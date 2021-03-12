Edition:
International
Pictures | Fri Mar 12, 2021 | 10:59am EST

One year with COVID: Anti-lockdown protests

Health care workers stand in the street in counter-protest to hundreds of people who gathered at the State Capitol to demand the stay-at-home order be lifted in Denver, Colorado, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Health care workers stand in the street in counter-protest to hundreds of people who gathered at the State Capitol to demand the stay-at-home order be lifted in Denver, Colorado, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2020
Health care workers stand in the street in counter-protest to hundreds of people who gathered at the State Capitol to demand the stay-at-home order be lifted in Denver, Colorado, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
Close
1 / 30
A woman uses protection masks to cover her face as protestors from the Million Mask March and anti-lockdown protesters demonstrate, amid the coronavirus outbreak in London, Britain November 5, 2020.  REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A woman uses protection masks to cover her face as protestors from the Million Mask March and anti-lockdown protesters demonstrate, amid the coronavirus outbreak in London, Britain November 5, 2020.  REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
A woman uses protection masks to cover her face as protestors from the Million Mask March and anti-lockdown protesters demonstrate, amid the coronavirus outbreak in London, Britain November 5, 2020.  REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
2 / 30
People shout at police officers during a demonstration of conspiracy theorists as other demonstrators protest against the lockdown imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, in Berlin, Germany, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Mang

People shout at police officers during a demonstration of conspiracy theorists as other demonstrators protest against the lockdown imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, in Berlin, Germany, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2020
People shout at police officers during a demonstration of conspiracy theorists as other demonstrators protest against the lockdown imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, in Berlin, Germany, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Mang
Close
3 / 30
Members of a militia group - including Michael John Null and William Grant Null (R) who were charged October 8, 2020 for their involvement in a plot to kidnap the Michigan governor, attack the state capitol building and incite violence - stand near the doors to the chamber in the Capitol building before the vote on the extension of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order in Lansing, Michigan, April 30, 2020.  REUTERS/Seth Herald

Members of a militia group - including Michael John Null and William Grant Null (R) who were charged October 8, 2020 for their involvement in a plot to kidnap the Michigan governor, attack the state capitol building and incite violence - stand near...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2020
Members of a militia group - including Michael John Null and William Grant Null (R) who were charged October 8, 2020 for their involvement in a plot to kidnap the Michigan governor, attack the state capitol building and incite violence - stand near the doors to the chamber in the Capitol building before the vote on the extension of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order in Lansing, Michigan, April 30, 2020.  REUTERS/Seth Herald
Close
4 / 30
Protesters covering their faces attend a demonstration against the lockdown imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, in Berlin, Germany, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Protesters covering their faces attend a demonstration against the lockdown imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, in Berlin, Germany, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2020
Protesters covering their faces attend a demonstration against the lockdown imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, in Berlin, Germany, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Mang
Close
5 / 30
A police officer points his gun during a motorcade in a protest against Rio de Janeiro Governor Wilson Witzel's measures on the coronavirus outbreak and in support of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Landau

A police officer points his gun during a motorcade in a protest against Rio de Janeiro Governor Wilson Witzel's measures on the coronavirus outbreak and in support of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 18, 2020....more

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2020
A police officer points his gun during a motorcade in a protest against Rio de Janeiro Governor Wilson Witzel's measures on the coronavirus outbreak and in support of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Landau
Close
6 / 30
A woman wears a mask reading "Fascist Muzzle" at a protest against restrictions implemented in response to the coronavirus outbreak near Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker’s house in Swampscott, Massachusetts, May 16, 2020.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A woman wears a mask reading "Fascist Muzzle" at a protest against restrictions implemented in response to the coronavirus outbreak near Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker’s house in Swampscott, Massachusetts, May 16, 2020.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2020
A woman wears a mask reading "Fascist Muzzle" at a protest against restrictions implemented in response to the coronavirus outbreak near Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker’s house in Swampscott, Massachusetts, May 16, 2020.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
7 / 30
Workers from the entertainment industry hold a demonstration against the government's coronavirus restrictions and demand the reopening of cinemas and theatres, outside a theatre, in Rome, Italy, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Workers from the entertainment industry hold a demonstration against the government's coronavirus restrictions and demand the reopening of cinemas and theatres, outside a theatre, in Rome, Italy, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Workers from the entertainment industry hold a demonstration against the government's coronavirus restrictions and demand the reopening of cinemas and theatres, outside a theatre, in Rome, Italy, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
8 / 30
A general view of a protest against the government's coronavirus restrictions, while police use water cannons, near the Reichstag, the seat of Germany's lower house of parliament Bundestag, in Berlin, November, 18, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A general view of a protest against the government's coronavirus restrictions, while police use water cannons, near the Reichstag, the seat of Germany's lower house of parliament Bundestag, in Berlin, November, 18, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
A general view of a protest against the government's coronavirus restrictions, while police use water cannons, near the Reichstag, the seat of Germany's lower house of parliament Bundestag, in Berlin, November, 18, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
9 / 30
A man holds a rope and a mask depicting Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte as shopkeepers protest against the prolonged closures of businesses in Naples, Italy May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

