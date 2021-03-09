One year with COVID: Mourning the dead
Kelvia Andrea Goncalves, 16, is supported by her aunt Vanderleia dos Reis Brasao, 37, as she reacts during the burial of her mother Andrea dos Reis Brasao, 39, who passed away due to the coronavirus at Delphina Aziz hospital, at the Parque Taruma...more
The open casket for Florence Bolton, a coronavirus-positive patient that died on November 2 at Roseland Community Hospital, stands for viewing at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 9, 2020....more
Ayse Mehmet, whose daughter Sonya Kaygan worked at a care home and died from COVID-19, has tears wiped by her three-year-old granddaughter, also named Ayse, at her home in Enfield, Britain, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A man wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carries his three-month-old baby who died from the coronavirus, during his funeral at a graveyard, in New Delhi, India, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A man wearing a face mask cries in Wuhan, Hubei province, as China holds a national mourning for those who died of the coronavirus on the Qingming tomb-sweeping festival, April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
A relative touches 76-year-old Don Jaime, who is infected with the coronavirus, during a final goodbye inside an Intensive Care Unit of the University of Chile's clinical hospital in Santiago, Chile June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Family members and loved ones of Jose Garcia, who died from coronavirus, cry as he is laid to rest at the San Jose Cemetery in La Mesa, New Mexico, December 22, 2020. Justin Hamel/Handout via REUTERS
A man reads verses of the holy Koran while sitting next to his relative's grave at the Muslim burial area provided by the government for victims of the coronavirus at Tegal Alur cemetery complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Willy...more
Monica Samudio, 46, whose husband Jorge Garcia, 51, died from the coronavirus, is reflected in the window as she looks out of her new apartment, in Mexico City, Mexico April 29, 2020. Samudio said she moved from her previous home after feeling...more
Lila Blanks is comforted by her friend Nikki Wyatt, her son Brandon Danas, 17, and her daughter Bryanna Danas, 14, as she reacts by the casket of her husband, Gregory Blanks, 50, who died from complications from the coronavirus, ahead of his funeral...more
A man wearing protective gear mourns next to the body of his father who died from the coronavirus at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman reacts after being informed that her relative passed away due to the coronavirus at the Regional General Hospital No. 2 of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Mexico City, Mexico May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
Family members mourn as female soldiers (not pictured) handle the bodies of coronavirus victims at a crematorium in Kathmandu, Nepal November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Maria Alarcon, 54, is comforted by her children Sulin Sarango, 25, and Angel Sarango, 34, during the burial of her husband Angel Sarango, 74, who died that day after reporting symptoms consistent with COVID-19, at the cemetery El Cementerio General...more
Men dressed in protective suits stand around the coffin of Kenyan doctor Daniel Alushula who died of coronavirus, during his funeral in the village of Khumusalaba, in Kakamega county, Kenya November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A coyote walks past graveside mourners at Rose Hill Memorial Park and Mortuary, the biggest cemetery in North America, as it struggles under a backlog of coronavirus-related burials, with the usual 5-7 day wait period after death now stretched to...more
Beatriz Rangel, a daughter of longtime JBS USA meatpacking plant employee Saul Sanchez, who died of COVID, holds a photo of him from when he graduated high school at 60 years old in Greeley, Colorado, April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
While FaceTiming her siblings, Angelica Mendez, 48, says goodbye to her mother, Catalina Salazar, 86, who was struggling to fight the coronavirus and died later in the day, at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, September 8, 2020....more
Pallbearers carry the coffin of a patient who died from the coronavirus, inside a church in Athens, Greece, December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Relatives mourn a man who died due to the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Health workers wearing protective face masks react during a tribute for their co-worker Esteban, a male nurse who died of the coronavirus, outside the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, Spain, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Antonio Cervantes brings Valentine's Day gifts to the grave of his wife Gabriela, who died of the coronavirus, at a cemetery in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, February 14, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A man is consoled by his relatives as he sees the body of his father who died from the coronavirus, before his burial at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Samantha Emanuel reacts while viewing the body of her father, Samuel Emanuel Jr., 55, who died from complications from the coronavirus, during a private viewing held for the family at Pryority Funeral Experience, in Houston, Texas, February 11, 2021....more
