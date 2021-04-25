Edition:
International
Pictures | Sun Apr 25, 2021 | 7:41pm EDT

Oscars red carpet style

Viola Davis. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Viola Davis. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Viola Davis. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
1 / 36
Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
2 / 36
Daniel Kaluuya. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Daniel Kaluuya. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Daniel Kaluuya. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
3 / 36
Chloe Zhao. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Chloe Zhao. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Chloe Zhao. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
4 / 36
Steven Yeun. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Steven Yeun. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Steven Yeun. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
5 / 36
Glenn Close. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Glenn Close. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Glenn Close. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
6 / 36
Celeste Waite. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Celeste Waite. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Celeste Waite. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
7 / 36
Maria Bakalova. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Maria Bakalova. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Maria Bakalova. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
8 / 36
Marlee Matlin. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Marlee Matlin. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Marlee Matlin. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
9 / 36
Ariana DeBose. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Ariana DeBose. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Ariana DeBose. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
10 / 36
Martin Desmond Roe and Travon Free. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Martin Desmond Roe and Travon Free. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Martin Desmond Roe and Travon Free. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
11 / 36
Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
12 / 36
Trish Summerville arrives to the Oscars red carpet for the 93rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 25, 2021. Chris Pizzello/Pool via REUTERS

Trish Summerville arrives to the Oscars red carpet for the 93rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 25, 2021. Chris Pizzello/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Trish Summerville arrives to the Oscars red carpet for the 93rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 25, 2021. Chris Pizzello/Pool via REUTERS
Close
13 / 36
Jon Batiste. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Jon Batiste. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Jon Batiste. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
14 / 36
Mia Neal. Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S.

Mia Neal. Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S.

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Mia Neal. Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S.
Close
15 / 36
Laura Pausini. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Laura Pausini. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Laura Pausini. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
16 / 36
Tiara Thomas. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Tiara Thomas. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Tiara Thomas. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
17 / 36
Emerald Fennell. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Emerald Fennell. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Emerald Fennell. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
18 / 36
Ramin Bahrani. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Ramin Bahrani. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Ramin Bahrani. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
19 / 36
Nina Pedrad. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Nina Pedrad. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Nina Pedrad. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
20 / 36
Claudia Sarne and Atticus Ross. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Claudia Sarne and Atticus Ross. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Claudia Sarne and Atticus Ross. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
21 / 36
Lee Isaac Chung and Valerie Chung. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Lee Isaac Chung and Valerie Chung. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Lee Isaac Chung and Valerie Chung. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
22 / 36
Thomas Vinterberg and Helene Reingaard Neumann. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Thomas Vinterberg and Helene Reingaard Neumann. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Thomas Vinterberg and Helene Reingaard Neumann. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
23 / 36
Daniel Pemberton. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Daniel Pemberton. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Daniel Pemberton. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
24 / 36
Stacey Walker King and Charles D. King. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Stacey Walker King and Charles D. King. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Stacey Walker King and Charles D. King. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
25 / 36
Alan S. Kim and Vicky Kim. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Alan S. Kim and Vicky Kim. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Alan S. Kim and Vicky Kim. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
26 / 36
Madeline Sharafian. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Madeline Sharafian. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Madeline Sharafian. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
27 / 36
Roseanne Bladh and Phillip Bladh. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Roseanne Bladh and Phillip Bladh. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Roseanne Bladh and Phillip Bladh. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
28 / 36
D'Mile. Chris Pizzello/Pool

D'Mile. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
D'Mile. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
29 / 36
Carlos Cortes. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Carlos Cortes. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Carlos Cortes. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
30 / 36
Colman Domingo. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Colman Domingo. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Colman Domingo. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
31 / 36
Travon Free. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Travon Free. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Travon Free. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
32 / 36
Youn Yuh-jung and Han Ye-ri. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Youn Yuh-jung and Han Ye-ri. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Youn Yuh-jung and Han Ye-ri. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
33 / 36
Celeste Waite. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Celeste Waite. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Celeste Waite. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
34 / 36
Lil Rel Howery. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Lil Rel Howery. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Lil Rel Howery. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
35 / 36
Steven Yeun and Joana Pak. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Steven Yeun and Joana Pak. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Steven Yeun and Joana Pak. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
36 / 36
View Again
View Next
After Chauvin trial, a debate over future of George Floyd Square

After Chauvin trial, a debate over future of George...

Next Slideshows

Under the sea with scientists fighting climate change

Under the sea with scientists fighting climate change

Climate researchers dive deep into their quest to avert a climate catastrophe.

Apr 23 2021
Clashes in Jerusalem during Ramadan

Clashes in Jerusalem during Ramadan

Police fought to keep apart two groups of protesters - Palestinian youth hurling firecrackers and setting fire to garbage bins, and ultra-nationalist Israelis...

Apr 23 2021
SpaceX rocket launches astronauts to space station

SpaceX rocket launches astronauts to space station

SpaceX launches a new four-astronaut team on a flight to the International Space Station, the first crew ever propelled into orbit by a rocket booster recycled...

Apr 23 2021
Mass cremations begin as India faces deluge of COVID deaths

Mass cremations begin as India faces deluge of COVID deaths

India reported the world's highest daily tally of coronavirus infections for a second day as it struggles with a health system overwhelmed by patients and...

Apr 23 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

After Chauvin trial, a debate over future of George Floyd Square

After Chauvin trial, a debate over future of George Floyd Square

After former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the murder of George Floyd, Minneapolis now faces renewed, sometimes acrimonious dispute over the future of George Floyd Square and how, if ever, to reopen the intersection.

Under the sea with scientists fighting climate change

Under the sea with scientists fighting climate change

Climate researchers dive deep into their quest to avert a climate catastrophe.

Clashes in Jerusalem during Ramadan

Clashes in Jerusalem during Ramadan

Police fought to keep apart two groups of protesters - Palestinian youth hurling firecrackers and setting fire to garbage bins, and ultra-nationalist Israelis chanting anti-Arab slogans - during Ramadan clashes in the contested city at the core of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

SpaceX rocket launches astronauts to space station

SpaceX rocket launches astronauts to space station

SpaceX launches a new four-astronaut team on a flight to the International Space Station, the first crew ever propelled into orbit by a rocket booster recycled from a previous spaceflight.

Mass cremations begin as India faces deluge of COVID deaths

Mass cremations begin as India faces deluge of COVID deaths

India reported the world's highest daily tally of coronavirus infections for a second day as it struggles with a health system overwhelmed by patients and plagued by accidents.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Women recruits break barriers to become Marines at Camp Pendleton

Women recruits break barriers to become Marines at Camp Pendleton

Women recruits of Lima Company broke one of the last gender barriers in the U.S. armed forces, surviving a grueling exercise known as the crucible to officially become Marines.

Hundreds mourn Daunte Wright, Black man killed by Minnesota police

Hundreds mourn Daunte Wright, Black man killed by Minnesota police

Hundreds of mourners filed into a Minneapolis church for the funeral of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man whose shooting by police after a routine traffic stop.

Central American migrants journey to U.S. border

Central American migrants journey to U.S. border

Apprehensions at the U.S.-Mexico border are at their highest level in two decades, as migrants flee violence, natural disasters and economic hardship in Central America.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast