One year with COVID: Alone in a pandemic
A resident waves from her window at Residence Herron, a senior's long-term care facility, following a number of deaths in a coronavirus outbreak, in the suburb of Dorval in Montreal Quebec, Canada, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Ballet dancer and performer Ashlee Montague of New York wears a gas mask while she dances in Times Square during the coronavirus outbreak in Manhattan, New York City, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A person walks along an empty street in Seoul, South Korea March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji
A woman dances on a roof as the spread of coronavirus continues, in Rome, Italy, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
People wear face masks as they walk in a residential community in Xianning of Hubei province, China March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman walks through an almost empty outdoor restaurant after the government announced an extension of the state of emergency in Tokyo, Japan April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A woman holds a sign at a window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, as Britain introduces a hotel quarantine programme for arrivals from a "red list" of 30 countries due to the coronavirus pandemic, in London, Britain, February 25, 2021....more
An employee rests inside an office building during a curfew in Belgrade, Serbia, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man sits alone outside a pub on Carnaby Street in London, Britain, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A general view of Copacabana beach during the coronavirus outbreak in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A man exercises in a park in Islington, London, Britain, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Newman
An aerial view shows the deserted Place de l'Etoile and the Arc de Triomphe during a lockdown in Paris, France, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A man looks out of the window while eating noodles at a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, March 10, 2020. REUTERS
An empty street is seen following the outbreak of coronavirus in Manhattan, New York City, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A general view shows an almost empty street in Alberobello, Italy, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Louise Gombeer, suffering from the coronavirus, looks out of the window on her 100th birthday at the house for elderly "Melopee" in Brussels, Belgium, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
A bench for visitors sits near a resident's window at the Life Care Center of Kirkland in Kirkland, Washington, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A migrant looks out of a cabin window inside the Hal Far Open Centre for Migrants, after the camp, which has around one thousand residents, was put into lockdown due to a cluster of coronavirus cases found among the residents, in Hal Far, Malta April...more
Daniel Floyd, a flight attendant stood down in the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, performs in his drag queen alter ego for an internet audience during self-isolation at home in Sydney, Australia, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A man walks alone through the nearly empty Oculus transportation hub at the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan, New York, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
An Egyptian man swims in a lake in front of Taghaghien Island Resort in Egypt's Western Desert, after the government cancelled the celebration of the Siyaha peace festival, or the 'Peace festival', in Siwa Oasis, west of the Egyptian capital, Egypt...more
A bottle of Jameson whiskey is seen in a window with its curtains drawn in Dublin, Ireland, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A commuter enjoys the sunset alone on the upper deck of a Staten Island Ferry in Manhattan, New York City, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Residents look out of the window as a worker wearing protective gear sprays disinfectant to sanitize parts of the Alexandra's Madala Men's Hostel during a 21-day nationwide lockdown in Alexandra, South Africa April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A man walks his dog on a street near Piazza Navona square in Rome, Italy, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A man walks across an empty medieval Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Rebecca Zammit Lupi, a 14-year-old cancer patient, sits in an armchair whilst receiving a hydration intravenous drip after a chemotherapy session in her room at Rainbow Ward at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre in Mater Dei Hospital, during the...more
A woman sits alone on a bench in a park in Dublin, Ireland, May 17, 2020. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A woman looks out of an apartment window as Italians remain under lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Venice, Italy April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A faithful sits alone at the empty Notre-Dame des Victoires Cathedral during the Sunday mass, as prayers were suspended over concerns of the spread of coronavirus, in Dakar, Senegal March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Sylvain Cherkaoui
Lloyd Robinson, a local musician plays a marching mellophone under the I10 highway during a gathering with musician friends as the spread of coronavirus continues, in New Orleans, Louisiana April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A cyclist stops in front of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, with the Washington Monument lit by the setting sun, as the spread of the coronavirus continues in Washington, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A lone commuter wearing a face mask sits in an empty train during morning rush hour after New South Wales began shutting down non-essential businesses and moving toward harsh penalties to enforce self-isolation in Sydney, Australia, March 24, 2020....more
A bicycle delivery man wears a face mask during the implementation of stricter social-distancing and self-isolation rules to limit the spread of the coronavirus in Sydney, Australia, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A man sits outside closed shops following the lockdown in Manila, Philippines, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Pope Francis delivers an extraordinary "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) blessing - normally given only at Christmas and Easter - from an empty St. Peter's Square, as a response to the global coronavirus pandemic, at the Vatican, March 27,...more
A guest talks on his mobile phone at a hotel, following the coronavirus outbreak, in Hong Kong, China March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
