, China January January 24, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Close
4 / 70
A passage blocked by barricades and shared bicycles is seen in Wuhan, China February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

A passage blocked by barricades and shared bicycles is seen in Wuhan, China February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
A passage blocked by barricades and shared bicycles is seen in Wuhan, China February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 70
A mother reacts as she pleads with police to allow her daughter to pass a checkpoint for cancer treatment after she arrived from Hubei province at the Jiujiang Yangtze River Bridge in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A mother reacts as she pleads with police to allow her daughter to pass a checkpoint for cancer treatment after she arrived from Hubei province at the Jiujiang Yangtze River Bridge in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, February 1, 2020....more

Reuters / Saturday, February 01, 2020
A mother reacts as she pleads with police to allow her daughter to pass a checkpoint for cancer treatment after she arrived from Hubei province at the Jiujiang Yangtze River Bridge in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
6 / 70
A taxi driver wears a face mask in Changsha, Hunan province, China, January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A taxi driver wears a face mask in Changsha, Hunan province, China, January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2020
A taxi driver wears a face mask in Changsha, Hunan province, China, January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
7 / 70
Paramedics wearing personal protective equipment carry a patient in a stretcher on to an ambulance as they evacuate residents from a public housing building at Fu Heng Estate, in Hong Kong, China March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Paramedics wearing personal protective equipment carry a patient in a stretcher on to an ambulance as they evacuate residents from a public housing building at Fu Heng Estate, in Hong Kong, China March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2020
Paramedics wearing personal protective equipment carry a patient in a stretcher on to an ambulance as they evacuate residents from a public housing building at Fu Heng Estate, in Hong Kong, China March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
8 / 70
A worker disinfects playground equipment inside a kindergarten in Ganzhou, Jiangxi province, China March 2, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

A worker disinfects playground equipment inside a kindergarten in Ganzhou, Jiangxi province, China March 2, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
A worker disinfects playground equipment inside a kindergarten in Ganzhou, Jiangxi province, China March 2, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
9 / 70
A child waves as she sits in a vehicle carrying residents evacuated from a public housing building outside Hong Mei House, at Cheung Hong Estate in Hong Kong, China February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A child waves as she sits in a vehicle carrying residents evacuated from a public housing building outside Hong Mei House, at Cheung Hong Estate in Hong Kong, China February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
A child waves as she sits in a vehicle carrying residents evacuated from a public housing building outside Hong Mei House, at Cheung Hong Estate in Hong Kong, China February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
10 / 70
Medical officers spray Indonesian nationals with antiseptic after they arrived from Wuhan, China, before transferring them to the Natuna Islands military base to be quarantined, at Hang Nadim Airport in Batam, Riau Islands, Indonesia, February 2, 2020. Antara Foto/via REUTERS

Medical officers spray Indonesian nationals with antiseptic after they arrived from Wuhan, China, before transferring them to the Natuna Islands military base to be quarantined, at Hang Nadim Airport in Batam, Riau Islands, Indonesia, February 2,...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Medical officers spray Indonesian nationals with antiseptic after they arrived from Wuhan, China, before transferring them to the Natuna Islands military base to be quarantined, at Hang Nadim Airport in Batam, Riau Islands, Indonesia, February 2, 2020. Antara Foto/via REUTERS
Close
11 / 70
A bus arrives near the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where hundreds of passengers tested positive for COVID-19, at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A bus arrives near the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where hundreds of passengers tested positive for COVID-19, at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
A bus arrives near the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where hundreds of passengers tested positive for COVID-19, at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
12 / 70
The Grand Princess cruise ship, carrying passengers who tested positive for coronavirus, passes the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco, California, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

The Grand Princess cruise ship, carrying passengers who tested positive for coronavirus, passes the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco, California, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020
The Grand Princess cruise ship, carrying passengers who tested positive for coronavirus, passes the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco, California, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Close
13 / 70
South Korean soldiers in protective gears sanitize shacks as a luxury high-rise apartment complex is seen in the background at Guryong village in Seoul, South Korea, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Heo Ran

