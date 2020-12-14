Edition:
Only total solar eclipse of 2020 darkens South America's skies

A total solar eclipse, visible in parts of Chile and Argentina, is seen in Las Grutas, in the Rio Negro province, Argentina, December 14. REUTERS/Chiwi Giambirtone

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
People use special protective glasses to observe the solar eclipse, in Santiago, Chile, December 14. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
A partial solar eclipse is pictured in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 14. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
A woman watches a solar eclipse through special solar glasses, on a beach in Valparaiso, Chile, December 14. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
A total solar eclipse is seen in Las Grutas, in the Rio Negro province, Argentina, December 14. REUTERS/Chiwi Giambirtone

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
People observe the solar eclipse over South America in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 14. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
A total solar eclipse is seen in Las Grutas, in the Rio Negro province, Argentina, December 14. REUTERS/Chiwi Giambirtone

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
A man dressed as Santa Claus uses special protective glasses to observe the solar eclipse over South America in Bariloche, Patagonia, Argentina, December 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
A bird is seen next to a solar eclipse, visible in parts of Chile in Porto Alegre, Brazil, December 14. REUTERS/Diego Vara

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
People observe the solar eclipse over South America in Las Grutas, in the Rio Negro province, Argentina, December 14. REUTERS/Chiwi Giambirtone

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
A partial solar eclipse is pictured in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 14. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
A person uses special protective glasses to observe the solar eclipse, in Santiago, Chile, December 14. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
A solar eclipse is seen through special solar glasses next to a man who pilots a drone, in Valparaiso, Chile, December 14. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
Total solar eclipse is seen in Las Grutas, in the Rio Negro province, Argentina, December 14. REUTERS/Chiwi Giambirtone

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
People observe the solar eclipse over South America in Las Grutas, in the Rio Negro province, Argentina, December 14. REUTERS/Chiwi Giambirtone

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
A partial solar eclipse is pictured in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 14. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
A couple observes the solar eclipse over South America in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 14. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
A total solar eclipse is seen in Las Grutas, in the Rio Negro province, Argentina, December 14. REUTERS/Chiwi Giambirtone

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
A partial solar eclipse is pictured in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 14. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
A man watches a solar eclipse with a welding helmet on, in Valparaiso, Chile, December 14. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
A partial solar eclipse is pictured in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 14. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
Boys dressed as Batman and Spiderman observe the solar eclipse over South America in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 14. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
A total solar eclipse is seen in Las Grutas, in the Rio Negro province, Argentina, December 14. REUTERS/Chiwi Giambirtone

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
