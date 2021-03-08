Edition:
One year with COVID: Life and death in the ICUs

Doctor Katharina Franz and paramedic Andreas Hankel, of the rescue helicopter "Christoph Giessen", reanimate a patient during preparations for his transport in the special isolation chamber "IsoArk", for highly infectious coronavirus disease patients, from a clinic in Hanau, Germany, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Medical workers in protective suits attend to coronavirus patients at the intensive care unit (ICU) of a designated hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, February 6, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
A patient suffering from the coronavirus disease breathes with a non-rebreather mask in an isolation room at a hospital in Bogor, Indonesia January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Healthcare personnel prepare to discharge a patient who had been quarantining after a possible exposure to the coronavirus at a hospital in Lakin, Kansas, November 19, 2020.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Nurse Ines Lopes helps a COVID-19 patient during the night shift in the intensive care unit at Sao Jose Hospital in Lisbon, Portugal, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Multiple members of the medical staff in protective suits are needed to move an 18-year old patient suffering from coronavirus in an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
Healthcare workers transfer the body of a deceased person onto a stretcher at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2020
Sameer, 22, a medical worker, carries an oxygen cylinder on his shoulder as COVID-19 patient Parsada Sah, 67, a shopkeeper, is carried on a stretcher by his son Manoj Kumar Sah, 45, and Sameer's colleague as Parsada Sah is transferred from the emergency ward to the Intensive Care Unit of Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Bhagalpur, Bihar, India, July 27, 2020. Even though Sah's family knows that he is infected, the family goes inside the ward to feed Sah. "The staff just puts the food on the bed; they don't feed anyone," Manoj says. "If the patient can't eat himself, he has to get someone to help." REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Medical workers move a patient at the intensive care unit of the Sotiria hospital in Athens, Greece, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Florence Bolton, 86, a coronavirus positive patient, lies in her intensive care bed as family members attempt to FaceTime her at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 1, 2020. She died the next day. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2020
Treatment blocks at a temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace, where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated, are seen in Moscow, Russia November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2020
Nurse Carolina Garcia, 36, takes care of her father, Jose Garcia, 67, who was intubated and sedated due to COVID-19 at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 29, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
A patient suffering from coronavirus wears a full-face Easybreath snorkelling mask given by sport chain Decathlon and turned into a ventilator at the intensive care unit at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine near Paris, France, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2020
A coronavirus disease patient holds up his hand inside the COVID-19 ICU of Machakos Level 5 Hospital, in Machakos, Kenya October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
Dr. Joseph Varon, 58, the chief medical officer at United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC), hugs Christina Mathers, 43, a nurse from his team who became infected with COVID-19, at UMMC in Houston, Texas, July 25, 2020. Mathers was told she tested positive for COVID-19 after she reported feeling ill during one of her shifts. "That's the hardest thing to ever hear... It messes with you," said Mathers, who had been working every other day since April 29. "But I wouldn't go anywhere else but here." REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Medical staff members work in the Intensive Care Unit where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at the Melun-Senart hospital, near Paris, France, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2020
A local resident waits to be examined after she was isolated due to symptoms of the coronavirus, inside an isolation tent for suspected cases at the army field hospital in Touba, Senegal May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
Coronavirus patients George Gilbert, 85 and his wife Domneva Gilbert 84, hold hands during a short visit as the couple, both part of the TACTIC-R trial, are treated in different areas at Addenbrooke's hospital in Cambridge, Britain May 21, 2020. The new trial known as TACTIC-R is testing whether existing drugs will help prevent the body's immune system from overreacting, which scientists hope could prevent organ failure and death in COVID-19 patients.  Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2020
Paula Johnson, a registered nurse, administers a deep suction tube into the lungs of a COVID-positive patient, in the intensive care unit of Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, April 22, 2020.  REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
A COVID-19 patient reacts after being tested inside a field hospital built on a soccer stadium in Machakos, Kenya, July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2020
A nurse monitors the vital signs of a newborn baby infected with the coronavirus at the coronavirus neo-natal unit of the Maternal Perinatal Hospital 'Monica Pretelini Saenz' in Toluca, Mexico February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
A medical worker helps a patient suffering from the coronavirus to blow a spirometer to increase lung capacity, at the Intensive Care Unit of the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, India, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
Lawrence Ginsberg, a coronavirus-positive patient, is treated by critical care workers before being transferred out of the intensive care unit, after spending nearly a month in the COVID pod, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
Medical staff work at the intensive care unit for coronavirus patients at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine near Paris, France, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2020
Rusia Goes, a nurse who gave birth on April 26 hooked to a ventilator tube to help her breath as she battled severe symptoms of COVID-19, carries her daughter Luisa who was born prematurely, after she was released from the hospital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Medical workers move a patient between ambulances outside of the Royal London Hospital amid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, London, Britain, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
A medical staff worker looks through the window of a train before its departure to evacuate patients infected with the COVID-19 from Paris region hospitals to Brittany, in Paris, France April 1, 2020. Thomas Samson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2020
Co-director of the intensive care unit at CommonSpirit's Dignity Health California Hospital Medical Center, Dr. Zafia Anklesaria, 35, who is seven months pregnant, removes a tracheostomy tube from COVID-19 patient Vicente Arredondo, 65, in the intensive care unit at the hospital where she works in Los Angeles, California, May 18, 2020. "Yay, you did it, you are officially liberated!" said  Anklesaria to Arredondo after she removed the tube. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Critical care workers insert an endotracheal tube into a coronavirus-positive patient in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
A man who died from the coronavirus is seen wrapped in a body bag at the United Memorial Medical Center's coronavirus intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, June 29, 2020.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
A nurse in a protective suit attends to a baby with COVID-19 at an isolation ward of Wuhan Children's Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China March 16, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
Lauro Riff Viegas, 69, gestures as he leaves the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao Hospital, after being treated for the coronavirus and discharged, in Porto Alegre, Brazil, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Diego Vara

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2020
Chilean nurse Damaris Silva plays the violin for a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the ICU of the El Pino de San Bernardo hospital, in Santiago, Chile July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2020
A woman leans against a stretcher holding her husband in the corridor of the emergency ward of Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Bhagalpur, in the eastern state of Bihar, India, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Doctor Islam Muradov performs emergency surgery in the operating room of the City Clinical Hospital Number 15 named after O. Filatov, which delivers treatment to patients infected with the coronavirus, in Moscow, Russia May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2020
A member of the medical personnel works as patients suffering from coronavirus are treated at the intensive care unit at CHIREC Delta Hospital in Brussels, Belgium, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2020
Excavators and bulldozers are seen at the construction site where the new hospital is being built to treat patients of a new coronavirus, following the outbreak and the city's lockdown, on the outskirts of Wuhan, China January 24, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, January 25, 2020
Teresa Nguyen, a respiratory therapist, treats a patient inside a room for people with the coronavirus at a hospital in Hutchinson, Kansas, November 20, 2020.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Medical staff treat a patient inside the emergency ward of Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Bhagalpur, Bihar, India, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2020
A patient holds onto a member of the medical staff at the intensive care unit of the Sotiria hospital in Athens, Greece, February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2021
A general view of the Samaritan's Purse Emergency Field Hospital in Central Park in Manhattan, New York, May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2020
A patient suffering from coronavirus is treated at the intensive care unit at Erasme Hospital in Brussels, Belgium, March 30, 2020.  REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
A patient embraces a doctor in a hospital for people infected with the coronavirus in Kyiv, Ukraine November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
A medical staff member is seen next to a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the intensive care unit at the Circolo Hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment tend to a patient suffering from the coronavirus, in the Intensive Care Unit at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital, in New Delhi, India July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2020
Members of medical staff take a lung X-ray on a patient suffering from coronavirus in the Intensive Care Unit at a field hospital in Guarulhos, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Nurse Tatsanee Onthong, 26, receives help from a colleague putting on her personal protective equipment (PPE) before attending to a COVID-19 patient in the Emerging Infectious Disease Clinic intensive care unit at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
A relative touches 76-year-old Don Jaime, who is infected with the coronavirus, during a final goodbye inside an Intensive Care Unit of the University of Chile's clinical hospital in Santiago, Chile June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Gabriel Cervera and Sanjana Krishnan take a break from treating patients infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 29, 2020.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2020
A placard reading "I inform you that our first intubated Covid patient came out today. Yes, everyone's effort is rewarded" is seen at the intensive care unit for coronavirus patients at the Institut Mutualiste Montsouris (IMM) hospital in Paris, France, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
