Pictures | Mon Feb 10, 2020 | 12:35am EST

Oscars after-parties

Best Supporting Actor Brad Pitt waits for his Oscar statue to be engraved at the Governors Ball following the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
Chrissy Teigan and John Legend attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Minnie Driver attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
Amanda Peet attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Elizabeth Banks attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Jessica Alba attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Sarah Paulson attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Olivia Wilde attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Tracee Ellis Ross attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Gabrielle Union attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Kayte Walsh and Kelsey Grammer attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
Bill Maher and Marilyn Manson attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
Adam Scott and Naomi Scott attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
B.J. Novak and Mindy Kaling attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Ronan Farrow attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Sof a Vergara attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Tom Ford attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
J.J. Abrams attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Bryce Dallas Howard and Ron Howard attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Rhea Seehorn attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Nicky Hilton Rothschild attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
