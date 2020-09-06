Edition:
Opposing armed protesters face off in Louisville

Members and supporters of an all-black militia group called NFAC hold an armed rally outside Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, September 5. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston &nbsp;

Far-right activists and self-described militia members confront Black Lives Matter activists on the day of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville, September 5. &nbsp;REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

A Black Lives Matter activist yells at law enforcement during a protest over the police killing of Breonna Taylor on the day of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville, September 5. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Law enforcement personnel takes positions as members of a Black militia group called the NFAC march while armed in protest over the police killing of Breonna Taylor on the day of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville, September 5. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Members and supporters of an all-Black militia group called NFAC march through a neighborhood near Churchill Downs on the day of the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, September 5. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Far-right activists and self-described militia members gather to confront Black Lives Matter activists on the day of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville, September 5. &nbsp;REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

A far-right activist and self-described militia member points his rifle at a Black Lives Matter activist on the day of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville, September 5. &nbsp;REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

A man holding a semi-automatic shotgun stands in front of Dylan Stevens, who calls himself "The Angry Viking" at a gathering of far-right activists and self-described militia on the day of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville, September 5. &nbsp;REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

A far-right activist and self-described militia member reacts as they gather for a rally on the day of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville, September 5. &nbsp;REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

People cheer as members of a Black militia group called the NFAC march while armed in protest over the police killing of Breonna Taylor on the day of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville, September 5. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A far-right activist wears Gadsden flag and Blue Lives Matter flag patches while gathering for a rally on the day of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville, September 5. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A far-right activist and self-described militia member shakes hands with a Black Lives Matter activist during opposing rallies on the day of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville, Kentucky, September 5. &nbsp;REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Members of a Black militia group called the NFAC march while armed in protest over the police killing of Breonna Taylor on the day of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville, September 5. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Members of a Black militia group called the NFAC gather before marching while armed in protest over the police killing of Breonna Taylor on the day of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville, September 5. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart &nbsp;

Members of a Black militia group called the NFAC gather after marching while armed in protest over the police killing of Breonna Taylor on the day of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville, September 5. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart &nbsp;

Far-right activists and self-described militia members gather for a rally on the day of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville, September 5. &nbsp;REUTERS/Bryan Woolston &nbsp;

Far-right activists and self-described militia members gather to confront Black Lives Matter activists on the day of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville, September 5. &nbsp;REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Members of a Black militia group called the NFAC gather after marching while armed in protest over the police killing of Breonna Taylor on the day of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville, September 5. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Members of a Black militia group called the NFAC march while armed in protest over the police killing of Breonna Taylor on the day of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville, September 5. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Far-right activists and self-described militia members and Black Lives Matter activists scuffle on the day of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville, September 5. &nbsp;REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Members of a Black militia group called the NFAC gather before marching while armed in protest over the police killing of Breonna Taylor on the day of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville, September 5. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Far-right activists and self-described militia members gather for a rally on the day of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville, September 5. &nbsp;REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Members of a Black militia group called the NFAC march while armed in protest over the police killing of Breonna Taylor on the day of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville, September 5. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A supporter of President Trump stands with far-right activists and self-described militia members during a &nbsp;a rally on the day of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville, September 5. &nbsp;REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Members and supporters of an all-Black militia group called NFAC march through a neighborhood near Churchill Downs on the day of the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, September 5. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

