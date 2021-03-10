One year with COVID: The race to vaccinate

Bishop Elijah Hankerson III, founder and senior pastor at Life Center International, Church of God in Christ poses for a photo in St. Louis, Missouri, December 19, 2020. Hankerson is among the U.S. Black pastors who are key players in COVID education. If St. Louis officials vouch for the vaccine, and his legal team and church health unit say it is OK, Hankerson said he would promote it on his webcasts and social media, which reach a combined audience of about 70,000. "Data is one thing," said Hankerson, who lost his uncle and two colleagues to the virus. "If there are people that we trust that can vouch and say, 'Hey, this is for the benefit of the people, get this out,' then we wouldn't mind doing it." REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

