Pictures | Mon Oct 15, 2018 | 10:45am EDT

One year after Somalia's deadliest attack

Civilians evacuate from the scene an explosion at KM4 street in the Hodan district in Mogadishu, Somalia, October 14, 2017. A bomb-laden truck heading for a base of African troops exploded instead in the center of the Somali capital Mogadishu last year. The blast took place next to a fuel truck, creating a storm of flame that incinerated nearly 600 Somalis. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Monday, October 15, 2018
Traffic flows along the KM4 street near scene of last year's October attack, in Hodan district of Mogadishu, Somalia. The attack was far and away the deadliest to hit the country, which has experienced a quarter century of civil war, clan conflict and Islamist violence. Even many of those far from the epicenter of the explosion are still reeling from the effects. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Abdullah Ali Mohamed, who lost his wife in the attack last year, near the scene of the tragedy. He suffered severe burns across his head and body that shriveled one ear and deformed his hands. He was unable to work for six months and still panics when he hears loud noises. "I cannot bear any kind of sounds, like the running of a car engine, or gun shots and so on. I cannot sleep unless I use sleeping pills and sometimes I stay up till morning." REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Civilians gather near the scene to mark the first anniversary of the attack, in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. Hundreds of residents wearing white and red headbands gathered at the site of the blast to commemorate the anniversary and remember the dead. The headbands have become a symbol of public fury over the attacks and anger at the Islamist fighters blamed for them. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Civilians gather near the scene to mark the first anniversary of the attack, in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A combination picture shows civilians carrying the body of an unidentified man from the scene, October 14, 2017 and traffic flowing along the street a year later. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A man walks along the KM4 street near the scene of the attack of October last year, in Hodan district of Mogadishu. Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire unveiled a memorial to mark the attack at the site where bombed out buildings have since been rebuilt, one hosting a supermarket and a bank. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A child wears a ribbon as civilians gather near the scene to mark the first anniversary of the attack. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Nadifa Mohamed Ido, whose husband Abdulahi Mohamud Siyad was killed in the attack last year, sits with her children at their home in Hodan district of Mogadishu. Abdulahi Mohamud left four wives and thirty two children. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Civilians gather near the scene to mark the first anniversary of the attack, in the Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Traffic flows along the KM4 street near the scene of last year's attack, in Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

People cross the KM4 street near the scene of last year's attack, in Hodan district of Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

