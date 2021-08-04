Edition:
Pictures | Wed Aug 4, 2021 | 11:10am EDT

One year after deadly port explosion, Beirut residents grapple with trauma

The site of the Aug. 4, 2020 explosion in Beirut's port in Lebanon is seen almost a year after the blast, August 2, 2021. REUTERS/Imad Creidi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
A capsized ship lies in the water at the site of the Aug. 4, 2020 explosion in Beirut's port, August 2, 2021. REUTERS/Imad Creidi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Emmanuelle Lteif Khnaisser, who was in labour at the moment of last year's blast as windows crashed down on her hospital bed, plays with her son George Khnaisser, at the family home in Jal el-Dib, Lebanon, July 24, 2021. Khnaisser went on to give birth to her first child under torchlight in the corridor of the destroyed St. George Hospital University Medical Center. One year later, Emmanuelle and her husband Edmond Khnaisser say their son was "a symbol of life," bringing hope to people in Lebanon. "Many took strength from him after the blast... We met people whose houses were destroyed and had lost a lot. When they meet George, you see the smile on their face," Edmond said. REUTERS/Emilie Madi

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Emmanuelle Lteif Khnaisser, who was in labour at the moment of last year's blast as windows crashed down on her hospital bed, plays with her son George Khnaisser, at the family home in Jal el-Dib, Lebanon, July 24, 2021. Khnaisser went on to give birth to her first child under torchlight in the corridor of the destroyed St. George Hospital University Medical Center. One year later, Emmanuelle and her husband Edmond Khnaisser say their son was "a symbol of life," bringing hope to people in Lebanon. "Many took strength from him after the blast... We met people whose houses were destroyed and had lost a lot. When they meet George, you see the smile on their face," Edmond said. REUTERS/Emilie Madi
Doctor Israa Seblani and businessman Ahmad Subeih pose in the square where they were having their wedding photoshoot when the explosion hit, July 24, 2021. Seblani was standing radiant in a white gown and headdress on the day she married Subeih, when the scene was shattered by a deafening roar as a powerful shockwave nearly blew her off her feet. The video was seen round the world. "I still don't have a photo of my wedding day at home," Seblani, 30, said, back in the same square as other couples celebrated their nuptials, just like they did. "It was a disaster for the Lebanese people. I can't see parents who lost their children, children who lost their parents, or the destruction that happened, and be happy. I won't lie to myself." They plan to be at work on their first anniversary to keep themselves busy: she at the Rafik Hariri University Hospital, he at his clothing business. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Doctor Israa Seblani and businessman Ahmad Subeih pose in the square where they were having their wedding photoshoot when the explosion hit, July 24, 2021. Seblani was standing radiant in a white gown and headdress on the day she married Subeih, when the scene was shattered by a deafening roar as a powerful shockwave nearly blew her off her feet. The video was seen round the world. "I still don't have a photo of my wedding day at home," Seblani, 30, said, back in the same square as other couples celebrated their nuptials, just like they did. "It was a disaster for the Lebanese people. I can't see parents who lost their children, children who lost their parents, or the destruction that happened, and be happy. I won't lie to myself." They plan to be at work on their first anniversary to keep themselves busy: she at the Rafik Hariri University Hospital, he at his clothing business. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
People put white rose on portraits of victims of last year's blast in Beirut, August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Students affiliated with the Lebanese Forces hold white roses and stand next to body bags in memory of the victims of last year's Beirut port blast, as Lebanon marks one-year anniversary of the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Emilie Madi

