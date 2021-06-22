Openly LGBTQ athletes

Transgender tennis player Renee Richards, captain of the Yale tennis team as a man, was denied the right to play in the 1976 U.S. Open at age 42 after transitioning the year before. When the New York Supreme Court ruled in her favor in 1977 allowing...more

Transgender tennis player Renee Richards, captain of the Yale tennis team as a man, was denied the right to play in the 1976 U.S. Open at age 42 after transitioning the year before. When the New York Supreme Court ruled in her favor in 1977 allowing her to join the women's tour, Richards got death threats, needed bodyguards, and saw scores of women rivals drop out of events she entered. REUTERS/Mike Segar

