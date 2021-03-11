Edition:
One year with COVID: The economic crush of the pandemic

A drone image shows decommissioned cruise ships being dismantled at Aliaga ship-breaking yard in the Aegean port city of Izmir, western Turkey, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Sandra Cruz, who lost her job because of the coronavirus outbreak, and fell four months behind on her rent and is fearing eviction, and her daughter Gabriella wait for a ride after picking up free groceries distributed by the Chelsea Collaborative in Chelsea, Massachusetts, July 22, 2020.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
People stand in a queue to receive food aid at the Itireleng informal settlement, near Laudium suburb in Pretoria, South Africa, May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Unyakarn Booprasert, 59, cries during an interview with Reuters, at her home in Samut Sakhon province, Thailand, May 29, 2020. The financial struggle of many Thais during the lockdown was also highlighted in widespread media coverage of Unyakarn, who tried to take her own life in April outside Thailand's finance ministry building. She has since recovered and told Reuters she had tried to kill herself "to speak for other people who suffered like me." REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
A homeless man holds up a sign outside Westminster underground station that reads "Self isolate? Sorry but if you did not notice, I'm homeless. What about us Boris, where we gunna isolate? Help!" in London, Britain, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
A worker of the hospitality industry carries a mock coffin outside a closed bar during a protest against lockdown regulations and job losses in Cape Town, South Africa, August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2020
Makeshift sheets displaying messages of protest contesting the ability to pay for rent hang in the window of an apartment building in the Columbia Heights neighborhood in Washington, May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
A homeless woman puts her baby to sleep as they queue to be checked by health officials before heading to shelters, during a nationwide 21 day lockdown in Durban, South Africa, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
Women wearing flamenco dresses take part in a protest against the crisis in the flamenco fashion sector generated by the pandemic, in Seville, Spain February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
A woman stands under a closed cinema entrance that reads "Intermission" in Los Angeles, California, May 14, 2020.  REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
A Kentucky state trooper explains to Margaret Wells, of Louisville, that the line outside a temporary unemployment office established by the Kentucky Labor Cabinet is closed at the State Capitol Annex in Frankfort, Kentucky, June 17, 2020.  REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Cooking jackets are laid down and displayed as part of a protest by workers of the cafe and restaurant business demanding more help from the government in Brussels, Belgium, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
Police detain an Israeli man during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis outside Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 22, 2020.  REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Mark Martin poses for a photograph inside the permanently closed Brookville Hotel in Abilene, Kansas, October 10, 2020. Martin's family restaurant weathered two world wars, the Dust Bowl, and the Great Depression, serving up heaping plates of hand-battered fried chicken, mashed potatoes and creamed corn to a devoted clientele. But it could not survive the pandemic. The restaurant, nestled by the highway in Abilene, Kansas, closed permanently on Sept. 25, after struggling to break even amid shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. "We're kind of in shock that this will be the end of it for us," said Martin, the fourth generation to run the Brookville Hotel, a name that reflects its origins as a small hotel in nearby Brookville, Kansas that his family acquired in 1894. REUTERS/Arin Yoon

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Daily wage workers and homeless people wearing protective masks wait on the banks of Yamuna river as police officers arrange buses to transfer them to a shelter, after India extended a nationwide lockdown in the old quarters of Delhi, India, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
A child runs past a tent set up after a Khayelitsha township community won a court case against local authorities who had demolished shacks and evicted residents on land that they said was illegally occupied during a nationwide lockdown in Cape Town, South Africa, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2020
A smiley face is drawn in the window of a closed shop in Bolton, Britain, September 23, 2020.    REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2020
People swim at a swimming pool in the Atlantis The Palm hotel, as the Emirates reopen to tourism in Dubai, United Arab Emirates July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
Unemployed entertainers and event workers stage a caravan to highlight the effect the coronavirus has had on workers in Las Vegas, Nevada, September 1, 2020.  REUTERS/Bridget Bennett

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2020
A homeless person talks to Red Cross workers in Rome, Italy, March 17, 2020. Since the coronavirus crisis, Red Cross workers have been increasing their daily activities to meet the growing needs of the homeless in Rome. With nobody around on the streets to give them food or money, and restaurants that would usually donate leftovers closed, homeless are struggling to find food and other supplies to keep them going. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Ysmail Perez, 16, shows the scar on his head caused by a projectile fired by the riot police, ESMAD, during an eviction operation, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Bogota, Colombia May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2020
Katy McAvoy plays different games with her daughter Paige McAvoy, 5, after her return from school in Grand Rapids, Michigan, March 2, 2021. McAvoy hoped she would have more time for her job search after her daughter started in-person kindergarten in mid-November after months of virtual learning due to the pandemic. But the school near Grand Rapids, Michigan closed again a week later as COVID-19 infections surged there and across much of the country. The unpredictable schedule made it difficult for McAvoy to find time for interviews and networking or to figure out a feasible work schedule. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
Anti-eviction protesters scuffle with police to prevent eviction of a family from their home at Las Ramblas in Barcelona Spain October 1, 2020.  REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2020
Sylver, who is homeless, sits with his belongings in a station in the New York subway system as the outbreak of the coronavirus continues in New York, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
People protesting at an apartment complex to stop the alleged eviction of one of the tenants stand in a hallway to keep an eye on the landlord (C), to make sure he does not change the locks to the apartment of the tenant, in Mount Rainier, Maryland, August 10, 2020. While Maryland remains under a State of Emergency, evictions are prohibited for tenants who are "suffering substantial loss of income due to COVID-19." REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
Union member Erik Ramos wears a mask as he supports grocery workers protesting against Kroger, the parent company of Food 4 Less, to demand that safety measures are enforced inside stores in Los Angeles, California, August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2020
Ki Soon Yi, 71, waits for customers at her dry cleaning business, as businesses struggle with continued work from home protocols, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Caroline Gutman

