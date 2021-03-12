Edition:
One year with COVID: Human connections in a distanced world

Domenico di Massa plays with his granddaughter Cecilia for the first time in two months after Italy allowed families to see each other again in a staged end to a nationwide lockdown due to a spread of the coronavirus, in Rome, Italy, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Nicky Clough looks through the window at her mother Pam Harrison opening a present on Christmas Day at Alexander House Care Home in Wimbledon, London, Britain, December 25, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2020
Nicky Clough visits her mother Pam Harrison in her bedroom at Alexander House Care Home for the first time since lockdown restrictions began to ease, in London, Britain March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
Su Sevda Uzun dances on the terrace of her friend's home while she is accompanied by musicians Hakan Kaya and Alper Kalayciklioglu, one of the performances they organized regularly for their neighbors in Istanbul, Turkey, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
Dana Baer and her son Jacob Baer wish Avery Slutsky a happy sixth birthday from their car during a drive-by birthday celebration as they maintain social distance in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Neonatal Nurse Kirsty Hartley carries premature baby Theo Anderson to his mother Kirsty Anderson in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Lancashire Women and Newborn Centre at Burnley General Hospital in East Lancashire, Burnley, Britain, May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool/File Photo

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2020
Dr. Mayank Amin, a pharmacist administering COVID vaccines to his small town, opens the door of Nancy Higgins's basement to surprise her with the Moderna vaccine in Trappe, Pennsylvania, February 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Palestinian boy Hamza Ali Mohammed, 2, who was treated for congenital heart disease in a hospital in Israel and separated from his family for two months due to the coronavirus lockdown, is kissed by his mother upon their reunion at a checkpoint near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
An Iraqi woman, dressed as Santa Claus, rides her bicycle in the old city of Mosul, Iraq, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Abdullah Rashid

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2020
Retired British Army Captain Tom Moore, 99, raises money for health workers by attempting to walk the length of his garden 100 times before his 100th birthday in Marston Moretaine, Britain, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Residents participate in a national clap for late Captain Sir Tom Moore and all NHS workers in Brentford, London, Britain February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2021
A hospitalized child meets his best friend through a plastic barrier at the San Raffaele hospital, for children who wished to see and hug their relatives for Christmas, in Rome, Italy, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Aaliyah Hadj-Lakehal, 5, looks on whilst Daisy Cinque from Park Lane Stables walks pony Wizz in Teddington during a scheme called "Tiny pony at your window" as the spread of the coronavirus continues, London, Britain, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Hashim, an essential worker in the healthcare industry, greets his daughter through the closed door as he maintains social distance from his family as he works amid the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, New York, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Joy Malone

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2020
Betty Fernandez waves at her 95-year-old mother Alicia Tamayo at Eatonville Care Centre where several residents died of the coronavirus in Toronto, Ontario, Canada April 14, 2020.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Drawings with thankful messages are seen on a wall in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at the Melun-Senart hospital, near Paris, France, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
A woman takes a video of Christian Pearson as he plays the trombone during his morning walk in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2020
Personal trainer Flo Dowler leads the residents of Napier Avenue in a fitness class in Fulham, West London, Britain May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
Ethan, 8, and Fin, 9, play over the fence that divides their gardens in Chester-le-Street, Britain, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2020
Ashley Van Dorp of Abbotsford shows her mother, Susan Halewood of Blaine, Washington, her Mother's Day gift as the family gathered for Mother's Day along the closed Canada-U.S. border in Langley, British Columbia, Canada May 10, 2020.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2020
Lydia Hassebroek says hi to her friend Rose through her kitchen window in Brooklyn, New York, May 17, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2020
Lily Hendrickx, 83, a resident at a Belgian nursing home "Le Jardin de Picardie" embraces Marie-Christine Desoer, the director of the residence, through a wall made with plastic sheets in Peruwelz, Belgium, July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2020
Karsten Tuchsen Hansen, an 89-year-old from Suederluegum, Germany, and his 85-year-old girlfriend Inga Rasmussen from Gallehus, Denmark, meet daily at the Aventoft border crossing after the border was closed in Aventoft, Germany, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
Staff at The Berkeley hotel give food to ambulance workers in London, Britain, May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2020
Zac looks through the window at Vera Barnett after delivering a carvery from the Sneyd Arms on Mother's Day in Keele, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Britain March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2020
A woman talks with her sons on a video call during an Easter lunch in Rome, Italy April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2020
Jan Claire Dorado, 30, a doctor assigned to the coronavirus Emergency Room of East Avenue Medical Center, bonds with her mother and cat from behind the small plastic window on her makeshift isolation room in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Marie-Paule and Marie-Josephe interact with their mother Colette, 97, behind a removable plastic sheet inside a bubble structure that allows families to give hugs without risk of contamination in the refectory of the Residence du Carre d'Or retirement home at Jeumont Hospital, France, December 4, 2020.  REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2020
Sophie and Emily Ward pose for a photograph with their hand-drawn picture of rainbows and a message on their window in St Helens, Britain, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Naomi Hassebroek and her son Felix look at her sister's newborn baby through a glass door while dropping off a bag of supplies for Easter Sunday in Brooklyn, New York City, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2020
Gene Campbell talks through a window with his wife of more than 60 years, Dorothy Campbell, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases, in Kirkland, Washington, March 5, 2020.  REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
Palestinian Reem Abu Ayyash shows a spoon filled with rice during a video call with her husband Rami, a nurse who treats coronavirus patients and has avoided his family during Ramadan out of fear of contagion, as she prepares to have her Iftar (breaking fast) meal with her daughter at their home near Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Roberto Ruiz visits his mother, Elena Filippi, 80, in a retirement residence and talks with her through a transparent screen on Mother's Day in Vina del Mar, Chile May 10, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2020