Reuters / Wednesday, August 04, 2021
Students affiliated with the Lebanese Forces hold white roses and stand next to body bags in memory of the victims of last year's Beirut port blast, as Lebanon marks one-year anniversary of the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Emilie Madi
A view shows damaged cars from last year's Beirut port blast as Lebanon marks the one-year anniversary of Beirut port explosion, inside Beirut port, Lebanon August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, August 04, 2021
Sunset view of "The Gesture", a 25-meter sculpture by Lebanese architect Nadim Karam to commemorate the victims, is seen at the port, August 2, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Shady Rizk, a survivor wounded during the blast, points at the damaged office where he was working at the moment of the blast, July 30, 2021. Rizk was in the office where he works for an internet provider and was filming the smoke rising from an initial explosion at the port when the second blast hit. It left him with 350 stitches all over his body and face, and partially impaired his vision. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Shady Rizk, a survivor wounded during the blast, points at the damaged office where he was working at the moment of the blast, July 30, 2021. Rizk was in the office where he works for an internet provider and was filming the smoke rising from an initial explosion at the port when the second blast hit. It left him with 350 stitches all over his body and face, and partially impaired his vision. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Survivor Shady Rizk holds his dog on the rooftop of his house, in Sin el-Fil, Lebanon, July 30, 2021. "Every day is Aug. 4, every day," the 36-year-old said. "Every day, I remember the blast or remember what happened that dreadful day." Having survived the near-death experience, Rizk considers Aug. 4 his re-birth and he now wants to continue this new chapter of his life away from Lebanon. "I don't feel safe in my country, this is why I want to leave...This is the hardest decision I took in my life," Rizk said. He has now applied for immigration to Canada and plans to be there by October this year. Meanwhile, he still lives at his family house in a Beirut suburb with a view on the port, a daily reminder of his traumatic experience. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Survivor Shady Rizk holds his dog on the rooftop of his house, in Sin el-Fil, Lebanon, July 30, 2021. "Every day is Aug. 4, every day," the 36-year-old said. "Every day, I remember the blast or remember what happened that dreadful day." Having survived the near-death experience, Rizk considers Aug. 4 his re-birth and he now wants to continue this new chapter of his life away from Lebanon. "I don't feel safe in my country, this is why I want to leave...This is the hardest decision I took in my life," Rizk said. He has now applied for immigration to Canada and plans to be there by October this year. Meanwhile, he still lives at his family house in a Beirut suburb with a view on the port, a daily reminder of his traumatic experience. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Damaged buildings are seen in Beirut's port, August 2, 2021. REUTERS/Imad Creidi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Beirut's port area is seen almost a year after the blast, August 2, 2021. REUTERS/Imad Creidi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
The damaged grain silo is seen, August 2, 2021. REUTERS/Imad Creidi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Chaza Akik, assistant research professor at AUB, poses on the rooftop of her building where she was standing when the blast occurred, in Beirut, July 26, 2021. "I was in the eye of the storm as they say. So I didn't feel, I did not see nor did I hear. Others saw and heard and for sure are suffering in a different way... After approximately three to four weeks after the blast, I insisted on going up to the rooftop... and I concluded that maybe I had amnesia and that my brain blacked out on purpose, to protect me, so I think my brain forbid me from recalling what happened but my body was still holding this memory and for sure it is a sensitive topic to be brought up to me ... Now whenever I leave the house, I wonder if I should leave the windows open or closed, I feel the burden every time I hear a sound, the news about fires, or something might happen. There is fear," the 38 year-old said. REUTERS/Emilie Madi

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Chaza Akik, assistant research professor at AUB, poses on the rooftop of her building where she was standing when the blast occurred, in Beirut, July 26, 2021. "I was in the eye of the storm as they say. So I didn't feel, I did not see nor did I hear. Others saw and heard and for sure are suffering in a different way... After approximately three to four weeks after the blast, I insisted on going up to the rooftop... and I concluded that maybe I had amnesia and that my brain blacked out on purpose, to protect me, so I think my brain forbid me from recalling what happened but my body was still holding this memory and for sure it is a sensitive topic to be brought up to me ... Now whenever I leave the house, I wonder if I should leave the windows open or closed, I feel the burden every time I hear a sound, the news about fires, or something might happen. There is fear," the 38 year-old said. REUTERS/Emilie Madi
Mohamad Cherry poses in his Beirut home that was damaged in the blast, July 27, 2021. "I feel strange. I feel like a stranger in my home... I've felt this way for a year now. And it's like we are still reliving what happened. It's also hard to forget because I am still living in the same house where I went through this. My house is my comfort. It's the place I've lived in for seven years...but unfortunately, this comfort zone got invaded. I tried to find myself again in my home: I made changes to the decor, I got plants... I tried to find a way to bring happiness, a light again at home. but unfortunately no matter how hard I try, this light is not showing up. The trauma that I am living and that I lived on the 4th of August.. I am not able to fix, through [yet] therapy," the 27-year old said. REUTERS/Emilie Madi

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Mohamad Cherry poses in his Beirut home that was damaged in the blast, July 27, 2021. "I feel strange. I feel like a stranger in my home... I've felt this way for a year now. And it's like we are still reliving what happened. It's also hard to forget because I am still living in the same house where I went through this. My house is my comfort. It's the place I've lived in for seven years...but unfortunately, this comfort zone got invaded. I tried to find myself again in my home: I made changes to the decor, I got plants... I tried to find a way to bring happiness, a light again at home. but unfortunately no matter how hard I try, this light is not showing up. The trauma that I am living and that I lived on the 4th of August.. I am not able to fix, through [yet] therapy," the 27-year old said. REUTERS/Emilie Madi
Anwar Ramadan, 30, sits in the coffee shop she was in during the blast, July 26, 2021. "My ears popped, that's why I was feeling dizzy most of the time and I wasn't hearing very well. I'm still treating my ears but they are not healing. There is pain all the time, my head feeling like it is going to burst. The amount of trauma we are in makes you think that it happened yesterday... There is anger when you feel that you are worth nothing in this country... Ever since the 4th of August, I am on alert; I feel like all my brain functions are on simultaneously because in addition to the lack of the sense of security, you should always be aware, if something happens, and in control... I don't know when I'm going to feel good again or when I'll be able to sleep like a normal person like I use to," Anwar said. REUTERS/Emilie Madi

