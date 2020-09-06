Opposing armed protesters face off in Louisville
Members and supporters of an all-black militia group called NFAC hold an armed rally outside Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, September 5. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Far-right activists and self-described militia members confront Black Lives Matter activists on the day of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville, September 5. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A Black Lives Matter activist yells at law enforcement during a protest over the police killing of Breonna Taylor on the day of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville, September 5. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Law enforcement personnel takes positions as members of a Black militia group called the NFAC march while armed in protest over the police killing of Breonna Taylor on the day of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville, September 5. REUTERS/Jim...more
Members and supporters of an all-Black militia group called NFAC march through a neighborhood near Churchill Downs on the day of the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, September 5. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Far-right activists and self-described militia members gather to confront Black Lives Matter activists on the day of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville, September 5. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A far-right activist and self-described militia member points his rifle at a Black Lives Matter activist on the day of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville, September 5. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A man holding a semi-automatic shotgun stands in front of Dylan Stevens, who calls himself "The Angry Viking" at a gathering of far-right activists and self-described militia on the day of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville, September 5....more
A far-right activist and self-described militia member reacts as they gather for a rally on the day of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville, September 5. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
People cheer as members of a Black militia group called the NFAC march while armed in protest over the police killing of Breonna Taylor on the day of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville, September 5. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A far-right activist wears Gadsden flag and Blue Lives Matter flag patches while gathering for a rally on the day of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville, September 5. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A far-right activist and self-described militia member shakes hands with a Black Lives Matter activist during opposing rallies on the day of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville, Kentucky, September 5. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Members of a Black militia group called the NFAC march while armed in protest over the police killing of Breonna Taylor on the day of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville, September 5. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of a Black militia group called the NFAC gather before marching while armed in protest over the police killing of Breonna Taylor on the day of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville, September 5. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of a Black militia group called the NFAC gather after marching while armed in protest over the police killing of Breonna Taylor on the day of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville, September 5. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Far-right activists and self-described militia members gather for a rally on the day of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville, September 5. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Far-right activists and self-described militia members gather to confront Black Lives Matter activists on the day of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville, September 5. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Members of a Black militia group called the NFAC gather after marching while armed in protest over the police killing of Breonna Taylor on the day of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville, September 5. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of a Black militia group called the NFAC march while armed in protest over the police killing of Breonna Taylor on the day of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville, September 5. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Far-right activists and self-described militia members and Black Lives Matter activists scuffle on the day of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville, September 5. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Members of a Black militia group called the NFAC gather before marching while armed in protest over the police killing of Breonna Taylor on the day of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville, September 5. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Far-right activists and self-described militia members gather for a rally on the day of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville, September 5. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Members of a Black militia group called the NFAC march while armed in protest over the police killing of Breonna Taylor on the day of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville, September 5. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A supporter of President Trump stands with far-right activists and self-described militia members during a a rally on the day of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville, September 5. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Members and supporters of an all-Black militia group called NFAC march through a neighborhood near Churchill Downs on the day of the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, September 5. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Next Slideshows
Federal troops and street battles: 100 days of Portland protests
The protests that erupted in Portland after George Floyd's killing have evolved into a seemingly constant battle between progressives and far-right groups while...
Several boats sink at Trump parade on Texas lake
A boat parade in support of President Trump crowded Lake Travis in Texas on Saturday, generating waves and choppy waters that led at least four boats to sink...
How we're adapting to pandemic life
From haircuts to elevators, our world re-engineered by the coronavirus outbreak.
Rescuers sift Beirut rubble amid signs of life a month after blast
Rescue workers dug through the rubble of a Beirut building for a second day on Friday hoping to find someone alive more than a month after huge port explosion...
MORE IN PICTURES
Federal troops and street battles: 100 days of Portland protests
The protests that erupted in Portland after George Floyd's killing have evolved into a seemingly constant battle between progressives and far-right groups while highlighting long-standing racial tensions in Oregon.
Several boats sink at Trump parade on Texas lake
A boat parade in support of President Trump crowded Lake Travis in Texas on Saturday, generating waves and choppy waters that led at least four boats to sink and others to crash into rocks.
How we're adapting to pandemic life
From haircuts to elevators, our world re-engineered by the coronavirus outbreak.
Rescuers sift Beirut rubble amid signs of life a month after blast
Rescue workers dug through the rubble of a Beirut building for a second day on Friday hoping to find someone alive more than a month after huge port explosion shattered Lebanon's capital.
Scaled-down Venice film festival opens
With COVID-19 restrictions in place, the Venice film festival is going ahead in front of live audiences with fewer Hollywood stars gracing the red carpet and no fans clamoring for autographs.
As virus curbs ease, Extinction Rebellion activists return to streets
Banging drums, waving flags and lying down to "die", hundreds of Extinction Rebellion activists gathered in London to demand that the government act to avoid a climate catastrophe.
Oil supertanker catches fire off Sri Lanka
A fire has broken out aboard a supertanker carrying about 2 million barrels of oil in the Indian Ocean off the coast of Sri Lanka.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Protests against racial inequality sweep across America
The arrest and asphyxiation death of Daniel Prude in Rochester, New York and the shooting of Jacob Blake by a white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, have continued to fan a wave of protests and national soul-searching over systemic racism in the United States.