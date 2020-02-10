Oscars red carpet
Sandra Oh in Elie Saab. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Billie Eilish in a Chanel pantsuit. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Billy Porter in Giles Deacon and shoes by Jimmy Choo. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Renee Zellweger in Armani. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Janelle Monae in Ralph Lauren. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cynthia Erivo in Versace. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Saoirse Ronan. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Florence Pugh in Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, both in Dior. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Natalie Portman, wearing a cape embroidered with the name of women directors. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Laura Dern in Armani. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Billie Eilish in Chanel. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Olivia Colman in Stella McCartney. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Brie Larson. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Margot Robbie. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Keanu Reeves and his mother Patricia Taylor. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Kristen Wiig. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Penelope Cruz. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Julia Butters. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Geena Davis. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Caitriona Balfe. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Kaitlyn Dever in Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Mindy Kaling. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Regina King in Versace. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Maya Rudolph. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Sigourney Weaver in Dior. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
The cast of "Parasite" pose for a selfie. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Spike Lee wears the numbers 24 in honor of NBA player Kobe Bryant. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Antonio Banderas, Nicole Kimpel and Stella Banderas. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Molly Sims. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Rooney Mara. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Idina Menzel. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Chrissy Metz. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Diane Warren and a guest. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Rebel Wilson. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Sandy Powell. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Krysty Wilson-Cairns. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
America Ferrera in Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Sibley Scoles. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Julia Louis-Dreyfus. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Robin Roberts and Michael Anthony Strahan take a selfie. REUTERS/Mike Blake
George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Next Slideshows
Memorable Oscars speeches
Notable speeches from past Academy Award winners.
Inside Harvey Weinstein's rape trial
The former film producer Harvey Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting two women, and faces life in prison if convicted on the most...
Grammy Awards red carpet
Fashion highlights from the 2020 Grammy Awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
Evacuee's flight out of coronavirus-hit Wuhan
Edward Wang is among hundreds of Canadian citizens who were flown out of Wuhan, the epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak, and is now quarantined for two weeks at a Canadian military base.
Key moments from the Democratic debate in New Hampshire
Key quotes from seven candidates vying for the Democratic 2020 presidential nomination in the eighth debate in New Hampshire.
World races to contain coronavirus
Foreign governments are evacuating their citizens, travel has been disrupted and cities are under quarantine as the world grapples with the rapid spread of a new flu-like virus from China.
Democrats move on to New Hampshire
Democratic candidates campaign in New Hampshire after a chaotic vote count in the Iowa caucuses.
Passengers quarantined on coronavirus-hit cruise ship off Japan
Around 3,700 people are facing at least two weeks locked away on a cruise liner anchored off Japan after health officials confirmed 61 passengers on the ship had tested positive for coronavirus and more cases were possible.
Palestinians protest Trump's peace plan
The peace proposal announced by President Trump would give Israel most of what it has sought during decades of conflict, including the disputed holy city of Jerusalem and nearly all the occupied land on which it has built settlements.
Residents flee as Syrian army advances toward last rebel stronghold
President Bashar al-Assad's army, aided by heavy Russian air strikes, has swept through dozens of towns in Idlib province in the last two weeks in the deepest advance in years, forcing tens of thousands to flee to the Turkish border.
Families of Iran crash victims put lives back together
Grief-stricken relatives of passengers killed aboard an airliner shot down by Iran over Tehran last month are grappling in Canada with the daily challenges of long-distance funeral arrangements, empty homes, cars left in driveways and unpaid bills.