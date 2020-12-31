America's year of coronavirus
Lori Spencer visits her mom Judie Shape, 81, who Spencer says has tested positive for coronavirus, at Life Care Center of Kirkland, the Seattle-area nursing home at the epicenter of one of the biggest coronavirus outbreaks in the United States, in...more
A general view of freeways leading into downtown Los Angeles after California issued a stay-at-home order due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man carries an umbrella as he walks across an empty East 42nd Street in midtown Manhattan as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in New York City, New York, U.S., March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Democratic U.S. presidential candidates former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders do an elbow bump in place of a handshake as they greet other before the start of the 11th Democratic candidates debate of the 2020 U.S. presidential...more
Lori Spencer and her husband Michael Spencer visit her mom, Judie Shape, 81, who tested positive for coronavirus outside her room at Care Center of Kirkland, the Seattle-area nursing home which is one of the epicenters of the coronavirus (COVID-19)...more
Judie Shape, 81, who tested positive for coronavirus, waves goodbye as her daughter Lori Spencer and husband Michael Spencer visit outside her room at Care Center of Kirkland, the Seattle-area nursing home which is one of the epicenters of the...more
Canadian Border Services Agency officers inspect recreational vehicles and cars of "snowbirds", a term for people who leave Canada before the snow falls and return in the spring, and other Canadians as they line up to return after it was announced...more
Lydia Hassebroek attends a ballet class from home while practicing social distancing during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., March 25, 2020. Picture taken March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
James Scott, Macy Sturdivant, Annabelle Furlong, and Serafina Furlong spend time together while practicing social distancing during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Seattle, Washington, U.S. March 27, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
Elena Likaj, prevention department manager at Odyssey House Louisiana (OHL) which runs a drive-through testing site, takes the temperature of New Orleans resident Peyton Gill as OHL began testing bikers for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New...more
Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) wearing protective gears wheel a sick patient to a waiting ambulance during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Stefan Jeremiah
Police tape is seen around a swing set amid an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a closed playground in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, U.S., March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man crosses 7av in an empty Times Square as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in New York City, U.S., March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The Stubbs family eats a take-out dinner of Mexican food inside a Volkswagen Bus while the sun sets on the beach as authorities encourage social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Newport Beach, California, U.S.,...more
The USNS Comfort passes the Statue of Liberty as it enters New York Harbor during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, U.S., March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Father Corey Bassett-Tirrell hears drive-up confessions in the parking lot of St. Mary’s Catholic Church amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, U.S., April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Healthcare workers wheel the bodies of deceased people from the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid...more
Beaches on the Pacific Ocean lie empty after Los Angeles issued a stay-at-home order and closed beaches and state parks, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Manhattan Beach, California, U.S., April 2, 2020....more
Beaches on the Pacific Ocean lie empty after Los Angeles issued a stay-at-home order and closed beaches and state parks, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Manhattan Beach, California, U.S., April 2, 2020....more
Sisters Sylvia (R), Stephanie Falcomer and grandson Peter Henry hold a 'socially distant' 94th birthday party in their driveway for their mother and grandmother Marcella Falcomer, who came to America from Italy in 1955, as they say hello to their...more
A coyote stands by the roadside as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, at Golden Gate Bridge View Vista Point across from San Francisco, California, U.S., April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island where the department of corrections is dealing with more burials overall, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in New York City, U.S., April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island where the department of corrections is dealing with more burials overall, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in New York City, U.S., April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island, where the department of corrections is dealing with more burials overall, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in New York City, U.S., April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Naomi Hassebroek and her son Felix look at her sister's newborn baby through a glass door while dropping off a bag of supplies for Easter Sunday during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S.,...more
Hashim, an essential worker in the healthcare industry, greets his daughter through the closed door as he maintains social distance from his family as he works amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in New Rochelle, New York, U.S., April...more
Pastor Abraham Lankford (2nd R) prays with fellow pastors after an Easter Sunday drive-in church service as part of social distancing during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Cambridge, Maryland, U.S., April 12, 2020. ...more
U.S. President Donald Trump holds the daily coronavirus task force briefing in the Rose Garden as seen from the roof of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, U.S., April 14, 2020. Picture taken April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Nancy Pedroza, 27, who is pregnant, experiences contractions in a birthing tub, while laboring at the home of Pedroza's licensed midwife, Susan Taylor, where Pedroza plans to give birth, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Fort...more
