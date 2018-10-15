One year after Somalia's deadliest attack

Abdullah Ali Mohamed, who lost his wife in the attack last year, near the scene of the tragedy. He suffered severe burns across his head and body that shriveled one ear and deformed his hands. He was unable to work for six months and still panics...more

Abdullah Ali Mohamed, who lost his wife in the attack last year, near the scene of the tragedy. He suffered severe burns across his head and body that shriveled one ear and deformed his hands. He was unable to work for six months and still panics when he hears loud noises. "I cannot bear any kind of sounds, like the running of a car engine, or gun shots and so on. I cannot sleep unless I use sleeping pills and sometimes I stay up till morning." REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close