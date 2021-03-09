One year with COVID: Faces of the frontline workers
A female soldier's goggles are covered with vapor after handling bodies of coronavirus victims in Kathmandu, Nepal November 11, 2020. Women soldiers are being deployed to handle Nepal's coronavirus dead, in a majority-Hindu country where it is still...more
Italian doctor Cecilia Bartalena, 35, rests with her face in her hands as she returns home from a long shift in the emergency ward at the Cisanello hospital, in this picture taken by her husband, musician Lorenzo Marianelli, in Pisa, Italy, March 31...more
Medical workers in protective suits rest after hours of treating patients suffering from the coronavirus in an intensive care unit at Hospital Juarez de Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Doctor Katharina Franz and paramedic Andreas Hankel, of the rescue helicopter "Christoph Giessen", resuscitate a patient during preparations for his transport in the special isolation chamber "IsoArk" for highly infectious COVID patients, from a...more
A health care worker reacts after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Hospital Favoriten in Vienna, Austria December 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A nurse in a protective suit attends to a baby with COVID-19 at an isolation ward of Wuhan Children's Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China March 16, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
Dr. Joseph Varon, 58, the chief medical officer at United Memorial Medical Center, hugs Christina Mathers, 43, a nurse from his team who became infected with COVID-19, at United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC) in Houston, Texas, July 25, 2020. Mathers...more
A cemetery worker digs new graves at the Xico cemetery on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A medical staff member waits to take a swab sample from a citizen in Jakarta, Indonesia May 20, 2020. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS
Hashim, an essential worker in the healthcare industry, greets his daughter through a closed door as he maintains social distance from his family as he works during the outbreak in New Rochelle, New York, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Joy Malone
A health worker takes a break while waiting to collect test samples in New Delhi, India July 10, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Physiotherapist Ana Carolina Xavier of FamilyCare, a group specializing in mobile physiotherapy care, and who also works at the ICU of Lagoa-Barra field hospital for COVID-19 patients, uses an oxygen machine during her treatment after being diagnosed...more
A member of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) who volunteered to work in a cemetery, burns clothes they used for burial near the new Wadi Al-Salam cemetery, dedicated to those who died of the coronavirus, on the outskirts of the holy city of...more
Healthcare personnel prepare to discharge a patient who had been quarantining after a possible exposure to the coronavirus at a hospital in Lakin, Kansas, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Vanderlecia Ortega dos Santos, 32, a nurse from the Witoto tribe who has volunteered to provide the only frontline care protecting her indigenous community of 700 families from the COVID-19 outbreak, and language teacher and artisan Natalina Martins...more
A health worker collects a COVID test sample using a swab at a local health centre in New Delhi, India August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A medical worker rests in a relaxation room inside a pavilion of the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNH), which was converted into a temporary hospital for people suffering from the coronavirus, in Moscow, Russia November 17, 2020....more
A nurse works inside a field hospital built on a soccer stadium in Machakos, Kenya, July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
REACT EMS paramedics wearing protective gear load a potential coronavirus patient for transport in Shawnee, Oklahoma, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Rusia Goes, a nurse who gave birth on April 26 while hooked up to a ventilator as she battled severe symptoms of COVID-19, carries her prematurely born daughter, after she was released from the hospital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 25, 2020....more
A health worker rests before the burial of a woman who died due to the coronavirus, at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Nurse Cristina Cadenas, 53, adjusts a bandage on her nose after taking off full personal protective equipment (PPE) during her shift at Principe de Asturias Hospital in Alcala de Henares, Spain, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A mortuary worker is pictured amid coffins in Brussels, Belgium April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Medical staff work in the intensive care unit with coronavirus patients at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine near Paris, France, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A cemetery worker is disinfected after the funeral of a woman, who died of the coronavirus, at the Santa Tecla cemetery in Santa Tecla, El Salvador June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A technician hangs N95 face masks to be sterilized with UVC light at the Cleveland Clinic hospital in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
Healthcare workers walk through the Texas Medical Center during a shift change in Houston, Texas, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Soldiers stand as they observe a two-minute silence as part of Armistice Day remembrance commemoration, at a coronavirus testing centre in Liverpool, Britain November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine
A nurse changes the diaper of a newborn baby infected with the coronavirus, lying in an incubator, at the coronavirus neonatal unit of the Maternal Perinatal Hospital 'Monica Pretelini Saenz' in Toluca, Mexico February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
A healthcare worker sits on a bench near Central Park in Manhattan, New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Turin's Red Cross volunteer rests at their headquarters on Easter Sunday in Turin, Italy, April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Health workers pay tribute after the funeral service for their colleague Philippe Lerche, a doctor who died of the coronavirus, outside the church in Villers-Outreaux, northern France, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Gabriel Cervera calls the family of a patient who died inside a coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
