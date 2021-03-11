One year with COVID: The economic crush of the pandemic

Donica Johns poses for a portrait in her home office in New Orleans, Louisiana, June 13, 2020. Johns hasn’t benefited much from the aid offered to small business owners during the crisis, and she isn't alone. Many other black owned businesses that didn’t have existing banking relationships before the crisis hit are having similar experiences. At the beginning of the year she was in the process of rebranding her skincare business and shopping for an official workspace that would allow her to expand her company. She was forced to put the expansion plans on hold when the pandemic hit, and has been struggling to replenish her inventory because of shipping delays caused by the virus. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Close