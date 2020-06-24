Edition:
One month of protest as America reckons with legacy of racism

A protester reacts as water is poured on his face after being tear gassed during demonstrations after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 30, 2020. Floyd's May 25 death in Minneapolis, after a white police officer knelt on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds, set off weeks of nationwide protests against police brutality and racial bias in the U.S. criminal justice system. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
Protesters gather around after setting fire to the entrance of the Third Precinct police station in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2020
Rachel Perez is pictured with bruising around her eye and a plaster on her forehead, injuries sustained from rubber bullets during protests a day earlier, while standing a distance from a burning vehicle at the parking lot of a Target store in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
An Atlanta Police car burns as people protest near CNN Center in Atlanta, Georgia, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2020
A demonstrator raises her arms in front of security forces during a protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
Law enforcement officers face off with protesters rallying against the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
People huddle as they are struck by pepper-balls fired by police during a protest against the deaths of Breonna Taylor by Louisville police and George Floyd by Minneapolis police, in Louisville, Kentucky, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2020
A protester, who was hit by an object fired by police, is aided by other protesters during a rally in Austin, Texas, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Nuri Vallbona

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
Police in tactical gear walk through tear gas during a protest in Atlanta, Georgia, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
A woman affected by pepper spray is attended to by others during a protest at Lafayette Park near the White House in Washington, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
A NYPD police car is set on fire as protesters clash with police during a march in Brooklyn, New York City, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
Demonstrators embrace during a protest near the White House, in Washington, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
A tanker truck drives into thousands of protesters marching on 35W north bound highway during a protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
Riot police chase a man as they rush protestors to clear Lafayette Park and the area around it across from the White House for President Donald Trump to be able to walk through for a photo opportunity in front of St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
President Donald Trump holds up a Bible as he stands in front of St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House after walking there for a photo opportunity during ongoing protests in Washington, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Sister Quincy Howard of the Dominican order of nuns in Washington protests with a sign reading "This is Evil #BLM" &nbsp;as President Donald Trump's motorcade passes on the way to the nearby Saint John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, June 2. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Protesters rally at the White House in Washington, May 31, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
A demonstrator throws a brick into a sheriff's van during a protest in St Louis, Missouri, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
People run as police disperse demonstrators in Washington, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
A person cleans off a wall after protestors spray-painted it a night earlier, near the White House in Washington, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
A police officer kneels during a protest outside LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, California, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A man gets on his knees in front of police officers during a protest in St Louis, Missouri, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Fireworks explodes over a protester with his hands up during a protest in Ferguson, Missouri, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A man recites spoken word poetry at a makeshift memorial honoring George Floyd, at the spot where he was taken into custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Protesters on horseback rally through downtown Houston, Texas, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A man jumps from the window of a damaged store in New York City, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
People take part in a protest at Trump International Hotel in New York, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Protesters are seen reflected in the glasses of law enforcement personnel during a rally near the White House in Washington, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
A demonstrator wearing a protective face mask takes part in a Black Lives Matter protest, amid nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
A NYPD policeman is seen during a protest in Brooklyn, New York City, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
Demonstrators are seen detained inside a police vehicle during a protest after curfew in Manhattan, New York City, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
Protesters cross Morrison Bridge while rallying in Portland, Oregon, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
A Seattle police officer looks over the roof of a private apartment building as a poster of Martin Luther King Jr. hangs in an apartment window as protesters rally in the street below near the department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
At sunrise, a soldier keeps watch at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
A demonstrator is seen behind a fence during a protest near the White House in Washington, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Protesters rally in Boston, Massachusetts, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Local resident Jeff Barnes of Anna, Illinois, screams at protesters rallying against the death of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois, June 4, 2020. Nearly a century ago this southern Illinois town of 4,200 residents expelled most of its African-American residents, according to historians. REUTERS/Brian Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Ballerinas Kennedy George, 14, and Ava Holloway, 14, pose in front of a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered its removal in Richmond, Virginia, June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
Nurses Sasha Dubois and Farah Fevrin kneel for the 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence during a vigil at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where many coronavirus patients have been treated, in Boston, Massachusetts, June 5, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
A boy holds a rose as he watches surfers at The Black Girls Surf paddle-out in memory of George Floyd in Santa Monica, California, June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
Angel Batista lies on the ground during 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence at a rally in the Boston suburb of Peabody, Massachusetts, June 5, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
Martin Gugino, a 75-year-old protester, lays on the ground after he was shoved by two Buffalo police officers during a protest at Niagara Square in Buffalo, New York, June 4, 2020. Jamie Quinn/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
A Black Lives Matter mural is seen on 16th Street near the White House in Washington, June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
Demonstrators gather at the Lincoln Memorial during a protest in Washington, June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
Members of the New Black Panther Party protest near the White House, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
Uniformed military personnel walk in front of the White House ahead of a protest in Washington, June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
A group of children hold up their fists in front of a Black Lives Matter sign as people gather to protest near the White House in Washington, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
Courtney Ross, George Floyd's girlfriend, pays respect during his memorial service in Minneapolis, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Roxie Washington holds Gianna Floyd, the daughter of George Floyd as they attend his funeral service at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, June 9, 2020. David J. Phillip/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
A woman cries as the horse-drawn carriage carrying the casket of George Floyd passes by in Pearland, Texas, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
George Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, reacts during the House Judiciary Committee hearing on "Policing Practices and Law Enforcement Accountability" on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 10, 2020. Michael Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Local residents and alumni of Jack Yates High School raise their hands in solidarity during a vigil honoring George Floyd on the field where he played football in Houston, Texas, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
Bethel Boateng, 16, becomes overwhelmed with emotion yelling "I can't breathe" for eight minutes and 46 seconds while lying down on Pena Boulevard in a demonstration that shut down traffic and forced cars to turn around on the main road to Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado, June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
A man drove his car into a crowd of protesters, then shot and wounded a demonstrator who confronted him as he came to a stop, according to police and eyewitness video, in Seattle, Washington, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
A police officer removes a wire barricade at the entrance of Seattle Police Department East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2020
Two protesters hold their ground with their hands up as law enforcement deploys chemical agents and blast balls during a protest near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
Artists fill in the letters of a "Black Lives Matter" mural on E. Pine Street as protesters establish what they call an autonomous zone while protesting near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct in this aerial photo taken over Seattle, Washington, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2020
Protesters remove a man from the protest because he was bothering other protesters at the self-proclaimed Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) during a protest in Seattle, Washington, June 13, 2020.REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2020
People react amid fog outside Boston City Hall during a protest in Boston, Massachusetts, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
A child raises his fist during a protest against the police brutality of a man hit by a Florissant detective and the death of George Floyd in Florissant, Missouri, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2020
Demonstrators participate in a protest rally for Robert Fuller, whose body was found hanging from a tree a block from Palmdale City Hall, in Palmdale, California, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2020
Senior Ruby Wilson holds a sign saying that Tamir Rice, killed by Cleveland Police in 2014, would have been a 2020 graduate as Nathan Hale High School seniors join a protest against racial inequality on their graduation day in Seattle, Washington, June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
An inmate holds a sign to his cell window reading "We Matter" as Black Lives Matter supporters hold a protest against racial inequality on Father's Day outside Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Gouletas