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Anwar Ramadan, 30, sits in the coffee shop she was in during the blast, July 26, 2021. "My ears popped, that's why I was feeling dizzy most of the time and I wasn't hearing very well. I'm still treating my ears but they are not healing. There is pain all the time, my head feeling like it is going to burst. The amount of trauma we are in makes you think that it happened yesterday... There is anger when you feel that you are worth nothing in this country... Ever since the 4th of August, I am on alert; I feel like all my brain functions are on simultaneously because in addition to the lack of the sense of security, you should always be aware, if something happens, and in control... I don't know when I'm going to feel good again or when I'll be able to sleep like a normal person like I use to," Anwar said. REUTERS/Emilie Madi
A tattoo in memory of last year's blast is inked on Mohammed Gharbieh's body at a studio in Beirut, July 23, 2021. For Gharbieh, a Lebanese marketing manager and tattoo enthusiast, getting a tattoo "for Beirut" was the only thing he could think of after the blast and helping friends whose homes were destroyed. "I wanted to leave a mark for this on me because what happened inside (of me), what was broken inside (of me) cannot be repaired," he said. Gharbieh has many tattoos over his body, but still added a large one on his torso for Beirut. His tattoo is a drawing of smoke rising from a Beirut skyline building, in the form of the mushroom cloud caused by the blast, all in a broken coffee mug with Arabic words reading "Beirut, God's test", words for the famous late Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwich. REUTERS/Issam Abdallah

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
A tattoo in memory of last year's blast is inked on Mohammed Gharbieh's body at a studio in Beirut, July 23, 2021. For Gharbieh, a Lebanese marketing manager and tattoo enthusiast, getting a tattoo "for Beirut" was the only thing he could think of after the blast and helping friends whose homes were destroyed. "I wanted to leave a mark for this on me because what happened inside (of me), what was broken inside (of me) cannot be repaired," he said. Gharbieh has many tattoos over his body, but still added a large one on his torso for Beirut. His tattoo is a drawing of smoke rising from a Beirut skyline building, in the form of the mushroom cloud caused by the blast, all in a broken coffee mug with Arabic words reading "Beirut, God's test", words for the famous late Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwich. REUTERS/Issam Abdallah
A damaged area from the Aug. 4, 2020 explosion in Beirut's port, August 2, 2021. REUTERS/Imad Creidi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
A grain silo that was damaged at the port is seen, August 2, 2021. REUTERS/Imad Creidi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Sophie Ghaziri, who now lives outside Beirut, carries her cat at home in Byblos, Lebanon July 20, 2021. "Not until we sat down with ourselves, did we have time to process what we had gone through. That's when the panic attacks started, that's when I thought my heart was going to come out of my chest. We moved as far away from Beirut as possible and it feels a lot safer here. I didn't lose a family member and I didn't lose anything, I just lost myself in this," the 34-year old journalist and producer said. REUTERS/Emilie Madi

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Sophie Ghaziri, who now lives outside Beirut, carries her cat at home in Byblos, Lebanon July 20, 2021. "Not until we sat down with ourselves, did we have time to process what we had gone through. That's when the panic attacks started, that's when I thought my heart was going to come out of my chest. We moved as far away from Beirut as possible and it feels a lot safer here. I didn't lose a family member and I didn't lose anything, I just lost myself in this," the 34-year old journalist and producer said. REUTERS/Emilie Madi
Hala Makhlouf, 38, sits in her damaged house in Beirut, July 20, 2021. "I came back home on March 30th and in all honesty it took me 3 to 4 weeks to be able to get used to my room again, my bed, and to even be able to sleep. Any noise I hear, I get rattled. Any intense noise makes me very jumpy... You stay on alert all the time. You have this permanent fear. If there is such a phobia from fear, then we have it. You never know, you are insecure. The place you are at is not safe anymore," she said. REUTERS/Emilie Madi