South Korean soldiers in protective gears sanitize shacks as a luxury high-rise apartment complex is seen in the background at Guryong village in Seoul, South Korea, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Heo Ran

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
South Korean soldiers in protective gears sanitize shacks as a luxury high-rise apartment complex is seen in the background at Guryong village in Seoul, South Korea, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Heo Ran
Close
14 / 70
A man wearing a mask rides a crowded train in Seoul, South Korea, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A man wearing a mask rides a crowded train in Seoul, South Korea, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
A man wearing a mask rides a crowded train in Seoul, South Korea, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
15 / 70
A medical staff member in protective gear uses a swab to take samples from a visitor at drive-thru testing center in Yeungnam University Medical Center in Daegu, South Korea, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A medical staff member in protective gear uses a swab to take samples from a visitor at drive-thru testing center in Yeungnam University Medical Center in Daegu, South Korea, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
A medical staff member in protective gear uses a swab to take samples from a visitor at drive-thru testing center in Yeungnam University Medical Center in Daegu, South Korea, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
16 / 70
A person wearing a mask walks along an empty street in Seoul, South Korea March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji

A person wearing a mask walks along an empty street in Seoul, South Korea March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
A person wearing a mask walks along an empty street in Seoul, South Korea March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji
Close
17 / 70
Military officers wearing face masks stand outside Duomo cathedral, closed by authorities due to a coronavirus outbreak, in Milan, Italy February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Military officers wearing face masks stand outside Duomo cathedral, closed by authorities due to a coronavirus outbreak, in Milan, Italy February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
Military officers wearing face masks stand outside Duomo cathedral, closed by authorities due to a coronavirus outbreak, in Milan, Italy February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
18 / 70
Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo draws a microscopic view of the coronavirus on the 14th day of quarantine at home in San Fiorano, a small town in northern Italy that has been on lockdown since February, in this picture taken by her father, schoolteacher Marzio Toniolo, March 5, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS

Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo draws a microscopic view of the coronavirus on the 14th day of quarantine at home in San Fiorano, a small town in northern Italy that has been on lockdown since February, in this picture taken by her father, schoolteacher...more

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020
Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo draws a microscopic view of the coronavirus on the 14th day of quarantine at home in San Fiorano, a small town in northern Italy that has been on lockdown since February, in this picture taken by her father, schoolteacher Marzio Toniolo, March 5, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Close
19 / 70
A lady waits to be served behind yellows lines that mark the distance customers have to keep between them, inside a grocery in Trastevere area in Rome, Italy, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

A lady waits to be served behind yellows lines that mark the distance customers have to keep between them, inside a grocery in Trastevere area in Rome, Italy, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2020
A lady waits to be served behind yellows lines that mark the distance customers have to keep between them, inside a grocery in Trastevere area in Rome, Italy, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
20 / 70
A patient wearing a face mask is helped by medical personnel inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, Italy March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

A patient wearing a face mask is helped by medical personnel inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, Italy March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
A patient wearing a face mask is helped by medical personnel inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, Italy March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
21 / 70
A member of the medical staff in a protective suit is seen in front of a patient suffering from COVID-19 in an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

