One year with COVID: Mourning the dead

Kelvia Andrea Goncalves, 16, is supported by her aunt Vanderleia dos Reis Brasao, 37, as she reacts during the burial of her mother Andrea dos Reis Brasao, 39, who passed away due to the coronavirus at Delphina Aziz hospital, at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2021
The open casket for Florence Bolton, a coronavirus-positive patient that died on November 2 at Roseland Community Hospital, stands for viewing at  Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 9, 2020.  REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Ayse Mehmet, whose daughter Sonya Kaygan worked at a care home and died from COVID-19, has tears wiped by her three-year-old granddaughter, also named Ayse, at her home in Enfield, Britain, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
A man wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carries his three-month-old baby who died from the coronavirus, during his funeral at a graveyard, in New Delhi, India, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
A man wearing a face mask cries in Wuhan, Hubei province, as China holds a national mourning for those who died of the coronavirus on the Qingming tomb-sweeping festival, April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
A relative touches 76-year-old Don Jaime, who is infected with the coronavirus, during a final goodbye inside an Intensive Care Unit of the University of Chile's clinical hospital in Santiago, Chile June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Family members and loved ones of Jose Garcia, who died from coronavirus, cry as he is laid to rest at the San Jose Cemetery in La Mesa, New Mexico, December 22, 2020. Justin Hamel/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2020
A man reads verses of the holy Koran while sitting next to his relative's grave at the Muslim burial area provided by the government for victims of the coronavirus at Tegal Alur cemetery complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2020
Monica Samudio, 46, whose husband Jorge Garcia, 51, died from the coronavirus, is reflected in the window as she looks out of her new apartment, in Mexico City, Mexico April 29, 2020. Samudio said she moved from her previous home after feeling discriminated against when she and her husband contracted the disease. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Lila Blanks is comforted by her friend Nikki Wyatt, her son Brandon Danas, 17, and her daughter Bryanna Danas, 14, as she reacts by the casket of her husband, Gregory Blanks, 50, who died from complications from the coronavirus, ahead of his funeral in San Felipe, Texas, January 26, 2021. Blanks ran a heating and air conditioning business in the Houston area. He was a huge fan of the Dallas Cowboys football team. In keeping with current restrictions to prevent infections, only a limited number of family and friends were able to attend the burial at San Felipe Community Cemetery. Clad in a face mask sporting the logo of her husband's company, Blanks' wife Lila solemnly watched as workers lowered the casket into the ground. "We need to all do what we need to do to get over it," she said. "So it'll be over and we don't keep burying our husbands, our children, our mothers, our fathers." REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
A man wearing protective gear mourns next to the body of his father who died from the coronavirus at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2020
A woman reacts after being informed that her relative passed away due to the coronavirus at the Regional General Hospital No. 2 of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Mexico City, Mexico May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
Family members mourn as female soldiers (not pictured) handle the bodies of coronavirus victims at a crematorium in Kathmandu, Nepal November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2020
Maria Alarcon, 54, is comforted by her children Sulin Sarango, 25, and Angel Sarango, 34, during the burial of her husband Angel Sarango, 74, who died that day after reporting symptoms consistent with COVID-19, at the cemetery El Cementerio General de Puerto Chanduy in Chanduy, Ecuador, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Santiago Arcos

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Men dressed in protective suits stand around the coffin of Kenyan doctor Daniel Alushula who died of coronavirus, during his funeral in the village of Khumusalaba, in Kakamega county, Kenya November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2020
A coyote walks past graveside mourners at Rose Hill Memorial Park and Mortuary, the biggest cemetery in North America, as it struggles under a backlog of coronavirus-related burials, with the usual 5-7 day wait period after death now stretched to more than a month, in Whittier, California, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
Beatriz Rangel, a daughter of longtime JBS USA meatpacking plant employee Saul Sanchez, who died of COVID, holds a photo of him from when he graduated high school at 60 years old in Greeley, Colorado, April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
While FaceTiming her siblings, Angelica Mendez, 48, says goodbye to her mother, Catalina Salazar, 86, who was struggling to fight the coronavirus and died later in the day, at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
Pallbearers carry the coffin of a patient who died from the coronavirus, inside a church in Athens, Greece, December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2020
Relatives mourn a man who died due to the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Health workers wearing protective face masks react during a tribute for their co-worker Esteban, a male nurse who died of the coronavirus, outside the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, Spain, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
Antonio Cervantes brings Valentine's Day gifts to the grave of his wife Gabriela, who died of the coronavirus, at a cemetery in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, February 14, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2021
A man is consoled by his relatives as he sees the body of his father who died from the coronavirus, before his burial at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
Samantha Emanuel reacts while viewing the body of her father, Samuel Emanuel Jr., 55, who died from complications from the coronavirus, during a private viewing held for the family at Pryority Funeral Experience, in Houston, Texas, February 11, 2021.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
Accompanied by two of her children, Gina Claudio, the widow of Miguel Mart'nez Ortiz, holds the flag that draped the casket of her late husband, the first Puerto Rican police officer to die of the coronavirus and who will be promoted posthumously to the rank of sergeant, following his funeral in San Juan, Puerto Rico April 28, 2020.  REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Family members carry the coffin of a man who died of the coronavirus at a cemetery, in Lima, Peru January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Angela Ponce

