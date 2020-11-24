Edition:
Our most popular Instagram photos of 2020

Police officer Rajesh Babu wears a helmet depicting the coronavirus as he requests a commuter to stay at home during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus in Chennai, India, March 28, 2020. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

A man wearing a surgical mask as a G-string walks past a woman as the spread of the coronavirus continues, on Oxford Street in London, Britain, July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2020
A man wearing a surgical mask as a G-string walks past a woman as the spread of the coronavirus continues, on Oxford Street in London, Britain, July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
An injured man is trapped under a vehicle following an explosion in Beirut's port area, Lebanon, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2020
An injured man is trapped under a vehicle following an explosion in Beirut's port area, Lebanon, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A nurse rests during a night shift at a hospital in Cremona, Italy, March 8, 2020. Francesca Mangiatordi/@france_exa/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
A nurse rests during a night shift at a hospital in Cremona, Italy, March 8, 2020. Francesca Mangiatordi/@france_exa/via REUTERS
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden makes a statement on the 2020 U.S. presidential election results during a brief appearance before reporters in Wilmington, Delaware, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden makes a statement on the 2020 U.S. presidential election results during a brief appearance before reporters in Wilmington, Delaware, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Timur Xaligov carries his 10-month-old daughter, Narin, who was killed with five other relatives including her mother Sevil, when a rocket hit their home during fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Timur Xaligov carries his 10-month-old daughter, Narin, who was killed with five other relatives including her mother Sevil, when a rocket hit their home during fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan,...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
Timur Xaligov carries his 10-month-old daughter, Narin, who was killed with five other relatives including her mother Sevil, when a rocket hit their home during fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Maria Velez of Orlando, Florida, hugs the tombstone of her son Stephen at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on Memorial Day in Seville, Ohio, May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2020
Maria Velez of Orlando, Florida, hugs the tombstone of her son Stephen at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on Memorial Day in Seville, Ohio, May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Pistachio, a puppy that was born with green fur, is seen on the day he was born on a farm on the island of Sardinia, in Pattada, Italy, October 9, 2020. Cristian Mallocci/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
Pistachio, a puppy that was born with green fur, is seen on the day he was born on a farm on the island of Sardinia, in Pattada, Italy, October 9, 2020. Cristian Mallocci/Handout via REUTERS
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wears a mask as he takes a knee during a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wears a mask as he takes a knee during a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Health care workers stand in the street in counter-protest to hundreds of people who gathered at the State Capitol to demand the stay-at-home order be lifted in Denver, Colorado, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2020
Health care workers stand in the street in counter-protest to hundreds of people who gathered at the State Capitol to demand the stay-at-home order be lifted in Denver, Colorado, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
A combination picture shows Muslim pilgrims circling the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage September 8, 2016, and after the coronavirus outbreak July 29, 2020, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah (top)/ Saudi Ministry of Media/Handout via REUTERS

President Donald Trump counts money before donating it as he attends a service at the International Church of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
President Donald Trump counts money before donating it as he attends a service at the International Church of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People participate in an outdoor yoga class by LMNTS Outdoor Studio in a dome to facilitate social distancing and proper protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
People participate in an outdoor yoga class by LMNTS Outdoor Studio in a dome to facilitate social distancing and proper protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Patrick Hutchinson, a protester, carries an injured suspected far-right counter-protester named Bryn Male to safety, near Waterloo station during a Black Lives Matter protest, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, in London, Britain, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Christopher Paulsen holds a flag as he reacts after media announced that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden won the 2020 U.S. presidential election on Sunset Boulevard in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/David Swanson

A Palestinian man demonstrates his parkour skills on a beach as coronavirus restrictions ease in Gaza City, July 10, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2020
A Palestinian man demonstrates his parkour skills on a beach as coronavirus restrictions ease in Gaza City, July 10, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Health workers wearing protective face masks react during a tribute for their co-worker Esteban, a male nurse who died of the coronavirus, outside the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, Spain, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
Health workers wearing protective face masks react during a tribute for their co-worker Esteban, a male nurse who died of the coronavirus, outside the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, Spain, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Patricia McCloskey and her husband Mark McCloskey draw their firearms on protesters, including a man who holds a video camera and microphone, as they enter their neighborhood during a protest against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, in St. Louis, Missouri, June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

A nurse in a protective suit attends to a baby with COVID-19 at an isolation ward of Wuhan Children's Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, March 16, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
A nurse in a protective suit attends to a baby with COVID-19 at an isolation ward of Wuhan Children's Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, March 16, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
A healthcare worker sits on the curb as he uses a vaping device while taking a break outside Maimonides Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Brooklyn, New York, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
A healthcare worker sits on the curb as he uses a vaping device while taking a break outside Maimonides Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Brooklyn, New York, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Brazilian 99-year-old former World War Two combatant Ermando Armelino Piveta gestures as he leaves the Armed Forces Hospital after being treated for the coronavirus and discharged, in Brasilia, Brazil, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Brazilian 99-year-old former World War Two combatant Ermando Armelino Piveta gestures as he leaves the Armed Forces Hospital after being treated for the coronavirus and discharged, in Brasilia, Brazil, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A patient infected with the coronavirus is transported in a plastic cover to a medical helicopter assigned by the Centre Medical Heliporte (CMH) of Bra-sur-Lienne, to be transferred from the CHU de Liege hospital to Germany, in Liege, Belgium, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A resident kisses a relative through a plastic sheet installed in a special 'hug room' organized to keep both parties safe from the coronavirus, at a care home in Castelfranco Veneto, Italy, in this handout photo released on November 11, 2020. Centro residenziale per anziani Domenico Sartor/Handout via REUTERS

