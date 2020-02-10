Oscars after-parties
Best Supporting Actor Brad Pitt waits for his Oscar statue to be engraved at the Governors Ball following the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Chrissy Teigan and John Legend attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Minnie Driver attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Amanda Peet attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Elizabeth Banks attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jessica Alba attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Sarah Paulson attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Olivia Wilde attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Tracee Ellis Ross attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Gabrielle Union attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kayte Walsh and Kelsey Grammer attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Bill Maher and Marilyn Manson attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Adam Scott and Naomi Scott attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
B.J. Novak and Mindy Kaling attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Ronan Farrow attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Sof a Vergara attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Tom Ford attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
J.J. Abrams attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Bryce Dallas Howard and Ron Howard attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rhea Seehorn attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Nicky Hilton Rothschild attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