A member of the medical staff in a protective suit is seen in front of a patient suffering from COVID-19 in an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
A member of the medical staff in a protective suit is seen in front of a patient suffering from COVID-19 in an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
22 / 70
Coffins of people who have died from COVID-19 are seen in the church of the Serravalle Scrivia cemetery, in Alessandria, Italy, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Coffins of people who have died from COVID-19 are seen in the church of the Serravalle Scrivia cemetery, in Alessandria, Italy, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
Coffins of people who have died from COVID-19 are seen in the church of the Serravalle Scrivia cemetery, in Alessandria, Italy, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
23 / 70
Relatives attend a burial ceremony of victims of coronavirus in the southern town of Cisternino, Italy March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Relatives attend a burial ceremony of victims of coronavirus in the southern town of Cisternino, Italy March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
Relatives attend a burial ceremony of victims of coronavirus in the southern town of Cisternino, Italy March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
24 / 70
Ukrainian law enforcement officers clear the way as demonstrators block a road during a protest against the arrival of a plane carrying evacuees from China's Hubei province in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. Local residents blocked the road leading to a sanatorium where the evacuees were held in quarantine for at least two weeks. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian law enforcement officers clear the way as demonstrators block a road during a protest against the arrival of a plane carrying evacuees from China's Hubei province in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020....more

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
Ukrainian law enforcement officers clear the way as demonstrators block a road during a protest against the arrival of a plane carrying evacuees from China's Hubei province in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. Local residents blocked the road leading to a sanatorium where the evacuees were held in quarantine for at least two weeks. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
25 / 70
A worker disinfects a globe-shaped public garden in Algiers, Algeria March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

A worker disinfects a globe-shaped public garden in Algiers, Algeria March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
A worker disinfects a globe-shaped public garden in Algiers, Algeria March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Close
26 / 70
Workers in protective suits disinfect Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, Turkey March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Workers in protective suits disinfect Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, Turkey March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Workers in protective suits disinfect Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, Turkey March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
27 / 70
Pope Francis sends a virtual hug after delivering his weekly Angelus prayer via video at the Vatican, March 15, 2020. Vatican Media/ Handout via REUTERS

Pope Francis sends a virtual hug after delivering his weekly Angelus prayer via video at the Vatican, March 15, 2020. Vatican Media/ Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
Pope Francis sends a virtual hug after delivering his weekly Angelus prayer via video at the Vatican, March 15, 2020. Vatican Media/ Handout via REUTERS
Close
28 / 70
Gene Campbell talks through a window with Dorothy Campbell, his wife of more than 60 years, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term care facility linked to dozens of coronavirus deaths, in Kirkland, Washington, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder

Gene Campbell talks through a window with Dorothy Campbell, his wife of more than 60 years, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term care facility linked to dozens of coronavirus deaths, in Kirkland, Washington, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/David...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
Gene Campbell talks through a window with Dorothy Campbell, his wife of more than 60 years, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term care facility linked to dozens of coronavirus deaths, in Kirkland, Washington, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
29 / 70
A Servpro cleaning crew member peeks through window blinds at Life Care Center of Kirkland in Kirkland, Washington, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A Servpro cleaning crew member peeks through window blinds at Life Care Center of Kirkland in Kirkland, Washington, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2020
A Servpro cleaning crew member peeks through window blinds at Life Care Center of Kirkland in Kirkland, Washington, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
30 / 70
Judie Shape, 81, who recovered from COVID-19 and was a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland, leaves the facility with her daughter, Lori Spencer, in Kirkland, Washington, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder

Judie Shape, 81, who recovered from COVID-19 and was a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland, leaves the facility with her daughter, Lori Spencer, in Kirkland, Washington, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
Judie Shape, 81, who recovered from COVID-19 and was a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland, leaves the facility with her daughter, Lori Spencer, in Kirkland, Washington, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
31 / 70
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a news conference on the coronavirus outbreak at the White House in Washington, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a news conference on the coronavirus outbreak at the White House in Washington, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a news conference on the coronavirus outbreak at the White House in Washington, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
32 / 70
A health care worker tests a person at a drive-thru coronavirus testing station run by the state health department, in Denver, Colorado, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A health care worker tests a person at a drive-thru coronavirus testing station run by the state health department, in Denver, Colorado, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
A health care worker tests a person at a drive-thru coronavirus testing station run by the state health department, in Denver, Colorado, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
33 / 70
An empty street is seen in Manhattan, New York City, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

