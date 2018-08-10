One year ago in Charlottesville

White nationalists participate in a torch-lit march on the grounds of the University of Virginia ahead of the Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, August 11, 2017. The rally was billed as a protest over the city council's plan to...more

White nationalists participate in a torch-lit march on the grounds of the University of Virginia ahead of the Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, August 11, 2017. The rally was billed as a protest over the city council's plan to remove two Confederate statues from downtown parks. Hundreds of white nationalists descended upon Charlottesville, many armed with shields, clubs and other weapons. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

