One year after Somalia's deadliest attack
Civilians evacuate from the scene an explosion at KM4 street in the Hodan district in Mogadishu, Somalia, October 14, 2017. A bomb-laden truck heading for a base of African troops exploded instead in the center of the Somali capital Mogadishu last...more
Traffic flows along the KM4 street near scene of last year's October attack, in Hodan district of Mogadishu, Somalia. The attack was far and away the deadliest to hit the country, which has experienced a quarter century of civil war, clan conflict...more
Abdullah Ali Mohamed, who lost his wife in the attack last year, near the scene of the tragedy. He suffered severe burns across his head and body that shriveled one ear and deformed his hands. He was unable to work for six months and still panics...more
Civilians gather near the scene to mark the first anniversary of the attack, in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. Hundreds of residents wearing white and red headbands gathered at the site of the blast to commemorate the anniversary and remember the...more
Civilians gather near the scene to mark the first anniversary of the attack, in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A combination picture shows civilians carrying the body of an unidentified man from the scene, October 14, 2017 and traffic flowing along the street a year later. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A man walks along the KM4 street near the scene of the attack of October last year, in Hodan district of Mogadishu. Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire unveiled a memorial to mark the attack at the site where bombed out buildings have since been...more
A child wears a ribbon as civilians gather near the scene to mark the first anniversary of the attack. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Nadifa Mohamed Ido, whose husband Abdulahi Mohamud Siyad was killed in the attack last year, sits with her children at their home in Hodan district of Mogadishu. Abdulahi Mohamud left four wives and thirty two children. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Civilians gather near the scene to mark the first anniversary of the attack, in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Traffic flows along the KM4 street near the scene of last year's attack, in Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
People cross the KM4 street near the scene of last year's attack, in Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Next Slideshows
Holocaust survivors beauty pageant
A beauty contest for survivors of the Nazi genocide in the Israeli city of Haifa.
Shipwrecks tell tale of ancient Greek trade routes
Archaeologists in Greece have discovered at least 58 shipwrecks, many laden with antiquities, in what they say may be the largest concentration of ancient...
Princess Eugenie's wedding dress
Princess Eugenie wore an elegant voluminous dress by London-based label Peter Pilotto for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank, with the bride picking a low back to...
On board Japan's helicopter carrier Kaga
On the flight deck of the helicopter carrier Kaga in the Indian Ocean.
MORE IN PICTURES
Hurricane Michael devastates Florida Panhandle
The hunt for missing people in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael is turning into a search for the dead, as hope of finding more people alive fades in the Florida Panhandle, U.S. officials said.
Cannabis college: Canadian students learn to grow pot
As Canadians prepare for the legalization of recreational cannabis this week, 24 students are becoming the first in the country to get formal credentials in growing pot.
Week in sports
Our top sports photography this week.
Deadly flash floods in southern France
Several people were killed in flash floods in France's southwestern Aude area after several months worth of rain fell in just a few hours overnight.
Holocaust survivors beauty pageant
A beauty contest for survivors of the Nazi genocide in the Israeli city of Haifa.
Hurricane Michael's devastation from above
Aerial views of the destruction caused by Hurricane Michael on Florida s northwest coast.
Shipwrecks tell tale of ancient Greek trade routes
Archaeologists in Greece have discovered at least 58 shipwrecks, many laden with antiquities, in what they say may be the largest concentration of ancient wrecks ever found in the Aegean and possibly the whole of the Mediterranean.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Before and after Hurricane Michael
Satellite images show the destruction from Hurricane Michael in Florida.