Opposing groups clash after pro-Trump protests decry president's election loss

Members of the far-right group Proud Boys clash with counter protesters, in downtown Washington, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
People gather on Pennsylvania Avenue for the "Stop the Steal" rally in support of U.S. President Donald Trump, in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump fights with counter protesters during a march in response to various pro-Trump rallies held throughout D.C., in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
Marine One, carrying U.S. President Donald Trump, passes over people attending a rally to protest the results of the election in front of Supreme Court building, in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
Former U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn gestures as supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump rally to protest the results of the election in front of Supreme Court building, in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
Members of the far-right group Proud Boys make 'OK' hand gestures indicating "white power", as they gather near Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
Police officers separate members of the far-right group Proud Boys and counter protesters, in downtown Washington, U.S., December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
Roger Stone walks as supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump and members of the far-right Proud Boys march the night before rallies to protest the U.S. presidential election results, in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2020
A member of the far-right group Proud Boys yells at police to let them through as they march on a street near the White House, during a rally to protest the results of the election, in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
A person reacts during a rally to protest the results of the election, in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
People hold signs during a rally to protest the results of the election, in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
A member of the far-right group Proud Boys wears a patch in support of Kyle Rittenhouse during a rally to protest the results of the election, in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
A U.S. President Donald Trump supporter poses with a member of the U.S. Capitol Police in riot gear near the U.S. Capitol during a rally to protest the results of the election, in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump take part in a rally to protest the results of the election, in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
A member of the far-right group Proud Boys is detained by law enforcement at a march protesting the results of the election, in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2020. &nbsp;BRENDAN GUTENSCHWAGER / @BGONTHESCENE /via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2020
Demonstrators gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
A member of the far-right group Proud Boys is helped after being pepper sprayed at a march amidst &nbsp;protests against the results of the election, in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
Riot police line up near Black Lives Matter plaza during a march of counter protesters in response to various pro-Trump rallies held throughout D.C., in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
Counter protesters yell at the police and throw objects as the police officers pepper spray them during a march in response to various pro-Trump rallies held throughout D.C., in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
Police try to stop a woman as she uses pepper spray during a march in response to various pro-Trump rallies held throughout D.C., in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump carries a flag near a police line during a rally to protest the results of the election, in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
Members of the the far-right group Proud Boys are seen in a room of the Hyatt Place hotel near Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump listen as former U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn speaks during a rally to protest the results of the election in front of Supreme Court building, in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
Police use pepper spray as they try to keep separate members of the far-right group Proud Boys from counter protesters during a march in response to various pro-Trump rallies held throughout D.C., in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
A member of the far-right group Proud Boys carries a bottle of alcohol and a helmet at a march protesting the results of the election, in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
Members of the far-right group Proud Boys make 'OK' hand gestures indicating "white power", near the Washington Monument, amidst protests against the results of the election, in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2020
A member of the far-right group Proud Boys is detained by law enforcement at a march protesting the results of the election, in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
Members of the far-right group Proud Boys talk before marching to protest the results of the election, in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
A woman reacts as police officers try to keep separated members of the far-right group Proud Boys from counter protesters during a march in response to various pro-Trump rallies held throughout D.C., in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
Counter demonstrators march in response to various pro-Trump rallies held throughout D.C., in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump argues with a police officer during a march of counter protesters in response to various pro-Trump rallies held throughout D.C., in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
A man holding a flag uses his cellphone as police officers separate members of the far-right group Proud Boys from counter protesters during a march in response to various pro-Trump rallies held throughout D.C., in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
People hold cell phones as they stand near the U.S. Capitol during a rally to protest the results of the election, in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
A person holds a sign during a rally to protest the results of the election, in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
A vehicle with Christmas decorations and signs on it is seen near the U.S. Capitol during a rally to protest the results of the election, in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump gestures during a rally to protest the results of the election, in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
A member of the far-right group Proud Boys wearing a Santa Claus costume holds a phone during a rally to protest the results of the election, in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
A person holds a sign during a rally to protest the results of the election, in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump carry an oversized Trump flag down Pennsylvania Avenue during a "Stop the Steal" rally, in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather at a rally to protest the results of the election, in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump wave flags outside the D.C. Mayor's office building during the “Stop the Steal” rally, in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
A man argues with a group of Proud Boys during a rally to protest the results of the election, in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump swarm a vehicle under the false impression that Trump was inside of it during the "Stop the Steal" rally, in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
A person holds a flag with the image of U.S. President Donald Trump during a rally to protest the results of the election, in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
A person in a Captain America costume holds a QAnon flag during a rally to protest the results of the election, in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump sings during the U.S. national anthem at a rally to protest the results of the election in front of Supreme Court building, in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
Proud Boys Chairman Enrique Tarrio addresses supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump and other members of the far-right Proud Boys during a march near the Washington Monument the night before rallies to protest the U.S. presidential election results, in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2020