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Hala Makhlouf, 38, sits in her damaged house in Beirut, July 20, 2021. "I came back home on March 30th and in all honesty it took me 3 to 4 weeks to be able to get used to my room again, my bed, and to even be able to sleep. Any noise I hear, I get rattled. Any intense noise makes me very jumpy... You stay on alert all the time. You have this permanent fear. If there is such a phobia from fear, then we have it. You never know, you are insecure. The place you are at is not safe anymore," she said. REUTERS/Emilie Madi
Ibrahim Hoteit, the spokesperson for families of the blast victims, attends an interview with Reuters, in Beirut suburbs, July 19, 2021. Hoteit lost his younger brother, Tharwat, in the explosion. He went around hospitals collecting body parts, starting with Tharwat's scalp, and buried his remains in a small coffin. Nearly a year later, Hoteit, a spokesperson for families of more than 200 people who died in the disaster, is still trying to call to account those he says are responsible for allowing the accident to happen. Earlier this month, during a protest outside the caretaker interior minister's house in the Lebanese capital, he said security forces used tear gas during scuffles with the crowd. "We can't be deprived of truth and justice in the face of a crime of such magnitude," he told Reuters. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Thursday, July 29, 2021
Ibrahim Hoteit, the spokesperson for families of the blast victims, attends an interview with Reuters, in Beirut suburbs, July 19, 2021. Hoteit lost his younger brother, Tharwat, in the explosion. He went around hospitals collecting body parts, starting with Tharwat's scalp, and buried his remains in a small coffin. Nearly a year later, Hoteit, a spokesperson for families of more than 200 people who died in the disaster, is still trying to call to account those he says are responsible for allowing the accident to happen. Earlier this month, during a protest outside the caretaker interior minister's house in the Lebanese capital, he said security forces used tear gas during scuffles with the crowd. "We can't be deprived of truth and justice in the face of a crime of such magnitude," he told Reuters. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Tatiana Hasrouty, whose father was killed in last year's Beirut port blast, poses in her family home in Sin El Fil, Lebanon July 30, 2021. "I was sleeping when the blast happened so it was as if my place of safety and rest was no longer there and my father who was my soul.. he also was no longer there," 20-year old said. REUTERS/Emilie Madi

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Tatiana Hasrouty, whose father was killed in last year's Beirut port blast, poses in her family home in Sin El Fil, Lebanon July 30, 2021. "I was sleeping when the blast happened so it was as if my place of safety and rest was no longer there and my father who was my soul.. he also was no longer there," 20-year old said. REUTERS/Emilie Madi
Tatiana Hasrouty, whose father was killed in the blast, poses with her mother Ibtissam in her family home in Sin El Fil, Lebanon July 19, 2021. "I was sleeping when the blast happened so it was as if my place of safety and rest was no longer there and my father who was my soul... he also was no longer there," 20-year old Tatiana said. REUTERS/Emilie Madi

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Tatiana Hasrouty, whose father was killed in the blast, poses with her mother Ibtissam in her family home in Sin El Fil, Lebanon July 19, 2021. "I was sleeping when the blast happened so it was as if my place of safety and rest was no longer there and my father who was my soul... he also was no longer there," 20-year old Tatiana said. REUTERS/Emilie Madi
Roy Sawma looks at his tattoo of his late cousin Joe Noun, who was a victim of the port blast, July 15, 2021. Joe Noun was killed along with other firefighters as they battled the flames that ignited at the port. A drawing of Noun's face smiling, with 'legend in heaven' under it, is tattooed on Roy Sawma's arm. Sawma said many around him also got tattoos in memory of Noun. "Joe had many friends, he was much loved ... Almost everyone did the same thing, a tattoo, it's a memory, but each in their own way, the photo they like, every person wrote something they loved. Each person had a way in which they saw Joe," Sawma said. REUTERS/Issam Abdallah

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Roy Sawma looks at his tattoo of his late cousin Joe Noun, who was a victim of the port blast, July 15, 2021. Joe Noun was killed along with other firefighters as they battled the flames that ignited at the port. A drawing of Noun's face smiling, with 'legend in heaven' under it, is tattooed on Roy Sawma's arm. Sawma said many around him also got tattoos in memory of Noun. "Joe had many friends, he was much loved ... Almost everyone did the same thing, a tattoo, it's a memory, but each in their own way, the photo they like, every person wrote something they loved. Each person had a way in which they saw Joe," Sawma said. REUTERS/Issam Abdallah
Khadija Dia, 30, who was working as an emergency medical technician for the Red Cross when the blast occurred, poses for a picture in Beirut, July 23, 2021. "I can't see myself going out anymore, I can't stand seeing people in pain, I can't see destroyed houses in Beirut anymore. I feel like I want to stay home, I don't want to see people anymore. Psychologically speaking, I can't stand to see the pain people are going through...Every time I pass by the port, I start crying. I just can't watch my friends posting videos about the Aug. 4 blast, every time I see such a thing I cry. The trauma can be defined when you can't live in your own country anymore," Khadija said. REUTERS/Emilie Madi

