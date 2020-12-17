One photo from every week in 2020
Fireworks illuminate the sky over the Arc de Triomphe during the New Year's celebrations on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, January 1. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Nancy Allen and Brian Allen stand outside the house as high winds push smoke and ash from the Currowan Fire towards Nowra, New South Wales, Australia, January 4. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving and House Clerk Cheryl Johnson carry two articles of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump during a procession with the seven House impeachment managers through the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol to the U.S....more
Medical staff transfer a patient at the Jinyintan hospital, where patients with pneumonia caused by a new strain of coronavirus are being treated, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, January 20. REUTERS/Stringer
Fans gather around a mural to pay respects to Kobe Bryant after a helicopter crash killed the retired NBA star, in Los Angeles, California, January 28. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
A man waves a British flag on Brexit day in London, Britain, January 31. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Best Supporting Actor Brad Pitt waits for his Oscar statue to be engraved at the Governors Ball following the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 9. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A bus arrives near the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers tested positive for coronavirus, at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, February 16. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
People supporting the new citizenship law beat a Muslim man during a clash with those opposing the law in New Delhi, India, February 24. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren makes a heart gesture as she addresses supporters at her Super Tuesday night rally in Detroit, Michigan, March 3. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Gene Campbell talks through a window with his wife of more than 60 years, Dorothy Campbell, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, in Kirkland, Washington, March 5....more
An empty street in Manhattan following the outbreak of coronavirus in New York City, March 15. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Coffins of people who have died from coronavirus are seen in the church of the Serravalle Scrivia cemetery, which like many places in northern Italy is struggling to cope with the number of deaths from the virus, in Alessandria, Italy, March 23....more
Migrant workers crowd up outside a bus station as they wait to board buses to return to their villages during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spread of coronavirus, in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, March 28....more
Bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island where the department of corrections is dealing with more burials overall, amid the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, April 9. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Hashim, an essential worker in the healthcare industry, greets his daughter through the closed door as he maintains social distance from his family as he works amid the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, New York, April 11. REUTERS/Joy...more
Health care workers stand in the street in counter-protest to hundreds of people who gathered at the State Capitol to demand the stay-at-home order be lifted in Denver, Colorado, April 19. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
Kilian, 6, wears a protective face mask as he jumps from a bench, after restrictions were partially lifted for children, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Igualada, Spain, April 26. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Ayse Mehmet, whose daughter Sonya Kaygan died from coronavirus, has tears wiped by her three-year-old granddaughter, also named Ayse, at her home in Enfield, Britain, April 27. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A child, part of a small group aged between 6 to 10 years-old, at a nursery school during a pilot test to see how social distancing can work in schools throughout the region of Piedmont, near Vercelli, Italy, May 12. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
People stand in line to receive food aid amid the spread of the coronavirus, at the Itireleng informal settlement, near Laudium suburb in Pretoria, South Africa, May 20. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Protesters react as they set fire to the entrance of a police station as demonstrations continue in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 28. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Protesters rally at the White House against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Washington, D.C., May 31. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Ballerinas Kennedy George, 14, and Ava Holloway, 14, pose in front of a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered its removal after widespread civil unrest following the death in Minneapolis police...more
Joseph Fons holding a Pride Flag, runs in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building after the court ruled that a federal law banning workplace discrimination also covers sexual orientation, in Washington, D.C., June 15. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
People participate in an outdoor yoga class in domes to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Toronto, Canada, June 21. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Patricia and Mark McCloskey draw their firearms on protestors, one of whom holds a video camera and microphone (R), as they enter their neighborhood during a protest against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, in St. Louis, Missouri, June 28....more
Students of Sam Khok school wearing face masks and face shields while sitting at old ballot boxes repurposed into partitions after the Thai government eased isolation measures and reopened schools nationwide, at Pathum Thani province, Thailand, July...more
