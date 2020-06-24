One month of protest as America reckons with legacy of racism

A protester reacts as water is poured on his face after being tear gassed during demonstrations after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 30, 2020. Floyd's May 25 death in Minneapolis, after a white police officer knelt on his...more

A protester reacts as water is poured on his face after being tear gassed during demonstrations after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 30, 2020. Floyd's May 25 death in Minneapolis, after a white police officer knelt on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds, set off weeks of nationwide protests against police brutality and racial bias in the U.S. criminal justice system. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close