Ayse Mehmet, whose daughter Sonya Kaygan died from COVID-19, has tears wiped from her face by her 3-year-old granddaughter, also named Ayse, at her home in Enfield, Britain, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Ayse Mehmet, whose daughter Sonya Kaygan died from COVID-19, has tears wiped from her face by her 3-year-old granddaughter, also named Ayse, at her home in Enfield, Britain, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A Palestinian man places a shoe on a television screen broadcasting the announcement of Middle East peace plan by President Donald Trump in a coffee shop in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
A Palestinian man places a shoe on a television screen broadcasting the announcement of Middle East peace plan by President Donald Trump in a coffee shop in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
President Donald Trump walks from Marine One as he returns from Bedminster, New Jersey, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2020
President Donald Trump walks from Marine One as he returns from Bedminster, New Jersey, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence watch the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft, from Cape Canaveral, Florida, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence watch the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft, from Cape Canaveral, Florida, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Ballerinas Kennedy George, 14, and Ava Holloway, 14, pose in front of a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered its removal after widespread civil unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Richmond, Virginia, June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman

President Donald Trump returns to the White House after news media declared Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Washington, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2020
President Donald Trump returns to the White House after news media declared Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Washington, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People enjoy Ipanema beach at the end of the day, which according to local media was the hottest day this year so far, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
People enjoy Ipanema beach at the end of the day, which according to local media was the hottest day this year so far, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Britain's Queen Elizabeth awards Captain Tom Moore with the insignia of Knight Bachelor at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, July 17, 2020. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2020
Britain's Queen Elizabeth awards Captain Tom Moore with the insignia of Knight Bachelor at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, July 17, 2020. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS
Jennifer Lopez performs during the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida, February 2, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Jennifer Lopez performs during the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida, February 2, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
President Donald Trump speaks, with a flag behind him, during a campaign rally at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Florida, September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks, with a flag behind him, during a campaign rally at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Florida, September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Donald Trump throws a face mask from the stage during a campaign rally, his first since being treated for the coronavirus, at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
President Donald Trump throws a face mask from the stage during a campaign rally, his first since being treated for the coronavirus, at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Demonstrators embrace during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, near the White House, in Washington, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
Demonstrators embrace during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, near the White House, in Washington, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A police officer raises a baton at a man who, according to police, had broken social distancing rules, outside a wine shop during an extended nationwide coronavirus lockdown in New Delhi, India, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
A police officer raises a baton at a man who, according to police, had broken social distancing rules, outside a wine shop during an extended nationwide coronavirus lockdown in New Delhi, India, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
The Statue of Liberty and One World Trade Center are seen as the Tribute in Light shines in downtown Manhattan to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in Manhattan, New York, September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Bong Joon Ho poses with the Oscars for "Parasite" at the Governors Ball following the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
Bong Joon Ho poses with the Oscars for "Parasite" at the Governors Ball following the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Krista Matheny, 26, of New York City, reacts as she watches a speech by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden after news media announced that he has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, on Times Square in New York City, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A man who died from the coronavirus is seen wrapped in a body bag at the United Memorial Medical Center's COVID-19 intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
A man who died from the coronavirus is seen wrapped in a body bag at the United Memorial Medical Center's COVID-19 intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
President Donald Trump departs after speaking about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
President Donald Trump departs after speaking about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Firefighters spray water on a fire after an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
Firefighters spray water on a fire after an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Demonstrators cover an elderly woman during clashes with police, as they protest against the government's labor reforms in a controversial jobs creation law in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 8, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
Demonstrators cover an elderly woman during clashes with police, as they protest against the government's labor reforms in a controversial jobs creation law in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 8, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Brad Pitt accepts the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Brad Pitt accepts the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The pink supermoon rises over the Shard skyscraper in an astronomical event that occurs when the Moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual, in London, Britain, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Sweat runs down the face of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to President Donald Trump, as he speaks about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results during a news conference at Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A woman reacts next to the body of a person who was shot near Sao Carlos slums complex during a police operation after heavy confrontations between drug gangs in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
A woman reacts next to the body of a person who was shot near Sao Carlos slums complex during a police operation after heavy confrontations between drug gangs in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A participant embraces a member of Belarusian Interior Ministry troops, who stands guard during an opposition demonstration to protest against police violence and to reject the presidential election results near the Government House in Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden removes his face mask to speak about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results during an appearance in Wilmington, Delaware, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden removes his face mask to speak about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results during an appearance in Wilmington, Delaware, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A woman pulls a baby on a pallet as they prepare to move to a new temporary camp for migrants and refugees, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
A woman pulls a baby on a pallet as they prepare to move to a new temporary camp for migrants and refugees, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
