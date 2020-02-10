Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Feb 9, 2020 | 8:10pm EST

Oscars red carpet

Sandra Oh in Elie Saab. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Sandra Oh in Elie Saab. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Sandra Oh in Elie Saab. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
1 / 48
Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
2 / 48
Billie Eilish in a Chanel pantsuit. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Billie Eilish in a Chanel pantsuit. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Billie Eilish in a Chanel pantsuit. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
3 / 48
Billy Porter in Giles Deacon and shoes by Jimmy Choo. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Billy Porter in Giles Deacon and shoes by Jimmy Choo. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Billy Porter in Giles Deacon and shoes by Jimmy Choo. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
4 / 48
Renee Zellweger in Armani. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Renee Zellweger in Armani. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Renee Zellweger in Armani. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
5 / 48
Janelle Monae in Ralph Lauren. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Janelle Monae in Ralph Lauren. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Janelle Monae in Ralph Lauren. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
6 / 48
Cynthia Erivo in Versace. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Cynthia Erivo in Versace. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Cynthia Erivo in Versace. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
7 / 48
Saoirse Ronan. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Saoirse Ronan. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Saoirse Ronan. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
8 / 48
Florence Pugh in Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Florence Pugh in Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Florence Pugh in Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
9 / 48
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, both in Dior. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, both in Dior. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, both in Dior. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
10 / 48
Natalie Portman, wearing a cape embroidered with the name of women directors. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Natalie Portman, wearing a cape embroidered with the name of women directors. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Natalie Portman, wearing a cape embroidered with the name of women directors. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
11 / 48
Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
12 / 48
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
13 / 48
Laura Dern in Armani. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Laura Dern in Armani. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Laura Dern in Armani. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
14 / 48
Billie Eilish in Chanel. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Billie Eilish in Chanel. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Billie Eilish in Chanel. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
15 / 48
Olivia Colman in Stella McCartney. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Olivia Colman in Stella McCartney. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Olivia Colman in Stella McCartney. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
16 / 48
Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
17 / 48
Brie Larson. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Brie Larson. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Brie Larson. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
18 / 48
Margot Robbie. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Margot Robbie. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Margot Robbie. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
19 / 48
Keanu Reeves and his mother Patricia Taylor. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Keanu Reeves and his mother Patricia Taylor. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Keanu Reeves and his mother Patricia Taylor. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
20 / 48
Kristen Wiig. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Kristen Wiig. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Kristen Wiig. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
21 / 48
Penelope Cruz. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Penelope Cruz. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Penelope Cruz. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
22 / 48
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
23 / 48
Julia Butters. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Julia Butters. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Julia Butters. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
24 / 48
Geena Davis. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Geena Davis. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Geena Davis. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
25 / 48
Caitriona Balfe. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Caitriona Balfe. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Caitriona Balfe. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
26 / 48
Kaitlyn Dever in Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Kaitlyn Dever in Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Kaitlyn Dever in Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
27 / 48
Mindy Kaling. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Mindy Kaling. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Mindy Kaling. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
28 / 48
Regina King in Versace. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Regina King in Versace. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Regina King in Versace. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
29 / 48
Maya Rudolph. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Maya Rudolph. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Maya Rudolph. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
30 / 48
Sigourney Weaver in Dior. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Sigourney Weaver in Dior. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Sigourney Weaver in Dior. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
31 / 48
The cast of "Parasite" pose for a selfie. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The cast of "Parasite" pose for a selfie. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
The cast of "Parasite" pose for a selfie. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
32 / 48
Spike Lee wears the numbers 24 in honor of NBA player Kobe Bryant. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Spike Lee wears the numbers 24 in honor of NBA player Kobe Bryant. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Spike Lee wears the numbers 24 in honor of NBA player Kobe Bryant. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
33 / 48
Antonio Banderas, Nicole Kimpel and Stella Banderas. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Antonio Banderas, Nicole Kimpel and Stella Banderas. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Antonio Banderas, Nicole Kimpel and Stella Banderas. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
34 / 48
Molly Sims. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Molly Sims. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Molly Sims. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
35 / 48
Rooney Mara. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Rooney Mara. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Rooney Mara. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
36 / 48
Idina Menzel. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Idina Menzel. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Idina Menzel. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
37 / 48
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
38 / 48
Chrissy Metz. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Chrissy Metz. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Chrissy Metz. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
39 / 48
Diane Warren and a guest. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Diane Warren and a guest. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Diane Warren and a guest. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
40 / 48
Rebel Wilson. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Rebel Wilson. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Rebel Wilson. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
41 / 48
Sandy Powell. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Sandy Powell. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Sandy Powell. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
42 / 48
Krysty Wilson-Cairns. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Krysty Wilson-Cairns. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Krysty Wilson-Cairns. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
43 / 48
America Ferrera in Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

America Ferrera in Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
America Ferrera in Alberta Ferretti. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
44 / 48
Sibley Scoles. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Sibley Scoles. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Sibley Scoles. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
45 / 48
Julia Louis-Dreyfus. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Julia Louis-Dreyfus. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Julia Louis-Dreyfus. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
46 / 48
Robin Roberts and Michael Anthony Strahan take a selfie. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Robin Roberts and Michael Anthony Strahan take a selfie. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Robin Roberts and Michael Anthony Strahan take a selfie. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
47 / 48
George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
48 / 48
View Again
View Next
Iconic Oscars looks over the years

Iconic Oscars looks over the years

Next Slideshows

Iconic Oscars looks over the years

Iconic Oscars looks over the years

Memorable red carpet gowns and suits at the Academy Awards.

Feb 08 2020
Memorable Oscars speeches

Memorable Oscars speeches

Notable speeches from past Academy Award winners.

Feb 06 2020
Inside Harvey Weinstein's rape trial

Inside Harvey Weinstein's rape trial

The former film producer Harvey Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting two women, and faces life in prison if convicted on the most...

Jan 29 2020
Grammy Awards red carpet

Grammy Awards red carpet

Fashion highlights from the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Jan 27 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Evacuee's flight out of coronavirus-hit Wuhan

Evacuee's flight out of coronavirus-hit Wuhan

Edward Wang is among hundreds of Canadian citizens who were flown out of Wuhan, the epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak, and is now quarantined for two weeks at a Canadian military base.

Iconic Oscars looks over the years

Iconic Oscars looks over the years

Memorable red carpet gowns and suits at the Academy Awards.

Key moments from the Democratic debate in New Hampshire

Key moments from the Democratic debate in New Hampshire

Key quotes from seven candidates vying for the Democratic 2020 presidential nomination in the eighth debate in New Hampshire.

World races to contain coronavirus

World races to contain coronavirus

Foreign governments are evacuating their citizens, travel has been disrupted and cities are under quarantine as the world grapples with the rapid spread of a new flu-like virus from China.

Democrats move on to New Hampshire

Democrats move on to New Hampshire

Democratic candidates campaign in New Hampshire after a chaotic vote count in the Iowa caucuses.

Passengers quarantined on coronavirus-hit cruise ship off Japan

Passengers quarantined on coronavirus-hit cruise ship off Japan

Around 3,700 people are facing at least two weeks locked away on a cruise liner anchored off Japan after health officials confirmed 61 passengers on the ship had tested positive for coronavirus and more cases were possible.

Palestinians protest Trump's peace plan

Palestinians protest Trump's peace plan

The peace proposal announced by President Trump would give Israel most of what it has sought during decades of conflict, including the disputed holy city of Jerusalem and nearly all the occupied land on which it has built settlements.

Residents flee as Syrian army advances toward last rebel stronghold

Residents flee as Syrian army advances toward last rebel stronghold

President Bashar al-Assad's army, aided by heavy Russian air strikes, has swept through dozens of towns in Idlib province in the last two weeks in the deepest advance in years, forcing tens of thousands to flee to the Turkish border.

Families of Iran crash victims put lives back together

Families of Iran crash victims put lives back together

Grief-stricken relatives of passengers killed aboard an airliner shot down by Iran over Tehran last month are grappling in Canada with the daily challenges of long-distance funeral arrangements, empty homes, cars left in driveways and unpaid bills.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast