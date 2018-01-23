Edition:
Oscar nominees

Best Actress: Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Best Actress: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
Best Actress: Margot Robbie, I, Tonya. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 07, 2018
Best Actress: Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
Best Actress: Meryl Streep, The Post. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, January 09, 2018
Best Actor: Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, January 09, 2018
Best Actor: Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2013
Best Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, January 09, 2018
Best Actor: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
Best Actor: Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2017
Best Supporting Actress: Mary J. Blige, Mudbound. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 03, 2017
Best Supporting Actress: Allison Janney, I, Tonya. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Thursday, January 11, 2018
Best Supporting Actress: Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Best Supporting Actress: Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
Best Supporting Actress: Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, August 31, 2017
Best Supporting Actor: Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, January 09, 2018
Best Supporting Actor: Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Best Supporting Actor: Richard Jenkins, The Shape Of Water. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, October 10, 2017
Best Supporting Actor: Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Best Supporting Actor: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, November 11, 2017
Best Picture: Call Me By Your Name. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Saturday, November 11, 2017
Best Picture: Darkest Hour. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, November 20, 2017
Best Picture: Dunkirk. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Best Picture: Get Out. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, January 11, 2018
Best Picture: Lady Bird. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
Best Picture: Phantom Thread. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2012
Best Picture: The Shape of Water. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Thursday, January 11, 2018
Best Picture: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, September 04, 2017
Best Director: Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Best Director: Jordan Peele, Get Out. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Best Director: Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Saturday, September 01, 2012
Best Director: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, August 31, 2017
