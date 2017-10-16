Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Oct 16, 2017 | 12:30pm EDT

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red over buildings in Canary Wharf as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

The sky turns red over buildings in Canary Wharf as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
The sky turns red over buildings in Canary Wharf as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs
Close
1 / 11
The sun is seen after dawn after the Met Office reported that storm Ophelia has drawn dust north from the Sahara, near Exeter. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The sun is seen after dawn after the Met Office reported that storm Ophelia has drawn dust north from the Sahara, near Exeter. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
The sun is seen after dawn after the Met Office reported that storm Ophelia has drawn dust north from the Sahara, near Exeter. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
2 / 11
The sky turns dark during mid afternoon in the financial district of Canary Wharf in London. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

The sky turns dark during mid afternoon in the financial district of Canary Wharf in London. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
The sky turns dark during mid afternoon in the financial district of Canary Wharf in London. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Close
3 / 11
A man photographs the sky turning red over buildings in Canary Wharf as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

A man photographs the sky turning red over buildings in Canary Wharf as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
A man photographs the sky turning red over buildings in Canary Wharf as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs
Close
4 / 11
The sky over Westminster turns orange as storm Ophelia brings dust from the Sahara, filtering the light over London. REUTERS/Mary Turner

The sky over Westminster turns orange as storm Ophelia brings dust from the Sahara, filtering the light over London. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
The sky over Westminster turns orange as storm Ophelia brings dust from the Sahara, filtering the light over London. REUTERS/Mary Turner
Close
5 / 11
People walk through Canary Wharf while the sky overhead turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

People walk through Canary Wharf while the sky overhead turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
People walk through Canary Wharf while the sky overhead turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs
Close
6 / 11
A plane flies past buildings in the Canary Wharf district as the sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

A plane flies past buildings in the Canary Wharf district as the sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
A plane flies past buildings in the Canary Wharf district as the sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs
Close
7 / 11
The sky over Westminster turns orange as storm Ophelia brings dust from the Sahara, filtering the light over London. REUTERS/Mary Turner

The sky over Westminster turns orange as storm Ophelia brings dust from the Sahara, filtering the light over London. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
The sky over Westminster turns orange as storm Ophelia brings dust from the Sahara, filtering the light over London. REUTERS/Mary Turner
Close
8 / 11
The sky turns red over buildings in Canary Wharf as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

The sky turns red over buildings in Canary Wharf as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
The sky turns red over buildings in Canary Wharf as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs
Close
9 / 11
The sky over Westminster turns orange as storm Ophelia brings dust from the Sahara, filtering the light over London. REUTERS/Mary Turner

The sky over Westminster turns orange as storm Ophelia brings dust from the Sahara, filtering the light over London. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
The sky over Westminster turns orange as storm Ophelia brings dust from the Sahara, filtering the light over London. REUTERS/Mary Turner
Close
10 / 11
A woman photographs buildings in Canary Wharf as the sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

A woman photographs buildings in Canary Wharf as the sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
A woman photographs buildings in Canary Wharf as the sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Next Slideshows

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Oct 15 2017
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

Oct 14 2017
California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Oct 14 2017
Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Oct 13 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

One month after Mexico's earthquake

One month after Mexico's earthquake

Residents grapple with the aftermath of last month's quake in Mexico City that killed over 300 people.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast