One year with COVID: Life under lockdown

A customer pushes her trolley next to empty shelves at a Sainsbury's store in Harpenden, Britain, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
A passage is blocked by barricades and shared bicycles in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
Nursery plants are seen placed in people's seats during a rehearsal as Barcelona's Gran Teatre del Liceu opera reopens its doors with a concert for plants to raise awareness about the importance of an audience after the lockdown, in Barcelona, Spain June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2020
A man wearing a surgical mask as a G-string walks past a woman on Oxford Street in London, Britain July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2020
Dana Baer and her son Jacob Baer wish Avery Slutsky a happy sixth birthday from their car during a drive-by birthday celebration as they maintain social distance in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Johanna and Philipp Sofsky listen to registrar Astrid Born during their wedding ceremony at the temporary registry office in Hanau, Germany, May 2, 2020.   REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2020
People participate in an outdoor yoga class by LMNTS Outdoor Studio, in a dome to facilitate social distancing and proper protocols in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
Alice, 5, grabs her books that fell down after her daily study session at home during a lockdown in Santo Andre, Brazil, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
Alexa Callander virtually teaches a second-grade class for students who are either at home or in a separate classroom as in-person learning resumes with restrictions in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus at Rover Elementary School in Tempe, Arizona, August 17, 2020.  REUTERS/Cheney Orr

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
Melissa Kabore, 4, jumps over a puddle at Pissy informal granite quarry, as schools closed amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Anne Mimault

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2020
College student John Sorba, 20, attends his online class in his family's shanty home in Tondo, Manila, Philippines, October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Migrant workers crowd up outside a bus station as they wait to board buses to return to their villages during a 21-day nationwide lockdown in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2020
People stand in a queue to receive food aid amid the spread of the coronavirus, at the Itireleng informal settlement, near Laudium suburb in Pretoria, South Africa, May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Some hundreds of residents, affected by the economic fallout caused by the pandemic, line-up in their vehicles as they await their turn to collect groceries from the San Antonio Food Bank in San Antonio, Texas, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
People watch an outdoor movie screening in Singapore, January 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
Health workers are seen in protective gear inside a locked-down portion of the Jordan residential area to contain a new outbreak of the coronavirus, in Hong Kong, China January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
A woman wears a face mask and plastic raincoat as protection from coronavirus at Shanghai railway station, in Shanghai, China February 17, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, February 17, 2020
Louise Gombeer, suffering from COVID-19, looks out of the window on her 100th birthday at the house for elderly "Melopee" in Brussels, Belgium, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Gang members are seen inside a cell at Quezaltepeque jail during a media tour in Quezaltepeque, El Salvador, September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2020
A New York Police Department officer keeps an eye on people sitting in designated circles as they control social distance on a warm day at Domino Park in Brooklyn, New York, May 16, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2020
Schoolteacher Marzio Toniolo, 35, takes a picture of his two-year-old daughter Bianca painting his toenails as they while away time at home in San Fiorano, one of the original 'red zone' towns in northern Italy under lockdown, as his wife, Bianca's mum Chiara Zuddas looks out from their balcony, March 20, 2020.  Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
Su Sevda Uzun dances from a terrace of her friend's home while she is accompanied by musicians Hakan Kaya and Alper Kalayciklioglu, one of the performances they organize regularly for their neighbors as the spread of the coronavirus continues in Istanbul, Turkey, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
People stand in a line during a lockdown in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai, India, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2020
A health worker collects a swab sample from a young girl during free mass testing in Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
A demonstrator protests against police brutality and racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Manhattan, New York, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2020
Hashim, an essential worker in the healthcare industry, greets his daughter through a closed door as he maintains social distance from his family as he works amid the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, New York, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Joy Malone

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2020
Children Mila and Teo Principe and Alexandria and Juliana Lyles maintain social distance during an outdoor movie night at a home in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Arin Yoon

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2020
A woman works at home with a cat while workers are forced to work remotely in Sassenheim, Netherlands October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Children play in a mud pool during the Online Boryeong Mud Festival at their home during a live streaming event, in Gwangju, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, July 18, 2020. REUTERS/Heo Ran

