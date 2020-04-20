Edition:
Our natural world on Earth Day

Wild bluebells, which bloom around mid-April turning the forest blue as they form a carpet, are pictured in the Hallerbos, also known as the "Blue Forest", near Halle, Belgium April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
The pink supermoon rises over Mow Cop in Staffordshire in an astronomical event that occurs when the Moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual, in Mow Cop, Britain, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Italian alpine rescuers climb a frozen waterfall in Malga Ciapela, Italy, February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
A murmuration of migrating starlings flies over a field near Kiryat Gat, Israel January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
A colony of chinstrap penguins walk along a mountain on Two Hummock Island, Antarctica, February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
Low-water levels are seen after a prolonged drought at Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe December 4, 2019. &nbsp;REUTERS/Staff &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
A boat sits on the dried lake bed of Poyang Lake, China's largest freshwater lake, in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, December 11, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, December 19, 2019
A handout picture of the Aletsch Glacier in Fieschertal, Switzerland taken between 1860 and 1890, is displayed at the same location on September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse and Library of Congress/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, November 25, 2019
A giraffe walks near the elevated railway line that allows movement of animals below the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line linking Nairobi and Naivasha inside the Nairobi national park in Nairobi, Kenya October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, October 16, 2019
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen in the sky in Ivalo of Lapland, Finland September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, September 28, 2019
Hoarfrost-covered trees are seen on a mountain outside Almaty, Kazakhstan November 6, 2019. &nbsp;REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, November 06, 2019
Polyps on an Eusmilia fastigiata (Smooth Flower Coral) are open and relaxed as the coral rests in a laboratory at a Florida Aquarium facility near Tampa, Florida, August 14, 2019. This species of coral is susceptible to Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease (SCTLD). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2019
Charred trees are pictured at the Nembi Guasu conservation area in Charagua, Bolivia, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2019
A male deer is seen in a field in Republican landscape reserve "Nalibokski" near the village of Kozliki, Belarus September 27, 2019. &nbsp;REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
A frog is pictured on a lotus leaf in a pond after rain in Lalitpur, Nepal September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2019
A heron is seen near the Sevres river in Vertou near Nantes, France, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2019
Lava flows from the Stromboli volcano in Italy, August 30, 2019. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, August 29, 2019
The Jamtalferner glacier is seen near Galtuer, Austria, April 24, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2019
Victor, a nine-year-old white-tailed eagle equipped with a 360 camera, flies over glaciers and mountains in Chamonix, France, during a preparation flight of the Alpine Eagle Race, an event aiming at raising awareness on global warming, in this still image taken from a video released to Reuters on October 8, 2019. Eagle Wings Foundation/Chopard/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 08, 2019
An aerial view of a burning tract of Amazon jungle as it is cleared by loggers and farmers near Porto Velho, Brazil August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, August 29, 2019
Plastic waste is pictured at the bottom of the sea, off the island of Andros, Greece, July 20, 2019. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Drops of dew sit on a spider web in the early morning mist in Los Angeles, California, August 19, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, August 19, 2019
A young Lundy pony runs through a field during the Cloud Appreciation Society's gathering in Lundy, Britain, May 18, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, July 25, 2019
A yacht sails past the breakwater and lighthouse at the entrance to Grand Harbour as a rainbow is seen after heavy rainfall at sunset in Valletta, Malta May 30, 2019. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, May 30, 2019
A woman walks in a park in Nicosia, Cyprus May 18, 2019. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, May 18, 2019
Bioluminescent algae glows in the crashing waves as a lifeguard tower sits on an empty beach in Encinitas, California, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2020
An aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland, March 20, 2020. Samuli Rosenberg/All About Lapland/Handout&nbsp;via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2020
A rainbow is seen across the Yosemite Valley in front of El Capitan granite rock formation in Yosemite National Park, California, March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
An injured kangaroo with a joey in its pouch limps through burnt bushland in Cobargo, Australia January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, January 09, 2020
A man stands in front of the Skogafoss waterfall in Skogar, Iceland March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020
Clouds gather but produce no rain as cracks are seen in the dried up municipal dam in drought-stricken Graaff-Reinet, South Africa, November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, November 29, 2019
A view from a Siberian Taiga forest shows stars in the night sky outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia April 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2019
A whirlwind of hot ash and embers moves through a wildfire, dubbed the Cave Fire, burning in the hills of Santa Barbara, California, November 26, 2019. REUTERS/David McNew &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Sun rays hit the slopes of Mount Olympus, near the town of Litohoro, Greece, May 17, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, May 17, 2019
A long exposure shows stars behind a tree during the annual Perseid meteor shower near the town of Mitzpe Ramon, southern Israel, August 13, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, August 13, 2019
