Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Nov 25, 2019 | 12:20pm EST

Our most popular Instagram photos of 2019

U.S. first lady Melania Trump kisses Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau next to U.S. President Donald Trump during a family photo with invited guests at the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. first lady Melania Trump kisses Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau next to U.S. President Donald Trump during a family photo with invited guests at the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, August 25, 2019
U.S. first lady Melania Trump kisses Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau next to U.S. President Donald Trump during a family photo with invited guests at the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
1 / 30
Smoke billows near scaffolding as fire engulfs the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, April 15, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Smoke billows near scaffolding as fire engulfs the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, April 15, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
Smoke billows near scaffolding as fire engulfs the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, April 15, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
2 / 30
Pope Francis and Grand Imam of al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb kiss each other after signing a document on fighting extremism, during an inter-religious meeting at the Founder's Memorial in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, February 4, 2019. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Pope Francis and Grand Imam of al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb kiss each other after signing a document on fighting extremism, during an inter-religious meeting at the Founder's Memorial in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, February 4, 2019....more

Reuters / Monday, February 04, 2019
Pope Francis and Grand Imam of al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb kiss each other after signing a document on fighting extremism, during an inter-religious meeting at the Founder's Memorial in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, February 4, 2019. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
3 / 30
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rides a horse during a snowfall in Mount Paektu in this image released October 16, 2019. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rides a horse during a snowfall in Mount Paektu in this image released October 16, 2019. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rides a horse during a snowfall in Mount Paektu in this image released October 16, 2019. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
4 / 30
Former U.S. President Barack Obama leaves after a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, April 5, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Former U.S. President Barack Obama leaves after a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, April 5, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2019
Former U.S. President Barack Obama leaves after a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, April 5, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
5 / 30
Palestinians break their fast by eating iftar meals during the holy month of Ramadan, near the rubble of a building recently destroyed by Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City, May 18, 2019. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians break their fast by eating iftar meals during the holy month of Ramadan, near the rubble of a building recently destroyed by Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City, May 18, 2019. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Saturday, May 18, 2019
Palestinians break their fast by eating iftar meals during the holy month of Ramadan, near the rubble of a building recently destroyed by Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City, May 18, 2019. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
6 / 30
A full moon rises between clouds as a landing commercial jet approaches the airport before the start of a total lunar eclipse that is being called a 'Super Blood Wolf Moon' in San Diego, California, January 20, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A full moon rises between clouds as a landing commercial jet approaches the airport before the start of a total lunar eclipse that is being called a 'Super Blood Wolf Moon' in San Diego, California, January 20, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 20, 2019
A full moon rises between clouds as a landing commercial jet approaches the airport before the start of a total lunar eclipse that is being called a 'Super Blood Wolf Moon' in San Diego, California, January 20, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
7 / 30
A demonstrator uses a sink as a shield during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

A demonstrator uses a sink as a shield during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Friday, November 08, 2019
A demonstrator uses a sink as a shield during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
8 / 30
A woman carries her son in a bucket after collecting water from a municipal water tanker on the outskirts of Chennai, India, July 4, 2019. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

A woman carries her son in a bucket after collecting water from a municipal water tanker on the outskirts of Chennai, India, July 4, 2019. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
A woman carries her son in a bucket after collecting water from a municipal water tanker on the outskirts of Chennai, India, July 4, 2019. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Close
9 / 30
A "Baby Trump" balloon floats during an anti-Trump protest in London, Britain, June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A "Baby Trump" balloon floats during an anti-Trump protest in London, Britain, June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
A "Baby Trump" balloon floats during an anti-Trump protest in London, Britain, June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
10 / 30
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta, Georgia, February 3, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta, Georgia, February 3, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2019
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta, Georgia, February 3, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
11 / 30
Najila Trindade de Souza, who accused Brazilian soccer player Neymar of rape, is carried by her lawyer Danilo Garcia de Andrade after giving testimony in a police station, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 7, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Najila Trindade de Souza, who accused Brazilian soccer player Neymar of rape, is carried by her lawyer Danilo Garcia de Andrade after giving testimony in a police station, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 7, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Friday, June 07, 2019
Najila Trindade de Souza, who accused Brazilian soccer player Neymar of rape, is carried by her lawyer Danilo Garcia de Andrade after giving testimony in a police station, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 7, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Close
12 / 30
Smoke rises around the altar in front of the cross inside the Notre Dame Cathedral as a fire burns in Paris, France, April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Pool

Smoke rises around the altar in front of the cross inside the Notre Dame Cathedral as a fire burns in Paris, France, April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
Smoke rises around the altar in front of the cross inside the Notre Dame Cathedral as a fire burns in Paris, France, April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Pool
Close
13 / 30
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, visit Auwal Mosque, the first and oldest mosque in South Africa, in the Bo Kaap district of Cape Town, South Africa, September 24, 2019. Tim Rooke/Pool via REUTERS

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, visit Auwal Mosque, the first and oldest mosque in South Africa, in the Bo Kaap district of Cape Town, South Africa, September 24, 2019. Tim Rooke/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, visit Auwal Mosque, the first and oldest mosque in South Africa, in the Bo Kaap district of Cape Town, South Africa, September 24, 2019. Tim Rooke/Pool via REUTERS
Close
14 / 30
Hindu women worship the sun god in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chhath Puja in New Delhi, India, November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Hindu women worship the sun god in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chhath Puja in New Delhi, India, November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Hindu women worship the sun god in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chhath Puja in New Delhi, India, November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
15 / 30
A riot police officer on fire reacts during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A riot police officer on fire reacts during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, November 04, 2019
A riot police officer on fire reacts during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
16 / 30
A woman stands in front of an apartment building which was damaged by a rocket fired from Syria, in Nusaybin, Turkey, October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

A woman stands in front of an apartment building which was damaged by a rocket fired from Syria, in Nusaybin, Turkey, October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2019
A woman stands in front of an apartment building which was damaged by a rocket fired from Syria, in Nusaybin, Turkey, October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
17 / 30
A cat disrupts play in the second half between Mexico's Tigres UANL and Real Salt Lake during their Leagues Cup game in Salt Lake City, Utah, July 24, 2019. Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

A cat disrupts play in the second half between Mexico's Tigres UANL and Real Salt Lake during their Leagues Cup game in Salt Lake City, Utah, July 24, 2019. Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 25, 2019
A cat disrupts play in the second half between Mexico's Tigres UANL and Real Salt Lake during their Leagues Cup game in Salt Lake City, Utah, July 24, 2019. Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
Close
18 / 30
Lightning strikes near an Emirates A380 plane at Christchurch Airport, New Zealand, November 20, 2019. GCH Aviation/via REUTERS

Lightning strikes near an Emirates A380 plane at Christchurch Airport, New Zealand, November 20, 2019. GCH Aviation/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Lightning strikes near an Emirates A380 plane at Christchurch Airport, New Zealand, November 20, 2019. GCH Aviation/via REUTERS
Close
19 / 30
An activist takes part in a Global Climate Strike rally in Kolkata, India, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

An activist takes part in a Global Climate Strike rally in Kolkata, India, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, September 20, 2019
An activist takes part in a Global Climate Strike rally in Kolkata, India, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
20 / 30
Protesters shine lasers at riot police vehicles during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Protesters shine lasers at riot police vehicles during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Friday, November 01, 2019
Protesters shine lasers at riot police vehicles during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
21 / 30
A recortador jumps over a bull during a contest in a bullring at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 13, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A recortador jumps over a bull during a contest in a bullring at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 13, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
A recortador jumps over a bull during a contest in a bullring at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 13, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
22 / 30
Riot police officers detain Camila Miranda after she was shot with six rubber bullets, four of which pierced her skin during a protest in which she was demonstrating against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Riot police officers detain Camila Miranda after she was shot with six rubber bullets, four of which pierced her skin during a protest in which she was demonstrating against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Henry...more