Accompanied by two of her children, Gina Claudio, the widow of Miguel Mart'nez Ortiz, holds the flag that draped the casket of her late husband, the first Puerto Rican police officer to die of the coronavirus and who will be promoted posthumously to...more
Family members carry the coffin of a man who died of the coronavirus at a cemetery, in Lima, Peru January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Angela Ponce
Journalist Daniela Taiocchi leafs through an edition of the newspaper L'Eco di Bergamo in which 10 pages of obituaries were published due to the high number of deaths from the coronavirus in Bergamo, Italy May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Diane Colangelo, who lost her mother, Patricia Crump to COVID-19 on May 6, is comforted by her husband John Colangelo at Orchard Villa Retirement Residence where several residents died of the coronavirus in Pickering, Ontario, Canada May 26, 2020....more
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff attend a moment of silence and candle lighting ceremony to commemorate the grim milestone of 500,000 U.S. deaths from the coronavirus at the...more
Men mourn the death of their relative, who died due to COVID-19, before cremation in New Delhi, India, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Wendolin Garcia, who recovered from the coronavirus, sits in front of an altar with the pictures of the family members who died due to the COVID-19, on Christmas Eve at her home in the municipality of Iztalapa, in Mexico City, Mexico December 24,...more
Fiana Tulip poses for a portrait with a photo of her mom on her phone in Brooklyn, New York, February 10, 2021. Tulip lost her mother to COVID-19 on the Fourth of July. Like so many others, she was not able to see her or say goodbye. "I was a pretty...more
Family members of a victim of the coronavirus cry after a burial at a cemetery, in Batu Caves, Malaysia January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Gavin Roberts wears his father's police hat as he looks at the flag-draped casket of his father, 45-year-old Glen Ridge Police Department officer Charles Roberts, at his funeral service in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Relatives react next to a coffin of a person who died of coronavirus at the crematorium of La Almudena cemetery during partial lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak in Madrid, Spain, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Relatives mourn the death of a man due to the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Francisco Javier Cabrera Mateos searches for the box containing the cremated remains of his wife, Juana Beatriz Arenas, in a van of cremated remains following a prayer service at Saint Patrick's Cathedral, held to bless the ashes of Mexicans who have...more
Health officials walk between coffins at the burial of two cabinet ministers and a retired general who died after contracting the coronavirus in Harare, Zimbabwe January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
The daughter and granddaughter of Ozcan Aygin, who died from coronavirus, stand during his funeral at Chadwell Heath Cemetery in Romford, Britain, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Ultra-Orthodox Jews react during a mass funeral for Rabbi Aharon David Hadash, the spiritual leader of Jerusalem's Mir Yeshiva, one of the largest Jewish seminary in Israel, amid the coronavirus restrictions in Jerusalem December 3, 2020....more
A family watches the funeral of a relative under the coronavirus protocols at La Bermeja cemetery in San Salvador, El Salvador July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Jessica Holguin, 25, (L) comforts her younger sister Natalie Holguin (R) at the viewing service of their father Jose Holguin, 50, originally from the Dominican Republic and who died of complications related to the coronavirus, at International...more
Lorenzo Ramirez is comforted by his son Jesus, during the funeral of his wife Laura Aguilar, who died of the coronavirus, at the San Rafael cemetery in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Father Hilario Sanez performs funeral blessings for Jose Agustin Iraheta, who died from the coronavirus, outside Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Chelsea, Massachusetts, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People mourn as a coffin is taken into the cemetery for burial in Guayaquil, Ecuador April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino
A funeral takes place on Good Friday as Italy celebrates Easter under lockdown in Venice, Italy April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Yogesh Kanojia, 36, a businessman, shows a picture on his phone of his father Balbir Mulchand Kanojia, 57, also a businessman, who died due to the coronavirus, as he poses for a photograph, in Ahmedabad, India, September 25, 2020. "In our country...more
Elizabeth Tovar holds a photograph of her mother Clara Tovar, a nurse who died of the coronavirus while being quarantined at home, during a tribute to Clara, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Nurses Sasha Dubois and Farah Fevrin kneel for the 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence during a vigil at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where many coronavirus patients have been treated, against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd,...more
Family members and funeral workers carry the coffin of a 51-year-old man who died from the coronavirus, at a cemetery in Cape Town, South Africa, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
