One year with COVID: The economic crush of the pandemic
A drone image shows decommissioned cruise ships being dismantled at Aliaga ship-breaking yard in the Aegean port city of Izmir, western Turkey, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Sandra Cruz, who lost her job because of the coronavirus outbreak, and fell four months behind on her rent and is fearing eviction, and her daughter Gabriella wait for a ride after picking up free groceries distributed by the Chelsea Collaborative in...more
People stand in a queue to receive food aid at the Itireleng informal settlement, near Laudium suburb in Pretoria, South Africa, May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Unyakarn Booprasert, 59, cries during an interview with Reuters, at her home in Samut Sakhon province, Thailand, May 29, 2020. The financial struggle of many Thais during the lockdown was also highlighted in widespread media coverage of Unyakarn, who...more
A homeless man holds up a sign outside Westminster underground station that reads "Self isolate? Sorry but if you did not notice, I'm homeless. What about us Boris, where we gunna isolate? Help!" in London, Britain, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah...more
A worker of the hospitality industry carries a mock coffin outside a closed bar during a protest against lockdown regulations and job losses in Cape Town, South Africa, August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Makeshift sheets displaying messages of protest contesting the ability to pay for rent hang in the window of an apartment building in the Columbia Heights neighborhood in Washington, May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A homeless woman puts her baby to sleep as they queue to be checked by health officials before heading to shelters, during a nationwide 21 day lockdown in Durban, South Africa, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Women wearing flamenco dresses take part in a protest against the crisis in the flamenco fashion sector generated by the pandemic, in Seville, Spain February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A woman stands under a closed cinema entrance that reads "Intermission" in Los Angeles, California, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A Kentucky state trooper explains to Margaret Wells, of Louisville, that the line outside a temporary unemployment office established by the Kentucky Labor Cabinet is closed at the State Capitol Annex in Frankfort, Kentucky, June 17, 2020....more
Cooking jackets are laid down and displayed as part of a protest by workers of the cafe and restaurant business demanding more help from the government in Brussels, Belgium, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Police detain an Israeli man during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis outside Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 22, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen...more
Mark Martin poses for a photograph inside the permanently closed Brookville Hotel in Abilene, Kansas, October 10, 2020. Martin's family restaurant weathered two world wars, the Dust Bowl, and the Great Depression, serving up heaping plates of...more
Daily wage workers and homeless people wearing protective masks wait on the banks of Yamuna river as police officers arrange buses to transfer them to a shelter, after India extended a nationwide lockdown in the old quarters of Delhi, India, April...more
A child runs past a tent set up after a Khayelitsha township community won a court case against local authorities who had demolished shacks and evicted residents on land that they said was illegally occupied during a nationwide lockdown in Cape Town,...more
A smiley face is drawn in the window of a closed shop in Bolton, Britain, September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble
People swim at a swimming pool in the Atlantis The Palm hotel, as the Emirates reopen to tourism in Dubai, United Arab Emirates July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Unemployed entertainers and event workers stage a caravan to highlight the effect the coronavirus has had on workers in Las Vegas, Nevada, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Bridget Bennett
A homeless person talks to Red Cross workers in Rome, Italy, March 17, 2020. Since the coronavirus crisis, Red Cross workers have been increasing their daily activities to meet the growing needs of the homeless in Rome. With nobody around on the...more
Ysmail Perez, 16, shows the scar on his head caused by a projectile fired by the riot police, ESMAD, during an eviction operation, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Bogota, Colombia May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Katy McAvoy plays different games with her daughter Paige McAvoy, 5, after her return from school in Grand Rapids, Michigan, March 2, 2021. McAvoy hoped she would have more time for her job search after her daughter started in-person kindergarten in...more
Anti-eviction protesters scuffle with police to prevent eviction of a family from their home at Las Ramblas in Barcelona Spain October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Sylver, who is homeless, sits with his belongings in a station in the New York subway system as the outbreak of the coronavirus continues in New York, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People protesting at an apartment complex to stop the alleged eviction of one of the tenants stand in a hallway to keep an eye on the landlord (C), to make sure he does not change the locks to the apartment of the tenant, in Mount Rainier, Maryland,...more
Union member Erik Ramos wears a mask as he supports grocery workers protesting against Kroger, the parent company of Food 4 Less, to demand that safety measures are enforced inside stores in Los Angeles, California, August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ki Soon Yi, 71, waits for customers at her dry cleaning business, as businesses struggle with continued work from home protocols, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Caroline Gutman
