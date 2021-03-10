Edition:
One year with COVID: Road to recovery after surviving the coronavirus

Brazilian 99-year-old former World War Two combatant Ermando Armelino Piveta gestures as he discharged from the Armed Forces Hospital, after being treated for the coronavirus in Brasilia, Brazil, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazilian 99-year-old former World War Two combatant Ermando Armelino Piveta gestures as he discharged from the Armed Forces Hospital, after being treated for the coronavirus in Brasilia, Brazil, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Brazilian 99-year-old former World War Two combatant Ermando Armelino Piveta gestures as he discharged from the Armed Forces Hospital, after being treated for the coronavirus in Brasilia, Brazil, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Physiotherapist Ana Carolina Xavier of FamilyCare, a group specializing in mobile physiotherapy care, who works at the ICU of Lagoa-Barra field hospital for COVID-19 patients, applies a Brazilian physiotherapy method called RTA (Re-Balancing Thoracic-Abdominal) while attending to a patient in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 2, 2020. Xavier had herself returned to work after recovering from the coronavirus. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Physiotherapist Ana Carolina Xavier of FamilyCare, a group specializing in mobile physiotherapy care, who works at the ICU of Lagoa-Barra field hospital for COVID-19 patients, applies a Brazilian physiotherapy method called RTA (Re-Balancing...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2020
Physiotherapist Ana Carolina Xavier of FamilyCare, a group specializing in mobile physiotherapy care, who works at the ICU of Lagoa-Barra field hospital for COVID-19 patients, applies a Brazilian physiotherapy method called RTA (Re-Balancing Thoracic-Abdominal) while attending to a patient in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 2, 2020. Xavier had herself returned to work after recovering from the coronavirus. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Simon O'Brien, 36, looks on as his wife, Elizabeth Kerr, 31, speaks in a COVID-19 ward days after they married in an ICU (Intensive Care Unit) in Milton Keynes University Hospital, Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. The couple had been planning to marry in June. Then COVID-19 struck. Both contracted the disease and were rushed to hospital in the same ambulance when their oxygen levels fell dangerously low. Kerr and O'Brien became so ill that medical staff scrambled to organize a wedding before it was too late. When O'Brien's condition got even worse, it was decided he should be transferred to the ICU. Staff delayed his intubation just long enough for them to tie the knot. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Simon O'Brien, 36, looks on as his wife, Elizabeth Kerr, 31, speaks in a COVID-19 ward days after they married in an ICU (Intensive Care Unit) in Milton Keynes University Hospital, Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. The couple had been...more

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
Simon O'Brien, 36, looks on as his wife, Elizabeth Kerr, 31, speaks in a COVID-19 ward days after they married in an ICU (Intensive Care Unit) in Milton Keynes University Hospital, Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. The couple had been planning to marry in June. Then COVID-19 struck. Both contracted the disease and were rushed to hospital in the same ambulance when their oxygen levels fell dangerously low. Kerr and O'Brien became so ill that medical staff scrambled to organize a wedding before it was too late. When O'Brien's condition got even worse, it was decided he should be transferred to the ICU. Staff delayed his intubation just long enough for them to tie the knot. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Yannis Ieremias, 70, is assisted by physiotherapist Georgia Bahou to keep his balance while walking during a session at the Theseus Rehabilitation Centre in Athens, Greece, February 1, 2021. Ieremias, who spent more than 50 days in the intensive care unit of an Athens hospital with the coronavirus must undergo therapy to recover from mobility problems caused by his extended hospitalization. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Yannis Ieremias, 70, is assisted by physiotherapist Georgia Bahou to keep his balance while walking during a session at the Theseus Rehabilitation Centre in Athens, Greece, February 1, 2021. Ieremias, who spent more than 50 days in the intensive care...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Yannis Ieremias, 70, is assisted by physiotherapist Georgia Bahou to keep his balance while walking during a session at the Theseus Rehabilitation Centre in Athens, Greece, February 1, 2021. Ieremias, who spent more than 50 days in the intensive care unit of an Athens hospital with the coronavirus must undergo therapy to recover from mobility problems caused by his extended hospitalization. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Medical staff members surround patient Mang Phother, 61, who spent 16 days in the ICU as he leaves the Clinique de l'Estree private hospital in Stains near Paris, France, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Medical staff members surround patient Mang Phother, 61, who spent 16 days in the ICU as he leaves the Clinique de l'Estree private hospital in Stains near Paris, France, April 23, 2020.   REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2020
Medical staff members surround patient Mang Phother, 61, who spent 16 days in the ICU as he leaves the Clinique de l'Estree private hospital in Stains near Paris, France, April 23, 2020.   REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A doctor visits a person suffering from the coronavirus at her home in Bergamo, Italy, April 16, 2020. Patients with symptoms that are not too severe are treated at home in Bergamo, to avoid overcrowding hospitals already overwhelmed with patients needing intensive care. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

A doctor visits a person suffering from the coronavirus at her home in Bergamo, Italy, April 16, 2020. Patients with symptoms that are not too severe are treated at home in Bergamo, to avoid overcrowding hospitals already overwhelmed with patients...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
A doctor visits a person suffering from the coronavirus at her home in Bergamo, Italy, April 16, 2020. Patients with symptoms that are not too severe are treated at home in Bergamo, to avoid overcrowding hospitals already overwhelmed with patients needing intensive care. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Francisco Garcia, 31, who spent almost four months in hospital with coronavirus, recovers at home in Los Angeles, California, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Francisco Garcia, 31, who spent almost four months in hospital with coronavirus, recovers at home in Los Angeles, California, August 19, 2020.  REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Francisco Garcia, 31, who spent almost four months in hospital with coronavirus, recovers at home in Los Angeles, California, August 19, 2020.  REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A patient practices re-education exercises with physiotherapist Celine Pytlak at the post COVID-19 unit of the Bligny Hospital Center in Briis-sous-Forges, France, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A patient practices re-education exercises with physiotherapist Celine Pytlak at the post COVID-19 unit of the Bligny Hospital Center in Briis-sous-Forges, France, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2020
A patient practices re-education exercises with physiotherapist Celine Pytlak at the post COVID-19 unit of the Bligny Hospital Center in Briis-sous-Forges, France, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Brazilian judo coach Diego Neves da Silva, 24, who suffers from the coronavirus, receives help from his friend Paulo Vitor da Silva at his home in Manaus, Brazil, January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Brazilian judo coach Diego Neves da Silva, 24, who suffers from the coronavirus, receives help from his friend Paulo Vitor da Silva at his home in Manaus, Brazil, January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Brazilian judo coach Diego Neves da Silva, 24, who suffers from the coronavirus, receives help from his friend Paulo Vitor da Silva at his home in Manaus, Brazil, January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Nurse Jorge Catarino, 35, holds a piece of plastic as part of his recovery therapy after being intubated for two weeks, at Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Center of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Mexico City, Mexico November 30, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Nurse Jorge Catarino, 35, holds a piece of plastic as part of his recovery therapy after being intubated for two weeks, at Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Center of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Mexico City, Mexico November...more

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2020
Nurse Jorge Catarino, 35, holds a piece of plastic as part of his recovery therapy after being intubated for two weeks, at Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Center of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Mexico City, Mexico November 30, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Juan, 49, who recovered from the coronavirus and whose father Jaime Florez, 80, died from the disease, poses for a photo as he holds a hat and the box containing Florez's ashes inside his apartment in Mexico City, Mexico September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Juan, 49, who recovered from the coronavirus and whose father Jaime Florez, 80, died from the disease, poses for a photo as he holds a hat and the box containing Florez's ashes inside his apartment in Mexico City, Mexico September 11, 2020....more

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2020
Juan, 49, who recovered from the coronavirus and whose father Jaime Florez, 80, died from the disease, poses for a photo as he holds a hat and the box containing Florez's ashes inside his apartment in Mexico City, Mexico September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Belgian doctor Antoine Sassine, a urologist at Chirec Delta Hospital who survived COVID-19 after six weeks in the intensive care unit and 3.5 weeks in a coma, embraces his wife Alexandra as he leaves the hospital in Brussels, Belgium, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian doctor Antoine Sassine, a urologist at Chirec Delta Hospital who survived COVID-19 after six weeks in the intensive care unit and 3.5 weeks in a coma, embraces his wife Alexandra as he leaves the hospital in Brussels, Belgium, April 19, 2020....more

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2020
Belgian doctor Antoine Sassine, a urologist at Chirec Delta Hospital who survived COVID-19 after six weeks in the intensive care unit and 3.5 weeks in a coma, embraces his wife Alexandra as he leaves the hospital in Brussels, Belgium, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Judie Shape, 81, who recovered from COVID-19 and was a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to an outbreak, leaves the center with her daughter Lori Spencer, in Kirkland, Washington, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder

Judie Shape, 81, who recovered from COVID-19 and was a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to an outbreak, leaves the center with her daughter Lori Spencer, in Kirkland, Washington, March 26, 2020....more

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
Judie Shape, 81, who recovered from COVID-19 and was a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to an outbreak, leaves the center with her daughter Lori Spencer, in Kirkland, Washington, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
Alessandra Said, 45, a doctor at Emergency Rescue Service (SAMU) embraces her mother Maria da Consolacao Said, 77, who recently recovered from the coronavirus, after monitoring her in Manaus, Brazil May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Alessandra Said, 45, a doctor at Emergency Rescue Service (SAMU) embraces her mother Maria da Consolacao Said, 77, who recently recovered from the coronavirus, after monitoring her in Manaus, Brazil May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2020
Alessandra Said, 45, a doctor at Emergency Rescue Service (SAMU) embraces her mother Maria da Consolacao Said, 77, who recently recovered from the coronavirus, after monitoring her in Manaus, Brazil May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Grocery worker Jackie Mayoral, 55, (C), who survived COVID-19, pauses for a moment of silence in front of a Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) altar honoring 1,308 UFCW Local 770 grocery, drug store, and food processing essential union workers who have died from the coronavirus, in Los Angeles, California, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Grocery worker Jackie Mayoral, 55, (C), who survived COVID-19, pauses for a moment of silence in front of a Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) altar honoring 1,308 UFCW Local 770 grocery, drug store, and food processing essential union workers who...more

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
Grocery worker Jackie Mayoral, 55, (C), who survived COVID-19, pauses for a moment of silence in front of a Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) altar honoring 1,308 UFCW Local 770 grocery, drug store, and food processing essential union workers who have died from the coronavirus, in Los Angeles, California, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Wendolin Garcia, who recovered from the virusand lost 4 family members due to COVID-19, watches TV on Christmas Eve while her children sleep, at her home in the municipality of Iztalapa, in Mexico City, Mexico December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Wendolin Garcia, who recovered from the virusand lost 4 family members due to COVID-19, watches TV on Christmas Eve while her children sleep, at her home in the municipality of Iztalapa, in Mexico City, Mexico December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2020
Wendolin Garcia, who recovered from the virusand lost 4 family members due to COVID-19, watches TV on Christmas Eve while her children sleep, at her home in the municipality of Iztalapa, in Mexico City, Mexico December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
A patient recovering from the coronavirus exercises in a swimming pool at the Casciana thermal baths spa, which has opened as a rehabilitation centre using its thermal water as part of treatment to help with respiratory difficulties, in Pisa, Italy, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

A patient recovering from the coronavirus exercises in a swimming pool at the Casciana thermal baths spa, which has opened as a rehabilitation centre using its thermal water as part of treatment to help with respiratory difficulties, in Pisa, Italy,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
A patient recovering from the coronavirus exercises in a swimming pool at the Casciana thermal baths spa, which has opened as a rehabilitation centre using its thermal water as part of treatment to help with respiratory difficulties, in Pisa, Italy, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Eurenice Melo, 87, who suffers from COVID, undergoes physical therapy at her home in Manaus, Brazil March 2, 2021. In Manaus, where a surge in COVID-19 case in January led to a collapse in public health services, Melo's daughter Cintia was forced to look after her mother at home, hiring carers and a ventilator, and renting or buying oxygen cylinders. "There were absolutely no hospital beds at all," Cintia said by telephone. She said it was costing about 20,000 reais ($3,553) a month and, even though her mother was now recovering, she would still need care for several more weeks, maybe months. "The costs haven't finished yet," Melo said. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Eurenice Melo, 87, who suffers from COVID, undergoes physical therapy at her home in Manaus, Brazil March 2, 2021. In Manaus, where a surge in COVID-19 case in January led to a collapse in public health services, Melo's daughter Cintia was forced to...more

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
Eurenice Melo, 87, who suffers from COVID, undergoes physical therapy at her home in Manaus, Brazil March 2, 2021. In Manaus, where a surge in COVID-19 case in January led to a collapse in public health services, Melo's daughter Cintia was forced to look after her mother at home, hiring carers and a ventilator, and renting or buying oxygen cylinders. "There were absolutely no hospital beds at all," Cintia said by telephone. She said it was costing about 20,000 reais ($3,553) a month and, even though her mother was now recovering, she would still need care for several more weeks, maybe months. "The costs haven't finished yet," Melo said. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Medical professionals release balloons as the last patients leave the temporary field hospital at the Mane Garrincha Stadium in Brasilia, Brazil, October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Medical professionals release balloons as the last patients leave the temporary field hospital at the Mane Garrincha Stadium in Brasilia, Brazil, October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
Medical professionals release balloons as the last patients leave the temporary field hospital at the Mane Garrincha Stadium in Brasilia, Brazil, October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Cassia de Almeida, an ICU nurse of Sao Luiz Hospital, who was hospitalized with severe symptoms of coronavirus, hugs her daughter after being discharged in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso

Cassia de Almeida, an ICU nurse of Sao Luiz Hospital, who was hospitalized with severe symptoms of coronavirus, hugs her daughter after being discharged in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
Cassia de Almeida, an ICU nurse of Sao Luiz Hospital, who was hospitalized with severe symptoms of coronavirus, hugs her daughter after being discharged in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso
ICU nurse Merlin Pambuan, 66, is cheered by staff and colleagues as she walks out of her workplace where she spent 8 months fighting the coronavirus in the intensive care unit at Dignity Health - St. Mary Medical Center, in Long Beach, California, December 21, 2020. "This is my second life," she said. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

ICU nurse Merlin Pambuan, 66, is cheered by staff and colleagues as she walks out of her workplace where she spent 8 months fighting the coronavirus in the intensive care unit at Dignity Health - St. Mary Medical Center, in Long Beach, California,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2020
ICU nurse Merlin Pambuan, 66, is cheered by staff and colleagues as she walks out of her workplace where she spent 8 months fighting the coronavirus in the intensive care unit at Dignity Health - St. Mary Medical Center, in Long Beach, California, December 21, 2020. "This is my second life," she said. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Rusia Goes, a nurse who gave birth prematurely on April 26 hooked to a ventilator tube to help her breathe as she battled severe symptoms of COVID-19, carries her daughter Luisa, after she was released from the hospital with her older daughter Julia and her husband Ednaldo Goes in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Rusia Goes, a nurse who gave birth prematurely on April 26 hooked to a ventilator tube to help her breathe as she battled severe symptoms of COVID-19, carries her daughter Luisa, after she was released from the hospital with her older daughter Julia...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Rusia Goes, a nurse who gave birth prematurely on April 26 hooked to a ventilator tube to help her breathe as she battled severe symptoms of COVID-19, carries her daughter Luisa, after she was released from the hospital with her older daughter Julia and her husband Ednaldo Goes in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Florentina Martin, 99, who survived coronavirus, plays a digital puzzle with her great-grandson Pedro Valle at her home in Pinto, near Madrid, Spain, October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Florentina Martin, 99, who survived coronavirus, plays a digital puzzle with her great-grandson Pedro Valle at her home in Pinto, near Madrid, Spain, October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Florentina Martin, 99, who survived coronavirus, plays a digital puzzle with her great-grandson Pedro Valle at her home in Pinto, near Madrid, Spain, October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A nurse poses for a picture with a one-month-old Thai baby, the country's youngest coronavirus patient that has successfully recovered, a day before being discharged from Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Bangkok, Thailand April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A nurse poses for a picture with a one-month-old Thai baby, the country's youngest coronavirus patient that has successfully recovered, a day before being discharged from Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Bangkok, Thailand April 22,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
A nurse poses for a picture with a one-month-old Thai baby, the country's youngest coronavirus patient that has successfully recovered, a day before being discharged from Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Bangkok, Thailand April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Daw Thein Khin, 100, who survived the coronavirus, poses for a photo at her home in Yangon, Myanmar, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Shwe Paw Mya Tin

Daw Thein Khin, 100, who survived the coronavirus, poses for a photo at her home in Yangon, Myanmar, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Shwe Paw Mya Tin

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Daw Thein Khin, 100, who survived the coronavirus, poses for a photo at her home in Yangon, Myanmar, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Shwe Paw Mya Tin
A volunteer wearing a protective suit and face mask performs with a puppet to entertain children who were infected with the coronavirus and have recovered in a quarantine ward, at a hospital in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

A volunteer wearing a protective suit and face mask performs with a puppet to entertain children who were infected with the coronavirus and have recovered in a quarantine ward, at a hospital in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq April 21, 2020....more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
A volunteer wearing a protective suit and face mask performs with a puppet to entertain children who were infected with the coronavirus and have recovered in a quarantine ward, at a hospital in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Trader He Ximing, 52, a recovered COVID-19 patient who tested positive for the virus' antibodies after a number of negative tests, is seen during an interview with Reuters in his apartment after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, April 13, 2020. He says he has no idea how or where he caught the coronavirus or why repeated nucleic acid tests showed he didn't have it. He was not a coronavirus patient, doctors told him, even though he had been having difficulty breathing with what he described as smothering chest congestion from early February. REUTERS/Aly Song