A priest wearing a protective face mask listens to a confession behind a folding screen outdoors at Sagrada Familia church in Mexico City, July 10. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A federal law enforcement officer pushes a mother back during a demonstration against the presence of federal law enforcement officers and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 21. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
The casket of late U.S. Congressman John Lewis, a pioneer of the civil rights movement and long-time member of the U.S. House of Representatives, is carried via horse-drawn carriage across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, July 26....more
A general view shows the damage at the site of a blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon, August 5. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Media mogul Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, founder of Apple Daily is detained by the national security unit in Hong Kong, China August 10. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris accepts the Democratic vice presidential nomination during an acceptance speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, August 19. ...more
Medical specialists carry Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on a stretcher into an ambulance on their way to an airport before his medical evacuation to Germany in Omsk, Russia, August 22. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
Juliana, who says she is four months pregnant, reacts in front of the body of her husband Davi Barboza, who was shot in Sao Carlos, during a police operation after heavy confrontations between drug gangs, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 27. "I want...more
A search and rescue team, surrounded by red fire retardant, look for victims under burned residences and vehicles in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A person places flowers in front of a painting in a storefront of U.S. Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Ruth Bader Ginsburg who passed away, in Manhattan, New York City, September 18. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks, with a flag behind him, during a campaign rally at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Florida, September 24. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows rubs his head as U.S. Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, speaks to the media about President Trump's health after the president was hospitalized for coronavirus treatment, at Walter...more
Search and rescue teams work on the blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 11. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Dana Clark and her 18-month-old son Mason wait in line at City Hall as early voting begins for the presidential election in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 16, 2020. Clark said she donned the protective cover because she didn't know how many people...more
U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are reflected in the plexiglass protecting a TV camera operator from coronavirus as they participate in their second presidential campaign debate at Belmont University in...more
GOP poll challengers react after being asked to leave due to room capacity at the TCF Center after Election Day in Detroit, Michigan, November 4. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Jill, and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her husband Doug, react to confetti at their election rally, after news media announced that Biden had won over President Donald Trump, in...more
An El Paso County Sheriff's Officer tries to block photographs from being taken as bodies are moved to refrigerated trailers, deployed during a surge of coronavirus deaths, outside the County of El Paso Medical Examiner's Office in El Paso, Texas,...more
People gather to mourn the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona, outside the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 25. REUTERS/Martin Villar
Nurse Carolina Garcia, 36, takes care of her father, Jose Garcia, 67, who is intubated and sedated due to COVID-19 at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 29. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Margaret Keenan, 90, becomes the first patient in Britain to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital, administered by nurse May Parsons, as the largest immunization program in British history begins, December 8. Jacob...more
People dance at a nightclub, almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, December 12. REUTERS/Aly Song
Next Slideshows
Ethiopians cross into Sudan to flee war
Thousands of people are believed killed and nearly a million fled their homes during air strikes and ground battles in Tigray that exposed bitter ethnic...
MORE IN PICTURES
Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks
Democratic President-elect Joe Biden has nominated a flurry of members for his Cabinet and White House team, working to fulfill his promise to build an administration that reflects the United States' diversity.
Winter storm dumps snow on Northeast
The first major snowstorm of the season has blasted the U.S. Northeast with snow, rain and gusty winds, forcing much of the population to obey stay-at-home orders but also disrupting travel, possibly including distribution of the new COVID-19 vaccine.
Ethiopians cross into Sudan to flee war
Thousands of people are believed killed and nearly a million fled their homes during air strikes and ground battles in Tigray that exposed bitter ethnic divisions around the vast nation.
Party on pause as COVID shutters Berlin's bars
As Germany struggles to contain a second wave of the coronavirus, bartenders at Berlin's distinctive bars share their fears, hopes and anxieties during lockdown.
Hyper-realistic masks go on sale in Japan
A year into the coronavirus epidemic, a Japanese retailer has come up with a new take on the theme of facial camouflage - a hyper-realistic mask that models a stranger's features.
Pictures of the year: Aerials
Our top aerial photography from 2020.