New York City Fire Department (FDNY) and Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) wearing personal protective equipment lift a man after moving him from a nursing home into an ambulance during an ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in...more
Dr Anthony Fauci sits listening to U.S. President Donald Trump announce guidelines for "Opening Up America Again" with a copy of the guidelines in his lap during the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April...more
U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions during the daily coronavirus task force briefing in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Some hundreds of residents, affected by the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, line-up in their vehicles as they await their turn to collect groceries from the San Antonio Food Bank in San Antonio, Texas, U.S.,...more
An employee prepares a take away order at a fast food restaurant as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) affected local business in Roanoke, Virginia U.S., April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Health care workers stand in the street in counter-protest to hundreds of people who gathered at the State Capitol to demand the stay-at-home order be lifted in Denver, Colorado, U.S. April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
A man wearing a faces mask sleeps against the window of a subway as the U.S. economy has imploded in the past month amid aggressive measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), with 22 million people filing for unemployment...more
An empty freeway intersection is seen two days before Earth Day, after Los Angeles’ stay-at-home order caused a drop in pollution, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Pasadena, near Los Angeles,...more
Manager Alisha Narvaez, 36, and resident funeral director Nicole Warring, 33, of International Funeral & Cremation Services, a funeral home in Harlem, carry a deceased person into the basement area, where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral...more
An identification tag is seen on the foot of a deceased person in the basement, where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral services, at International Funeral & Cremation Services, a funeral home in Harlem, during the coronavirus disease...more
Documents are stored inside a filing cabinet at International Funeral & Cremation Services, a funeral home in Harlem, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew...more
A woman wearing a protective face mask rides a scooter across a nearly empty 3rd Avenue in midtown Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Medics load a patient into the ambulance in the rain amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at the West Revere Health Center in Revere, Massachusetts, U.S., April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Surfers walk into the Pacific Ocean at sunrise on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, as the global outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Huntington Beach, California, U.S., April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A patient being monitored for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lays on a hospital bed in the emergency room at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, U.S., April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Hashim, an essential worker in the healthcare industry, greets his daughter and nephew through the closed door as he maintains social distance from his family as he works amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in New Rochelle, New York,...more
Nancy Pedroza, 27, who is pregnant, holds hands with Nichollette Jones, her doula, and Ryan Morgan, 30, her partner and the father to their unborn child, as she experiences contractions in a birthing tub, while laboring at the home of Pedroza's...more
An Orthodox Jewish man and two children wear protective face masks as they speak to a healthcare worker outside a MedRite Urgent Care facility offering testing for antibodies to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the New York City suburb of Spring...more
John Sterling of New Jersey has blood drawn at a MedRite Urgent Care facility testing for antibodies to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the New York City suburb of Spring Valley, New York, U.S., April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman places her gloved hands on a man who died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a nursing home, in Denver, Colorado, U.S. April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A man wears a protective face mask and rain covering as he receives free food at a pantry for needy residents run by the Catholic Charities of Brooklyn and Queens during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Brooklyn borough of...more
Hospital workers in protective equipment are seen behind a fence as they move the body of a deceased person to a temporary morgue outside Brooklyn Hospital Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Brooklyn borough of...more
Protesters against the state's extended stay-at-home order to help slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) demonstrate at the Capitol building in Madison, Wisconsin, U.S. April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Doris V. Amen, the owner of the Jurek-Park Slope Funeral Home in Brooklyn and a worker from the South Brooklyn Casket Co. load a casket into her 1978 Superior Classic Cadillac hearse for funerals during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease...more
Felix Hassebroek is comforted by his father after dropping food at lunch during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brooklyn, New York City, New York, U.S., April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A protester yells at Michigan State Police after protesters occupied the state capitol building during a vote to approve the extension of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's emergency declaration/stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)...more
U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams participate in a midday flyover of New York skyline and Empire State Building as part of the "America Strong" tour of U.S. cities to honor first responders and essential...more
A militia group with no political affiliation from Michigan, including Joseph Morrison (3rd R), Paul Bellar (2nd R) and Pete Musico (R) who were charged for their involvement in a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, attack the state...more
