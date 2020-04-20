Our natural world on Earth Day
Wild bluebells, which bloom around mid-April turning the forest blue as they form a carpet, are pictured in the Hallerbos, also known as the "Blue Forest", near Halle, Belgium April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
The pink supermoon rises over Mow Cop in Staffordshire in an astronomical event that occurs when the Moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual, in Mow Cop, Britain, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Carl...more
Italian alpine rescuers climb a frozen waterfall in Malga Ciapela, Italy, February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A murmuration of migrating starlings flies over a field near Kiryat Gat, Israel January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A colony of chinstrap penguins walk along a mountain on Two Hummock Island, Antarctica, February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Low-water levels are seen after a prolonged drought at Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Staff
A boat sits on the dried lake bed of Poyang Lake, China's largest freshwater lake, in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, December 11, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song
A handout picture of the Aletsch Glacier in Fieschertal, Switzerland taken between 1860 and 1890, is displayed at the same location on September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse and Library of Congress/Handout via REUTERS
A giraffe walks near the elevated railway line that allows movement of animals below the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line linking Nairobi and Naivasha inside the Nairobi national park in Nairobi, Kenya October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi ...more
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen in the sky in Ivalo of Lapland, Finland September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
Hoarfrost-covered trees are seen on a mountain outside Almaty, Kazakhstan November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Polyps on an Eusmilia fastigiata (Smooth Flower Coral) are open and relaxed as the coral rests in a laboratory at a Florida Aquarium facility near Tampa, Florida, August 14, 2019. This species of coral is susceptible to Stony Coral Tissue Loss...more
Charred trees are pictured at the Nembi Guasu conservation area in Charagua, Bolivia, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A male deer is seen in a field in Republican landscape reserve "Nalibokski" near the village of Kozliki, Belarus September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A frog is pictured on a lotus leaf in a pond after rain in Lalitpur, Nepal September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A heron is seen near the Sevres river in Vertou near Nantes, France, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Lava flows from the Stromboli volcano in Italy, August 30, 2019. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
The Jamtalferner glacier is seen near Galtuer, Austria, April 24, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Victor, a nine-year-old white-tailed eagle equipped with a 360 camera, flies over glaciers and mountains in Chamonix, France, during a preparation flight of the Alpine Eagle Race, an event aiming at raising awareness on global warming, in this still...more
An aerial view of a burning tract of Amazon jungle as it is cleared by loggers and farmers near Porto Velho, Brazil August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Plastic waste is pictured at the bottom of the sea, off the island of Andros, Greece, July 20, 2019. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas
Drops of dew sit on a spider web in the early morning mist in Los Angeles, California, August 19, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A young Lundy pony runs through a field during the Cloud Appreciation Society's gathering in Lundy, Britain, May 18, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A yacht sails past the breakwater and lighthouse at the entrance to Grand Harbour as a rainbow is seen after heavy rainfall at sunset in Valletta, Malta May 30, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A woman walks in a park in Nicosia, Cyprus May 18, 2019. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Bioluminescent algae glows in the crashing waves as a lifeguard tower sits on an empty beach in Encinitas, California, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland, March 20, 2020. Samuli Rosenberg/All About Lapland/Handout via REUTERS
A rainbow is seen across the Yosemite Valley in front of El Capitan granite rock formation in Yosemite National Park, California, March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An injured kangaroo with a joey in its pouch limps through burnt bushland in Cobargo, Australia January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
A man stands in front of the Skogafoss waterfall in Skogar, Iceland March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Clouds gather but produce no rain as cracks are seen in the dried up municipal dam in drought-stricken Graaff-Reinet, South Africa, November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A view from a Siberian Taiga forest shows stars in the night sky outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia April 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A whirlwind of hot ash and embers moves through a wildfire, dubbed the Cave Fire, burning in the hills of Santa Barbara, California, November 26, 2019. REUTERS/David McNew
Sun rays hit the slopes of Mount Olympus, near the town of Litohoro, Greece, May 17, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A long exposure shows stars behind a tree during the annual Perseid meteor shower near the town of Mitzpe Ramon, southern Israel, August 13, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Love in the time of coronavirus
Couples find romance amid the uncertainty of the coronavirus outbreak.
Coronavirus couture: Custom face masks around the world
People around the world personalize the masks they wear to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Nature reclaims public spaces during lockdown
Creatures both wild and domesticated move into developed spaces that are now empty during coronavirus lockdowns around the world.
Pollution declines amid coronavirus lockdown
With billions of people staying home due to the coronavirus pandemic, residents in some of the world's most polluted cities are getting something they have not...
