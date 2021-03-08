Edition:
Pictures | Mon Mar 8, 2021 | 9:22am EST

One year with COVID: The grim toll of the coronavirus

An El Paso County Sheriff's Officer tries to block photographs from being taken as bodies are moved to refrigerated trailers, deployed during a surge of coronavirus deaths, outside the County of El Paso Medical Examiner's Office in El Paso, Texas, November 16, 2020.  REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2020
Bodies are buried in a potter's field on New York's Hart Island in New York City, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
Mortuary employees transport the body of a person in an elderly residence following the coronavirus outbreak in Brussels, Belgium April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2020
A police car stands at the corner as a coffin holding a dead body sits on the sidewalk after it was left it there, amidst the coronavirus outbreak in Lima, Peru May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2020
Coffins of people who passed away due to the coronavirus are seen in the Meissen crematorium in Meissen, Germany, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2021
The body of Valnir Mendes da Silva, 62, lays on a sidewalk of Arara community, where he died after residents requested help from the emergency service as he was suffering from breathing problems in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 17, 2020. According to residents, it took about 30 hours to remove the body. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2020
A man who died from the coronavirus is seen wrapped in a body bag at the United Memorial Medical Center's coronavirus disease intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, June 29, 2020.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
A cemetery worker digs new graves at the Xico cemetery on the outskirts of Mexico City in Mexico, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
The body of a man who died due to complications related to COVID-19 is seen at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2020
A protective mask hangs on a cross at the Parque Taruma cemetery amid the coronavirus in Manaus, Brazil, December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2020
A view shows a rose between the hands of a person who died of the coronavirus at a mortuary in Brussels, Belgium April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
Coffins of people who have died from COVID-19 are seen in the church of the Serravalle Scrivia cemetery, which like many places in northern Italy were struggling to cope with the number of deaths from the virus, in Alessandria, Italy, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
A worker of the Funeral SOS, wearing protective clothing, prepares to remove the body of Antonio Freitas at his house in the Tancredo Neves neighborhood in Manaus, Brazil May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
The body of a man who had collapsed and died on the sidewalk is seen during a coronavirus curfew in Guayaquil, Ecuador March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
Municipal workers carry a coffin at a cemetery complex provided by the government for coronavirus disease victims in Jakarta, Indonesia April, 22, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
A man wearing personal protective equipment carries his three-month-old baby, who died from the coronavirus, during his funeral at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
A car is seen between graves at Vila Formosa cemetery during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 16, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
Multiple medical staff members move an 18-year old patient suffering from the coronavirus in an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
Healthcare workers transfer the body of a deceased person onto a stretcher at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 8, 2020.  REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2020
Mohammad Aamir Khan, an ambulance driver, changes his personal protective equipment as a woman who died of the coronavirus is cremated at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
Smoke comes out of a chimney during the cremation of a person who died of the coronavirus, at the Municipal Cemetery in Nezahualcoyotl, State of Mexico, Mexico February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Gravediggers work during the burial of Vacilda Pereira Queiroz, 73, who passed away due to the coronavirus, at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2021
Mortuary workers Stuart Emans and Graham Cowper prepare a deceased person for a funeral in the mortuary at Poppy's Funerals in Lambeth Cemetery, as the spread of the coronavirus continues in London, Britain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
A hospital bed is seen next to the morgue of 'Hospital de Clinicas' during the outbreak of the coronavirus in La Paz, Bolivia August 17, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
A man is consoled by his relatives as he sees the body of his father, who died from the coronavirus, before his burial at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, June 8. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
Workers wearing protective suits bury a coronavirus victim at Pondok Ranggon cemetery complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 8, 2020.  Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
A worker with Funeral SOS in the city of Manaus prepares coffins in Manaus, Brazil April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Manager Alisha Narvaez, 36, and resident funeral director Nicole Warring, 33, of International Funeral & Cremation Services, a funeral home in Harlem, carry a deceased person into the basement area where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral services, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Manhattan, New York, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Gravediggers prepare the coffin of Antonio Marciano, 65, who is suspected to have passed away from the coronavirus, during his burial in Duque de Caxias public cemetery, near Rio de Janeiro Brazil May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Tanna Ingraham places a sheet over the body of a patient who died inside the coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 30, 2020.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2020
A member of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), who volunteered to work in a cemetery, burns clothes they used for burial near the new Wadi Al-Salam cemetery, which is dedicated to those who died of COVID, on the outskirts of the holy city of Najaf, Iraq May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
A worker digs a grave in a cemetery amid the coronavirus outbreak in Manchester, Britain, January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2021
