One year with COVID: Life and death in the ICUs

Sameer, 22, a medical worker, carries an oxygen cylinder on his shoulder as COVID-19 patient Parsada Sah, 67, a shopkeeper, is carried on a stretcher by his son Manoj Kumar Sah, 45, and Sameer's colleague as Parsada Sah is transferred from the emergency ward to the Intensive Care Unit of Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Bhagalpur, Bihar, India, July 27, 2020. Even though Sah's family knows that he is infected, the family goes inside the ward to feed Sah. "The staff just puts the food on the bed; they don't feed anyone," Manoj says. "If the patient can't eat himself, he has to get someone to help." REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