An empty street is seen in Manhattan, New York City, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
An empty street is seen in Manhattan, New York City, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
34 / 70
Uber and Lyft driver Adama Fofana, who says he and other drivers he knows have "fear in their stomachs" about contracting coronavirus while working but cannot cut their hours because they need the income to survive, watches TV news with his son in New York City, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Uber and Lyft driver Adama Fofana, who says he and other drivers he knows have "fear in their stomachs" about contracting coronavirus while working but cannot cut their hours because they need the income to survive, watches TV news with his son in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Uber and Lyft driver Adama Fofana, who says he and other drivers he knows have "fear in their stomachs" about contracting coronavirus while working but cannot cut their hours because they need the income to survive, watches TV news with his son in New York City, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
35 / 70
Taxis are seen at a parking lot of Miami International airport as air traffic and the tourism industry are affected by the spread of coronavirus, in Miami, Florida, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Taxis are seen at a parking lot of Miami International airport as air traffic and the tourism industry are affected by the spread of coronavirus, in Miami, Florida, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Taxis are seen at a parking lot of Miami International airport as air traffic and the tourism industry are affected by the spread of coronavirus, in Miami, Florida, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
36 / 70
Members of Joint Task Force 2, composed of soldiers and airmen from the New York Army and Air National Guard, work to sanitize the New Rochelle High School during an outbreak in New Rochelle, New York, March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Members of Joint Task Force 2, composed of soldiers and airmen from the New York Army and Air National Guard, work to sanitize the New Rochelle High School during an outbreak in New Rochelle, New York, March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2020
Members of Joint Task Force 2, composed of soldiers and airmen from the New York Army and Air National Guard, work to sanitize the New Rochelle High School during an outbreak in New Rochelle, New York, March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
37 / 70
Ballet dancer and performer Ashlee Montague wears a gas mask while she dances in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Ballet dancer and performer Ashlee Montague wears a gas mask while she dances in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
Ballet dancer and performer Ashlee Montague wears a gas mask while she dances in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
38 / 70
Dana Baer and her son Jacob Baer wish Avery Slutsky a happy sixth birthday from their car during a drive-by birthday celebration as they maintain social distance in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Dana Baer and her son Jacob Baer wish Avery Slutsky a happy sixth birthday from their car during a drive-by birthday celebration as they maintain social distance in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Dana Baer and her son Jacob Baer wish Avery Slutsky a happy sixth birthday from their car during a drive-by birthday celebration as they maintain social distance in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Close
39 / 70
Visitors stand inside boxes for social distancing in an elevator at a shopping mall in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia, March 18, 2020. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/ via REUTERS

Visitors stand inside boxes for social distancing in an elevator at a shopping mall in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia, March 18, 2020. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Visitors stand inside boxes for social distancing in an elevator at a shopping mall in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia, March 18, 2020. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/ via REUTERS
Close
40 / 70
Spanish blues singer Beatriz Berodia "Betta" sings from her balcony during a daily evening concert to support health workers and to make it easier for her neighbors to bear the coronavirus lockdown in Madrid, Spain, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Spanish blues singer Beatriz Berodia "Betta" sings from her balcony during a daily evening concert to support health workers and to make it easier for her neighbors to bear the coronavirus lockdown in Madrid, Spain, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Susana...more

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
Spanish blues singer Beatriz Berodia "Betta" sings from her balcony during a daily evening concert to support health workers and to make it easier for her neighbors to bear the coronavirus lockdown in Madrid, Spain, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
41 / 70
Staff of food delivery companies sit on social distancing chairs as they wait for their customers' orders at a department store in Bangkok, Thailand, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Staff of food delivery companies sit on social distancing chairs as they wait for their customers' orders at a department store in Bangkok, Thailand, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Staff of food delivery companies sit on social distancing chairs as they wait for their customers' orders at a department store in Bangkok, Thailand, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Close
42 / 70
Makrina Anastasiadou and her tango partner "El Morocho" dance for the public at an almost empty restaurant after tango shows, classes and milongas, traditional tango gatherings, were suspended for at least 15 days in Buenos Aires, Argentina March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