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2020
A Hindu devotee wearing a protective mask sanitizes a "pandal" or a temporary platform, next to an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Kolkata, India, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Villagers wearing traditional costumes mark the Shrovetide Sunday festival on the empty street instead of the yearly crowded carnival which was prohibited due to lockdown restrictions in Podence, Portugal. February 14, 2021. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2021
A health worker scans a resident with an infrared thermometer to check her temperature as a precautionary measure at a residential area in New Delhi, India, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2020
Reuben Goodman poses for a picture during his 5th birthday party on an empty street as the outbreak of the coronavirus continues in South Orange, New Jersey April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2020
A Syrian refugee woman puts a face mask on a boy as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, in al-Wazzani area, in southern Lebanon, March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2020
Felix Hassebroek wears a salad spinner bowl and makes a face in Brooklyn, New York, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
Muslim pilgrims maintain social distancing as they circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage amid the coronavirus pandemic, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 29, 2020. Saudi Ministry of Media/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Catholic priest Reginaldo Manzotti conducts a mass, broadcast live on television, with photos of the faithful over the church's pews at the Santuario de Nossa Senhora de Guadalupe church in Curitiba, Brazil March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2020
A discarded disposable glove flies in the wind in Barcelona, Spain, May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
A woman poses under a Plex'Eat prototype plexiglas bubble by designer Christophe Gernigon, during a presentation in Cormeilles-en-Parisis, near Paris, France, May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
German rock band "Milliarden" (Billions) gives a concert in a van for a single fan separated by a plexiglass pane in Berlin, Germany, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Visitors view panoramic city scenes from the 1,815-foot (553-meter) high CN Tower, which reopened for the first time since coronavirus restrictions were imposed in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Estefani Linares poses during a photo session for her quinceanera (coming of age of 15-year-olds) celebration amid coronavirus spread concerns, in Havana, Cuba, July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Makrina Anastasiadou and her tango partner "El Morocho" dance for the public at an almost empty restaurant after tango shows, classes and milongas, traditional tango gatherings were suspended in Buenos Aires, Argentina March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Personal trainer Flo Dowler leads the residents of Napier Avenue in a workout fitness class in Fulham, West London, Britain May 11, 2020.  REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
Passengers are pictured inside a public bus during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Roberto Ruiz visits his mother, Elena Filippi, 80, in a retirement residence and talks with her through a transparent separation screen on Mother's Day in Vina del Mar, Chile May 10, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2020
Teacher Maura Silva, who works for public school Escola Municipal Frei Vicente de Salvador and who created a "hug kit" using plastic covers, embraces her student Estefany dos Santos at Estefany's home, in the 77 Padre Miguel slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2020
Spanish blues singer Beatriz Berodia "Betta" sings from her balcony during a daily evening concert to support health workers and to make it easier for her neighbors to bear the lockdown in Madrid, Spain, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
An artist performs as screens show the Zoom audience during the first six-hour online music festival at a studio in Bangkok, Thailand, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
Girls hang out with their dogs on the roof of their house as the Philippine government enforces home quarantine in Metro Manila, Philippines, April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Israeli couple Roni Ben-Ari and Yonatan Meushar dance as they get married at Ein Hemed Forest Wedding Venue which offered free, small-scale weddings for young couples whose weddings could not take place as planned due to coronavirus restrictions in Ein Hemed, Israel March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Team GB gymnast Dominick Cunningham trains at a horse stable in Walsall, Britain, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
Kilian, 6, wears a protective face mask as he jumps from a bench, after restrictions were partially lifted for children, in Igualada, Spain April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2020
Bar owner Tracie England sings inside a makeshift shower stall set up in order to protect patrons from the coronavirus at Tracie's Place Restaurant and Karaoke in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada October 2, 2020.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
Torrey Pines High School graduating student Phoebe Seip, 18, crowns herself while celebrating her canceled prom night at home in San Diego, California, May 16, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2020
Yang Guangyu, 54, a barber working in his shop at a blocked residential area, wears his handmade mask assembled from a water bottle, mask and a plastic pipe, as he works after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2020
Todd Cornish and Daeshawna Chaney from the Carlton Street Stable use their horse Kitty to transport food to give away to West Baltimore residents amid the coronavirus outbreak in Maryland, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Lee

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
Muay Thai fighters perform at Walking Street inside an empty bar, lacking tourists, in Pattaya, Thailand March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2020
A man holds a gun as he patrols the street of San Vicente Pacaya, as a measure to ensure that citizens comply with the curfew imposed by the government to fight the spread of the coronavirus, in Guatemala July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
Signs made by prisoners pleading for help amid the outbreak are seen on a window of Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Vondruska