A man holds a rope and a mask depicting Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte as shopkeepers protest against the prolonged closures of businesses in Naples, Italy May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
A man holds a rope and a mask depicting Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte as shopkeepers protest against the prolonged closures of businesses in Naples, Italy May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Close
10 / 30
Protesters in white suits and wearing masks attend a demonstration against the coronavirus measures and their economic consequences in Vienna, Austria, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Protesters in white suits and wearing masks attend a demonstration against the coronavirus measures and their economic consequences in Vienna, Austria, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2021
Protesters in white suits and wearing masks attend a demonstration against the coronavirus measures and their economic consequences in Vienna, Austria, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Close
11 / 30
Police use a water cannon during a protest against restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, in Amsterdam, Netherlands January 24, 2021. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Police use a water cannon during a protest against restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, in Amsterdam, Netherlands January 24, 2021. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2021
Police use a water cannon during a protest against restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, in Amsterdam, Netherlands January 24, 2021. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
Close
12 / 30
Chris Nelson, and Tara Hill pray for Carrie Hudson, the 33 & Melt restaurant owner during the reopen Florida "maskless" rally and dinner held at the restaurant to protest mandatory face mask restrictions in Windermere, Florida, July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Chris Nelson, and Tara Hill pray for Carrie Hudson, the 33 & Melt restaurant owner during the reopen Florida "maskless" rally and dinner held at the restaurant to protest mandatory face mask restrictions in Windermere, Florida, July 11, 2020....more

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2020
Chris Nelson, and Tara Hill pray for Carrie Hudson, the 33 & Melt restaurant owner during the reopen Florida "maskless" rally and dinner held at the restaurant to protest mandatory face mask restrictions in Windermere, Florida, July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Close
13 / 30
Demonstrators put up their hands in front of police officers during a protest against the government's coronavirus restrictions, near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, November, 18, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Demonstrators put up their hands in front of police officers during a protest against the government's coronavirus restrictions, near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, November, 18, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Demonstrators put up their hands in front of police officers during a protest against the government's coronavirus restrictions, near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, November, 18, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Mang
Close
14 / 30
Far-right protesters break the door to the Capitol building during a protest against restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Salem, Oregon, December 21, 2020.    REUTERS/Mathieu Lewis-Rolland

Far-right protesters break the door to the Capitol building during a protest against restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Salem, Oregon, December 21, 2020.    REUTERS/Mathieu Lewis-Rolland

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
Far-right protesters break the door to the Capitol building during a protest against restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Salem, Oregon, December 21, 2020.    REUTERS/Mathieu Lewis-Rolland
Close
15 / 30
Ukrainian law enforcement officers clear the way as demonstrators block a road during a protest against the arrival of a plane carrying evacuees from coronavirus-hit China's Hubei province in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. Local residents blocked the road leading to a sanatorium where the evacuees were due to be held in quarantine for at least two weeks. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian law enforcement officers clear the way as demonstrators block a road during a protest against the arrival of a plane carrying evacuees from coronavirus-hit China's Hubei province in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
Ukrainian law enforcement officers clear the way as demonstrators block a road during a protest against the arrival of a plane carrying evacuees from coronavirus-hit China's Hubei province in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. Local residents blocked the road leading to a sanatorium where the evacuees were due to be held in quarantine for at least two weeks. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
16 / 30
Women dressed as characters from "The Handmaid's Tale" attend a demonstration to demand the lifting of restrictions imposed by state and local officials to fight the spread of the coronavirus in Boston, Massachusetts, May 30, 2020.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Women dressed as characters from "The Handmaid's Tale" attend a demonstration to demand the lifting of restrictions imposed by state and local officials to fight the spread of the coronavirus in Boston, Massachusetts, May 30, 2020.   REUTERS/Brian...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
Women dressed as characters from "The Handmaid's Tale" attend a demonstration to demand the lifting of restrictions imposed by state and local officials to fight the spread of the coronavirus in Boston, Massachusetts, May 30, 2020.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
17 / 30
A woman looks up at the Montlake Bridge with binoculars while protesting the recreational fishing ban in Washington State in Seattle, Washington, April 26, 2020.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A woman looks up at the Montlake Bridge with binoculars while protesting the recreational fishing ban in Washington State in Seattle, Washington, April 26, 2020.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2020
A woman looks up at the Montlake Bridge with binoculars while protesting the recreational fishing ban in Washington State in Seattle, Washington, April 26, 2020.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
18 / 30
Police officers detain an anti-lockdown protester during a demonstration in Hyde Park, London, Britain, May 16, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