Makrina Anastasiadou and her tango partner "El Morocho" dance for the public at an almost empty restaurant after tango shows, classes and milongas, traditional tango gatherings, were suspended for at least 15 days in Buenos Aires, Argentina March 16,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Makrina Anastasiadou and her tango partner "El Morocho" dance for the public at an almost empty restaurant after tango shows, classes and milongas, traditional tango gatherings, were suspended for at least 15 days in Buenos Aires, Argentina March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
Close
43 / 70
An employee rests inside an office building during a curfew in Belgrade, Serbia, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

An employee rests inside an office building during a curfew in Belgrade, Serbia, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
An employee rests inside an office building during a curfew in Belgrade, Serbia, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
44 / 70
Medical workers hug each other outside the emergency rooms at Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, Spain, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Medical workers hug each other outside the emergency rooms at Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, Spain, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
Medical workers hug each other outside the emergency rooms at Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, Spain, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
45 / 70
Face protectors are dried in the sun outside a temporary hospital in IFEMA conference center in Madrid, Spain, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Face protectors are dried in the sun outside a temporary hospital in IFEMA conference center in Madrid, Spain, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
Face protectors are dried in the sun outside a temporary hospital in IFEMA conference center in Madrid, Spain, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
46 / 70
A customer pushes her trolley next to empty shelves at a Sainsbury's store in Harpenden, Britain, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

A customer pushes her trolley next to empty shelves at a Sainsbury's store in Harpenden, Britain, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
A customer pushes her trolley next to empty shelves at a Sainsbury's store in Harpenden, Britain, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Close
47 / 70
A man sits alone outside a pub on Carnaby Street in London, Britain, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A man sits alone outside a pub on Carnaby Street in London, Britain, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
A man sits alone outside a pub on Carnaby Street in London, Britain, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
48 / 70
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears on a monitor for the coronavirus meeting in London, Britain March 28, 2020. The prime minister chairs the morning update meeting remotely from Number 11 Downing Street, since self-isolating after testing positive for the virus. Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears on a monitor for the coronavirus meeting in London, Britain March 28, 2020. The prime minister chairs the morning update meeting remotely from Number 11 Downing Street, since self-isolating after testing...more

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2020
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears on a monitor for the coronavirus meeting in London, Britain March 28, 2020. The prime minister chairs the morning update meeting remotely from Number 11 Downing Street, since self-isolating after testing positive for the virus. Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS
Close
49 / 70
Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro adjusts his face mask during a news conference to announce measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Brasilia, Brazil March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro adjusts his face mask during a news conference to announce measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Brasilia, Brazil March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro adjusts his face mask during a news conference to announce measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Brasilia, Brazil March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
50 / 70
Passengers are pictured inside a public bus during the outbreak in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Passengers are pictured inside a public bus during the outbreak in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Passengers are pictured inside a public bus during the outbreak in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
51 / 70
A member of the medical team checks the temperature of a child at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Duhok, Iraq March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A member of the medical team checks the temperature of a child at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Duhok, Iraq March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2020
A member of the medical team checks the temperature of a child at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Duhok, Iraq March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
52 / 70
A worker wearing a protective suit disinfects a customer's hands at the entrance of a public market in Caracas, Venezuela March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

A worker wearing a protective suit disinfects a customer's hands at the entrance of a public market in Caracas, Venezuela March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
A worker wearing a protective suit disinfects a customer's hands at the entrance of a public market in Caracas, Venezuela March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Close
53 / 70
The Serbian military sets up beds inside Hall 1 of the Belgrade Fair to accommodate people who suffer mild COVID-19 symptoms in Belgrade, Serbia, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