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Journalist Daniela Taiocchi leafs through an edition of the newspaper L'Eco di Bergamo in which 10 pages of obituaries were published due to the high number of deaths from the coronavirus in Bergamo, Italy May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
Diane Colangelo, who lost her mother, Patricia Crump to COVID-19 on May 6, is comforted by her husband John Colangelo at Orchard Villa Retirement Residence where several residents died of the coronavirus in Pickering, Ontario, Canada May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff attend a moment of silence and candle lighting ceremony to commemorate the grim milestone of 500,000 U.S. deaths from the coronavirus at the White House in Washington, February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2021
Men mourn the death of their relative, who died due to COVID-19, before cremation in New Delhi, India, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2020
Wendolin Garcia, who recovered from the coronavirus, sits in front of an altar with the pictures of the family members who died due to the COVID-19, on Christmas Eve at her home in the municipality of Iztalapa, in Mexico City, Mexico December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2020
Fiana Tulip poses for a portrait with a photo of her mom on her phone in Brooklyn, New York, February 10, 2021. Tulip lost her mother to COVID-19 on the Fourth of July. Like so many others, she was not able to see her or say goodbye. "I was a pretty emotional person and since my mom died it is very hard to bring tears out," she said. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Family members of a victim of the coronavirus cry after a burial at a cemetery, in Batu Caves, Malaysia January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Gavin Roberts wears his father's police hat as he looks at the flag-draped casket of his father, 45-year-old Glen Ridge Police Department officer Charles Roberts, at his funeral service in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
Relatives react next to a coffin of a person who died of coronavirus at the crematorium of La Almudena cemetery during partial lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak in Madrid, Spain, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
Relatives mourn the death of a man due to the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
Francisco Javier Cabrera Mateos searches for the box containing the cremated remains of his wife, Juana Beatriz Arenas, in a van of cremated remains following a prayer service at Saint Patrick's Cathedral, held to bless the ashes of Mexicans who have died during the outbreak of the coronavirus but could not have a funeral mass or burial, in Manhattan, New York City, July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2020
Health officials walk between coffins at the burial of two cabinet ministers and a retired general who died after contracting the coronavirus in Harare, Zimbabwe January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2021
The daughter and granddaughter of Ozcan Aygin, who died from coronavirus, stand during his funeral at Chadwell Heath Cemetery in Romford, Britain, April 27, 2020.  REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Ultra-Orthodox Jews react during a mass funeral for Rabbi Aharon David Hadash, the spiritual leader of Jerusalem's Mir Yeshiva, one of the largest Jewish seminary in Israel, amid the coronavirus restrictions in Jerusalem December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2020
A family watches the funeral of a relative under the coronavirus protocols at La Bermeja cemetery in San Salvador, El Salvador July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Jessica Holguin, 25, (L) comforts her younger sister Natalie Holguin (R) at the viewing service of their father Jose Holguin, 50, originally from the Dominican Republic and who died of complications related to the coronavirus, at International Funeral & Cremation Services in Harlem, New York, May 16, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2020
Lorenzo Ramirez is comforted by his son Jesus, during the funeral of his wife Laura Aguilar, who died of the coronavirus, at the San Rafael cemetery in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2020
Father Hilario Sanez performs funeral blessings for Jose Agustin Iraheta, who died from the coronavirus, outside Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Chelsea, Massachusetts, May 12, 2020.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
People mourn as a coffin is taken into the cemetery for burial in Guayaquil, Ecuador April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
A funeral takes place on Good Friday as Italy celebrates Easter under lockdown in Venice, Italy April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2020
Yogesh Kanojia, 36, a businessman, shows a picture on his phone of his father Balbir Mulchand Kanojia, 57, also a businessman, who died due to the coronavirus, as he poses for a photograph, in Ahmedabad, India, September 25, 2020. "In our country there is almost no healthcare system, it is zero percent, the government advises people to drink warm water and take Ayurvedic medicine and live at your own risk," Kanojia said. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2020
Elizabeth Tovar holds a photograph of her mother Clara Tovar, a nurse who died of the coronavirus while being quarantined at home, during a tribute to Clara, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Nurses Sasha Dubois and Farah Fevrin kneel for the 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence during a vigil at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where many coronavirus patients have been treated, against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Boston, Massachusetts, June 5, 2020.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
Family members and funeral workers carry the coffin of a 51-year-old man who died from the coronavirus, at a cemetery in Cape Town, South Africa, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
