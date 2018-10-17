One week after Hurricane Michael
Mark Drake, 55, of Tallahassee, helps remove a stuffed blue marlin from a home in Mexico Beach, October 16. More than a thousand people are still missing a week after Hurricane Michael flattened communities across the Florida Panhandle. ...more
An agent with the Office of Inspector General stands amid damage in Mexico Beach, October 16. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
The Lachance family eats hot food prepared by Operation BBQ Relief and distributed by 50 Star Search and Rescue outside their home in Panama City, October 16. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Contractors play a game of basketball against residents in Springfield, October 16. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A search and rescue team works in homes destroyed in Mexico Beach, October 16. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Alicia Mosley, 37, takes a photo of damage behind her home in Mexico Beach, October 16. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
David Ware, 63, of Greensboro, North Carolina, removes belongings from his mother's attic in Panama City, October 16. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Damage caused by Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, October 16. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
From left, Mark McEntyre, 38, of Headland, AL, Erin Crawson, 38, of Dothan, AL, and Lindsey Crawson, 37, of Birmingham, AL, wear equipment to protect themselves from mold while cleaning their house in Mexico Beach, October 16. REUTERS/Terray...more
Damage caused by Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, October 16. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Graffiti on a boat in Mexico Beach, October 16. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Diane Jaeger, a 22-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, looks at the damage to her home in Panama City, October 16. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sisters Amiyah and Ariannah whisper to each other outside their damaged home in Springfield, October 16. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Damage caused by Hurricane Michael at Tyndall Air Force Base, October 16. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Charles Anderson, 76, (L) of Thomasville, GA, and Mark Drake, 55, of Tallahassee, enter Anderson's damaged vacation home in Mexico Beach, October 16. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A damaged home in Mexico Beach, October 16. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Bernard Sutton, 64, walks past the remains of his home in Fountain, October 15. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Gabriel Schaw, 40, walks through the remains of his home in Fountain, October 15. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Chris Bailey holds hot food prepared by Operation BBQ Relief and distributed by 50 Star Search and Rescue in Panama City Beach, October 15. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man carries food and water past a building damaged by Hurricane Michael in Parker, October 13. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A family sits by a fire and prepares to eat a dinner of MREs in front of their house with no roof following Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, October 13. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man stands in the living room of his house with no roof in Mexico Beach, October 13. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Damaged and destroyed homes in Mexico Beach, October 12. REUTERS/Dronebase
A preserved F-15A Eagle is pictured in Callaway, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A man bikes past a house in Mexico Beach, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A washed out road in Mexico Beach, October 12. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Homes destroyed after Hurricane Michael smashed into Florida's northwest coast in Mexico Beach, October 11. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS
An American flag flies amongst rubble in Mexico Beach, October 11. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
First responders and residents walk along a main street in Mexico Beach, October 11. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A bedroom of a destroyed house in Mexico Beach, October 11. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Homes destroyed in Mexico Beach, October 11. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS
A man stands on what is left of a balcony in Mexico Beach, October 11. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Search and rescue crews walk past debris in Mexico Beach, October 11. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A home destroyed in Mexico Beach, October 11. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Rubble left in the aftermath in Mexico Beach, October 11. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Carlos Pamias inspects his residence in Parker, October 11. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
13-year-old Kaleb Cassel removes belongings from a flea market in Panama City, October 11. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A damaged hotel in Mexico Beach, October 11. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A home in Mexico Beach, October 11. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Damaged and destroyed buildings are seen near Panama City, October 11. U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Glenn Fawcett/via REUTERS
