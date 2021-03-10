One year with COVID: Road to recovery after surviving the coronavirus

Simon O'Brien, 36, looks on as his wife, Elizabeth Kerr, 31, speaks in a COVID-19 ward days after they married in an ICU (Intensive Care Unit) in Milton Keynes University Hospital, Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. The couple had been planning to marry in June. Then COVID-19 struck. Both contracted the disease and were rushed to hospital in the same ambulance when their oxygen levels fell dangerously low. Kerr and O'Brien became so ill that medical staff scrambled to organize a wedding before it was too late. When O'Brien's condition got even worse, it was decided he should be transferred to the ICU. Staff delayed his intubation just long enough for them to tie the knot. REUTERS/Toby Melville