An NHS worker applauds at St Mary's hospital during the Clap for our Carers campaign in London, Britain, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Medical workers collect a coronavirus swab sample from a boy in Klang, Malaysia December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Health workers hold flowers in front of crosses as they pay a tribute for their co-worker Maria dos Santos, a nurse who died of the coronavirus, outside the Dr. Jose Soares Hungria Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda...more
Emergency nurse Britta Brennan and Arvind Suguness, MD, Pulmonary, Sleep and Critical Care, pose for a portrait in Washington, April 24, 2020. "The strangest thing about the practice of medicine in a pandemic is how the disease robs patients of their...more
Hospital staff do yoga stretches and breathing exercises in the ICU at the Hospital Clinic in Barcelona, Spain, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Mortuary workers Stuart Emans and Graham Cowper prepare a deceased person for a funeral in the mortuary at Poppy's Funerals in Lambeth Cemetery in London, Britain, May 4. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Ted Levine, a healthcare worker at Mount Sinai Hospital, holds a photo of Freda Ocran, a nurse who died of coronavirus, during a protest demanding critical PPE to handle patients during the outbreak in New York City, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan...more
Meghan Lindsey smokes a cigarette while swinging, as her daughter Braelyn, 9, looks on from the porch at their home in Neosho, Missouri, May 16, 2020. Meghan worked five weeks at NYU Winthrop Hospital in New York City during the outbreak, giving her...more
Mohammad Shameem, a 38-year-old gravedigger, rests at the burial site for COVID victims at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Paramedics wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) examine a patient at his home in the village of Vybiti, Novgorod Region, Russia December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Healthcare workers treat patients infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Katie Ffolloitt-Powell (R) and Mike Carr of the Patient Transport Services of South Central Ambulance Services move an elderly non-COVID-19 patient from hospital to a care home, near Portsmouth, Britain May 5, 2020. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS
A member of the health personnel with the medical charity Medecin Sans Frontieres or Doctors Without Borders (MSF) gets ready before attending to COVID patients in Port-au-Prince, Haiti June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
Indian Navy's Chetak helicopter shower flower petals over a hospital as part of an event to show gratitude towards the frontline workers in Visakhapatnam, India, May 3, 2020. REUTERS/R Narendra
Medical teams celebrate before receiving coronavirus vaccines as Israel kicks off a vaccination drive, at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital) in Tel Aviv, Israel December 20, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Dr. Eileen Sprys, front, and registered nurse Mary Bond, hug each other at Medical Arts Hospital in Lamesa, Texas, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
ICU nurse Merlin Pambuan, 66, is cheered by staff and colleagues as she walks out of her workplace where she spent 8 months fighting the coronavirus in the intensive care unit at Dignity Health - St. Mary Medical Center, in Long Beach, California,...more
Volunteer Leonid Krasner, wearing a painted protective suit, stands next to a patient in the City Clinical Hospital No. 52 treating COVID-19 patients in Moscow, Russia December 16, 2020. Leonid Krasner, aged 59, draws cheerful pictures on his PPE and...more
Jane Cristina Dias Alves, 43, a nurse, a volunteer in COVID-19 vaccine trial for AstraZeneca, poses for a photograph in Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 11, 2020. Alves has a daughter and lives with her parents and grandmother. "Two nurses on my team, who...more
Evelia De La Cruz, a hospital housekeeper at Roseland Community Hospital, disinfects the room where a coronavirus-positive patient died in the intensive care unit on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 1, 2020. Some of De La Cruz's...more
A paramedic in an ambulance holds a white balloon during a tribute for nurse Hortencia Collazo, who died of the coronavirus, outside the hospital where she worked in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Workers wearing protective equipment transport a body on the grounds of the Central Jamia Mosque Ghamkol Sharif, where a temporary morgue was set up in Birmingham, Britain, April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine
A medical worker from Wuhan embraces and bids farewell to a colleague from Jiangsu at the Wuhan Railway Station as the visiting medical team leaves Wuhan, Hubei province, China March 19, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
Nogales Hospital doctor Javier Martinez eats outside his home while his family watches him, before returning to work, as he practices social distancing in order to protect his family in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Cuban doctors sit prior to a farewell ceremony before departing to Kuwait to assist in the outbreak, in Havana, Cuba June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Belgian doctor Antoine Sassine, urologist at Chirec Delta Hospital, who survived the coronavirus after 6 weeks in the intensive care unit and 3.5 weeks in a coma, embraces his wife Alexandra as he leaves the hospital in Brussels, Belgium, April 19,...more
Alisha Narvaez, 36, the manager at International Funeral & Cremation Services funeral home in Harlem, poses for a photo in her personal protective equipment before embalming a deceased person in Manhattan, New York, April 9, 2020. At the beginning of...more
A hospital worker wearing a protective face mask rests on top of pews as a funeral chapel temporarily shelters health workers from a nearby hospital taking in coronavirus patients, in Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines April 1, 2020....more
A healthcare worker is seen outside the nursing house "Retirement House Luis Elizondo" where people have been infected by the coronavirus, according to local media, in Guadalupe, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel...more
Nurses receive flowers and pose for a photo to celebrate International Nurse Day in Taipei, Taiwan, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Funeral director and publican Jasper Murphy of McCarthy's Bar and Undertakers drives his hearse with a prepared coffin to collect the body of a deceased local man from hospital in the County Tipperary town of Fethard, Ireland, January 31, 2021....more
Medical staff members wearing protective gear show their hands with the words written on gloves "Ce la faremo" ("We'll make it") written on them as they treat COVID patients in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy April 9,...more
A gravedigger rests at Sao Francisco Xavier cemetery in Rio de Janeiro. Brazil, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Ian Cheibub
