Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Aug 9, 2018 | 9:00pm EDT

One year ago in Charlottesville

White nationalists participate in a torch-lit march on the grounds of the University of Virginia ahead of the Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, August 11, 2017. The rally was billed as a protest over the city council's plan to remove two Confederate statues from downtown parks. Hundreds of white nationalists descended upon Charlottesville, many armed with shields, clubs and other weapons. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

White nationalists participate in a torch-lit march on the grounds of the University of Virginia ahead of the Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, August 11, 2017. The rally was billed as a protest over the city council's plan to...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
White nationalists participate in a torch-lit march on the grounds of the University of Virginia ahead of the Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, August 11, 2017. The rally was billed as a protest over the city council's plan to remove two Confederate statues from downtown parks. Hundreds of white nationalists descended upon Charlottesville, many armed with shields, clubs and other weapons. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
1 / 30
White nationalists participate in a torch-lit march at the University of Virginia. The following day, at the Unite the Right rally on August 12, 2017, James Fields rammed his car into counter-protesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring several others. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

White nationalists participate in a torch-lit march at the University of Virginia. The following day, at the Unite the Right rally on August 12, 2017, James Fields rammed his car into counter-protesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
White nationalists participate in a torch-lit march at the University of Virginia. The following day, at the Unite the Right rally on August 12, 2017, James Fields rammed his car into counter-protesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring several others. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
2 / 30
Heyer's death capped a day of clashes after hundreds of white supremacists, neo-Nazis and others descended upon the city, drawing national attention to the "alt right" movement that had grown bolder since President Donald Trump's election. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Heyer's death capped a day of clashes after hundreds of white supremacists, neo-Nazis and others descended upon the city, drawing national attention to the "alt right" movement that had grown bolder since President Donald Trump's...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
Heyer's death capped a day of clashes after hundreds of white supremacists, neo-Nazis and others descended upon the city, drawing national attention to the "alt right" movement that had grown bolder since President Donald Trump's election. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
3 / 30
Counter-protesters gather on the grounds of the University of Virginia. Trump faced intense criticism after the protests when he seemed to equate the white nationalists with the counter-protesters, saying there were "very fine people on both sides." REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Counter-protesters gather on the grounds of the University of Virginia. Trump faced intense criticism after the protests when he seemed to equate the white nationalists with the counter-protesters, saying there were "very fine people on both...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
Counter-protesters gather on the grounds of the University of Virginia. Trump faced intense criticism after the protests when he seemed to equate the white nationalists with the counter-protesters, saying there were "very fine people on both sides." REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
4 / 30
Christopher Cantwell recovers from being pepper-sprayed as he and other white nationalists participate in a torch-lit march at the University of Virginia. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Christopher Cantwell recovers from being pepper-sprayed as he and other white nationalists participate in a torch-lit march at the University of Virginia. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
Christopher Cantwell recovers from being pepper-sprayed as he and other white nationalists participate in a torch-lit march at the University of Virginia. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
5 / 30
White nationalists participate in a torch-lit march. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

White nationalists participate in a torch-lit march. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
White nationalists participate in a torch-lit march. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
6 / 30
A member of the alt-right is given medical treatment after being pepper sprayed as white nationalists participate in a torch-lit march at the University of Virginia. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A member of the alt-right is given medical treatment after being pepper sprayed as white nationalists participate in a torch-lit march at the University of Virginia. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
A member of the alt-right is given medical treatment after being pepper sprayed as white nationalists participate in a torch-lit march at the University of Virginia. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
7 / 30
White nationalists participate in a torch-lit march. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

White nationalists participate in a torch-lit march. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
White nationalists participate in a torch-lit march. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
8 / 30
Counter demonstrators attack a white nationalist during a rally in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Counter demonstrators attack a white nationalist during a rally in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, August 12, 2017
Counter demonstrators attack a white nationalist during a rally in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
9 / 30
White nationalists are met by a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

White nationalists are met by a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, August 12, 2017
White nationalists are met by a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
10 / 30
White nationalists stand behind militia members in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

