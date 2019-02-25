Oscars after-parties
Selma Blair. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Regina King with her Best Supporting Actress award for "If Beale Street Could Talk" and Spike Lee holding his Best Adapted Screenplay award for "BlacKkKlansman." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rami Malek, winner of the Best Actor award for "Bohemian Rhapsody," opens a bottle of champagne. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Elizabeth Banks. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Mark Ronson and Lady Gaga with their Best Original Song awards for "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kendall Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Mindy Kaling. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jessica Alba. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Tarana Burke. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Selma Blair. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Allison Janney. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jennifer Hudson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Isla Fisher. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Marilyn Manson and Jon Voight. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Gabrielle Union. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Yalitza Aparicio and Elsie Fisher. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sarah Silverman. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
(L-R) Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, Diana Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Monica Lewinsky. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Shailene Woodley. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Renee Zellweger. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Russell Wilson and Ciara. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Nina Dobrev. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Samira Wiley. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Michelle Rodriguez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Ava DuVernay. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Spike Lee holds his Best Adapted Screenplay award for "BlacKkKlansman". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