The Serbian military sets up beds inside Hall 1 of the Belgrade Fair to accommodate people who suffer mild COVID-19 symptoms in Belgrade, Serbia, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020
The Serbian military sets up beds inside Hall 1 of the Belgrade Fair to accommodate people who suffer mild COVID-19 symptoms in Belgrade, Serbia, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
54 / 70
A COVID-19 patient is carried on a stretcher into a German military A400M aircraft during a transfer operation from Strasbourg, France, to Ulm in Germany, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A COVID-19 patient is carried on a stretcher into a German military A400M aircraft during a transfer operation from Strasbourg, France, to Ulm in Germany, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2020
A COVID-19 patient is carried on a stretcher into a German military A400M aircraft during a transfer operation from Strasbourg, France, to Ulm in Germany, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
55 / 70
An employee delivers a coffin at the Fondation Rothschild retirement home (Ehpad) where at least 16 residents have died and 81 have been infected in Paris, France, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

An employee delivers a coffin at the Fondation Rothschild retirement home (Ehpad) where at least 16 residents have died and 81 have been infected in Paris, France, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
An employee delivers a coffin at the Fondation Rothschild retirement home (Ehpad) where at least 16 residents have died and 81 have been infected in Paris, France, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
56 / 70
Iranian men bury the journalist Abdollah Zavieh, who passed away from COVID-19, at Behesht Zahra cemetery in Tehran, Iran, March 24, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via REUTERS

Iranian men bury the journalist Abdollah Zavieh, who passed away from COVID-19, at Behesht Zahra cemetery in Tehran, Iran, March 24, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Iranian men bury the journalist Abdollah Zavieh, who passed away from COVID-19, at Behesht Zahra cemetery in Tehran, Iran, March 24, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via REUTERS
Close
57 / 70
Police officers wield their batons against a man as a punishment for breaking the rules of a 21-day nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi, India, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Police officers wield their batons against a man as a punishment for breaking the rules of a 21-day nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi, India, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Police officers wield their batons against a man as a punishment for breaking the rules of a 21-day nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi, India, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
58 / 70
Migrant workers crowd outside a bus station as they wait to board buses to return to their villages during a 21-day nationwide lockdown, in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi, India March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Migrant workers crowd outside a bus station as they wait to board buses to return to their villages during a 21-day nationwide lockdown, in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi, India March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2020
Migrant workers crowd outside a bus station as they wait to board buses to return to their villages during a 21-day nationwide lockdown, in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi, India March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Close
59 / 70
A monkey crosses the road near India's Presidential Palace during a 14-hour long curfew in New Delhi, India, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

A monkey crosses the road near India's Presidential Palace during a 14-hour long curfew in New Delhi, India, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2020
A monkey crosses the road near India's Presidential Palace during a 14-hour long curfew in New Delhi, India, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Close
60 / 70
A homeless woman puts her baby to sleep as they queue to be checked by health officials before heading to shelters during a 21-day lockdown in Durban, South Africa, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

A homeless woman puts her baby to sleep as they queue to be checked by health officials before heading to shelters during a 21-day lockdown in Durban, South Africa, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
A homeless woman puts her baby to sleep as they queue to be checked by health officials before heading to shelters during a 21-day lockdown in Durban, South Africa, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
61 / 70
Emergency medicine physician Thomas Krajewski wears a mask as he holds his baby Cal with his wife Genevieve after finishing his shift in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Emergency medicine physician Thomas Krajewski wears a mask as he holds his baby Cal with his wife Genevieve after finishing his shift in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
Emergency medicine physician Thomas Krajewski wears a mask as he holds his baby Cal with his wife Genevieve after finishing his shift in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Close
62 / 70
A local medical worker embraces and bids farewell to a medical worker from Jiangsu at the Wuhan Railway Station as the medical team from Jiangsu leaves Wuhan, China March 19, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