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
People sing and dance in Leicester Square amid the coronavirus outbreak in London, Britain September 12, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
Boys react as health workers fumigate a market in Sanaa, Yemen April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2020
Yandex.Eats food delivery courier rides a scooter among plastic-wrapped tables at a McDonald's restaurant in Saint Petersburg, Russia March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2020
Newborn baby Phuc An, wearing a protective face shield, is seen before leaving home for his vaccination, in Hanoi, Vietnam April 13, 2020. Phuc An was born at Vinmec hospital in Hanoi on April 1, when the Southeast Asian country started strict restrictions on movement. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Customers in flight seats use virtual reality (VR) devices at First Airlines, which provides VR flight experiences including 360-degree tours of cities and meals, amid the pandemic in Tokyo, Japan August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Dummies are seen replacing the audience during a game between the SK Wyverns and the Hanwha Eagles, despite most sports being cancelled around the world, the local league starts behind closed doors at Munhak Baseball Stadium, Incheon, South Korea, May 5, 2020.   REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
American tourist boat Maid Of The Mist, limited to 50% occupancy under New York state's rules amid the spread of the coronavirus, glides past a Canadian vessel limited under Ontario's rules to just six passengers, in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Chickens are seen in a classroom converted into a poultry house after COVID cancelled classes in the town of Wang'uru, Kenya, August 28, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
Ballet dancer and performer Ashlee Montague of New York wears a gas mask while she dances in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
Residents watch a movie during the Projeta Rocinha cultural project which projects movies, music clips and a health campaign on the rocks of Dois Irmaos mountain atop Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil January 24, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2021
Alexis Lamoreaux celebrates with her family after she graduates from nursing school at Ohio State University during an online commencement ceremony in Columbus, Ohio, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Stuttgart Ballet company dancers take part in a conceptual performance at the John Cranko School in Stuttgart, Germany, February 2021.  REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2021
A Madame Tussauds's wax figure of Audrey Hepburn sits at an empty table to comply with social distancing requirements in a dining room at Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn, New York, February 2021.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
Students sit behind old ballot boxes repurposed into partitions as they attend class in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo draws a microscopic view of the coronavirus on the 14th day of quarantine at home in San Fiorano, Italy, March 5, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020
People sit inside their cars and watch an open-air performance in Jerusalem, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2020
Everton fan Speedo Mick watches the match at home, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus in London, Britain, June 21, 2020. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
Members exercise at Bally Sport Center after a five-month lockdown in Antiguo Cuscatlan, El Salvador, September 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
People pray as screens show devotees gathering via Zoom to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, February 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
People practice social distancing inside an elevator prior to arriving at their workplaces at World Trade Center, after the government announced that private and state companies will reopen their offices after almost two months of lockdown in Colombo, Sri Lanka May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
A boy looks up while waiting to break his fast, at the end of the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, on a rooftop of his home during the coronavirus curfew in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 25, 2020. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2020
Raindrops are seen on outdoor protective plastic sheeting as a woman talks on her phone at a cafe dining area in Galway, Ireland, October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Loreto Vergara, 47, is pictured with some members of his family, cramped inside their shanty home, amid the coronavirus lockdown in Tondo, Manila, Philippines, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2020
A waste collector stands inside a truck at a landfill site, during the coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi, India, July 9, 2020. Increasing amounts of biomedical waste have been arriving at the dump - a result, experts say, of the pandemic and a huge risk for those who work there. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2020
A mother reacts as she pleads with police to allow her daughter to pass a checkpoint for cancer treatment after she arrived from Hubei province at the Jiujiang Yangtze River Bridge in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, February 1, 2020.   REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Saturday, February 01, 2020
Janis and Uri Segal smile as they celebrate Thanksgiving with a virtual zoom with their family before a small dinner together as they try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Detroit, Michigan, November 26, 2020.  REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2020
Lorries are seen parked on the M20 motorway, as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK following the coronavirus outbreak, near Ashford, Britain, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2020
A Peruvian tourist poses for a photo next to taxidermy bulls at "El panuelico de Hemingway" souvenir shop at Estafeta street, after the San Fermin festival was cancelled in Pamplona, Spain July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2020
A child wearing a protective face mask plays on a sitting platform painted with social distancing circles on the elevated High Line Park in Manhattan on the first day of the park's re-opening in New York City, New York, July 16, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
An Iranian couple sits in their car watching a movie in a drive-in cinema at the Milad Tower parking space in Tehran, Iran, May 3, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2020
