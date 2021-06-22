Openly LGBTQ athletes
Las Vegas Raiders' defensive end Carl Nassib said June 21 he was gay, making him the first active National Football League player to come out publicly. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Sha'Carri Richardson, who secured her ticket to the Tokyo Olympics after torching the 100-meter finals in 10.87, thanked her girlfriend after winning the race on June 19. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard, who competed in men's weightlifting before her transition in 2013, will become the first transgender athlete to compete at the Olympics in the super-heavyweight 87+kg category after being selected by New...more
Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. women's soccer team revealed she was gay in an interview with Out magazine shortly before the 2012 London Olympics. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Seattle Storm point guard Sue Bird of the WNBA, who came out in 2017, is engaged to U.S. women's soccer player Megan Rapinoe. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
South African middle distance runner Caster Semenya married her partner in 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari
In 2014, football player Michael Sam opened up about being gay before being drafted to the St. Louis Rams, but was ultimately cut from the team before playing a professional game. Sam went on to play for the Montreal Alouettes as the first openly gay...more
Former tennis player Billie Jean King came out in 1981. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jason Collins, a veteran NBA center, revealed in 2013 he is gay in a first-person account published in Sports Illustrated, making him the first active player in a major American team sport to come out as gay. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Sprinter Dutee Chand is India's first openly gay athlete, and in May 2019 said she would fight for the right to marry her partner days after revealing her sexuality in an interview. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Tennis player Martina Navratilova came out as gay in 1981. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
British-American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, a U.S. silver medallist at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, came out in 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Caitlyn Jenner, Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete, came out as transgender in 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Australian swimmer Ian Thorpe, who retired in 2006 after five Olympic gold medals, came out in 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
French tennis player Amelie Mauresmo came out in 1999 at the age of 19. After retiring in 2009, she has coached players like Andy Murray, Marion Bartoli, Victoria Azarenka and Lucas Pouille. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Ashlyn Harris (L) and Ali Krieger, members of the U.S. women's national soccer team members and NWSL players, were married in 2019. They adopted a baby in 2021. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Former MLB player Billy Bean came out publicly as gay in 1999, and since 2014 has served as MLB's first ambassador for inclusion. Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
Retired British Olympic gold-winning boxer Nicola Adams, who retired in 2019 with an undefeated record and held the WBO flyweight title, is openly lesbian. She is the first LGBT person to win an Olympic boxing gold medal. Action Images via...more
Canadian pairs figure skater Eric Radford, seen here with partner Meagan Duhamel, came out in 2014. He is the first openly gay man to have won a gold medal at any Winter Olympics. Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Transgender tennis player Renee Richards, captain of the Yale tennis team as a man, was denied the right to play in the 1976 U.S. Open at age 42 after transitioning the year before. When the New York Supreme Court ruled in her favor in 1977 allowing...more
United States women's soccer team forward Abby Wambach, who won two Olympic gold medals and a FIFA World Cup championship, is married to writer Glennon Doyle. Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports
American figure skater and 2018 bronze medallist Adam Rippon publicly came out in 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
American long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad, the first person to swim from Cuba to Florida without a shark cage, came out at age 21. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Brazilian soccer player Marta is engaged to her Orlando Pride teammate Toni Pressley. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Australian diver Matthew Mitcham, 2008 Olympic champion in the 10m platform, is the first openly LGBT athlete to win an Olympic gold medal. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Former WNBA player Sheryl Swoopes (R) came out as gay in a 2005 interview with ESPN The Magazine. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
American former teenage golf prodigy Tadd Fujikawa said he struggled for years hiding his true identity before publicly revealing in 2018 that he is gay. The 27-year-old from Hawaii is believed to be the first male touring professional golfer to...more
British diver Tom Daley announced he was bisexual in a YouTube video released in December 2013. He married screenwriter Dustin Lance Black in 2017 and had a son in 2018. REUTERS/Naoki Ogura
Former Canadian Olympic swimmer Mark Tewksbury came out in 1998. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
U.S. women's soccer coach Jill Ellis, a former college player, married her wife in 2013. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Midfielder Robbie Rogers, who played on the U.S. national soccer team and in the MLS, came out as gay in a February 2013 blog entry. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
WNBA basketball player Brittney Griner, who won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, came out 2013. Her endorsement deal with Nike marked the first time the company had signed an openly gay athlete. REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Pool
Olympic diver Greg Louganis, who won two Olympic gold medals, came out publicly in 1994 and announced he was HIV-positive in 1995. REUTERS/David McNew
Figure skater Johnny Weir came out in his January 2011 memoir titled "Welcome to My World". REUTERS/Antti Aimo-Koivisto/Lehtikuva
UFC fighter Amanda Nunes, reigning champion in the bantamweight and featherweight divisions, is the first openly lesbian champion in UFC history. She is married to fellow fighter Nina Ansaroff. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Canada women's hockey team captain Caroline Ouellette (R) is married American hockey player Julie Chu (L). They announced the birth of their daughter in November 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Villa San Carlos' Mara Gomez is Argentina's first transgender professional soccer player. She hopes to one day play for the national team in the World Cup. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Swedish soccer coach Pia Sundhage, who coached the U.S. women's national team before moving to coach Brazil's women's squad, identifies as lesbian. REUTERS/David Moir
Now-retired soccer player David Testo was the first American soccer player to come out as gay in November 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Former San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Kwame Harris revealed he is gay in a March 2013 interview with CNN. Harris played in the NFL from 2004 to 2009. REUTERS/Lou Dematteis
Ryan Russell, who played for the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, revealed that he is bisexual in a first-person account on ESPN. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Puerto Rican boxer Orlando Cruz became the first gay active professional boxer when he came out in October 2012. REUTERS/Scott Miller
College player Will Sheridan came out publicly in 2011 after retiring from basketball. REUTERS/John Gress
Seimone Augustus is an openly lesbian WNBA player who has played for the Minnesota Lynx and the Los Angeles Sparks. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Retired rugby player Gareth Thomas came out in December 2009, making him the first openly gay professional rugby player. REUTERS/David Gray
Former Germany midfielder Thomas Hitzlsperger came out in January 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Transgender Thai boxer Parinya Charoenphol first garnered public attention after she won a Muay Thai match at the age of 16. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Orlando Magic center John Amaechi became the first former NBA player to come out publicly in his February 2007 memoir "Man in the Middle." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Boxer Emile Griffith, who died in July 2013, said later in life that he was bisexual. His career was defined by a New York match in 1962, in which he pummeled his opponent Benny Paret after he taunted him with a gay slur. Paret died in hospital 10...more
