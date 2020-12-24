Edition:
International
Pictures | Thu Dec 24, 2020 | 8:05am EST

One photo from each week of 2020

Fireworks illuminate the sky over the Arc de Triomphe during the New Year's celebrations on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, January 1. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Nancy Allen and Brian Allen stand outside the house as high winds push smoke and ash from the Currowan Fire towards Nowra, New South Wales, Australia, January 4. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving and House Clerk Cheryl Johnson carry two articles of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump during a procession with the seven House impeachment managers through the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol to the U.S. Senate in Washington, January 15. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Medical staff transfer a patient at the Jinyintan hospital, where patients with pneumonia caused by a new strain of coronavirus are being treated, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, January 20. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
Fans gather around a mural to pay respects to Kobe Bryant after a helicopter crash killed the retired NBA star, in Los Angeles, California, January 28. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
A man waves a British flag on Brexit day in London, Britain, January 31. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, January 31, 2020
Best Supporting Actor Brad Pitt waits for his Oscar statue to be engraved at the Governors Ball following the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 9. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
A bus arrives near the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers tested positive for coronavirus, at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, February 16. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
People supporting the new citizenship law beat a Muslim man during a clash with those opposing the law in New Delhi, India, February 24. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren makes a heart gesture as she addresses supporters at her Super Tuesday night rally in Detroit, Michigan, March 3. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Gene Campbell talks through a window with his wife of more than 60 years, Dorothy Campbell, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, in Kirkland, Washington, March 5. &nbsp;REUTERS/David Ryder &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
An empty street in Manhattan following the outbreak of coronavirus in New York City, March 15. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
Coffins of people who have died from coronavirus are seen in the church of the Serravalle Scrivia cemetery, which like many places in northern Italy is struggling to cope with the number of deaths from the virus, in Alessandria, Italy, March 23. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
Migrant workers crowd up outside a bus station as they wait to board buses to return to their villages during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spread of coronavirus, in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, March 28. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2020
Bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island where the department of corrections is dealing with more burials overall, amid the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, April 9. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
Hashim, an essential worker in the healthcare industry, greets his daughter through the closed door as he maintains social distance from his family as he works amid the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, New York, April 11. &nbsp;REUTERS/Joy Malone

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2020
Health care workers stand in the street in counter-protest to hundreds of people who gathered at the State Capitol to demand the stay-at-home order be lifted in Denver, Colorado, April 19. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2020
Kilian, 6, wears a protective face mask as he jumps from a bench, after restrictions were partially lifted for children, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Igualada, Spain, April 26. REUTERS/Nacho Doce &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2020
Ayse Mehmet, whose daughter Sonya Kaygan died from coronavirus, has tears wiped by her three-year-old granddaughter, also named Ayse, at her home in Enfield, Britain, April 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
A child, part of a small group aged between 6 to 10 years-old, at a nursery school during a pilot test to see how social distancing can work in schools throughout the region of Piedmont, near Vercelli, Italy, May 12. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
People stand in line to receive food aid amid the spread of &nbsp;the coronavirus, at the Itireleng informal settlement, near Laudium suburb in Pretoria, South Africa, May 20. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Protesters react as they set fire to the entrance of a police station as demonstrations continue in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 28. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Protesters rally at the White House against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Washington, D.C., May 31. &nbsp; REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
Ballerinas Kennedy George, 14, and Ava Holloway, 14, pose in front of a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered its removal after widespread civil unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Richmond, Virginia, June 5. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
Joseph Fons holding a Pride Flag, runs in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building after the court ruled that a federal law banning workplace discrimination also covers sexual orientation, in Washington, D.C., June 15. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
People participate in an outdoor yoga class in domes to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Toronto, Canada, June 21. &nbsp;REUTERS/Carlos Osorio &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
Patricia and Mark McCloskey draw their firearms on protestors, one of whom holds a video camera and microphone (R), as they enter their neighborhood during a protest against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, in St. Louis, Missouri, June 28. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
Students of Sam Khok school wearing face masks and face shields while sitting at old ballot boxes repurposed into partitions after the Thai government eased isolation measures and reopened schools nationwide, at Pathum Thani province, Thailand, July 1. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
A priest wearing a protective face mask listens to a confession behind a folding screen outdoors at Sagrada Familia church in Mexico City, July 10. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2020
A federal law enforcement officer pushes a mother back during a demonstration against the presence of federal law enforcement officers and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 21. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
The casket of late U.S. Congressman John Lewis, a pioneer of the civil rights movement and long-time member of the U.S. House of Representatives, is carried via horse-drawn carriage across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, July 26. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
A general view shows the damage at the site of a blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon, August 5. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2020
Media mogul Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, founder of Apple Daily is detained by the national security unit in Hong Kong, China August 10. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris accepts the Democratic vice presidential nomination during an acceptance speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, August 19. &nbsp; REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Medical specialists carry Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on a stretcher into an ambulance on their way to an airport before his medical evacuation to Germany in Omsk, Russia, August 22. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2020
Juliana, who says she is four months pregnant, reacts in front of the body of her husband Davi Barboza, who was shot in Sao Carlos, during a police operation after heavy confrontations between drug gangs, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 27. "I want to ask whoever is in that life to get out," Juliana said. "Think of your family because it's very difficult for us. I don't know how I'm going to go back home and not see him anymore." REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2020
A search and rescue team, surrounded by red fire retardant, look for victims under burned residences and vehicles in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
A person places flowers in front of a painting in a storefront of U.S. Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Ruth Bader Ginsburg who passed away, in Manhattan, New York City, September 18. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks, with a flag behind him, during a campaign rally at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Florida, September 24. REUTERS/Tom Brenner &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows rubs his head as U.S. Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, speaks to the media about President Trump's health after the president was hospitalized for coronavirus treatment, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, October 4. REUTERS/Erin Scott &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
Search and rescue teams work on the blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 11. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2020
Dana Clark and her 18-month-old son Mason wait in line at City Hall as early voting begins for the presidential election in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 16, 2020. Clark said she donned the protective cover because she didn't know how many people would be wearing masks in line, and her child doesn't have a mask. She said she works as a teacher, and wanted to take precautions for her students' sakes. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are reflected in the plexiglass protecting a TV camera operator from coronavirus as they participate in their second presidential campaign debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, October 22. REUTERS/Mike Segar &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
GOP poll challengers react after being asked to leave due to room capacity at the TCF Center after Election Day in Detroit, Michigan, November 4. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Jill, and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her husband Doug, react to confetti at their election rally, after news media announced that Biden had won over President Donald Trump, in Wilmington, Delaware, November 7. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2020
An El Paso County Sheriff's Officer tries to block photographs from being taken as bodies are moved to refrigerated trailers, deployed during a surge of coronavirus deaths, outside the County of El Paso Medical Examiner's Office in El Paso, Texas, November 16. &nbsp;REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2020
People mourn the death of soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona, in front of the Casa Rosada presidential palace in Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 26. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2020
Nurse Carolina Garcia, 36, takes care of her father, Jose Garcia, 67, who is intubated and sedated due to COVID-19 at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 29. &nbsp;REUTERS/Paul Ratje &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
Margaret Keenan, 90, becomes the first patient in Britain to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital, administered by nurse May Parsons, as the largest immunization program in British history begins, December 8. Jacob King/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2020
People dance at a nightclub, almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, December 12. REUTERS/Aly Song &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Family members and loved ones of Jose Garcia, who died from coronavirus, cry as he is laid to rest at the San Jose Cemetery in La Mesa, New Mexico, December 22. Justin Hamel/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2020