Police officers detain an anti-lockdown protester during a demonstration in Hyde Park, London, Britain, May 16, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2020
Police officers detain an anti-lockdown protester during a demonstration in Hyde Park, London, Britain, May 16, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
19 / 30
Army soldiers clash with demonstrators during a protest against the lockdown and worsening economic conditions in Tripoli, Lebanon January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Army soldiers clash with demonstrators during a protest against the lockdown and worsening economic conditions in Tripoli, Lebanon January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Army soldiers clash with demonstrators during a protest against the lockdown and worsening economic conditions in Tripoli, Lebanon January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Close
20 / 30
Residents protest after ransacking a half-built makeshift hospital for the coronavirus treatment saying its location is too close to a local community, in Yopougon, Abidjan, Ivory Coast April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Residents protest after ransacking a half-built makeshift hospital for the coronavirus treatment saying its location is too close to a local community, in Yopougon, Abidjan, Ivory Coast April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
Residents protest after ransacking a half-built makeshift hospital for the coronavirus treatment saying its location is too close to a local community, in Yopougon, Abidjan, Ivory Coast April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
21 / 30
Demonstrators protest the extension of the emergency Safer at Home order by State Governor Tony Evers to slow the spread of the coronavirus, outside the State Capitol building in Madison, Wisconsin, April 24, 2020.  REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Demonstrators protest the extension of the emergency Safer at Home order by State Governor Tony Evers to slow the spread of the coronavirus, outside the State Capitol building in Madison, Wisconsin, April 24, 2020.  REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2020
Demonstrators protest the extension of the emergency Safer at Home order by State Governor Tony Evers to slow the spread of the coronavirus, outside the State Capitol building in Madison, Wisconsin, April 24, 2020.  REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
22 / 30
Ukrainian law enforcement officers leave a square during a rally of entrepreneurs and representatives of small businesses amid the coronavirus outbreak in Kyiv, Ukraine December 15, 2020. Entrepreneurs gathered to demand governmental support and to protest against restrictive measures introduced to curb the spread of the coronavirus. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian law enforcement officers leave a square during a rally of entrepreneurs and representatives of small businesses amid the coronavirus outbreak in Kyiv, Ukraine December 15, 2020. Entrepreneurs gathered to demand governmental support and to...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Ukrainian law enforcement officers leave a square during a rally of entrepreneurs and representatives of small businesses amid the coronavirus outbreak in Kyiv, Ukraine December 15, 2020. Entrepreneurs gathered to demand governmental support and to protest against restrictive measures introduced to curb the spread of the coronavirus. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
23 / 30
A demonstrator attends a protest against the Swiss government's coronavirus measures at the Helvetiaplatz square in Zurich, Switzerland, August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A demonstrator attends a protest against the Swiss government's coronavirus measures at the Helvetiaplatz square in Zurich, Switzerland, August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2020
A demonstrator attends a protest against the Swiss government's coronavirus measures at the Helvetiaplatz square in Zurich, Switzerland, August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
24 / 30
A protester against the state's extended stay-at-home order demonstrates at the Capitol building in Madison, Wisconsin, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

A protester against the state's extended stay-at-home order demonstrates at the Capitol building in Madison, Wisconsin, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2020
A protester against the state's extended stay-at-home order demonstrates at the Capitol building in Madison, Wisconsin, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Close
25 / 30
A general view shows a protest near the Brandenburg Gate against the government's restrictions amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Berlin, Germany, August 1, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A general view shows a protest near the Brandenburg Gate against the government's restrictions amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Berlin, Germany, August 1, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2020
A general view shows a protest near the Brandenburg Gate against the government's restrictions amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Berlin, Germany, August 1, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
26 / 30
A man holds a copy of the Declaration of Independence while people protest outside of the Mac's Public House after it closed down amid the coronavirus pandemic in the Staten Island borough of New York City, December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

