One year with COVID: The race to vaccinate
Ellen Prosser, known as Nell, who is 100 years old, receives the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from Dr. Nikki Kanani at the Sunrise Care Home in Sidcup, Britain January 7, 2021. Kirsty O'Connor/Pool via REUTERS
Municipal health workers travel on a boat along the Solimoes river banks as they administer the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine to the residents who live along its banks in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A healthcare worker reacts after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Hospital Favoriten in Vienna, Austria December 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Michelle Melton, who is 35 weeks pregnant, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Safeway pharmacy manager Kel Fanny draws up a COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site at the Clark County Event Center at the Fairgrounds in Ridgefield, Washington, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Alisha Jucevic
A woman receives a coronavirus vaccination as part of a Tel Aviv municipal initiative offering a free drink at a bar to residents getting the shot, in Tel Aviv, Israel February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Bulgarian Health Minister Kostadin Angelov watches an Orthodox priest receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at Saint Anna hospital in Sofia, Bulgaria, December 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Betty Nelson, 81, reads on her tablet after joining a line at 6 a.m. for a coronavirus vaccine clinic run by the Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe in Sequim, Washington, January 23, 2021. The tribe, which is sharing its excess vaccines with Sequim...more
People wait to receive the coronavirus vaccine inside the Salisbury Cathedral in Salisbury, Britain January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Nurse Elena Betti reacts after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Careggi hospital in Florence, Italy, December 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
A resident of a nursing home holds the hand of a staff worker before receiving a coronavirus vaccine in Athens, Greece, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
An Indonesian healthcare worker injects a dose of Sinovac's vaccine to a man dressed in Indonesia's traditional human puppet costume known as 'Wayang' at a hospital in Solo, Central Java province, Indonesia, January 22, 2021. Antara Foto/Maulana...more
A nursing home resident receives a dose of Sinovac's CoronaVac in Santiago, Chile, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Confetti flies in the air as Jeanne Peters, 95, a rehab patient at The Reservoir nursing facility, gestures after she was given the first coronavirus vaccination while Mary Lou Galushko, left, looks on, in West Hartford, Connecticut, December 18,...more
Zaquiel Augusto da Silva, 82, waits for Sinovac's CoronaVac in his room as healthcare workers administer it to the elderly who cannot leave home, in the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A medical worker injects the coronavirus vaccine during the start of a mass inoculation program in Podgorica, Montenegro, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic
A medical worker prepares labels as she dilutes vials of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a vaccination center in Singapore March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su
People wait in a line stretching around the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, converted into a mass vaccination center, in New York City, New York, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People stand after receiving a dose of a coronavirus vaccine during a government-organized visit in Shanghai, China January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song
Healthcare workers line up before receiving the first dose of the Sinovac's CoronaVac vaccine in the Positivo event center at the Barigui Park in Curitiba, Brazil January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer
A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer vaccine at the HSE (Health Service Executive) mass vaccination centre for people over 85 years old at The Helix theatre in Dublin, Ireland February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Reena Jani, 34, a health worker, receives the vaccine developed by Oxford/AstraZeneca at Mathalput Community Health Centre in Koraput, India, January 16, 2021. Jani's name was on a list of 100 health workers at Mathalput Community Health Centre,...more
Sister Jenthia and Dr. Angela Branche hand out coronavirus survival kit to Natalie Hall as part of a door-to-door outreach program to the Black community to increase vaccine trial participation in Rochester, New York, October 17, 2020....more
Vanderlecia Ortega dos Santos, or Vanda, from the Witoto indigenous tribe, receives the Sinovac coronavirus vaccine in Manaus, Brazil January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Sylvia Baer meets for lunch with other seniors weeks after receiving the coronavirus vaccine in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
A woman reacts as she receives the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine under the COVAX scheme at the Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi
Shearell Harper and Charles Harper receive their coronavirus vaccination in St. Albans, West Virginia, February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stephen Zenner
Cars line up at a drive-thru vaccination station for people aged 90 years or older at Pacaembu stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Medical workers line up to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Regional Military Specialty Hospital in San Nicolas de los Garza, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A person receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine during a mass vaccination in Mexico City, Mexico March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
86-year-old Barbara Schmalenberger of Hilliard, Ohio, hugs her daughter, Melanie Gagnon, after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio, March 2, 2021. "I can't believe it, I was so excited that I was...more
People line up for their first dose of Sinovac's CoronaVac vaccine for senior citizens in Duque de Caxias, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A Hindu saint watches a healthcare worker fill a syringe with COVISHIELD, manufactured by Serum Institute of India, before administering it to him inside temple premises in Ahmedabad, India, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Physician Alister Martin receives one of the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine from RN Jennifer Lisciotti at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, December 16, 2020. Craig F. Walker/Pool via REUTERS
William Mattox, 89, is offered a glass of champagne after receiving the coronavirus vaccine at the Brightwater Senior Living community in Highland, California, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The phrase "All For Vaccines" is seen on Sao Paulo's Sambadrome as Carnival celebrations were cancelled due to the pandemic in Sao Paulo, Brazil February 13, 2021. The venue was converted into a vaccination site. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Margaret Keenan, 90, became the first patient in Britain to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital, administered by nurse May Parsons in Coventry, Britain December 8, 2020. Britain was the first country in the world to...more
A man watches TV as he sits in observation after receiving a dose of COVISHIELD in an auditorium, which has been converted into a temporary vaccination center, in Ahmedabad, India, February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Sandra Lindsay, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the coronavirus vaccine by Dr. Michelle Chester from Northwell Health at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York, December 14, 2020. Mark...more
Bishop Elijah Hankerson III, founder and senior pastor at Life Center International, Church of God in Christ poses for a photo in St. Louis, Missouri, December 19, 2020. Hankerson is among the U.S. Black pastors who are key players in COVID...more
The airplane carrying two million doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines from India lands at Galeao Air Base in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A frontline worker reacts as she receives a dose of AstraZeneca's COVISHIELD vaccine at a medical centre in New Delhi, India, February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A man wearing a protective mask receives a dose of China's Sinovac Biotech vaccine at a drive-thru station in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A Philippine military officer shows his sticker indicating that he has received COVID-19 vaccine, after being injected with Sinovac Biotech’s CoronaVac at the national headquarters of the Philippine Army in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City, Metro Manila,...more
Vehicles line up at at Dodger Stadium COVID-19 vaccination site at sunset in Los Angeles, California, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