A local medical worker embraces and bids farewell to a medical worker from Jiangsu at the Wuhan Railway Station as the medical team from Jiangsu leaves Wuhan, China March 19, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
A local medical worker embraces and bids farewell to a medical worker from Jiangsu at the Wuhan Railway Station as the medical team from Jiangsu leaves Wuhan, China March 19, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
63 / 70
People wearing face masks hug on the East Lake in Wuhan, China, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

People wearing face masks hug on the East Lake in Wuhan, China, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
People wearing face masks hug on the East Lake in Wuhan, China, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
64 / 70
A healthcare worker sits on a bench near Central Park in Manhattan, New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

A healthcare worker sits on a bench near Central Park in Manhattan, New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
A healthcare worker sits on a bench near Central Park in Manhattan, New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
65 / 70
A patient suffering from COVID-19 wears a full-face Easybreath snorkeling mask given by sport chain Decathlon and turned into a ventilator at the intensive care unit at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine near Paris, France, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A patient suffering from COVID-19 wears a full-face Easybreath snorkeling mask given by sport chain Decathlon and turned into a ventilator at the intensive care unit at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine near Paris, France, April 1, 2020....more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2020
A patient suffering from COVID-19 wears a full-face Easybreath snorkeling mask given by sport chain Decathlon and turned into a ventilator at the intensive care unit at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine near Paris, France, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
66 / 70
Healthcare workers wheel the bodies of deceased people from Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York City, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Healthcare workers wheel the bodies of deceased people from Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York City, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
Healthcare workers wheel the bodies of deceased people from Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York City, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Close
67 / 70
A patient suffering from COVID-19 is treated at the intensive care unit at Erasme Hospital in Brussels, Belgium, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A patient suffering from COVID-19 is treated at the intensive care unit at Erasme Hospital in Brussels, Belgium, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
A patient suffering from COVID-19 is treated at the intensive care unit at Erasme Hospital in Brussels, Belgium, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
68 / 70
Gravediggers open new graves as the number of dead rose amid the coronavirus outbreak, at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Gravediggers open new graves as the number of dead rose amid the coronavirus outbreak, at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
Gravediggers open new graves as the number of dead rose amid the coronavirus outbreak, at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Close
69 / 70
A protective face mask is seen in the rain at a deserted street in Madrid, Spain, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A protective face mask is seen in the rain at a deserted street in Madrid, Spain, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
A protective face mask is seen in the rain at a deserted street in Madrid, Spain, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
70 / 70
View Again
View Next
Cities around the world deserted

Cities around the world deserted

Next Slideshows

Cities around the world deserted

Cities around the world deserted

Cities around the world are deserted as authorities race to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

2:00pm EDT
Notable deaths in 2020

Notable deaths in 2020

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

12:50pm EDT
Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

The death toll in New York City climbs as hospitals struggle to treat the severely ill.

11:51am EDT
Burying the victims of coronavirus

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19.

11:50am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Cities around the world deserted

Cities around the world deserted

Cities around the world are deserted as authorities race to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Notable deaths in 2020

Notable deaths in 2020

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

The death toll in New York City climbs as hospitals struggle to treat the severely ill.

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19.

Thanking coronavirus frontline workers

Thanking coronavirus frontline workers

People show appreciation with applause, signs of support and meals for the frontline workers combating the coronavirus.

On the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic

On the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic

On the frontlines as medical workers and cleaners battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Pets in a pandemic

Pets in a pandemic

Animal companions keep their humans company during coronavirus self-isolation.

Spain grapples with coronavirus

Spain grapples with coronavirus

Barring Italy, the coronavirus has killed more people in Spain than anywhere else, overloading the public health system and triggering a lockdown that has brought economic activity to a virtual standstill.

Constructing temporary coronavirus hospitals

Constructing temporary coronavirus hospitals

Governments around the world scramble to build temporary facilities to treat COVID-19 patients amid a shortage of intensive care beds and ventilators.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast