One year with COVID: Road to recovery after surviving the coronavirus
Brazilian 99-year-old former World War Two combatant Ermando Armelino Piveta gestures as he discharged from the Armed Forces Hospital, after being treated for the coronavirus in Brasilia, Brazil, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Physiotherapist Ana Carolina Xavier of FamilyCare, a group specializing in mobile physiotherapy care, who works at the ICU of Lagoa-Barra field hospital for COVID-19 patients, applies a Brazilian physiotherapy method called RTA (Re-Balancing...more
Simon O'Brien, 36, looks on as his wife, Elizabeth Kerr, 31, speaks in a COVID-19 ward days after they married in an ICU (Intensive Care Unit) in Milton Keynes University Hospital, Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. The couple had been...more
Yannis Ieremias, 70, is assisted by physiotherapist Georgia Bahou to keep his balance while walking during a session at the Theseus Rehabilitation Centre in Athens, Greece, February 1, 2021. Ieremias, who spent more than 50 days in the intensive care...more
Medical staff members surround patient Mang Phother, 61, who spent 16 days in the ICU as he leaves the Clinique de l'Estree private hospital in Stains near Paris, France, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A doctor visits a person suffering from the coronavirus at her home in Bergamo, Italy, April 16, 2020. Patients with symptoms that are not too severe are treated at home in Bergamo, to avoid overcrowding hospitals already overwhelmed with patients...more
Francisco Garcia, 31, who spent almost four months in hospital with coronavirus, recovers at home in Los Angeles, California, August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A patient practices re-education exercises with physiotherapist Celine Pytlak at the post COVID-19 unit of the Bligny Hospital Center in Briis-sous-Forges, France, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Brazilian judo coach Diego Neves da Silva, 24, who suffers from the coronavirus, receives help from his friend Paulo Vitor da Silva at his home in Manaus, Brazil, January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Nurse Jorge Catarino, 35, holds a piece of plastic as part of his recovery therapy after being intubated for two weeks, at Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Center of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Mexico City, Mexico November...more
Juan, 49, who recovered from the coronavirus and whose father Jaime Florez, 80, died from the disease, poses for a photo as he holds a hat and the box containing Florez's ashes inside his apartment in Mexico City, Mexico September 11, 2020....more
Belgian doctor Antoine Sassine, a urologist at Chirec Delta Hospital who survived COVID-19 after six weeks in the intensive care unit and 3.5 weeks in a coma, embraces his wife Alexandra as he leaves the hospital in Brussels, Belgium, April 19, 2020....more
Judie Shape, 81, who recovered from COVID-19 and was a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to an outbreak, leaves the center with her daughter Lori Spencer, in Kirkland, Washington, March 26, 2020....more
Alessandra Said, 45, a doctor at Emergency Rescue Service (SAMU) embraces her mother Maria da Consolacao Said, 77, who recently recovered from the coronavirus, after monitoring her in Manaus, Brazil May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Grocery worker Jackie Mayoral, 55, (C), who survived COVID-19, pauses for a moment of silence in front of a Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) altar honoring 1,308 UFCW Local 770 grocery, drug store, and food processing essential union workers who...more
Wendolin Garcia, who recovered from the virusand lost 4 family members due to COVID-19, watches TV on Christmas Eve while her children sleep, at her home in the municipality of Iztalapa, in Mexico City, Mexico December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
A patient recovering from the coronavirus exercises in a swimming pool at the Casciana thermal baths spa, which has opened as a rehabilitation centre using its thermal water as part of treatment to help with respiratory difficulties, in Pisa, Italy,...more
Eurenice Melo, 87, who suffers from COVID, undergoes physical therapy at her home in Manaus, Brazil March 2, 2021. In Manaus, where a surge in COVID-19 case in January led to a collapse in public health services, Melo's daughter Cintia was forced to...more
Medical professionals release balloons as the last patients leave the temporary field hospital at the Mane Garrincha Stadium in Brasilia, Brazil, October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Cassia de Almeida, an ICU nurse of Sao Luiz Hospital, who was hospitalized with severe symptoms of coronavirus, hugs her daughter after being discharged in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso
ICU nurse Merlin Pambuan, 66, is cheered by staff and colleagues as she walks out of her workplace where she spent 8 months fighting the coronavirus in the intensive care unit at Dignity Health - St. Mary Medical Center, in Long Beach, California,...more
Rusia Goes, a nurse who gave birth prematurely on April 26 hooked to a ventilator tube to help her breathe as she battled severe symptoms of COVID-19, carries her daughter Luisa, after she was released from the hospital with her older daughter Julia...more
Florentina Martin, 99, who survived coronavirus, plays a digital puzzle with her great-grandson Pedro Valle at her home in Pinto, near Madrid, Spain, October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A nurse poses for a picture with a one-month-old Thai baby, the country's youngest coronavirus patient that has successfully recovered, a day before being discharged from Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Bangkok, Thailand April 22,...more
Daw Thein Khin, 100, who survived the coronavirus, poses for a photo at her home in Yangon, Myanmar, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Shwe Paw Mya Tin
A volunteer wearing a protective suit and face mask performs with a puppet to entertain children who were infected with the coronavirus and have recovered in a quarantine ward, at a hospital in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq April 21, 2020....more
Trader He Ximing, 52, a recovered COVID-19 patient who tested positive for the virus' antibodies after a number of negative tests, is seen during an interview with Reuters in his apartment after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, Hubei province,...more
Recovered coronavirus patient John Walters takes a photo of his convalescent plasma donation bag at the Central Seattle Donor Center of Bloodworks Northwest in Seattle, Washington, September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Claudio Facoetti, a 65-year-old man from the northern Italian city of Bergamo, receives a farewell ceremony by intensive care nurses of the Saint Josef university clinic after recovering after six weeks in Bochum, Germany, May 9, 2020....more
A patient recovering from coronavirus waves as he is taken to a regular hospital room after spending more than fifty days in the ICU at Infanta Sofia University hospital in Madrid, Spain, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Geneva Wood, 90, who was a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland, is pictured at home as her son, Keith Wood, prepares coffee after she recovered at Harborview Medical Center from coronavirus in Kirkland, Washington, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/David...more
Rufino, a patient who has recovered from the coronavirus, gestures next to his son as he leaves the Juarez Hospital to go home in Mexico City, Mexico, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Occupational therapists Jason Smith and Grace Rowan help recovering coronavirus patient Peter Dunn walk after leaving the ICU at The Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital in East Lancashire, Blackburn, Britain, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool
Carlos Felipe Borges Bonfim, 34, sunbathes on the slab the day after being discharged from a hospital for COVID in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Medical personnel in protective suits wave hands to a patient who is discharged from the Leishenshan Hospital after recovering from the coronavirus, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China March 1, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
