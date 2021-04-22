Edition:
International
Pictures | Wed Apr 21, 2021 | 11:58pm EDT

Our natural world on Earth Day

A turtle swims after Sea Shepherd NGO volunteers removed garbage from the ocean at Ancora island in Buzios, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A turtle swims after Sea Shepherd NGO volunteers removed garbage from the ocean at Ancora island in Buzios, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
A turtle swims after Sea Shepherd NGO volunteers removed garbage from the ocean at Ancora island in Buzios, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
1 / 45
A home is seen fully engulfed in flames during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A home is seen fully engulfed in flames during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
A home is seen fully engulfed in flames during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
2 / 45
A couch is pictured in the aftermath of Hurricane Iota in Bilwi, Nicaragua November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A couch is pictured in the aftermath of Hurricane Iota in Bilwi, Nicaragua November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2020
A couch is pictured in the aftermath of Hurricane Iota in Bilwi, Nicaragua November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
3 / 45
A tree stands behind a canola field in Mex, Switzerland, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A tree stands behind a canola field in Mex, Switzerland, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
A tree stands behind a canola field in Mex, Switzerland, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
4 / 45
An adult male jaguar named Ousado rests during treatment for burn injuries on its paws after a fire in Pantanal, at NGO Nex Institute in Corumba de Goias, Goias State, Brazil, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

An adult male jaguar named Ousado rests during treatment for burn injuries on its paws after a fire in Pantanal, at NGO Nex Institute in Corumba de Goias, Goias State, Brazil, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
An adult male jaguar named Ousado rests during treatment for burn injuries on its paws after a fire in Pantanal, at NGO Nex Institute in Corumba de Goias, Goias State, Brazil, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
5 / 45
A tourist poses for a picture on the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

A tourist poses for a picture on the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2021
A tourist poses for a picture on the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Close
6 / 45
Eugene Boonie, 55, who is from Navajo Nation, fills up his water tank at the livestock water spigot in the Bodaway Chapter in the Navajo Nation, in Gap, Arizona, September 17, 2020. Due to the lack of water infrastructure and a drought that is drying up traditional watering holes, livestock owners haul water to their livestock. "We have to come here to get our water about every other day. Pretty much everyone in this area gets their water here. We used to be able to get water from the rainwater but it just has not been raining this summer or even for the past couple years," said Boonie. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Eugene Boonie, 55, who is from Navajo Nation, fills up his water tank at the livestock water spigot in the Bodaway Chapter in the Navajo Nation, in Gap, Arizona, September 17, 2020. Due to the lack of water infrastructure and a drought that is drying...more

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
Eugene Boonie, 55, who is from Navajo Nation, fills up his water tank at the livestock water spigot in the Bodaway Chapter in the Navajo Nation, in Gap, Arizona, September 17, 2020. Due to the lack of water infrastructure and a drought that is drying up traditional watering holes, livestock owners haul water to their livestock. "We have to come here to get our water about every other day. Pretty much everyone in this area gets their water here. We used to be able to get water from the rainwater but it just has not been raining this summer or even for the past couple years," said Boonie. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
7 / 45
A general view shows the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio, that ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, in this handout image obtained August 10, 2020. French Army command/Handout via REUTERS