Trader He Ximing, 52, a recovered COVID-19 patient who tested positive for the virus' antibodies after a number of negative tests, is seen during an interview with Reuters in his apartment after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, Hubei province,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Trader He Ximing, 52, a recovered COVID-19 patient who tested positive for the virus' antibodies after a number of negative tests, is seen during an interview with Reuters in his apartment after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, April 13, 2020. He says he has no idea how or where he caught the coronavirus or why repeated nucleic acid tests showed he didn't have it. He was not a coronavirus patient, doctors told him, even though he had been having difficulty breathing with what he described as smothering chest congestion from early February. REUTERS/Aly Song
Recovered coronavirus patient John Walters takes a photo of his convalescent plasma donation bag at the Central Seattle Donor Center of Bloodworks Northwest in Seattle, Washington, September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Recovered coronavirus patient John Walters takes a photo of his convalescent plasma donation bag at the Central Seattle Donor Center of Bloodworks Northwest in Seattle, Washington, September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2020
Recovered coronavirus patient John Walters takes a photo of his convalescent plasma donation bag at the Central Seattle Donor Center of Bloodworks Northwest in Seattle, Washington, September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Claudio Facoetti, a 65-year-old man from the northern Italian city of Bergamo, receives a farewell ceremony by intensive care nurses of the Saint Josef university clinic after recovering after six weeks in Bochum, Germany, May 9, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Claudio Facoetti, a 65-year-old man from the northern Italian city of Bergamo, receives a farewell ceremony by intensive care nurses of the Saint Josef university clinic after recovering after six weeks in Bochum, Germany, May 9, 2020....more

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2020
Claudio Facoetti, a 65-year-old man from the northern Italian city of Bergamo, receives a farewell ceremony by intensive care nurses of the Saint Josef university clinic after recovering after six weeks in Bochum, Germany, May 9, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A patient recovering from coronavirus waves as he is taken to a regular hospital room after spending more than fifty days in the ICU at Infanta Sofia University hospital in Madrid, Spain, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A patient recovering from coronavirus waves as he is taken to a regular hospital room after spending more than fifty days in the ICU at Infanta Sofia University hospital in Madrid, Spain, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
A patient recovering from coronavirus waves as he is taken to a regular hospital room after spending more than fifty days in the ICU at Infanta Sofia University hospital in Madrid, Spain, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Geneva Wood, 90, who was a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland, is pictured at home as her son, Keith Wood, prepares coffee after she recovered at Harborview Medical Center from coronavirus in Kirkland, Washington, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder

Geneva Wood, 90, who was a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland, is pictured at home as her son, Keith Wood, prepares coffee after she recovered at Harborview Medical Center from coronavirus in Kirkland, Washington, March 24, 2020.  REUTERS/David...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Geneva Wood, 90, who was a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland, is pictured at home as her son, Keith Wood, prepares coffee after she recovered at Harborview Medical Center from coronavirus in Kirkland, Washington, March 24, 2020.  REUTERS/David Ryder
Rufino, a patient who has recovered from the coronavirus, gestures next to his son as he leaves the Juarez Hospital to go home in Mexico City, Mexico, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Rufino, a patient who has recovered from the coronavirus, gestures next to his son as he leaves the Juarez Hospital to go home in Mexico City, Mexico, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2020
Rufino, a patient who has recovered from the coronavirus, gestures next to his son as he leaves the Juarez Hospital to go home in Mexico City, Mexico, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Occupational therapists Jason Smith and Grace Rowan help recovering coronavirus patient Peter Dunn walk after leaving the ICU at The Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital in East Lancashire, Blackburn, Britain, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

Occupational therapists Jason Smith and Grace Rowan help recovering coronavirus patient Peter Dunn walk after leaving the ICU at The Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital in East Lancashire, Blackburn, Britain, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2020
Occupational therapists Jason Smith and Grace Rowan help recovering coronavirus patient Peter Dunn walk after leaving the ICU at The Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital in East Lancashire, Blackburn, Britain, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool
Carlos Felipe Borges Bonfim, 34, sunbathes on the slab the day after being discharged from a hospital for COVID in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Carlos Felipe Borges Bonfim, 34, sunbathes on the slab the day after being discharged from a hospital for COVID in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
Carlos Felipe Borges Bonfim, 34, sunbathes on the slab the day after being discharged from a hospital for COVID in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Medical personnel in protective suits wave hands to a patient who is discharged from the Leishenshan Hospital after recovering from the coronavirus, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China March 1, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Medical personnel in protective suits wave hands to a patient who is discharged from the Leishenshan Hospital after recovering from the coronavirus, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China March 1, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2020
Medical personnel in protective suits wave hands to a patient who is discharged from the Leishenshan Hospital after recovering from the coronavirus, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China March 1, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