Municipal workers in protective gear prepare to cremate the body of a man who died due to coronavirus, at a crematorium in Ahmedabad, India, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Health workers wearing protective gear bring a dead body past a refrigerated container outside of Teodoro Maldonado Carbo Hospital amid the spread of the coronavirus, in Guayaquil, Ecuador April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
Funeral director and publican Jasper Murphy of McCarthy's Bar and Undertakers drives his hearse with a prepared coffin to collect the body of a deceased local man from a hospital in the County Tipperary town of Fethard, Ireland, January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
Mourners watch grave diggers burying a person who presumably died of the coronavirus in the special purpose section of a cemetery on the outskirts of Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2020
Dr. Joseph Varon, 58, the chief medical officer at United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC), and a team of healthcare workers perform CPR on a COVID-19 patient at UMMC in Houston, Texas, July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2020
Workers wearing personal protective equipment move the body of a deceased person from a refrigerated truck trailer set up at a temporary morgue outside University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
Municipal healthcare workers examine the body of Shirlene Morais Costa, who died at home at the age of 53 after reporting symptoms consistent with COVID-19, in Manaus, Brazil, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
El Paso County Medical Examiner's Office staff roll bodies that are in bags labeled "Covid" from refrigerated trailers into the morgue office in El Paso, Texas, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
Officials wearing personal protective equipment set fires to bodies of people who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium in Bangli, Bali, Indonesia October 10, 2020. Antara Foto/Nyoman Hendra Wibowo via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
A body of a woman who died from the coronavirus is lowered into the ground during her funeral at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2020
Health workers wearing protective gear are seen behind body bags outside of Teodoro Maldonado Carbo Hospital in Guayaquil, Ecuador April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
Filipino Catholic priest Rey Amancio, 31, blesses a deceased person inside a morgue, amid the prohibition of religious gatherings, including funerals, during the government-imposed lockdown in Caloocan, Metro Manila, Philippines, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Hospital workers in protective equipment are seen behind a fence as they move the body of a deceased person to a temporary morgue outside Brooklyn Hospital Center in New York City, New York, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2020
Relatives of Andrelina Bizerra da Silva, 49, who died on the way to a health clinic after she experienced days of shortness of breath and then fainted at her home, carry the coffin holding her body into her home before her wake, by the Camaraipi River where she lived, in the municipality of Breves, Marajo island, Para state, Brazil, June 10, 2020. "To be honest, there are a lot of negative thoughts among us," said Felipe Costa Silva, Bizerra da Silva's nephew. "How long is this going to last for? How many people are going to die?" REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2020
Carlos Acuna, 52, a crematorium employee, works at a cremation oven at San Isidro crematory in Mexico City, Mexico May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Funeral director Omar Rodriguez looks over caskets of bodies at the Gerard J. Neufeld funeral home during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Queens, New York, April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2020
Ultra-Orthodox Jews gather around the body of Rabbi Aharon David Hadash, the spiritual leader of Jerusalem's Mir Yeshiva, one of the largest Jewish seminary in Israel, during a mass funeral amid coronavirus restrictions in Jerusalem December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2020
Refrigerated tractor-trailers used to store bodies of deceased people are seen at a temporary morgue, with the Statue of Liberty seen in the background, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Brooklyn, New York, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2020
Lily Sage Weinrieb, 25, a resident funeral director at International Funeral & Cremation Services funeral home in Harlem, positions a deceased person in the basement prep area where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral services, in Manhattan, New York City, New York, April 16, 2020. "You want six limos and you want them painted pink? Yes. Now, we're like: you want a cremation? I'm sorry, no. You want a burial and you already have a plot and everything? Sorry, no. We don't have any room," Weinrieb said. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Men dressed in protective suits stand around the coffin of Kenyan doctor Daniel Alushula who died of coronavirus, during his funeral in the village of Khumusalaba, in Kakamega county, Kenya November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2020
A gravedigger prepares to bury the coffin of Maria do Rosario Araujo, 64, who died from the coronavirus, at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
A female soldier places a garland on the body of a coronavirus victim, provided by the family members at the crematorium, in Kathmandu, Nepal November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2020
Pallbearers carry the coffin of a patient who died from the coronavirus, inside a church in Athens, Greece, December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2020
A mortuary worker in a protective suit looks inside a coffin with the body of a person who died of the coronavirus, in Brussels, Belgium April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
Cemetery workers and funeral home workers carry the coffin of a person who died of the coronavirus, as the outbreak continues, at La Bermeja cemetery in San Salvador, El Salvador August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
Funeral employees carry the body of Jeronima, 57, a woman who died from coronavirus disease, outside General Hospital No. 6 of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico August 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2020
A woman covers boxes containing human remains before a prayer service at Saint Patrick's Cathedral, held to bless the ashes of Mexicans who have died during the outbreak of the coronavirus but could not have a funeral mass or burial, in Manhattan, New York City, July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2020
A crematorium employee wearing protective gear moves an empty coffin during the cremation of a person who died of the coronavirus, at the Municipal Cemetery in Nezahualcoyotl, State of Mexico, Mexico February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2021