A general view shows the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio, that ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, in this handout image obtained August 10, 2020. French Army command/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2020
A general view shows the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio, that ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, in this handout image obtained August 10, 2020. French Army command/Handout via REUTERS
Close
8 / 45
A woman stands amid blooming trees during cherry blossom season in Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, China, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A woman stands amid blooming trees during cherry blossom season in Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, China, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
A woman stands amid blooming trees during cherry blossom season in Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, China, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
9 / 45
A drone picture shows Janio Morais Braga, 47, at his damaged banana plantation at a flooded area on the banks of Solimoes River in Anama, Amazonas state Brazil March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A drone picture shows Janio Morais Braga, 47, at his damaged banana plantation at a flooded area on the banks of Solimoes River in Anama, Amazonas state Brazil March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, April 04, 2021
A drone picture shows Janio Morais Braga, 47, at his damaged banana plantation at a flooded area on the banks of Solimoes River in Anama, Amazonas state Brazil March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
10 / 45
A man takes a break from cleaning his house covered in mud after flooding caused by Typhoon Vamco, in San Mateo, Rizal province, Philippines, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A man takes a break from cleaning his house covered in mud after flooding caused by Typhoon Vamco, in San Mateo, Rizal province, Philippines, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2020
A man takes a break from cleaning his house covered in mud after flooding caused by Typhoon Vamco, in San Mateo, Rizal province, Philippines, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
11 / 45
A search and rescue team, surrounded by red fire retardant, looks for victims under burned residences and vehicles in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A search and rescue team, surrounded by red fire retardant, looks for victims under burned residences and vehicles in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2020
A search and rescue team, surrounded by red fire retardant, looks for victims under burned residences and vehicles in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
12 / 45
A flamboyance of flamingos crowds together in Lake Bogoria in Baringo County, Kenya, August 26, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A flamboyance of flamingos crowds together in Lake Bogoria in Baringo County, Kenya, August 26, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2020
A flamboyance of flamingos crowds together in Lake Bogoria in Baringo County, Kenya, August 26, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
13 / 45
Steve Krofchik of Las Vegas keeps cool with a bottle of ice on his head as the unofficial thermometer reads 130 degrees Fahrenheit (54.4 Celsius), with a mechanical fault on the display causing the numbers to render incorrectly, at the Furnace Creek Visitors Center in Death Valley, California, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/David Becker

Steve Krofchik of Las Vegas keeps cool with a bottle of ice on his head as the unofficial thermometer reads 130 degrees Fahrenheit (54.4 Celsius), with a mechanical fault on the display causing the numbers to render incorrectly, at the Furnace Creek...more

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
Steve Krofchik of Las Vegas keeps cool with a bottle of ice on his head as the unofficial thermometer reads 130 degrees Fahrenheit (54.4 Celsius), with a mechanical fault on the display causing the numbers to render incorrectly, at the Furnace Creek Visitors Center in Death Valley, California, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
14 / 45
Starlings are seen in the Amboseli National Park, Kenya, August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Starlings are seen in the Amboseli National Park, Kenya, August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Starlings are seen in the Amboseli National Park, Kenya, August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
15 / 45
A family receives medical attention after the Marine Rescue boat that rescued them from rising floodwaters capsized in strong currents, as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in the suburb of Sackville North in Sydney, Australia, March 23, 2021.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A family receives medical attention after the Marine Rescue boat that rescued them from rising floodwaters capsized in strong currents, as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in the suburb of Sackville...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
A family receives medical attention after the Marine Rescue boat that rescued them from rising floodwaters capsized in strong currents, as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in the suburb of Sackville North in Sydney, Australia, March 23, 2021.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
16 / 45
Residents carry their belongings recovered from their houses damaged by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Residents carry their belongings recovered from their houses damaged by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Luis...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
Residents carry their belongings recovered from their houses damaged by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
17 / 45
Toxic blue-green algae blooms on the Baltic Sea coast at Tyreso near Stockholm, Sweden, June 25, 2020. Pontus Lundahl/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

Toxic blue-green algae blooms on the Baltic Sea coast at Tyreso near Stockholm, Sweden, June 25, 2020. Pontus Lundahl/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2020
Toxic blue-green algae blooms on the Baltic Sea coast at Tyreso near Stockholm, Sweden, June 25, 2020. Pontus Lundahl/TT News Agency/via REUTERS
Close
18 / 45
People take part in a campaign by Israel's Nature and Parks Authority calling on Israelis to join sightseeing tours and find comfort in tree hugging amid a spike in the coronavirus, in Apollonia National Park, near Herzliya, Israel July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

People take part in a campaign by Israel's Nature and Parks Authority calling on Israelis to join sightseeing tours and find comfort in tree hugging amid a spike in the coronavirus, in Apollonia National Park, near Herzliya, Israel July 7, 2020....more

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2020
People take part in a campaign by Israel's Nature and Parks Authority calling on Israelis to join sightseeing tours and find comfort in tree hugging amid a spike in the coronavirus, in Apollonia National Park, near Herzliya, Israel July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
19 / 45
Ice sits at the base of the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, February 21, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Ice sits at the base of the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, February 21, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2021
Ice sits at the base of the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, February 21, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Close
20 / 45
A diver inspects transplanted coral near Dibba Port in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