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Khadija Dia, 30, who was working as an emergency medical technician for the Red Cross when the blast occurred, poses for a picture in Beirut, July 23, 2021. "I can't see myself going out anymore, I can't stand seeing people in pain, I can't see destroyed houses in Beirut anymore. I feel like I want to stay home, I don't want to see people anymore. Psychologically speaking, I can't stand to see the pain people are going through...Every time I pass by the port, I start crying. I just can't watch my friends posting videos about the Aug. 4 blast, every time I see such a thing I cry. The trauma can be defined when you can't live in your own country anymore," Khadija said. REUTERS/Emilie Madi
Lebanese trainer Ramzi Baaklini, who was injured in the blast, holds a phone in Baabda, Lebanon July 14, 2021. Baaklini was right outside his gym facing Beirut port when a huge stockpile of ammonium nitrate exploded on August 4 last year, throwing him to the ground. The impact with the concrete caused several injuries for the now 30-year-old expat who has been tattooing over his scars, saying that he was given a second chance to fight and start over. It took Baaklini only a couple of months after the explosion to take the decision to leave Lebanon, pursuing a career and a new life in the United Arab Emirates. "The blast was in August, on October 17 I had left... I decided to leave everything, my home, my parents, my siblings, another car I had and that I used, my dogs, everything I made and built for 10 years, I had to leave it all," he said, adding how proud he was of his latest tattoo of Lebanon's famous cedar tree. REUTERS/Issam Abdallah

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Lebanese trainer Ramzi Baaklini, who was injured in the blast, holds a phone in Baabda, Lebanon July 14, 2021. Baaklini was right outside his gym facing Beirut port when a huge stockpile of ammonium nitrate exploded on August 4 last year, throwing him to the ground. The impact with the concrete caused several injuries for the now 30-year-old expat who has been tattooing over his scars, saying that he was given a second chance to fight and start over. It took Baaklini only a couple of months after the explosion to take the decision to leave Lebanon, pursuing a career and a new life in the United Arab Emirates. "The blast was in August, on October 17 I had left... I decided to leave everything, my home, my parents, my siblings, another car I had and that I used, my dogs, everything I made and built for 10 years, I had to leave it all," he said, adding how proud he was of his latest tattoo of Lebanon's famous cedar tree. REUTERS/Issam Abdallah
Noelle Jouane, a mental health programme manager at the Bekaa unit of Medecins du Monde, which provides medical care, attends an interview with Reuters in Beirut, July 23, 2021. Jouane has noted a surge in Lebanese people seeking psychological care over the past year as the country's deepening financial crisis combined with the explosion and a global pandemic weigh heavily on the population. Prior to the financial crisis and the blast 80% of their patients were refugees or foreigners, but now most are Lebanese. "When someone receives a hit, first you don't really feel the pain but after a few days it starts to hurt," Jouane said. REUTERS/Emilie Madi

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Noelle Jouane, a mental health programme manager at the Bekaa unit of Medecins du Monde, which provides medical care, attends an interview with Reuters in Beirut, July 23, 2021. Jouane has noted a surge in Lebanese people seeking psychological care over the past year as the country's deepening financial crisis combined with the explosion and a global pandemic weigh heavily on the population. Prior to the financial crisis and the blast 80% of their patients were refugees or foreigners, but now most are Lebanese. "When someone receives a hit, first you don't really feel the pain but after a few days it starts to hurt," Jouane said. REUTERS/Emilie Madi
A woman walks on rubble at the site of the blast at Beirut port, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Thursday, July 29, 2021
Damaged buildings are seen in Beirut's port, August 2, 2021. REUTERS/Imad Creidi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
The building of Lebanon's Electricity Company (EDL), which damaged in the blast, is seen August 2, 2021. REUTERS/Imad Creidi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Construction scaffolding covers damaged buildings in Beirut, August 2, 2021. REUTERS/Imad Creidi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Beirut's blast-damaged port is seen, August 2, 2021. REUTERS/Imad Creidi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Construction workers are seen at an area that was damaged, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
The grain silo that was damaged during Aug. 4, 2020 explosion in Beirut's port, is illuminated on the eve of blast anniversary, in Beirut, Lebanon August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Emilie Madi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
