One year with COVID: Anti-lockdown protests
Health care workers stand in the street in counter-protest to hundreds of people who gathered at the State Capitol to demand the stay-at-home order be lifted in Denver, Colorado, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
A woman uses protection masks to cover her face as protestors from the Million Mask March and anti-lockdown protesters demonstrate, amid the coronavirus outbreak in London, Britain November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People shout at police officers during a demonstration of conspiracy theorists as other demonstrators protest against the lockdown imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, in Berlin, Germany, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Mang
Members of a militia group - including Michael John Null and William Grant Null (R) who were charged October 8, 2020 for their involvement in a plot to kidnap the Michigan governor, attack the state capitol building and incite violence - stand near...more
Protesters covering their faces attend a demonstration against the lockdown imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, in Berlin, Germany, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Mang
A police officer points his gun during a motorcade in a protest against Rio de Janeiro Governor Wilson Witzel's measures on the coronavirus outbreak and in support of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 18, 2020....more
A woman wears a mask reading "Fascist Muzzle" at a protest against restrictions implemented in response to the coronavirus outbreak near Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker’s house in Swampscott, Massachusetts, May 16, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Workers from the entertainment industry hold a demonstration against the government's coronavirus restrictions and demand the reopening of cinemas and theatres, outside a theatre, in Rome, Italy, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A general view of a protest against the government's coronavirus restrictions, while police use water cannons, near the Reichstag, the seat of Germany's lower house of parliament Bundestag, in Berlin, November, 18, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A man holds a rope and a mask depicting Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte as shopkeepers protest against the prolonged closures of businesses in Naples, Italy May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Protesters in white suits and wearing masks attend a demonstration against the coronavirus measures and their economic consequences in Vienna, Austria, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Police use a water cannon during a protest against restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, in Amsterdam, Netherlands January 24, 2021. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
Chris Nelson, and Tara Hill pray for Carrie Hudson, the 33 & Melt restaurant owner during the reopen Florida "maskless" rally and dinner held at the restaurant to protest mandatory face mask restrictions in Windermere, Florida, July 11, 2020....more
Demonstrators put up their hands in front of police officers during a protest against the government's coronavirus restrictions, near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, November, 18, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Mang
Far-right protesters break the door to the Capitol building during a protest against restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Salem, Oregon, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mathieu Lewis-Rolland
Ukrainian law enforcement officers clear the way as demonstrators block a road during a protest against the arrival of a plane carrying evacuees from coronavirus-hit China's Hubei province in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine...more
Women dressed as characters from "The Handmaid's Tale" attend a demonstration to demand the lifting of restrictions imposed by state and local officials to fight the spread of the coronavirus in Boston, Massachusetts, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Brian...more
A woman looks up at the Montlake Bridge with binoculars while protesting the recreational fishing ban in Washington State in Seattle, Washington, April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Police officers detain an anti-lockdown protester during a demonstration in Hyde Park, London, Britain, May 16, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley
Army soldiers clash with demonstrators during a protest against the lockdown and worsening economic conditions in Tripoli, Lebanon January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Residents protest after ransacking a half-built makeshift hospital for the coronavirus treatment saying its location is too close to a local community, in Yopougon, Abidjan, Ivory Coast April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Demonstrators protest the extension of the emergency Safer at Home order by State Governor Tony Evers to slow the spread of the coronavirus, outside the State Capitol building in Madison, Wisconsin, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Ukrainian law enforcement officers leave a square during a rally of entrepreneurs and representatives of small businesses amid the coronavirus outbreak in Kyiv, Ukraine December 15, 2020. Entrepreneurs gathered to demand governmental support and to...more
A demonstrator attends a protest against the Swiss government's coronavirus measures at the Helvetiaplatz square in Zurich, Switzerland, August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A protester against the state's extended stay-at-home order demonstrates at the Capitol building in Madison, Wisconsin, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
A general view shows a protest near the Brandenburg Gate against the government's restrictions amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Berlin, Germany, August 1, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A man holds a copy of the Declaration of Independence while people protest outside of the Mac's Public House after it closed down amid the coronavirus pandemic in the Staten Island borough of New York City, December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Children wave through a window during a protest by Ultra-Orthodox Jews over coronavirus restrictions in Ashdod, Israel, January 24, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
People protest against mandates to wear masks amid the coronavirus outbreak in Austin, Texas, June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
A woman with hair curlers attends "Operation Haircut", a protest put on by supporters of the Michigan Conservative Coalition at the state capitol, after barber Karl Manke had his license suspended for violating the coronavirus restrictions, at the...more