Reuters / Friday, November 15, 2019
Riot police officers detain Camila Miranda after she was shot with six rubber bullets, four of which pierced her skin during a protest in which she was demonstrating against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
23 / 30
Berani, a three-year-old orangutan from Sumatra, is pictured at the Pairi Daiza wildlife park, zoo and botanical garden in Brugelette, Belgium, August 2, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Berani, a three-year-old orangutan from Sumatra, is pictured at the Pairi Daiza wildlife park, zoo and botanical garden in Brugelette, Belgium, August 2, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, August 02, 2019
Berani, a three-year-old orangutan from Sumatra, is pictured at the Pairi Daiza wildlife park, zoo and botanical garden in Brugelette, Belgium, August 2, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
24 / 30
A demonstrator dives to the ground from a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A demonstrator dives to the ground from a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
A demonstrator dives to the ground from a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
25 / 30
Guatemalan migrant Ledy Perez embraces her son Anthony while praying to ask a member of the Mexican National Guard to let them cross into the United States, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Guatemalan migrant Ledy Perez embraces her son Anthony while praying to ask a member of the Mexican National Guard to let them cross into the United States, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, July 25, 2019
Guatemalan migrant Ledy Perez embraces her son Anthony while praying to ask a member of the Mexican National Guard to let them cross into the United States, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
26 / 30
A tiger lays in a pool of water inside a cage at a zoo, during hot and humid weather in Lahore, Pakistan, June 10, 2019. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

A tiger lays in a pool of water inside a cage at a zoo, during hot and humid weather in Lahore, Pakistan, June 10, 2019. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Monday, June 10, 2019
A tiger lays in a pool of water inside a cage at a zoo, during hot and humid weather in Lahore, Pakistan, June 10, 2019. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Close
27 / 30
A shoe polisher waits for customers under graffiti on a wall in Kabul, Afghanistan, June 13, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

A shoe polisher waits for customers under graffiti on a wall in Kabul, Afghanistan, June 13, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, June 13, 2019
A shoe polisher waits for customers under graffiti on a wall in Kabul, Afghanistan, June 13, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
28 / 30
Virgin's Richard Branson kisses the ground as he lands at Ben Gurion international airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Virgin's Richard Branson kisses the ground as he lands at Ben Gurion international airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Virgin's Richard Branson kisses the ground as he lands at Ben Gurion international airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
29 / 30
A group of Iranian Kurdish women, who have joined Kurdish peshmerga fighters, take part in a training session in a military camp in Erbil, Iraq, July 9, 2019. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

A group of Iranian Kurdish women, who have joined Kurdish peshmerga fighters, take part in a training session in a military camp in Erbil, Iraq, July 9, 2019. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / Tuesday, July 09, 2019
A group of Iranian Kurdish women, who have joined Kurdish peshmerga fighters, take part in a training session in a military camp in Erbil, Iraq, July 9, 2019. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the year: Oddly

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Our top odd and unusual photos from the past year.

12:00pm EST
Best of the American Music Awards

Best of the American Music Awards

Highlights from the American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

11:40am EST
Week in sports

Week in sports

A selection of some of our top sports photos from the past week.

11:25am EST
Photos show dramatic Swiss glacier retreat

Photos show dramatic Swiss glacier retreat

Where mighty glaciers once spilled into Swiss valleys like frozen rivers of ice, a residue of gray scree and boulders remains, spliced through with raging...

9:45am EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Our top odd and unusual photos from the past year.

Best of the American Music Awards

Best of the American Music Awards

Highlights from the American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Week in sports

Week in sports

A selection of some of our top sports photos from the past week.

Photos show dramatic Swiss glacier retreat

Photos show dramatic Swiss glacier retreat

Where mighty glaciers once spilled into Swiss valleys like frozen rivers of ice, a residue of gray scree and boulders remains, spliced through with raging streams.

American Music Awards red carpet

American Music Awards red carpet

Style from the arrivals carpet at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Hong Kong democrats romp to local election landslide

Hong Kong democrats romp to local election landslide

Hong Kong's democrats romped to a landslide and symbolic majority in district council elections after residents turned out in record numbers to vote following six months of anti-government protests in the embattled city.

12 car designs that polarized auto enthusiasts

12 car designs that polarized auto enthusiasts

The futuristic, angular Tesla Cybertruck and 11 other automobile designs that have divided car fans.

Pope Francis leads Holy Mass in Thailand

Pope Francis leads Holy Mass in Thailand

Pope Francis, on the first full day of his visit to mainly Buddhist Thailand, led a Mass in Bangkok's National Stadium for tens of thousands of exuberant Roman Catholics in a country where they make up less than one percent of the population.

Tesla unveils futuristic Cybertruck

Tesla unveils futuristic Cybertruck

Tesla's launch of its futuristic Cybertruck pickup suffered a setback when its "armored glass" windows shattered, but it was the overall look of the car that worried Wall Street.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast