One year ago in Charlottesville
White nationalists participate in a torch-lit march on the grounds of the University of Virginia ahead of the Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, August 11, 2017. The rally was billed as a protest over the city council's plan to...more
White nationalists participate in a torch-lit march at the University of Virginia. The following day, at the Unite the Right rally on August 12, 2017, James Fields rammed his car into counter-protesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring...more
Heyer's death capped a day of clashes after hundreds of white supremacists, neo-Nazis and others descended upon the city, drawing national attention to the "alt right" movement that had grown bolder since President Donald Trump's...more
Counter-protesters gather on the grounds of the University of Virginia. Trump faced intense criticism after the protests when he seemed to equate the white nationalists with the counter-protesters, saying there were "very fine people on both...more
Christopher Cantwell recovers from being pepper-sprayed as he and other white nationalists participate in a torch-lit march at the University of Virginia. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
White nationalists participate in a torch-lit march. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A member of the alt-right is given medical treatment after being pepper sprayed as white nationalists participate in a torch-lit march at the University of Virginia. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
White nationalists participate in a torch-lit march. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Counter demonstrators attack a white nationalist during a rally in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
White nationalists are met by a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
White nationalists stand behind militia members in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
People struggle with a Confederate flag as a crowd of white nationalists are met by a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Justin Ide
Member of a militia stands near a rally in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Justin Ide
Virginia State Police use pepper spray as they move in to clear a clash between white nationalists and a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
White nationalists clash with a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
White nationalists shelter behind shields, displaying the Southern Nationalist flag, after clashing with counter protesters at a rally in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
White nationalists clash with counter protesters at a rally in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
White nationalists clash with a group of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
First responders stand by a car that was struck when a car drove through a group of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Justin Ide
Rescue workers assist people who were injured when a car drove through a group of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Rescue workers assist a victim who was injured when a car drove through a group of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Rescue workers assist people who were injured when a car drove through a group of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Rescue workers assist people who were injured when a car drove through a group of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Justin Ide
Rescue workers transport a victim who was injured when a car drove through a group of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A woman who was injured when a car drove through a group of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A Virginia State Trooper stands guard at the crime scene where a vehicle plowed into a crowd of counter-protesters and two other vehicles (rear) near the "Unite the Right" rally. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A local resident of Charlottesville, who did not wish to be identified, wipes tears from her eyes at a vigil for those killed and injured when a car plowed into a crowd of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
President Donald Trump reads from a prepared statement as he delivers remarks on the protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, from his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Unite The Right rally organizer Jason Kessler is helped by police after being tackled by a woman after he attempted to speak at a press conference in front of Charlottesville City Hall a day after the rally. REUTERS/Justin Ide
A photograph of Charlottesville victim Heather Heyer is seen amongst flowers left at the scene of the car attack. REUTERS/Justin Ide