White nationalists stand behind militia members in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, August 12, 2017
White nationalists stand behind militia members in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
11 / 30
People struggle with a Confederate flag as a crowd of white nationalists are met by a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Justin Ide

People struggle with a Confederate flag as a crowd of white nationalists are met by a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Justin Ide

Reuters / Saturday, August 12, 2017
People struggle with a Confederate flag as a crowd of white nationalists are met by a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Justin Ide
Close
12 / 30
Member of a militia stands near a rally in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Justin Ide

Member of a militia stands near a rally in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Justin Ide

Reuters / Saturday, August 12, 2017
Member of a militia stands near a rally in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Justin Ide
Close
13 / 30
Virginia State Police use pepper spray as they move in to clear a clash between white nationalists and a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Virginia State Police use pepper spray as they move in to clear a clash between white nationalists and a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, August 12, 2017
Virginia State Police use pepper spray as they move in to clear a clash between white nationalists and a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
14 / 30
White nationalists clash with a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

White nationalists clash with a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, August 12, 2017
White nationalists clash with a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
15 / 30
White nationalists shelter behind shields, displaying the Southern Nationalist flag, after clashing with counter protesters at a rally in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

White nationalists shelter behind shields, displaying the Southern Nationalist flag, after clashing with counter protesters at a rally in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, August 12, 2017
White nationalists shelter behind shields, displaying the Southern Nationalist flag, after clashing with counter protesters at a rally in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
16 / 30
White nationalists clash with counter protesters at a rally in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

White nationalists clash with counter protesters at a rally in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, August 12, 2017
White nationalists clash with counter protesters at a rally in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
17 / 30
White nationalists clash with a group of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

White nationalists clash with a group of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, August 12, 2017
White nationalists clash with a group of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
18 / 30
First responders stand by a car that was struck when a car drove through a group of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Justin Ide

First responders stand by a car that was struck when a car drove through a group of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Justin Ide

Reuters / Saturday, August 12, 2017
First responders stand by a car that was struck when a car drove through a group of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Justin Ide
Close
19 / 30
Rescue workers assist people who were injured when a car drove through a group of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Rescue workers assist people who were injured when a car drove through a group of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, August 12, 2017
Rescue workers assist people who were injured when a car drove through a group of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
20 / 30
Rescue workers assist a victim who was injured when a car drove through a group of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Rescue workers assist a victim who was injured when a car drove through a group of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, August 12, 2017
Rescue workers assist a victim who was injured when a car drove through a group of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
21 / 30
Rescue workers assist people who were injured when a car drove through a group of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Rescue workers assist people who were injured when a car drove through a group of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, August 12, 2017
Rescue workers assist people who were injured when a car drove through a group of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
22 / 30
Rescue workers assist people who were injured when a car drove through a group of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Justin Ide

Rescue workers assist people who were injured when a car drove through a group of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Justin Ide

Reuters / Saturday, August 12, 2017
Rescue workers assist people who were injured when a car drove through a group of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Justin Ide
Close
23 / 30
Rescue workers transport a victim who was injured when a car drove through a group of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Rescue workers transport a victim who was injured when a car drove through a group of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, August 12, 2017
Rescue workers transport a victim who was injured when a car drove through a group of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
24 / 30
A woman who was injured when a car drove through a group of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A woman who was injured when a car drove through a group of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, August 12, 2017
A woman who was injured when a car drove through a group of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
25 / 30
A Virginia State Trooper stands guard at the crime scene where a vehicle plowed into a crowd of counter-protesters and two other vehicles (rear) near the "Unite the Right" rally. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

A Virginia State Trooper stands guard at the crime scene where a vehicle plowed into a crowd of counter-protesters and two other vehicles (rear) near the "Unite the Right" rally. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Saturday, August 12, 2017
A Virginia State Trooper stands guard at the crime scene where a vehicle plowed into a crowd of counter-protesters and two other vehicles (rear) near the "Unite the Right" rally. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
26 / 30
A local resident of Charlottesville, who did not wish to be identified, wipes tears from her eyes at a vigil for those killed and injured when a car plowed into a crowd of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