A diver inspects transplanted coral near Dibba Port in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2020
A diver inspects transplanted coral near Dibba Port in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
Close
21 / 45
Flames are seen close to the city fanned by strong winds after a bushfire broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Flames are seen close to the city fanned by strong winds after a bushfire broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Monday, April 19, 2021
Flames are seen close to the city fanned by strong winds after a bushfire broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
22 / 45
Hung Hsin-Chieh, a research assistant at Dr. Cecilia Koo Botanic Conservation Center, collects Lycoris sprengeri, a type of flower, in Dongyin, Matsu, Taiwan, August 17, 2020. In the forests and on remote offshore islands of Taiwan, a group of conservationists are racing to collect as many rare plant species as they can before they are lost to climate change and human encroachment. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Hung Hsin-Chieh, a research assistant at Dr. Cecilia Koo Botanic Conservation Center, collects Lycoris sprengeri, a type of flower, in Dongyin, Matsu, Taiwan, August 17, 2020. In the forests and on remote offshore islands of Taiwan, a group of...more

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
Hung Hsin-Chieh, a research assistant at Dr. Cecilia Koo Botanic Conservation Center, collects Lycoris sprengeri, a type of flower, in Dongyin, Matsu, Taiwan, August 17, 2020. In the forests and on remote offshore islands of Taiwan, a group of conservationists are racing to collect as many rare plant species as they can before they are lost to climate change and human encroachment. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Close
23 / 45
Large white geotextile sheets cover northern Italy's Presena glacier to delay snow melting on skiing slopes and reflect sunlight during summer months, at Passo del Tonale, near Trento, Italy July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Large white geotextile sheets cover northern Italy's Presena glacier to delay snow melting on skiing slopes and reflect sunlight during summer months, at Passo del Tonale, near Trento, Italy July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2020
Large white geotextile sheets cover northern Italy's Presena glacier to delay snow melting on skiing slopes and reflect sunlight during summer months, at Passo del Tonale, near Trento, Italy July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
24 / 45
A residential area is shrouded in smog in New Delhi, India, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A residential area is shrouded in smog in New Delhi, India, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
A residential area is shrouded in smog in New Delhi, India, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
25 / 45
Blossomed peach trees are seen on a field in Veria, Greece, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Blossomed peach trees are seen on a field in Veria, Greece, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, March 19, 2021
Blossomed peach trees are seen on a field in Veria, Greece, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
26 / 45
An aerial view shows the damage in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, as clean-up operations continue after storm Alex hit the Alpes-Maritimes department, bringing record rainfall in places and causing heavy flooding that swept away roads and damaged homes, France, October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

An aerial view shows the damage in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, as clean-up operations continue after storm Alex hit the Alpes-Maritimes department, bringing record rainfall in places and causing heavy flooding that swept away roads and...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
An aerial view shows the damage in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, as clean-up operations continue after storm Alex hit the Alpes-Maritimes department, bringing record rainfall in places and causing heavy flooding that swept away roads and damaged homes, France, October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
27 / 45
A field of flowers is seen during the annual blossom in Castelluccio, Italy, July 6, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

A field of flowers is seen during the annual blossom in Castelluccio, Italy, July 6, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
A field of flowers is seen during the annual blossom in Castelluccio, Italy, July 6, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
28 / 45
Charred trunks are seen on a tract of Amazon jungle, that was recently burned by loggers and farmers, in Porto Velho, Brazil August 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Charred trunks are seen on a tract of Amazon jungle, that was recently burned by loggers and farmers, in Porto Velho, Brazil August 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
Charred trunks are seen on a tract of Amazon jungle, that was recently burned by loggers and farmers, in Porto Velho, Brazil August 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
29 / 45
An aerial view shows an acid spill in an area around the Levikhinsky mine in Sverdlovsk region, Russia, July 17, 2020. REUTERS TV/via REUTERS

An aerial view shows an acid spill in an area around the Levikhinsky mine in Sverdlovsk region, Russia, July 17, 2020. REUTERS TV/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2020
An aerial view shows an acid spill in an area around the Levikhinsky mine in Sverdlovsk region, Russia, July 17, 2020. REUTERS TV/via REUTERS
Close
30 / 45
Smoke rises from chimneys in Borsodnadasd, Hungary, December 6, 2020. With expensive firewood out of reach for much of the country's poor, some resort to burning anything from plastic bottles to cut-up tires, at a heavy cost to their environment and health. REUTERS/Marton Monus

