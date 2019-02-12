O'Rourke, Trump trade blows in rival border rallies
Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic former Texas congressman, addresses supporters before an anti-Trump march in El Paso, Texas, February 11, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Demonstrators hold up signs as they take part in the 'March for Truth: Stop the Wall, Stop the Lies' during the visit of President Donald Trump to El Paso. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A supporter holds a placard as President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in El Paso. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Beto O'Rourke greets supporters following an anti-Trump march in El Paso. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Demonstrators march along the border fence during the 'March for Truth: Stop the Wall, Stop the Lies' during the visit of President Trump to El Paso. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Beto O'Rourke participates in an anti-Trump march in El Paso. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A Trump supporter dressed up as a border wall is seen as others queue to enter El Paso County Coliseum for a rally by President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Supporters hold placards as President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at El Paso County Coliseum. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at El Paso County Coliseum. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Beto O'Rourke participates in an anti-Trump march with his family in El Paso. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Beto O'Rourke greets supporters following an anti-Trump march in El Paso. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A supporter sports politically themed pins on his cap as President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at El Paso County Coliseum. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Beto O'Rourke and his wife Amy participate in an anti-Trump march in El Paso. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Beto O'Rourke hugs a supporter before an anti-Trump march in El Paso. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
President Donald Trump gestures during a rally at El Paso County Coliseum. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Trump supporters react as a couple are escorted from their seats during President Donald Trump rally at El Paso County Coliseum. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at El Paso County Coliseum. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A supporter holds a placard as President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at El Paso County Coliseum. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Demonstrators take part in the 'March for Truth: Stop the Wall, Stop the Lies' during the visit of President Donald Trump to El Paso. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Demonstrators hold a pinata representing President Donald Trump during the 'March for Truth: Stop the Wall, Stop the Lies' in El Paso. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Demonstrators take part in the 'March for Truth: Stop the Wall, Stop the Lies' during the visit of President Donald Trump to El Paso. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Beto O'Rourke departs with his wife Amy following an anti-Trump march in El Paso. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
President Donald Trump exits Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland after traveling to El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Leah Millis