A man holds a copy of the Declaration of Independence while people protest outside of the Mac's Public House after it closed down amid the coronavirus pandemic in the Staten Island borough of New York City, December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2020
A man holds a copy of the Declaration of Independence while people protest outside of the Mac's Public House after it closed down amid the coronavirus pandemic in the Staten Island borough of New York City, December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
27 / 30
Children wave through a window during a protest by Ultra-Orthodox Jews over coronavirus restrictions in Ashdod, Israel, January 24, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Children wave through a window during a protest by Ultra-Orthodox Jews over coronavirus restrictions in Ashdod, Israel, January 24, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2021
Children wave through a window during a protest by Ultra-Orthodox Jews over coronavirus restrictions in Ashdod, Israel, January 24, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
28 / 30
People protest against mandates to wear masks amid the coronavirus outbreak in Austin, Texas, June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Flores

People protest against mandates to wear masks amid the coronavirus outbreak in Austin, Texas, June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Flores

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
People protest against mandates to wear masks amid the coronavirus outbreak in Austin, Texas, June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
Close
29 / 30
A woman with hair curlers attends "Operation Haircut", a protest put on by supporters of the Michigan Conservative Coalition at the state capitol, after barber Karl Manke had his license suspended for violating the coronavirus restrictions, at the Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan, May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald

A woman with hair curlers attends "Operation Haircut", a protest put on by supporters of the Michigan Conservative Coalition at the state capitol, after barber Karl Manke had his license suspended for violating the coronavirus restrictions, at the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2020
A woman with hair curlers attends "Operation Haircut", a protest put on by supporters of the Michigan Conservative Coalition at the state capitol, after barber Karl Manke had his license suspended for violating the coronavirus restrictions, at the Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan, May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Texas ends statewide mask mandate

Texas ends statewide mask mandate

Next Slideshows

Texas ends statewide mask mandate

Texas ends statewide mask mandate

Texas ended a statewide mask mandate and occupancy restrictions on businesses were lifted this week, a move some heralded as freedom and others as foolishness.

10:03am EST
One year with COVID: Life under lockdown

One year with COVID: Life under lockdown

All the ways the pandemic has changed how we live, work and interact with one another.

Mar 11 2021
Mexico's lucha libre wrestlers fight against COVID

Mexico's lucha libre wrestlers fight against COVID

Mexico's famous lucha libre wrestlers turned Latin America's largest wholesale food market into a battleground against COVID-19, barging down walkways to urge...

Mar 11 2021
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Mar 11 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

One year with COVID: Human connections in a distanced world

One year with COVID: Human connections in a distanced world

People around the world find ways to connect despite the social distance.

Wildfire destroys hundreds of homes in Argentina

Wildfire destroys hundreds of homes in Argentina

Hundreds of homes have been devastated by a wildfire in Argentina's Chubut province.

Texas ends statewide mask mandate

Texas ends statewide mask mandate

Texas ended a statewide mask mandate and occupancy restrictions on businesses were lifted this week, a move some heralded as freedom and others as foolishness.

One year with COVID: Life under lockdown

One year with COVID: Life under lockdown

All the ways the pandemic has changed how we live, work and interact with one another.

Mexico's lucha libre wrestlers fight against COVID

Mexico's lucha libre wrestlers fight against COVID

Mexico's famous lucha libre wrestlers turned Latin America's largest wholesale food market into a battleground against COVID-19, barging down walkways to urge people to wear masks to contain the virus.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

One year with COVID: The economic crush of the pandemic

One year with COVID: The economic crush of the pandemic

Government-mandated shutdowns of businesses and any non-essential activities in much of the world unleashed a wave of joblessness not seen since the Great Depression.

Ten years on, Japan mourns victims of earthquake and Fukushima disaster

Ten years on, Japan mourns victims of earthquake and Fukushima disaster

With a moment of silence, prayers and anti-nuclear protests, Japan mourns about 20,000 victims of the massive earthquake and tsunami that struck 10 years ago, destroying towns and triggering nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima.

One year with COVID: Alone in a pandemic

One year with COVID: Alone in a pandemic

Scenes of isolation in a socially distanced world.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast