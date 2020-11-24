Our most popular Instagram photos of 2020
Police officer Rajesh Babu wears a helmet depicting the coronavirus as he requests a commuter to stay at home during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus in Chennai, India, March 28, 2020. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
A man wearing a surgical mask as a G-string walks past a woman as the spread of the coronavirus continues, on Oxford Street in London, Britain, July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
An injured man is trapped under a vehicle following an explosion in Beirut's port area, Lebanon, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A nurse rests during a night shift at a hospital in Cremona, Italy, March 8, 2020. Francesca Mangiatordi/@france_exa/via REUTERS
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden makes a statement on the 2020 U.S. presidential election results during a brief appearance before reporters in Wilmington, Delaware, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Timur Xaligov carries his 10-month-old daughter, Narin, who was killed with five other relatives including her mother Sevil, when a rocket hit their home during fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan,...more
Maria Velez of Orlando, Florida, hugs the tombstone of her son Stephen at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on Memorial Day in Seville, Ohio, May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Pistachio, a puppy that was born with green fur, is seen on the day he was born on a farm on the island of Sardinia, in Pattada, Italy, October 9, 2020. Cristian Mallocci/Handout via REUTERS
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wears a mask as he takes a knee during a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Health care workers stand in the street in counter-protest to hundreds of people who gathered at the State Capitol to demand the stay-at-home order be lifted in Denver, Colorado, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
A combination picture shows Muslim pilgrims circling the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage September 8, 2016, and after the coronavirus outbreak July 29, 2020, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah (top)/ Saudi...more
President Donald Trump counts money before donating it as he attends a service at the International Church of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People participate in an outdoor yoga class by LMNTS Outdoor Studio in a dome to facilitate social distancing and proper protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Patrick Hutchinson, a protester, carries an injured suspected far-right counter-protester named Bryn Male to safety, near Waterloo station during a Black Lives Matter protest, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, in...more
Christopher Paulsen holds a flag as he reacts after media announced that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden won the 2020 U.S. presidential election on Sunset Boulevard in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, November 7,...more
A Palestinian man demonstrates his parkour skills on a beach as coronavirus restrictions ease in Gaza City, July 10, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Health workers wearing protective face masks react during a tribute for their co-worker Esteban, a male nurse who died of the coronavirus, outside the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, Spain, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Patricia McCloskey and her husband Mark McCloskey draw their firearms on protesters, including a man who holds a video camera and microphone, as they enter their neighborhood during a protest against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, in St. Louis,...more
A nurse in a protective suit attends to a baby with COVID-19 at an isolation ward of Wuhan Children's Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, March 16, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
A healthcare worker sits on the curb as he uses a vaping device while taking a break outside Maimonides Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Brooklyn, New York, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Brazilian 99-year-old former World War Two combatant Ermando Armelino Piveta gestures as he leaves the Armed Forces Hospital after being treated for the coronavirus and discharged, in Brasilia, Brazil, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A patient infected with the coronavirus is transported in a plastic cover to a medical helicopter assigned by the Centre Medical Heliporte (CMH) of Bra-sur-Lienne, to be transferred from the CHU de Liege hospital to Germany, in Liege, Belgium,...more
A resident kisses a relative through a plastic sheet installed in a special 'hug room' organized to keep both parties safe from the coronavirus, at a care home in Castelfranco Veneto, Italy, in this handout photo released on November 11, 2020. Centro...more
Ayse Mehmet, whose daughter Sonya Kaygan died from COVID-19, has tears wiped from her face by her 3-year-old granddaughter, also named Ayse, at her home in Enfield, Britain, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A Palestinian man places a shoe on a television screen broadcasting the announcement of Middle East peace plan by President Donald Trump in a coffee shop in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
President Donald Trump walks from Marine One as he returns from Bedminster, New Jersey, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence watch the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft, from Cape Canaveral, Florida, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Ballerinas Kennedy George, 14, and Ava Holloway, 14, pose in front of a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered its removal after widespread civil unrest following the death in Minneapolis police...more
President Donald Trump returns to the White House after news media declared Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Washington, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People enjoy Ipanema beach at the end of the day, which according to local media was the hottest day this year so far, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Britain's Queen Elizabeth awards Captain Tom Moore with the insignia of Knight Bachelor at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, July 17, 2020. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS
Jennifer Lopez performs during the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida, February 2, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
President Donald Trump speaks, with a flag behind him, during a campaign rally at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Florida, September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Donald Trump throws a face mask from the stage during a campaign rally, his first since being treated for the coronavirus, at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Demonstrators embrace during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, near the White House, in Washington, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A police officer raises a baton at a man who, according to police, had broken social distancing rules, outside a wine shop during an extended nationwide coronavirus lockdown in New Delhi, India, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
The Statue of Liberty and One World Trade Center are seen as the Tribute in Light shines in downtown Manhattan to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in Manhattan, New...more
Bong Joon Ho poses with the Oscars for "Parasite" at the Governors Ball following the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Krista Matheny, 26, of New York City, reacts as she watches a speech by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden after news media announced that he has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, on Times Square in New York City, November 7, 2020....more
A man who died from the coronavirus is seen wrapped in a body bag at the United Memorial Medical Center's COVID-19 intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
President Donald Trump departs after speaking about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Firefighters spray water on a fire after an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Demonstrators cover an elderly woman during clashes with police, as they protest against the government's labor reforms in a controversial jobs creation law in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 8, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Brad Pitt accepts the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The pink supermoon rises over the Shard skyscraper in an astronomical event that occurs when the Moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual, in London, Britain, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan...more
Sweat runs down the face of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to President Donald Trump, as he speaks about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results during a news conference at Republican National Committee headquarters...more
A woman reacts next to the body of a person who was shot near Sao Carlos slums complex during a police operation after heavy confrontations between drug gangs in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A participant embraces a member of Belarusian Interior Ministry troops, who stands guard during an opposition demonstration to protest against police violence and to reject the presidential election results near the Government House in Independence...more
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden removes his face mask to speak about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results during an appearance in Wilmington, Delaware, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A woman pulls a baby on a pallet as they prepare to move to a new temporary camp for migrants and refugees, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Next Slideshows
Thousands flee fighting in Ethiopia, cross border to Sudan
Hundreds, possibly thousands, have been killed in fighting that erupted on Nov. 4 between Ethiopian federal forces and Tigray's regional army, sending about...
Protests erupt in Brazil after Black man beaten to death at supermarket
The beating death of a Black man, identified in media as Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas, by security guards at a Carrefour supermarket in Porto Alegre has...
MORE IN PICTURES
Pictures of the year: Animals
Our top animal photos in 2020.
Thousands flee fighting in Ethiopia, cross border to Sudan
Hundreds, possibly thousands, have been killed in fighting that erupted on Nov. 4 between Ethiopian federal forces and Tigray's regional army, sending about 40,000 refugees into neighboring Sudan.
Protests erupt in Brazil after Black man beaten to death at supermarket
The beating death of a Black man, identified in media as Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas, by security guards at a Carrefour supermarket in Porto Alegre has sparked protests across Brazil.
People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19
Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
America's coast-to-coast COVID surge continues
The number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States crossed 250,000, as a third coronavirus wave brings a fresh surge in infections and puts immense strain on the healthcare system.
Pictures of the year: Space
Our top images from space in 2020.
Hurricane Iota smashes into Central America
Storm Iota churned through Central America, causing swollen rivers to burst their banks, flipping roofs onto streets and killing nearly 40 people across Central America and Colombia.