A bird flies past Washington Monument with a formation of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds in the background, as they fly over the National Mall as a collaborative salute to first responders and other essential personnel...more
A casket is seen inside a hearse near University Hospital during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The Rev. Peter Purpura (R), Priest of Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, who recently recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), prays on a sidewalk during a procession called the Blessed Sacrament, to bring blessings to worshippers outside...more
Seniors watch a video retrospective of their time in high school during Pioneer Valley Regional School’s graduation, which was held in the Northfield Drive-In Theater because of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Hinsdale, New Hampshire,...more
A man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen wrapped in a body bag at the United Memorial Medical Center's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, U.S., June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare...more
Local resident Angelia Gay reacts to passing supporters while protesting closed beaches on the 4th of July amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Galveston, Texas, U.S., July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Sun seekers gather at Clearwater Beach, which remains open despite high numbers of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections in the state, on Independence Day in Clearwater, Florida, U.S. July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Drone Base
An aerial image of some dozens of empty school buses is seen in a parking lot amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Houston, Texas, U.S., July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
An empty playground is surrounded by caution tape amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Seabrook, Texas, U.S., July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Residents line-up in their vehicles to be tested amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Houston, Texas, U.S., July 9, 2020. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A volunteer hands bread to a resident, affected by the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, during a San Antonio Food Bank distribution in San Antonio, Texas, U.S., July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Amber, 5, hands a registration card to a volunteer as she arrives with her grandmother Minerva Delgado to collect groceries distributed by the Wesley Community Center to residents affected by the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus disease...more
Dr. Joseph Varon, 58, the chief medical officer at United Memorial Medical Center, hugs Christina Mathers, 43, a nurse from his team who became infected with COVID-19, at United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC), during the coronavirus disease...more
Dr. Joseph Varon, the chief medical officer at United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC), wears personal protective equipment (PPE) as he checks on every patient in the COVID-19 unit of United Memorial Medical Center, during the coronavirus disease...more
Rickey Battles, 57, reacts to hot weather as he stands in line to collect groceries distributed by the Wesley Community Center to residents affected by the economic fallout from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Houston, Texas, U.S.,...more
Patrons watch a drive-in viewing of Los Angeles Dodgers against the Tampa Bay Rays during game 1 of the 2020 World Series in the parking lots of Dodgers Stadium as seen from Angels Point during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in...more
Sarah Cisco votes during the U.S. presidential election at The Magic Castle Club during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Voters wait in a long line to cast their ballots at Church of the Servant in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma U.S., November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
A protester yells at Michigan State Police after protesters occupied the state capitol building during a vote to approve the extension of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's emergency declaration/stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)...more
An aerial view of vehicles queuing at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Alliant Energy Center complex, as the coronavirus disease outbreak continues in Madison, Dane County, Wisconsin, U.S., November 5, 2020. Picture taken with a drone....more
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris hold a virtual meeting with members of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Advisory Board" in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
An aerial view of vehicles waiting at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the parking lot of Miller Park, as the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease outbreak continues in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., November 5, 2020. Picture taken with a drone....more
Florence Bolton, 86, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) positive patient, lies in her intensive care bed as family members attempt to FaceTime her at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, U.S., December 1, 2020....more
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris address reporters about efforts to confront the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic after meeting with members of the "Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board" in Wilmington,...more
Sisters Charlotte, 11, and Savannah Smith, 8, visit Santa Claus, who sits behind a plexiglass divider due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at the Exton Square Mall in Exton, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 14, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela
An empty street is seen in Manhattan borough during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in New York City, U.S., March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo
A lone package of paper towels remains on bare shelves due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic at a Target store in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania U.S. November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela
