Pictures | Wed Oct 17, 2018 | 12:36pm EDT

One week after Hurricane Michael

Mark Drake, 55, of Tallahassee, helps remove a stuffed blue marlin from a home in Mexico Beach, October 16. More than a thousand people are still missing a week after Hurricane Michael flattened communities across the Florida Panhandle. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
An agent with the Office of Inspector General stands amid damage in Mexico Beach, October 16. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
The Lachance family eats hot food prepared by Operation BBQ Relief and distributed by 50 Star Search and Rescue outside their home in Panama City, October 16. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, October 16, 2018
Contractors play a game of basketball against residents in Springfield, October 16. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, October 16, 2018
A search and rescue team works in homes destroyed in Mexico Beach, October 16. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Alicia Mosley, 37, takes a photo of damage behind her home in Mexico Beach, October 16. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
David Ware, 63, of Greensboro, North Carolina, removes belongings from his mother's attic in Panama City, October 16. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Damage caused by Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, October 16. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
From left, Mark McEntyre, 38, of Headland, AL, Erin Crawson, 38, of Dothan, AL, and Lindsey Crawson, 37, of Birmingham, AL, wear equipment to protect themselves from mold while cleaning their house in Mexico Beach, October 16. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Damage caused by Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, October 16. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Graffiti on a boat in Mexico Beach, October 16. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Diane Jaeger, a 22-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, looks at the damage to her home in Panama City, October 16. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, October 16, 2018
Sisters Amiyah and Ariannah whisper to each other outside their damaged home in Springfield, October 16. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, October 16, 2018
Damage caused by Hurricane Michael at Tyndall Air Force Base, October 16. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Charles Anderson, 76, (L) of Thomasville, GA, and Mark Drake, 55, of Tallahassee, enter Anderson's damaged vacation home in Mexico Beach, October 16. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
A damaged home in Mexico Beach, October 16. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Bernard Sutton, 64, walks past the remains of his home in Fountain, October 15. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, October 16, 2018
Gabriel Schaw, 40, walks through the remains of his home in Fountain, October 15. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Monday, October 15, 2018
Chris Bailey holds hot food prepared by Operation BBQ Relief and distributed by 50 Star Search and Rescue in Panama City Beach, October 15. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, October 16, 2018
A man carries food and water past a building damaged by Hurricane Michael in Parker, October 13. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, October 14, 2018
A family sits by a fire and prepares to eat a dinner of MREs in front of their house with no roof following Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, October 13. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, October 13, 2018
A man stands in the living room of his house with no roof in Mexico Beach, October 13. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, October 13, 2018
Damaged and destroyed homes in Mexico Beach, October 12. REUTERS/Dronebase

Reuters / Saturday, October 13, 2018
A preserved F-15A Eagle is pictured in Callaway, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2018
A man bikes past a house in Mexico Beach, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2018
A washed out road in Mexico Beach, October 12. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2018
Homes destroyed after Hurricane Michael smashed into Florida's northwest coast in Mexico Beach, October 11. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
An American flag flies amongst rubble in Mexico Beach, October 11. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2018
First responders and residents walk along a main street in Mexico Beach, October 11. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2018
A bedroom of a destroyed house in Mexico Beach, October 11. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
Homes destroyed in Mexico Beach, October 11. Chris O'Meara/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
A man stands on what is left of a balcony in Mexico Beach, October 11. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
Search and rescue crews walk past debris in Mexico Beach, October 11. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
A home destroyed in Mexico Beach, October 11. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
Rubble left in the aftermath in Mexico Beach, October 11. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
Carlos Pamias inspects his residence in Parker, October 11. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
13-year-old Kaleb Cassel removes belongings from a flea market in Panama City, October 11. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
A damaged hotel in Mexico Beach, October 11. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
A home in Mexico Beach, October 11. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
Damaged and destroyed buildings are seen near Panama City, October 11. U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Glenn Fawcett/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2018
