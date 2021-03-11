Edition:
One year with COVID: Alone in a pandemic

A resident waves from her window at Residence Herron, a senior's long-term care facility, following a number of deaths in a coronavirus outbreak, in the suburb of Dorval in Montreal Quebec, Canada, April 13, 2020.  REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Ballet dancer and performer Ashlee Montague of New York wears a gas mask while she dances in Times Square during the coronavirus outbreak in Manhattan, New York City, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A person walks along an empty street in Seoul, South Korea March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji

A woman dances on a roof as the spread of coronavirus continues, in Rome, Italy, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

People wear face masks as they walk in a residential community in Xianning of Hubei province, China March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

A woman walks through an almost empty outdoor restaurant after the government announced an extension of the state of emergency in Tokyo, Japan April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A woman holds a sign at a window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, as Britain introduces a hotel quarantine programme for arrivals from a "red list" of 30 countries due to the coronavirus pandemic, in London, Britain, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

An employee rests inside an office building during a curfew in Belgrade, Serbia, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A man sits alone outside a pub on Carnaby Street in London, Britain, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A general view of Copacabana beach during the coronavirus outbreak in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A man exercises in a park in Islington, London, Britain, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Newman

An aerial view shows the deserted Place de l'Etoile and the Arc de Triomphe during a lockdown in Paris, France, April 1, 2020.  REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A man looks out of the window while eating noodles at a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, March 10, 2020. REUTERS

An empty street is seen following the outbreak of coronavirus in Manhattan, New York City, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

A general view shows an almost empty street in Alberobello, Italy, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Louise Gombeer, suffering from the coronavirus, looks out of the window on her 100th birthday at the house for elderly "Melopee" in Brussels, Belgium, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

A bench for visitors sits near a resident's window at the Life Care Center of Kirkland in Kirkland, Washington, September 27, 2020.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A migrant looks out of a cabin window inside the Hal Far Open Centre for Migrants, after the camp, which has around one thousand residents, was put into lockdown due to a cluster of coronavirus cases found among the residents, in Hal Far, Malta April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Daniel Floyd, a flight attendant stood down in the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, performs in his drag queen alter ego for an internet audience during self-isolation at home in Sydney, Australia, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A man walks alone through the nearly empty Oculus transportation hub at the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan, New York, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

An Egyptian man swims in a lake in front of Taghaghien Island Resort in Egypt's Western Desert, after the government cancelled the celebration of the Siyaha peace festival, or the 'Peace festival', in Siwa Oasis, west of the Egyptian capital, Egypt October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A bottle of Jameson whiskey is seen in a window with its curtains drawn in Dublin, Ireland, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A commuter enjoys the sunset alone on the upper deck of a Staten Island Ferry in Manhattan, New York City, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Residents look out of the window as a worker wearing protective gear sprays disinfectant to sanitize parts of the Alexandra's Madala Men's Hostel during a 21-day nationwide lockdown in Alexandra, South Africa April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A man walks his dog on a street near Piazza Navona square in Rome, Italy, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A man walks across an empty medieval Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic, March 20, 2020.  REUTERS/David W Cerny

Rebecca Zammit Lupi, a 14-year-old cancer patient, sits in an armchair whilst receiving a hydration intravenous drip after a chemotherapy session in her room at Rainbow Ward at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre in Mater Dei Hospital, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Tal-Qroqq, Malta, June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A woman sits alone on a bench in a park in Dublin, Ireland, May 17, 2020. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A woman looks out of an apartment window as Italians remain under lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Venice, Italy April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

A faithful sits alone at the empty Notre-Dame des Victoires Cathedral during the Sunday mass, as prayers were suspended over concerns of the spread of coronavirus, in Dakar, Senegal March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Sylvain Cherkaoui

Lloyd Robinson, a local musician plays a marching mellophone under the I10 highway during a gathering with musician friends as the spread of coronavirus continues, in New Orleans, Louisiana April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A cyclist stops in front of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, with the Washington Monument lit by the setting sun, as the spread of the coronavirus continues in Washington, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A lone commuter wearing a face mask sits in an empty train during morning rush hour after New South Wales began shutting down non-essential businesses and moving toward harsh penalties to enforce self-isolation in Sydney, Australia, March 24, 2020.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A bicycle delivery man wears a face mask during the implementation of stricter social-distancing and self-isolation rules to limit the spread of the coronavirus in Sydney, Australia, March 31, 2020.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A man sits outside closed shops following the lockdown in Manila, Philippines, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Pope Francis delivers an extraordinary "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) blessing - normally given only at Christmas and Easter - from an empty St. Peter's Square, as a response to the global coronavirus pandemic, at the Vatican, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

A guest talks on his mobile phone at a hotel, following the coronavirus outbreak, in Hong Kong, China March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Ten years on, Japan mourns victims of earthquake and Fukushima disaster

Ten years on, Japan mourns victims of earthquake and Fukushima disaster

With a moment of silence, prayers and anti-nuclear protests, Japan mourns about 20,000 victims of the massive earthquake and tsunami that struck 10 years ago,...

8:10am EST
Ten years ago: The Fukushima disaster

Ten years ago: The Fukushima disaster

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0-magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant, leaving nearly 20,000 people dead...

Mar 10 2021
Journey of the migrant child

Journey of the migrant child

The plight of the youngest refugees and migrants, mostly from Central America, who travel to the U.S.-Mexico border often in search of asylum in the United...

Mar 10 2021
Rising magma at Mount Nyiragongo alarms Congo's volcano-watchers

Rising magma at Mount Nyiragongo alarms Congo's volcano-watchers

Analysts say the crater of Mount Nyiragongo in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has refilled with magma, raising the crater floor and fears of an even...

Mar 10 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

One year with COVID: Life under lockdown

One year with COVID: Life under lockdown

All the ways the coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we live, work, and interact with one another.

Ten years on, Japan mourns victims of earthquake and Fukushima disaster

Ten years on, Japan mourns victims of earthquake and Fukushima disaster

With a moment of silence, prayers and anti-nuclear protests, Japan mourns about 20,000 victims of the massive earthquake and tsunami that struck 10 years ago, destroying towns and triggering nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima.

Ten years ago: The Fukushima disaster

Ten years ago: The Fukushima disaster

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0-magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant, leaving nearly 20,000 people dead and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Journey of the migrant child

Journey of the migrant child

The plight of the youngest refugees and migrants, mostly from Central America, who travel to the U.S.-Mexico border often in search of asylum in the United States.

Rising magma at Mount Nyiragongo alarms Congo's volcano-watchers

Rising magma at Mount Nyiragongo alarms Congo's volcano-watchers

Analysts say the crater of Mount Nyiragongo in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has refilled with magma, raising the crater floor and fears of an even bigger disaster if an earthquake were to cause a fracture in the flank of the volcano.

One year with COVID: The race to vaccinate

One year with COVID: The race to vaccinate

Countries around the world race to vaccinate their most vulnerable residents before new variants of the coronavirus become widespread.

How one small Pennsylvania pharmacy is vaccinating thousands

How one small Pennsylvania pharmacy is vaccinating thousands

Montgomery County, where Schwenksville is located, has one of the highest per capita vaccination rates in the state of Pennsylvania.

One year with COVID: Road to recovery after surviving the coronavirus

One year with COVID: Road to recovery after surviving the coronavirus

People face lingering symptoms and rehabilitation after contracting COVID-19.

What a face mask looks like up close

What a face mask looks like up close

Fabric fibers on protective face masks are seen through an electron microscope.

