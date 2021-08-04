One year after deadly port explosion, Beirut residents grapple with trauma

Chaza Akik, assistant research professor at AUB, poses on the rooftop of her building where she was standing when the blast occurred, in Beirut, July 26, 2021. "I was in the eye of the storm as they say. So I didn't feel, I did not see nor did I hear. Others saw and heard and for sure are suffering in a different way... After approximately three to four weeks after the blast, I insisted on going up to the rooftop... and I concluded that maybe I had amnesia and that my brain blacked out on purpose, to protect me, so I think my brain forbid me from recalling what happened but my body was still holding this memory and for sure it is a sensitive topic to be brought up to me ... Now whenever I leave the house, I wonder if I should leave the windows open or closed, I feel the burden every time I hear a sound, the news about fires, or something might happen. There is fear," the 38 year-old said. REUTERS/Emilie Madi

