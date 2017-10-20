One month after Mexico's earthquake
People raise hands outside a collapsed building during a homage in memory of the victims who died in the earthquake on September 19 at Alvaro Obregon Avenue in the Condesa neighbourhood in Mexico City, Mexico October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A woman places her hand on a mural in honor to all the victims who died in the earthquake in Mexico City, Mexico October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
People gesture during a minute of silence in Mexico City, Mexico October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Alejandra Bazan comes out of her tent as her husband reads a paper where they live with their family after their flat was affected in Mexico City, Mexico October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Dry flowers are seen at the site where a building was destroyed in the Narvarte neighborhood in Mexico City, Mexico October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
People react during a gathering marking the one month anniversary in Mexico City, Mexico October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A resident sitting in a tent chats with others as they camp at their local park one month after the quake in Mexico City Mexico, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A police officer guards the site where a building was destroyed a month ago in the Narvarte neighborhood in Mexico City Mexico, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
People gesture during a minute of silence in Mexico City, Mexico October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A child places her painted hand on a mural in honor of the victims who died in the earthquake in Mexico City, Mexico October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Resident sit in sofas outside a tent as they camp at their local park in Mexico City, Mexico October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Two women embrace during a minute of silence in Mexico City, Mexico October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A woman places her hand on a mural in honor of the victims in Mexico City Mexico October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
People embrace each other outside a collapsed building at Alvaro Obregon Avenue in the Condesa neighbourhood in Mexico City, Mexico October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A man carries flowers outside a collapsed building at Los Girasoles Coapa neighborhood in Mexico City, Mexico, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