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
People participate in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn, New York City, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
Black Lives Matter demonstrators hold a "die-in" to protest against racial injustice in Gilmanton, New Hampshire, June 20, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
A demonstrator kneels as Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies prepare to fire pepper balls, flash-bangs and rubber bullets in a protest against the death of 18-year-old Andres Guardado and racial injustice, in Compton, California, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2020
A woman holds a candle with an image of Oluwatoyin Salau during a vigil for the slain black activist, in downtown Miami, Florida, June 16, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Thousands of protesters march through the Port of Oakland with the International Longshore Warehouse Union (ILWU), which shut down all 29 U.S. Ports on the Pacific Coast for eight hours, on Juneteenth in Oakland, California, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2020
An Atlanta SWAT officer draws his weapon during a rally against the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta, Georgia, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
People watch as a Wendy’s burns following a rally against racial inequality and the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, a Black man who was shot twice in the back by police outside of the restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
Two protesters speak with a Georgia State Patrol officer after taking over and blocking a freeway during a rally against racial inequality and the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta, Georgia, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
Tomika Miller, the widow of Rayshard Brooks, cries over his coffin at the conclusion of his public viewing a day before his funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, June 22, 2020. &nbsp; Curtis Compton/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2020
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) kneel with Congressional Democrats during a moment of silence to honor George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others inside Emancipation Hall at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
President Donald Trump listens to applause after signing an executive order on police reform during a ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, June 16, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Protestors attach a chain to the statue of President Andrew Jackson in the middle of Lafayette Park in front of the White House in an attempt to pull it down as someone throws a roll of toilet paper during protests in Washington, June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2020
A caged statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis departs on a truck after being removed from the state capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2020
Artist Dustin Klein projects an image of George Floyd onto the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2020
A rainbow appears behind the Lincoln Memorial as Lisa Fitzpatrick prepares to begin her day, coincidentally Juneteenth — the day celebrating Lincoln’s emancipation of African American slaves more than a century and a half ago, with a sunrise walk in Washington, U.S. June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2020
People march during events to mark Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas, two years after the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves elsewhere in the United States, at the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2020
A woman raises her fist during events to mark Juneteenth in the Harlem neighbourhood of Manhattan, New York City, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2020
Kathy Boyum and Jeffrey Edwards hug during a reconciliation revival, part of an event to mark Juneteenth in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2020
People gather for a block party to celebrate Juneteenth, at a mural dedicated to George Floyd in Houston, Texas, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2020