A local resident of Charlottesville, who did not wish to be identified, wipes tears from her eyes at a vigil for those killed and injured when a car plowed into a crowd of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Saturday, August 12, 2017
A local resident of Charlottesville, who did not wish to be identified, wipes tears from her eyes at a vigil for those killed and injured when a car plowed into a crowd of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
27 / 30
President Donald Trump reads from a prepared statement as he delivers remarks on the protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, from his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump reads from a prepared statement as he delivers remarks on the protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, from his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, August 12, 2017
President Donald Trump reads from a prepared statement as he delivers remarks on the protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, from his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
28 / 30
Unite The Right rally organizer Jason Kessler is helped by police after being tackled by a woman after he attempted to speak at a press conference in front of Charlottesville City Hall a day after the rally. REUTERS/Justin Ide

Unite The Right rally organizer Jason Kessler is helped by police after being tackled by a woman after he attempted to speak at a press conference in front of Charlottesville City Hall a day after the rally. REUTERS/Justin Ide

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
Unite The Right rally organizer Jason Kessler is helped by police after being tackled by a woman after he attempted to speak at a press conference in front of Charlottesville City Hall a day after the rally. REUTERS/Justin Ide
Close
29 / 30
A photograph of Charlottesville victim Heather Heyer is seen amongst flowers left at the scene of the car attack. REUTERS/Justin Ide

A photograph of Charlottesville victim Heather Heyer is seen amongst flowers left at the scene of the car attack. REUTERS/Justin Ide

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
A photograph of Charlottesville victim Heather Heyer is seen amongst flowers left at the scene of the car attack. REUTERS/Justin Ide
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Charlottesville confronts identity one year after clashes

Charlottesville confronts identity one year after...

Next Slideshows

Charlottesville confronts identity one year after clashes

Charlottesville confronts identity one year after clashes

Scenes from the Virginia town one year after deadly clashes at a white nationalist rally killed one woman, underscoring deep racial and economic inequities that...

8:55pm EDT
European heatwave

European heatwave

Wildfires, dry riverbeds, parched farmland, packed beaches and more signs of a heat wave across western Europe.

8:40pm EDT
Aftermath of Indonesia's earthquake

Aftermath of Indonesia's earthquake

A 6.9-magnitude earthquake, which killed at least 259 people and drove thousands of tourists to leave, was the worst on record to hit the holiday island of...

7:05pm EDT
Argentina Senate rejects legalizing abortion

Argentina Senate rejects legalizing abortion

Argentine senators rejected a bill to legalize abortion, pushing back against a groundswell of support from a surging abortion rights movement.

4:05pm EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Charlottesville confronts identity one year after clashes

Charlottesville confronts identity one year after clashes

Scenes from the Virginia town one year after deadly clashes at a white nationalist rally killed one woman, underscoring deep racial and economic inequities that have long divided this picturesque college town.

European heatwave

European heatwave

Wildfires, dry riverbeds, parched farmland, packed beaches and more signs of a heat wave across western Europe.

Aftermath of Indonesia's earthquake

Aftermath of Indonesia's earthquake

A 6.9-magnitude earthquake, which killed at least 259 people and drove thousands of tourists to leave, was the worst on record to hit the holiday island of Lombok.

Argentina Senate rejects legalizing abortion

Argentina Senate rejects legalizing abortion

Argentine senators rejected a bill to legalize abortion, pushing back against a groundswell of support from a surging abortion rights movement.

Aboard a migrant rescue ship

Aboard a migrant rescue ship

Scenes from aboard the NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea.

Israeli-Palestinian fighting escalates

Israeli-Palestinian fighting escalates

Israeli aircraft struck more than 150 targets in Gaza overnight and Palestinian militants fired scores of rockets including a long-range missile deep into Israel, escalating fighting despite talks on a truce to avert an all-out conflict.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Wildfires rage across Portugal

Wildfires rage across Portugal

Over 1,400 firefighters, 450 fire engines and more than a dozen aircraft fight wildfires across Portugal.

Former child soldiers released from past

Former child soldiers released from past

Former child soldiers, recruited by armed groups in South Sudan's brutal civil war, take part in a release ceremony as part of their rehabilitation.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast