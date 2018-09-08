Osaka wins U.S. Open after Serena meltdown
Serena Williams argues with tournament referee Brian Earley while playing Naomi Osaka in the women s final on day thirteen of the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, September 8, 2018. Robert Deutsch-USA...more
Serena Williams breaks her racket after losing the U.S. Open final to Naomi Osaka. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Serena Williams yells at chair umpire Carlos Ramos. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY SPORTS
Serena Williams argues with tournament official Brian Earley . Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Naomi Osaka (left) cries as the crowd boos and Serena Williams comforts her after the match. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Naomi Osaka holds the U.S. Open trophy after beating Serena Williams. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Naomi Osaka poses with the championship trophy after defeating Serena Williams. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY SPORTS
Serena Williams (right) cries while standing next to Naomi Osaka at the trophy presentation. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Naomi Osaka tears up as she holds the championship trophy after defeating Serena Williams. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY SPORTS
Naomi Osaka (R) hugs Serena Williams (L) after their match. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Serena Williams talks to chair umpire after a code violation for coaching. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Serena Williams argues with chair umpire Carlos Ramos after losing to Naomi Osaka. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Serena Williams reacts after losing to Naomi Osaka. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Chair umpire Carlos Ramos is seen during the women s final between Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Naomi Osaka serves. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
Naomi Osaka hits to Serena Williams. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Serena Williams reacts after a miss to Naomi Osaka. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Serena Williams hits a forehand against Naomi Osaka. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Naomi Osaka reacts after winning a point against Serena Williams. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Serena Williams gestures to umpire Carlos Ramos (L) instead of shaking hands after her match. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Naomi Osaka reacts after match point against Serena Williams. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Serena Williams stands on the court after being assessed a game penalty. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Serena Williams speaks at a press conference after her match against Naomi Osaka. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Next Slideshows
Confirming Judge Kavanaugh
Images from the confirmation hearings for President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
Burt Reynolds: 1936 - 2018
Burt Reynolds, whose good looks and charm made him one of Hollywood's most popular actors as he starred in films such as "Deliverance," "The Longest Yard" and...
Brazilian presidential candidate stabbed
The run-up to a presidential election in Brazil plunged into chaos after a knife attack on far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro put the frontrunner in intensive...
Postcards from Pyongyang
Rare scenes from the North Korean capital ahead of the 70th anniversary of the country's founding.
MORE IN PICTURES
Best of TIFF
Highlights from the Toronto International Film Festival.
Confirming Judge Kavanaugh
Images from the confirmation hearings for President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
Burt Reynolds: 1936 - 2018
Burt Reynolds, whose good looks and charm made him one of Hollywood's most popular actors as he starred in films such as "Deliverance," "The Longest Yard" and "Smokey and the Bandit" in the 1970s and '80s, has died at the age of 82.
New York Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from NYFW.
Retro racing
Vintage motor enthusiasts celebrate the mid-20th century heyday of the racing circuit at the Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival in Chichester, Britain.
Brazilian presidential candidate stabbed
The run-up to a presidential election in Brazil plunged into chaos after a knife attack on far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro put the frontrunner in intensive care just a month before the vote.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Rare scenes from the North Korean capital ahead of the 70th anniversary of the country's founding.
Starbucks's first Italian cafe
Around 200 people queued outside the first Starbucks cafe in Italy as the world s biggest coffee chain faces one of its toughest tests yet with an upmarket roastery in the center of Milan.
Iraqi protesters storm Iranian consulate
Protesters storm the Iranian consulate and set fire to the outer perimeter of the compound, shouting condemnation of Iranian influence over Iraq's political parties.