El Paso County Medical Examiner's Office staff help move bodies that are in bags labeled "Covid" from refrigerated trailers into the morgue office amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in El Paso, Texas, U.S. November 23, 2020....more
U.S. President Donald Trump departs after addressing the coronavirus task force daily briefing as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, stands by at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 26,...more
Panchito Vicente, 2, is reflected in plexiglass as he visits Santa Claus, Ray Hamlett, 74, at the Citadel Outlet mall, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Commerce, California, U.S., December 3, 2020....more
San Diego Ballet School students wear protective masks backstage during a performance of "The Nutcracker", presented by the San Diego Ballet in a drive-in performance at a parking lot, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in San...more
A child has his temperature checked as he rubs his hands with hand sanitizer before attending class at PS 361 on the first day of a return to class during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New...more
REACT EMS paramedics prepare to transport an 87-year-old woman who had been exposed to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and was experiencing symptoms in Meeker, Oklahoma, U.S. December 20, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
REACT EMS paramedics prepare to transport an 87-year-old woman who had been exposed to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and was experiencing symptoms in Meeker, Oklahoma, U.S. December 20, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
An 87-year-old woman who had been exposed to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and was experiencing symptoms is prepared for transport in Meeker, Oklahoma, U.S. December 20, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Nurse practitioner Tabe Mase gives U.S. President-elect Joe Biden a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at ChristianaCare Christiana Hospital, in Newark, Delaware, U.S. December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Arlene Ramirez, RN, director, patient care, ED, Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, receives the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Northwell Health's Long Island Jewish Valley Stream hospital in New York City, U.S., December 21, 2020....more
Far-right protesters break the door to the Capitol building during a protest against restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Salem, Oregon, U.S., December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mathieu Lewis-Rolland
Intensive Care Unit Nurse Merlin Pambuan, 66, is hugged by hospital staff as she walks out of the hospital where she spent 8 months with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Dignity Health – St. Mary Medical Center, in Long Beach, California, U.S.,...more
A protester yells at Michigan State Police after protesters occupied the state capitol building during a vote to approve the extension of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's emergency declaration/stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)...more
Intensive Care Unit Nurse Merlin Pambuan, 66, is hugged by hospital staff as she walks out of the hospital where she spent 8 months with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Dignity Health – St. Mary Medical Center, in Long Beach, California, U.S.,...more
People line up in their vehicles at Dodger Stadium as post-Christmas COVID-19 testing resumes during a surge in positive coronavirus disease cases in Los Angeles, California, U.S. December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan
An exotic dancer who goes by the name Karma Jane wears personal protective equipment while performing in a drive-through go-go dance tent offered by the Lucky Devil Lounge strip club in the wake of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in...more
People line up in their vehicles at Dodger Stadium as post-Christmas COVID-19 testing resumes during a surge in positive coronavirus disease cases in Los Angeles, California, U.S. December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan
An intubated patient is seen as healthcare workers treat people infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, U.S., December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A sheet covers the body of a patient who died in the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, U.S., December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Alonso Lugo helps a patient try to stand inside the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, U.S., December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Jessica Holguin, 25, (L) comforts her younger sister Natalie Holguin (R) at the viewing service of their father Jose Holguin, 50, originally from the Dominican Republic and who died of complications related to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at...more
Next Slideshows
Party on pause as COVID shutters Berlin's bars
As Germany struggles to contain a second wave of the coronavirus, bartenders at Berlin's distinctive bars share their fears, hopes and anxieties during...
Unusual animal friendships
From inseparable pals to surprising bonds between predator and prey - animals form the unlikeliest of friendships.
Myanmar monk offers temple sanctuary for threatened snakes
Buddhist monk Wilatha, 69, has created a refuge for scores of snakes that might otherwise be killed or destined for the black market at the Seikta Thukha TetOo...
MORE IN PICTURES
The grim toll of the coronavirus in 2020
Images of the pandemic's devastating cost this past year.
The Black Lives Matter movement that swept across globe in 2020
Looking back on a racial justice movement that swept U.S. cities and beyond in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a Black man, under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer.
World rings in 2021 and says good riddance to 2020
A year like no other slinks away into history on New Year's Eve.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Photos of the month: December
Our top photos from December 2020.
Inside a Houston COVID-19 ward
Scenes of life, death and exhaustion from a coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas.
The surreal emptiness of sports stadiums in 2020
Empty stadiums as sports were played without fans amid the pandemic.
Argentina Senate votes to legalize abortion
Argentina's Senate voted to legalize abortion, a first for a big country in Latin America and a triumph for women's rights campaigners achieved over the visceral objection of the Catholic Church.