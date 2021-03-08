One year with COVID: Life and death in the ICUs
Doctor Katharina Franz and paramedic Andreas Hankel, of the rescue helicopter "Christoph Giessen", reanimate a patient during preparations for his transport in the special isolation chamber "IsoArk", for highly infectious coronavirus disease...more
Medical workers in protective suits attend to coronavirus patients at the intensive care unit (ICU) of a designated hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, February 6, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
A patient suffering from the coronavirus disease breathes with a non-rebreather mask in an isolation room at a hospital in Bogor, Indonesia January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Healthcare personnel prepare to discharge a patient who had been quarantining after a possible exposure to the coronavirus at a hospital in Lakin, Kansas, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Nurse Ines Lopes helps a COVID-19 patient during the night shift in the intensive care unit at Sao Jose Hospital in Lisbon, Portugal, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Multiple members of the medical staff in protective suits are needed to move an 18-year old patient suffering from coronavirus in an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Healthcare workers transfer the body of a deceased person onto a stretcher at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Sameer, 22, a medical worker, carries an oxygen cylinder on his shoulder as COVID-19 patient Parsada Sah, 67, a shopkeeper, is carried on a stretcher by his son Manoj Kumar Sah, 45, and Sameer's colleague as Parsada Sah is transferred from the...more
Medical workers move a patient at the intensive care unit of the Sotiria hospital in Athens, Greece, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Florence Bolton, 86, a coronavirus positive patient, lies in her intensive care bed as family members attempt to FaceTime her at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 1, 2020. She died the next day....more
Treatment blocks at a temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace, where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated, are seen in Moscow, Russia November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Nurse Carolina Garcia, 36, takes care of her father, Jose Garcia, 67, who was intubated and sedated due to COVID-19 at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 29, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
A patient suffering from coronavirus wears a full-face Easybreath snorkelling mask given by sport chain Decathlon and turned into a ventilator at the intensive care unit at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine near Paris, France, April 1, 2020....more
A coronavirus disease patient holds up his hand inside the COVID-19 ICU of Machakos Level 5 Hospital, in Machakos, Kenya October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Dr. Joseph Varon, 58, the chief medical officer at United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC), hugs Christina Mathers, 43, a nurse from his team who became infected with COVID-19, at UMMC in Houston, Texas, July 25, 2020. Mathers was told she tested...more
Medical staff members work in the Intensive Care Unit where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at the Melun-Senart hospital, near Paris, France, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A local resident waits to be examined after she was isolated due to symptoms of the coronavirus, inside an isolation tent for suspected cases at the army field hospital in Touba, Senegal May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Coronavirus patients George Gilbert, 85 and his wife Domneva Gilbert 84, hold hands during a short visit as the couple, both part of the TACTIC-R trial, are treated in different areas at Addenbrooke's hospital in Cambridge, Britain May 21, 2020. The...more
Paula Johnson, a registered nurse, administers a deep suction tube into the lungs of a COVID-positive patient, in the intensive care unit of Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon...more
A COVID-19 patient reacts after being tested inside a field hospital built on a soccer stadium in Machakos, Kenya, July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A nurse monitors the vital signs of a newborn baby infected with the coronavirus at the coronavirus neo-natal unit of the Maternal Perinatal Hospital 'Monica Pretelini Saenz' in Toluca, Mexico February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
A medical worker helps a patient suffering from the coronavirus to blow a spirometer to increase lung capacity, at the Intensive Care Unit of the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, India, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Lawrence Ginsberg, a coronavirus-positive patient, is treated by critical care workers before being transferred out of the intensive care unit, after spending nearly a month in the COVID pod, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida,...more
Medical staff work at the intensive care unit for coronavirus patients at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine near Paris, France, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Rusia Goes, a nurse who gave birth on April 26 hooked to a ventilator tube to help her breath as she battled severe symptoms of COVID-19, carries her daughter Luisa who was born prematurely, after she was released from the hospital in Rio de Janeiro,...more
Medical workers move a patient between ambulances outside of the Royal London Hospital amid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, London, Britain, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A medical staff worker looks through the window of a train before its departure to evacuate patients infected with the COVID-19 from Paris region hospitals to Brittany, in Paris, France April 1, 2020. Thomas Samson/Pool via REUTERS
Co-director of the intensive care unit at CommonSpirit's Dignity Health California Hospital Medical Center, Dr. Zafia Anklesaria, 35, who is seven months pregnant, removes a tracheostomy tube from COVID-19 patient Vicente Arredondo, 65, in the...more
Critical care workers insert an endotracheal tube into a coronavirus-positive patient in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man who died from the coronavirus is seen wrapped in a body bag at the United Memorial Medical Center's coronavirus intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A nurse in a protective suit attends to a baby with COVID-19 at an isolation ward of Wuhan Children's Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China March 16, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
Lauro Riff Viegas, 69, gestures as he leaves the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao Hospital, after being treated for the coronavirus and discharged, in Porto Alegre, Brazil, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Diego Vara
Chilean nurse Damaris Silva plays the violin for a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the ICU of the El Pino de San Bernardo hospital, in Santiago, Chile July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A woman leans against a stretcher holding her husband in the corridor of the emergency ward of Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Bhagalpur, in the eastern state of Bihar, India, July 27, 2020....more
Doctor Islam Muradov performs emergency surgery in the operating room of the City Clinical Hospital Number 15 named after O. Filatov, which delivers treatment to patients infected with the coronavirus, in Moscow, Russia May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim...more
A member of the medical personnel works as patients suffering from coronavirus are treated at the intensive care unit at CHIREC Delta Hospital in Brussels, Belgium, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Excavators and bulldozers are seen at the construction site where the new hospital is being built to treat patients of a new coronavirus, following the outbreak and the city's lockdown, on the outskirts of Wuhan, China January 24, 2020. cnsphoto via...more
Teresa Nguyen, a respiratory therapist, treats a patient inside a room for people with the coronavirus at a hospital in Hutchinson, Kansas, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Medical staff treat a patient inside the emergency ward of Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Bhagalpur, Bihar, India, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A patient holds onto a member of the medical staff at the intensive care unit of the Sotiria hospital in Athens, Greece, February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A general view of the Samaritan's Purse Emergency Field Hospital in Central Park in Manhattan, New York, May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A patient suffering from coronavirus is treated at the intensive care unit at Erasme Hospital in Brussels, Belgium, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A patient embraces a doctor in a hospital for people infected with the coronavirus in Kyiv, Ukraine November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A medical staff member is seen next to a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the intensive care unit at the Circolo Hospital in Varese, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment tend to a patient suffering from the coronavirus, in the Intensive Care Unit at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital, in New Delhi, India July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Members of medical staff take a lung X-ray on a patient suffering from coronavirus in the Intensive Care Unit at a field hospital in Guarulhos, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Nurse Tatsanee Onthong, 26, receives help from a colleague putting on her personal protective equipment (PPE) before attending to a COVID-19 patient in the Emerging Infectious Disease Clinic intensive care unit at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital...more
A relative touches 76-year-old Don Jaime, who is infected with the coronavirus, during a final goodbye inside an Intensive Care Unit of the University of Chile's clinical hospital in Santiago, Chile June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Gabriel Cervera and Sanjana Krishnan take a break from treating patients infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A placard reading "I inform you that our first intubated Covid patient came out today. Yes, everyone's effort is rewarded" is seen at the intensive care unit for coronavirus patients at the Institut Mutualiste Montsouris (IMM) hospital in Paris,...more
