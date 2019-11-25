Our most popular Instagram photos of 2019
U.S. first lady Melania Trump kisses Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau next to U.S. President Donald Trump during a family photo with invited guests at the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Smoke billows near scaffolding as fire engulfs the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, April 15, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Pope Francis and Grand Imam of al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb kiss each other after signing a document on fighting extremism, during an inter-religious meeting at the Founder's Memorial in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, February 4, 2019....more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rides a horse during a snowfall in Mount Paektu in this image released October 16, 2019. KCNA via REUTERS
Former U.S. President Barack Obama leaves after a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, April 5, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Palestinians break their fast by eating iftar meals during the holy month of Ramadan, near the rubble of a building recently destroyed by Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City, May 18, 2019. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A full moon rises between clouds as a landing commercial jet approaches the airport before the start of a total lunar eclipse that is being called a 'Super Blood Wolf Moon' in San Diego, California, January 20, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A demonstrator uses a sink as a shield during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A woman carries her son in a bucket after collecting water from a municipal water tanker on the outskirts of Chennai, India, July 4, 2019. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
A "Baby Trump" balloon floats during an anti-Trump protest in London, Britain, June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta, Georgia, February 3, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Najila Trindade de Souza, who accused Brazilian soccer player Neymar of rape, is carried by her lawyer Danilo Garcia de Andrade after giving testimony in a police station, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 7, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Smoke rises around the altar in front of the cross inside the Notre Dame Cathedral as a fire burns in Paris, France, April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Pool
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, visit Auwal Mosque, the first and oldest mosque in South Africa, in the Bo Kaap district of Cape Town, South Africa, September 24, 2019. Tim Rooke/Pool via REUTERS
Hindu women worship the sun god in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chhath Puja in New Delhi, India, November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A riot police officer on fire reacts during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A woman stands in front of an apartment building which was damaged by a rocket fired from Syria, in Nusaybin, Turkey, October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
A cat disrupts play in the second half between Mexico's Tigres UANL and Real Salt Lake during their Leagues Cup game in Salt Lake City, Utah, July 24, 2019. Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
Lightning strikes near an Emirates A380 plane at Christchurch Airport, New Zealand, November 20, 2019. GCH Aviation/via REUTERS
An activist takes part in a Global Climate Strike rally in Kolkata, India, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Protesters shine lasers at riot police vehicles during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A recortador jumps over a bull during a contest in a bullring at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 13, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Riot police officers detain Camila Miranda after she was shot with six rubber bullets, four of which pierced her skin during a protest in which she was demonstrating against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Henry...more
Berani, a three-year-old orangutan from Sumatra, is pictured at the Pairi Daiza wildlife park, zoo and botanical garden in Brugelette, Belgium, August 2, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A demonstrator dives to the ground from a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Guatemalan migrant Ledy Perez embraces her son Anthony while praying to ask a member of the Mexican National Guard to let them cross into the United States, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A tiger lays in a pool of water inside a cage at a zoo, during hot and humid weather in Lahore, Pakistan, June 10, 2019. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A shoe polisher waits for customers under graffiti on a wall in Kabul, Afghanistan, June 13, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Virgin's Richard Branson kisses the ground as he lands at Ben Gurion international airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A group of Iranian Kurdish women, who have joined Kurdish peshmerga fighters, take part in a training session in a military camp in Erbil, Iraq, July 9, 2019. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
