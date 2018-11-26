Edition:
Mon Nov 26, 2018

Our most popular Instagram photos

French President Emmanuel Macron reacts as France plays Croatia in the World Cup final in Moscow, Russia, July 15, 2018. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts at referee Cesar Arturo Ramos as they play Uruguay during the World Cup round of 16 in Sochi, Russia, June 30, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, July 01, 2018
Chilean police officers march with future police dogs during the annual military parade at the Bernardo O'Higgins park in Santiago, Chile, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
A ballerina watches the broadcast of the World Cup quarter-final match between Russia and Croatia at the Mikhailovsky Theatre in Saint Petersburg, Russia, July 7, 2018. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
A full moon rises behind the Temple of Poseidon before a lunar eclipse in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece, July 27, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, July 27, 2018
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018. Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, April 27, 2018
A passenger plane is seen with the full moon behind as it begins its final landing approach to Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle after their wedding in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Demonstrators fly a blimp portraying U.S. President Donald Trump in Parliament Square, during the visit by Trump and first lady Melania Trump in London, Britain July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2018
Fireworks light up the Sydney Opera House as part of new year celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia, December 31, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, December 31, 2017
Panicked dogs, that were left caged by an owner who fled rising flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, are rescued by volunteer rescuer Ryan Nichols of Longview, Texas, in Leland, North Carolina, September 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Sunday, September 16, 2018
A Palestinian man argues with an Israeli soldier during clashes over an Israeli order to shut down a Palestinian school near Nablus in the occupied West Bank, October 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Monday, October 15, 2018
France's coach Didier Deschamps is held up by players celebrating their World Cup final win in Moscow, Russia, July 15, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan ride a horse-drawn carriage after their wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
A bride poses for photo during a total lunar eclipse in Brasilia, Brazil, July 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Saturday, July 28, 2018
A fox walks past 10 Downing Street in London, Britain January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Soldiers march during a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night from Pucon town, Chile, September 2, 2018. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra Escobar

Reuters / Tuesday, September 04, 2018
England fans react as they watch Croatia play England during the World Cup in Trafalgar Square, London, Britain, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2018
A migrant family, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, runs away from tear gas in front of the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
Serena Williams of the United States yells at chair umpire Carlos Ramos in the women's final against Naomi Osaka of Japan during the U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, September 8, 2018. Danielle Parhizkaran/USA TODAY SPORTS

Reuters / Saturday, September 08, 2018
Stewards apprehend a pitch invader as France plays Croatia in the World Cup final in Moscow, Russia, July 15, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
A man sits on a park bench in a flooded park as the Cape Fear River rises above its usual height in Wilmington, North Carolina, September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Friday, September 14, 2018
Female demonstrators run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli forces during a protest where Palestinians demanded the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
France's Benjamin Mendy celebrates with the trophy after winning the World Cup in Moscow, Russia, July 15, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
A young priest throws a snowball during a heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Tourists walk past a giant hand structure on the Gold Bridge on Ba Na hill near Danang City, Vietnam, August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Wednesday, August 01, 2018
People watch elephants from a local circus bathe in the Black Sea on a hot summer day in Yevpatoria, Crimea, August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Tuesday, August 21, 2018
A deer stag barks in the early morning light during the rutting season in Richmond Park, west London, Britain, September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, September 26, 2018
