One year after deadly port explosion, Beirut residents grapple with trauma
The site of the Aug. 4, 2020 explosion in Beirut's port in Lebanon is seen almost a year after the blast, August 2, 2021. REUTERS/Imad Creidi
A capsized ship lies in the water at the site of the Aug. 4, 2020 explosion in Beirut's port, August 2, 2021. REUTERS/Imad Creidi
Emmanuelle Lteif Khnaisser, who was in labour at the moment of last year's blast as windows crashed down on her hospital bed, plays with her son George Khnaisser, at the family home in Jal el-Dib, Lebanon, July 24, 2021. Khnaisser went on to give...more
Doctor Israa Seblani and businessman Ahmad Subeih pose in the square where they were having their wedding photoshoot when the explosion hit, July 24, 2021. Seblani was standing radiant in a white gown and headdress on the day she married Subeih, when...more
People put white rose on portraits of victims of last year's blast in Beirut, August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Students affiliated with the Lebanese Forces hold white roses and stand next to body bags in memory of the victims of last year's Beirut port blast, as Lebanon marks one-year anniversary of the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2021....more
A view shows damaged cars from last year's Beirut port blast as Lebanon marks the one-year anniversary of Beirut port explosion, inside Beirut port, Lebanon August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Sunset view of "The Gesture", a 25-meter sculpture by Lebanese architect Nadim Karam to commemorate the victims, is seen at the port, August 2, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Shady Rizk, a survivor wounded during the blast, points at the damaged office where he was working at the moment of the blast, July 30, 2021. Rizk was in the office where he works for an internet provider and was filming the smoke rising from an...more
Survivor Shady Rizk holds his dog on the rooftop of his house, in Sin el-Fil, Lebanon, July 30, 2021. "Every day is Aug. 4, every day," the 36-year-old said. "Every day, I remember the blast or remember what happened that dreadful day." Having...more
Damaged buildings are seen in Beirut's port, August 2, 2021. REUTERS/Imad Creidi
Beirut's port area is seen almost a year after the blast, August 2, 2021. REUTERS/Imad Creidi
The damaged grain silo is seen, August 2, 2021. REUTERS/Imad Creidi
Chaza Akik, assistant research professor at AUB, poses on the rooftop of her building where she was standing when the blast occurred, in Beirut, July 26, 2021. "I was in the eye of the storm as they say. So I didn't feel, I did not see nor did I...more
Mohamad Cherry poses in his Beirut home that was damaged in the blast, July 27, 2021. "I feel strange. I feel like a stranger in my home... I've felt this way for a year now. And it's like we are still reliving what happened. It's also hard to forget...more
Anwar Ramadan, 30, sits in the coffee shop she was in during the blast, July 26, 2021. "My ears popped, that's why I was feeling dizzy most of the time and I wasn't hearing very well. I'm still treating my ears but they are not healing. There is pain...more
A tattoo in memory of last year's blast is inked on Mohammed Gharbieh's body at a studio in Beirut, July 23, 2021. For Gharbieh, a Lebanese marketing manager and tattoo enthusiast, getting a tattoo "for Beirut" was the only thing he could think of...more
A damaged area from the Aug. 4, 2020 explosion in Beirut's port, August 2, 2021. REUTERS/Imad Creidi
A grain silo that was damaged at the port is seen, August 2, 2021. REUTERS/Imad Creidi
Sophie Ghaziri, who now lives outside Beirut, carries her cat at home in Byblos, Lebanon July 20, 2021. "Not until we sat down with ourselves, did we have time to process what we had gone through. That's when the panic attacks started, that's when I...more
Hala Makhlouf, 38, sits in her damaged house in Beirut, July 20, 2021. "I came back home on March 30th and in all honesty it took me 3 to 4 weeks to be able to get used to my room again, my bed, and to even be able to sleep. Any noise I hear, I get...more
Ibrahim Hoteit, the spokesperson for families of the blast victims, attends an interview with Reuters, in Beirut suburbs, July 19, 2021. Hoteit lost his younger brother, Tharwat, in the explosion. He went around hospitals collecting body parts,...more
Tatiana Hasrouty, whose father was killed in last year's Beirut port blast, poses in her family home in Sin El Fil, Lebanon July 30, 2021. "I was sleeping when the blast happened so it was as if my place of safety and rest was no longer there and my...more
Tatiana Hasrouty, whose father was killed in the blast, poses with her mother Ibtissam in her family home in Sin El Fil, Lebanon July 19, 2021. "I was sleeping when the blast happened so it was as if my place of safety and rest was no longer there...more
Roy Sawma looks at his tattoo of his late cousin Joe Noun, who was a victim of the port blast, July 15, 2021. Joe Noun was killed along with other firefighters as they battled the flames that ignited at the port. A drawing of Noun's face smiling,...more
Khadija Dia, 30, who was working as an emergency medical technician for the Red Cross when the blast occurred, poses for a picture in Beirut, July 23, 2021. "I can't see myself going out anymore, I can't stand seeing people in pain, I can't see...more
Lebanese trainer Ramzi Baaklini, who was injured in the blast, holds a phone in Baabda, Lebanon July 14, 2021. Baaklini was right outside his gym facing Beirut port when a huge stockpile of ammonium nitrate exploded on August 4 last year, throwing...more
Noelle Jouane, a mental health programme manager at the Bekaa unit of Medecins du Monde, which provides medical care, attends an interview with Reuters in Beirut, July 23, 2021. Jouane has noted a surge in Lebanese people seeking psychological care...more
A woman walks on rubble at the site of the blast at Beirut port, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Damaged buildings are seen in Beirut's port, August 2, 2021. REUTERS/Imad Creidi
The building of Lebanon's Electricity Company (EDL), which damaged in the blast, is seen August 2, 2021. REUTERS/Imad Creidi
Construction scaffolding covers damaged buildings in Beirut, August 2, 2021. REUTERS/Imad Creidi
Beirut's blast-damaged port is seen, August 2, 2021. REUTERS/Imad Creidi
Construction workers are seen at an area that was damaged, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
The grain silo that was damaged during Aug. 4, 2020 explosion in Beirut's port, is illuminated on the eve of blast anniversary, in Beirut, Lebanon August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Emilie Madi
Wildfires rage across Greece
More than 100 wildfires have burned across Greece in recent days, fanned by winds and the country's worst heat wave in 30 years.
Watching the Olympic Games from afar
Sports fans and Olympians' loved ones cheer on their athletes from afar during a spectator-free Tokyo Olympics.
Hundreds march in B.C. to honor children of Canada's indigenous residential schools
People fill the streets of Chemainus, British Columbia, to pay tribute after more than a thousand graves were found at indigenous residential schools across...
Olympic athletes make on-field gestures
While the IOC relaxed Rule 50 to allow gestures, such as kneeling on the field of play provided athletes do so without disruption and with respect for fellow...
Tokyo Olympics: Best of August 4
Highlights from August 4 at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.
Joy and heartbreak at the Tokyo Olympics
The agony and the ecstasy of the Tokyo Summer Games.
Best of the Tokyo Olympics
Memorable moments from the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics.
Beirut marks year since port blast with demands for justice
Security forces fired water cannons and tear gas at protesters near Lebanon's parliament building as the country marked the first anniversary of the catastrophic explosion in Beirut port.
Tokyo Olympics from above
Aerial views of the action during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
