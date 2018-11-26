Our most popular Instagram photos
French President Emmanuel Macron reacts as France plays Croatia in the World Cup final in Moscow, Russia, July 15, 2018. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts at referee Cesar Arturo Ramos as they play Uruguay during the World Cup round of 16 in Sochi, Russia, June 30, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Chilean police officers march with future police dogs during the annual military parade at the Bernardo O'Higgins park in Santiago, Chile, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A ballerina watches the broadcast of the World Cup quarter-final match between Russia and Croatia at the Mikhailovsky Theatre in Saint Petersburg, Russia, July 7, 2018. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
A full moon rises behind the Temple of Poseidon before a lunar eclipse in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece, July 27, 2018. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018. Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters
A passenger plane is seen with the full moon behind as it begins its final landing approach to Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle after their wedding in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS
Demonstrators fly a blimp portraying U.S. President Donald Trump in Parliament Square, during the visit by Trump and first lady Melania Trump in London, Britain July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Fireworks light up the Sydney Opera House as part of new year celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia, December 31, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray
Panicked dogs, that were left caged by an owner who fled rising flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, are rescued by volunteer rescuer Ryan Nichols of Longview, Texas, in Leland, North Carolina, September 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
A Palestinian man argues with an Israeli soldier during clashes over an Israeli order to shut down a Palestinian school near Nablus in the occupied West Bank, October 15, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
France's coach Didier Deschamps is held up by players celebrating their World Cup final win in Moscow, Russia, July 15, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan ride a horse-drawn carriage after their wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A bride poses for photo during a total lunar eclipse in Brasilia, Brazil, July 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A fox walks past 10 Downing Street in London, Britain January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Soldiers march during a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night from Pucon town, Chile, September 2, 2018. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra Escobar
England fans react as they watch Croatia play England during the World Cup in Trafalgar Square, London, Britain, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A migrant family, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, runs away from tear gas in front of the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kim...more
Serena Williams of the United States yells at chair umpire Carlos Ramos in the women's final against Naomi Osaka of Japan during the U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, September 8, 2018. Danielle...more
Stewards apprehend a pitch invader as France plays Croatia in the World Cup final in Moscow, Russia, July 15, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man sits on a park bench in a flooded park as the Cape Fear River rises above its usual height in Wilmington, North Carolina, September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Female demonstrators run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli forces during a protest where Palestinians demanded the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu...more
France's Benjamin Mendy celebrates with the trophy after winning the World Cup in Moscow, Russia, July 15, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A young priest throws a snowball during a heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Tourists walk past a giant hand structure on the Gold Bridge on Ba Na hill near Danang City, Vietnam, August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Kham
People watch elephants from a local circus bathe in the Black Sea on a hot summer day in Yevpatoria, Crimea, August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
A deer stag barks in the early morning light during the rutting season in Richmond Park, west London, Britain, September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Next Slideshows
Winter is coming
First snowfalls around the world as winter approaches.
Grappling with taboos, Iraqi women join wrestling squad
Women wrestlers in Iraq fight opposition from family and society in pursuit of their sport.
MORE IN PICTURES
Week in sports
A selection of some of our top sports photography of the past week.
U.S. fires tear gas into Mexico to repel migrants
U.S. authorities shut the country's busiest border crossing and fired tear gas into Mexico to repel Central American migrants approaching the border.
The surface of Mars
What the Red Planet looks like up close.
Turkish women attempt to march on Taksim Square
Women's rights activists scuffle with riot police as they try to march through Taksim Square to protest against gender violence in Istanbul.
Violent clashes on Champs Elysees over fuel costs
Police firing tear gas and water cannons clashed in Paris with thousands of protesters angry over rising car fuel costs and President Emmanuel Macron's economic policies, the second weekend of "yellow vest" protests across France.
Tensions rise in Tijuana
Hundreds of Central American migrants in Mexico massed around a tense U.S. border crossing, and said they would wait there until they could request asylum, in spite of growing U.S. measures to tighten the border.
Black Friday frenzy
Scenes from the post-Thanksgiving bargain hunt.