Pictures | Thu Sep 10, 2020 | 8:15am EDT

Oregon wildfires destroy five towns

Houses and vehicles in the Bear Lakes Estates neighborhood which were left devastated by the Almeda fire are seen in Phoenix, Oregon, September 9. An unprecedented spate of fierce, wind-driven wildfires in Oregon have all but destroyed five small towns, leaving a potentially high death toll in their wake. REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp;

Houses and vehicles in the Bear Lakes Estates neighborhood which were left devastated by the Almeda fire are seen in Phoenix, Oregon, September 9. An unprecedented spate of fierce, wind-driven wildfires in Oregon have all but destroyed five small towns, leaving a potentially high death toll in their wake. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Houses and vehicles in the Bear Lakes Estates neighborhood which were left devastated by the Almeda fire are seen in Phoenix, Oregon, September 9. An unprecedented spate of fierce, wind-driven wildfires in Oregon have all but destroyed five small towns, leaving a potentially high death toll in their wake. REUTERS/Adrees Latif  
Security officials survey the Bear Lakes Estates neighborhood which was left devastated by the Almeda fire in Phoenix, Oregon, September 9. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Security officials survey the Bear Lakes Estates neighborhood which was left devastated by the Almeda fire in Phoenix, Oregon, September 9. REUTERS/Adrees Latif    

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Security officials survey the Bear Lakes Estates neighborhood which was left devastated by the Almeda fire in Phoenix, Oregon, September 9. REUTERS/Adrees Latif    
Red sky and thick smoke are seen in Salem City, Oregon, September 8. ZAK STONE/via REUTERS

Red sky and thick smoke are seen in Salem City, Oregon, September 8. ZAK STONE/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Red sky and thick smoke are seen in Salem City, Oregon, September 8. ZAK STONE/via REUTERS
Residences and vehicles in the Bear Lakes Estates neighborhood which were left devastated by the Almeda fire are seen in Phoenix, Oregon, September 9. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Residences and vehicles in the Bear Lakes Estates neighborhood which were left devastated by the Almeda fire are seen in Phoenix, Oregon, September 9. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Residences and vehicles in the Bear Lakes Estates neighborhood which were left devastated by the Almeda fire are seen in Phoenix, Oregon, September 9. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Thick smoke is seen above Salem City, Oregon, September 8. ZAK STONE/via REUTERS

Thick smoke is seen above Salem City, Oregon, September 8. ZAK STONE/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Thick smoke is seen above Salem City, Oregon, September 8. ZAK STONE/via REUTERS
Thick smoke is seen in Salem City, Oregon, September 8. ZAK STONE/via REUTERS

Thick smoke is seen in Salem City, Oregon, September 8. ZAK STONE/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Thick smoke is seen in Salem City, Oregon, September 8. ZAK STONE/via REUTERS
Interstate 5 is seen in the background as the Bear Lakes Estates neighborhood is seen devastated in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Phoenix, Oregon, September 9. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Interstate 5 is seen in the background as the Bear Lakes Estates neighborhood is seen devastated in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Phoenix, Oregon, September 9. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Interstate 5 is seen in the background as the Bear Lakes Estates neighborhood is seen devastated in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Phoenix, Oregon, September 9. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Red sky and thick smoke are seen in Salem City, Oregon, September 8. ZAK STONE/via REUTERS

Red sky and thick smoke are seen in Salem City, Oregon, September 8. ZAK STONE/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Red sky and thick smoke are seen in Salem City, Oregon, September 8. ZAK STONE/via REUTERS
Local residents look at smoke and fire over a hill during wildfires near the town of Medford, Oregon, September 9. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Local residents look at smoke and fire over a hill during wildfires near the town of Medford, Oregon, September 9. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Local residents look at smoke and fire over a hill during wildfires near the town of Medford, Oregon, September 9. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Security officials survey the Bear Lakes Estates neighborhood which was left devastated by the Almeda fire in Phoenix, Oregon, September 9. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Security officials survey the Bear Lakes Estates neighborhood which was left devastated by the Almeda fire in Phoenix, Oregon, September 9. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Security officials survey the Bear Lakes Estates neighborhood which was left devastated by the Almeda fire in Phoenix, Oregon, September 9. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Interstate 5 is seen on the left as the Bear Lakes Estates neighborhood is left devastated in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Phoenix, Oregon, September 9. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Interstate 5 is seen on the left as the Bear Lakes Estates neighborhood is left devastated in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Phoenix, Oregon, September 9. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Interstate 5 is seen on the left as the Bear Lakes Estates neighborhood is left devastated in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Phoenix, Oregon, September 9. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Fire is seen in Salem City, Oregon, September 8. ZAK STONE/via REUTERS

Fire is seen in Salem City, Oregon, September 8. ZAK STONE/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Fire is seen in Salem City, Oregon, September 8. ZAK STONE/via REUTERS
The skeleton of a vehicle lies between residences in the Bear Lakes Estates neighborhood which were left devastated by the Almeda fire in Phoenix, Oregon, September 9. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

The skeleton of a vehicle lies between residences in the Bear Lakes Estates neighborhood which were left devastated by the Almeda fire in Phoenix, Oregon, September 9. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
The skeleton of a vehicle lies between residences in the Bear Lakes Estates neighborhood which were left devastated by the Almeda fire in Phoenix, Oregon, September 9. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Thick smoke is seen above Salem City, Oregon, September 8. ZAK STONE/via REUTERS

Thick smoke is seen above Salem City, Oregon, September 8. ZAK STONE/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Thick smoke is seen above Salem City, Oregon, September 8. ZAK STONE/via REUTERS
Red sky and thick smoke are seen in Salem City, Oregon, September 8. ZAK STONE/via REUTERS

Red sky and thick smoke are seen in Salem City, Oregon, September 8. ZAK STONE/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Red sky and thick smoke are seen in Salem City, Oregon, September 8. ZAK STONE/via REUTERS
Thick smoke is seen above Salem City, Oregon, September 8. ZAK STONE/via REUTERS

Thick smoke is seen above Salem City, Oregon, September 8. ZAK STONE/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Thick smoke is seen above Salem City, Oregon, September 8. ZAK STONE/via REUTERS
People walk by the Pacific Ocean coast as smoke from wildfires covers an area near Seal Rock, Oregon, September 8. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

People walk by the Pacific Ocean coast as smoke from wildfires covers an area near Seal Rock, Oregon, September 8. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
People walk by the Pacific Ocean coast as smoke from wildfires covers an area near Seal Rock, Oregon, September 8. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman looks at a town by the Pacific Ocean coast as smoke from wildfires covers an area near Yachats, Oregon, September 8. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A woman looks at a town by the Pacific Ocean coast as smoke from wildfires covers an area near Yachats, Oregon, September 8. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2020
A woman looks at a town by the Pacific Ocean coast as smoke from wildfires covers an area near Yachats, Oregon, September 8. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
California wildfires rage amid extreme heat

California wildfires rage amid extreme heat