Todd Cornish and Daeshawna Chaney from the Carlton Street Stable use their horse Kitty to transport food to give away to West Baltimore residents amid the coronavirus outbreak in Maryland, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Lee
A JC Penney department store seen above empty parking lots at a closed Woodbridge Center Mall in Woodbridge Township, New Jersey May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A trader carries his mannequins as he closes his business ahead of the lockdown restrictions in Eastleigh district of Nairobi, Kenya May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A staff member of a restaurant wearing a protective face mask stands in an almost empty and temporary closed Japanese drinking bars' alley after the government announced the state of emergency for the capital at Shinjuku district in Tokyo, Japan...more
A man uses his smartphone in an empty Via Condotti street as the Italian government continues restrictive movement measures in Rome, Italy March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
A homeless man sleeps with his dogs at the entrance of a closed restaurant in Paris, France, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Amy Darnell rests after loading a truck for deliveries to food banks and other locations, as people queue for handouts of excess potatoes that would otherwise go to waste due to coronavirus-related supply chain blockages, in an event organized by the...more
Some hundreds of residents, affected by the economic fallout caused by the pandemic, line up in their vehicles as they await their turn to collect groceries from the San Antonio Food Bank in San Antonio, Texas, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Dominick Walton, who is homeless herself, serves food to homeless people in Houston, Texas, April 19, 2020. "I started serving meals to the homeless because I understand what it's like not to know where your next meal is going to come from and that's...more
California farmer Jack Vessey stands in what remains of his field of romaine lettuce after having to plow it under due to the loss of the restaurant market in Holtville, California, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Juana Gomez, 50, who said she can’t afford rent and food for her six children after her husband lost his construction job, stands in the rain in a line to pick up fresh food at a Los Angeles Regional Food Bank giveaway of 2,000 boxes of groceries, in...more
Excelso Sabulau, a 35-year-old independent contract delivery driver for Amazon Flex, carries deliveries to a house in Dublin, California, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Barber Renan Estate gives a haircut to a child at home as part of his "Delivery Barber" service, as his shop is closed due to the outbreak, in the Complexo do Alemao slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Tents are pitched using social distancing at a sanctioned homeless encampment christened Safe Sleeping Village in a square next to city hall in San Francisco, California, May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Drone Base
A girl sits on a piece of fabric as she plays on a mobile phone at a small wedding dress factory in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China, July 23, 2020. Suzhou, one of the world's largest bridal goods exporters, is feeling the chill as couples all over...more
Camels stand near laundry on a clothesline at the Royal Circus home base in Senas as circus shows remained shut as part of COVID-19 restrictions in France, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Tuk-tuks that used to transport tourists around the city are seen idle due to travel bans and border closures in a parking lot in downtown Bangkok, Thailand, February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Renne Alva, 37, and Travis Wasicek, 43, sit amongst their belongings along Seawall Boulevard as they embrace to keep each other warm after record-breaking winter temperatures in Galveston, Texas, February 18, 2021. The couple said they became...more
A person carrying skis climbs up the hill, as the ski lifts are closed after government signed a last minute order to keep ski resorts closed until March, in Ponte di Legno, Italy, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A chambermaid sprays disinfectant to sanitize a room as she waits for the Barcelo hotel to reopen, during the start of gradual reopening of commercial activities in Mexico City, Mexico June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Henry
Dani Tirrell, a black, queer, gender-nonconforming movement-based artist, choreographer and educator, who has had in-session dance classes at Northwest Tap Connection and the University of Washington cancelled completely, poses for a photo at Kubota...more
Adria Rosenberg holds a sign as she joins her mother during a protest outside an Amazon warehouse, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in the Staten Island borough of New York City, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
McDonald’s workers strike for protective gear in Los Angeles, California, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Stuntman Hunter Ray Barker gets a logo of the restaurant tattooed on his arm as he sits partially submerged in a bean dip tub to raise awareness for Los Toros Mexican Restaurant during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Chatsworth, California, March...more
Muay Thai fighters perform at Walking Street inside an empty bar without tourists in Pattaya, Thailand March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Donica Johns poses for a portrait in her home office in New Orleans, Louisiana, June 13, 2020. Johns hasn’t benefited much from the aid offered to small business owners during the crisis, and she isn't alone. Many other black owned businesses that...more
A man walks near empty sunbeds at Sunny Beach resort on the Black Sea, Bulgaria June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A passenger is seen at the check-in area of the international flight terminal at Tokyo International Airport, commonly known as Haneda airport, in Tokyo, Japan December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