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Todd Cornish and Daeshawna Chaney from the Carlton Street Stable use their horse Kitty to transport food to give away to West Baltimore residents amid the coronavirus outbreak in Maryland, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Lee

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
A JC Penney department store seen above empty parking lots at a closed Woodbridge Center Mall in Woodbridge Township, New Jersey May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
A trader carries his mannequins as he closes his business ahead of the lockdown restrictions in Eastleigh district of Nairobi, Kenya May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
A staff member of a restaurant wearing a protective face mask stands in an almost empty and temporary closed Japanese drinking bars' alley after the government announced the state of emergency for the capital at Shinjuku district in Tokyo, Japan April 8, 2020.  REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2020
A man uses his smartphone in an empty Via Condotti street as the Italian government continues restrictive movement measures in Rome, Italy March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2020
A homeless man sleeps with his dogs at the entrance of a closed restaurant in Paris, France, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Amy Darnell rests after loading a truck for deliveries to food banks and other locations, as people queue for handouts of excess potatoes that would otherwise go to waste due to coronavirus-related supply chain blockages, in an event organized by the Washington Potato Commission in Auburn, Washington, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
Some hundreds of residents, affected by the economic fallout caused by the pandemic, line up in their vehicles as they await their turn to collect groceries from the San Antonio Food Bank in San Antonio, Texas, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
Dominick Walton, who is homeless herself, serves food to homeless people in Houston, Texas, April 19, 2020. "I started serving meals to the homeless because I understand what it's like not to know where your next meal is going to come from and that's the least that I feel like we can do for our community is to give back," said the 27-year-old. She was recently hired by a non-profit organization that distributes meals to low-income families. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
California farmer Jack Vessey stands in what remains of his field of romaine lettuce after having to plow it under due to the loss of the restaurant market in Holtville, California, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Juana Gomez, 50, who said she can’t afford rent and food for her six children after her husband lost his construction job, stands in the rain in a line to pick up fresh food at a Los Angeles Regional Food Bank giveaway of 2,000 boxes of groceries, in Los Angeles, California, April 9, 2020.&nbsp;REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
Excelso Sabulau, a 35-year-old independent contract delivery driver for Amazon Flex, carries deliveries to a house in Dublin, California, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
Barber Renan Estate gives a haircut to a child at home as part of his "Delivery Barber" service, as his shop is closed due to the outbreak, in the Complexo do Alemao slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2020
Tents are pitched using social distancing at a sanctioned homeless encampment christened Safe Sleeping Village in a square next to city hall in San Francisco, California, May 19, 2020.  REUTERS/Drone Base

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2020
A girl sits on a piece of fabric as she plays on a mobile phone at a small wedding dress factory in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China, July 23, 2020. Suzhou, one of the world's largest bridal goods exporters, is feeling the chill as couples all over the world delayed, downsized or cancelled their nuptials because of the pandemic. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
Camels stand near laundry on a clothesline at the Royal Circus home base in Senas as circus shows remained shut as part of COVID-19 restrictions in France, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2021
Tuk-tuks that used to transport tourists around the city are seen idle due to travel bans and border closures in a parking lot in downtown Bangkok, Thailand, February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Renne Alva, 37, and Travis Wasicek, 43, sit amongst their belongings along Seawall Boulevard as they embrace to keep each other warm after record-breaking winter temperatures in Galveston, Texas, February 18, 2021. The couple said they became homeless last year after losing their jobs due to the economic fallout from the pandemic. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
A person carrying skis climbs up the hill, as the ski lifts are closed after government signed a last minute order to keep ski resorts closed until March, in Ponte di Legno, Italy, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2021
A chambermaid sprays disinfectant to sanitize a room as she waits for the Barcelo hotel to reopen, during the start of gradual reopening of commercial activities in Mexico City, Mexico June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Henry

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Dani Tirrell, a black, queer, gender-nonconforming movement-based artist, choreographer and educator, who has had in-session dance classes at Northwest Tap Connection and the University of Washington cancelled completely, poses for a photo at Kubota Garden in Seattle, Washington, April 1, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2020
Adria Rosenberg holds a sign as she joins her mother during a protest outside an Amazon warehouse, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in the Staten Island borough of New York City, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
McDonald’s workers strike for protective gear in Los Angeles, California, April 6, 2020.  REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
Stuntman Hunter Ray Barker gets a logo of the restaurant tattooed on his arm as he sits partially submerged in a bean dip tub to raise awareness for Los Toros Mexican Restaurant during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Chatsworth, California, March 8, 2021.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
Muay Thai fighters perform at Walking Street inside an empty bar without tourists in Pattaya, Thailand  March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2020
Donica Johns poses for a portrait in her home office in New Orleans, Louisiana, June 13, 2020. Johns hasn’t benefited much from the aid offered to small business owners during the crisis, and she isn't alone. Many other black owned businesses that didn’t have existing banking relationships before the crisis hit are having similar experiences. At the beginning of the year she was in the process of rebranding her skincare business and shopping for an official workspace that would allow her to expand her company. She was forced to put the expansion plans on hold when the pandemic hit, and has been struggling to replenish her inventory because of shipping delays caused by the virus. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2020
A man walks near empty sunbeds at Sunny Beach resort on the Black Sea, Bulgaria June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2020
A passenger is seen at the check-in area of the international flight terminal at Tokyo International Airport, commonly known as Haneda airport, in Tokyo, Japan December 28, 2020.  REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2020