Smoke rises from chimneys in Borsodnadasd, Hungary, December 6, 2020. With expensive firewood out of reach for much of the country's poor, some resort to burning anything from plastic bottles to cut-up tires, at a heavy cost to their environment and...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Smoke rises from chimneys in Borsodnadasd, Hungary, December 6, 2020. With expensive firewood out of reach for much of the country's poor, some resort to burning anything from plastic bottles to cut-up tires, at a heavy cost to their environment and health. REUTERS/Marton Monus
Close
31 / 45
A boy walks over a drainage channel littered with heaps of polyethene bags in Karachi, Pakistan April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A boy walks over a drainage channel littered with heaps of polyethene bags in Karachi, Pakistan April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
A boy walks over a drainage channel littered with heaps of polyethene bags in Karachi, Pakistan April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
32 / 45
Smoke and steam billows from a coal-fired power plant owned by Indonesia Power in Suralaya, Banten province, Indonesia, July 10, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Smoke and steam billows from a coal-fired power plant owned by Indonesia Power in Suralaya, Banten province, Indonesia, July 10, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
Smoke and steam billows from a coal-fired power plant owned by Indonesia Power in Suralaya, Banten province, Indonesia, July 10, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
33 / 45
A girl walks through a flooded road with red water due to the dye-waste from cloth factories, in Pekalongan, Central Java province, Indonesia, February 6, 2021. Antara Foto/Harviyan Perdana Putra/ via REUTERS

A girl walks through a flooded road with red water due to the dye-waste from cloth factories, in Pekalongan, Central Java province, Indonesia, February 6, 2021. Antara Foto/Harviyan Perdana Putra/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2021
A girl walks through a flooded road with red water due to the dye-waste from cloth factories, in Pekalongan, Central Java province, Indonesia, February 6, 2021. Antara Foto/Harviyan Perdana Putra/ via REUTERS
Close
34 / 45
Piles of plastic bags sit on the beach as Israeli soldiers and volunteers clean tar from the sand after an offshore oil spill drenched much of Israel's Mediterranean shoreline, in Atlit, Israel February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Piles of plastic bags sit on the beach as Israeli soldiers and volunteers clean tar from the sand after an offshore oil spill drenched much of Israel's Mediterranean shoreline, in Atlit, Israel February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2021
Piles of plastic bags sit on the beach as Israeli soldiers and volunteers clean tar from the sand after an offshore oil spill drenched much of Israel's Mediterranean shoreline, in Atlit, Israel February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
35 / 45
A seagull carries a protective face mask at the port of Dover, Britain, August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A seagull carries a protective face mask at the port of Dover, Britain, August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2020
A seagull carries a protective face mask at the port of Dover, Britain, August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
36 / 45
A farmer burns a sugar cane field at night as local growers try to avoid arrest by authorities, who banned on the practice to curb smog, in Suphan Buri province, north of Bangkok, Thailand, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

A farmer burns a sugar cane field at night as local growers try to avoid arrest by authorities, who banned on the practice to curb smog, in Suphan Buri province, north of Bangkok, Thailand, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
A farmer burns a sugar cane field at night as local growers try to avoid arrest by authorities, who banned on the practice to curb smog, in Suphan Buri province, north of Bangkok, Thailand, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Close
37 / 45
Kathy Poss (R) salvages items from Ragan Chapel United Methodist Church the day after a string of tornadoes caused several fatalities in Ohatchee, Alabama, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Kathy Poss (R) salvages items from Ragan Chapel United Methodist Church the day after a string of tornadoes caused several fatalities in Ohatchee, Alabama, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
Kathy Poss (R) salvages items from Ragan Chapel United Methodist Church the day after a string of tornadoes caused several fatalities in Ohatchee, Alabama, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
38 / 45
Firefighters and excavators try to douse a fire as smoke billows from burning garbage at the Ghazipur landfill site in New Delhi, India, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Firefighters and excavators try to douse a fire as smoke billows from burning garbage at the Ghazipur landfill site in New Delhi, India, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Firefighters and excavators try to douse a fire as smoke billows from burning garbage at the Ghazipur landfill site in New Delhi, India, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
39 / 45
A view shows an open-pit coal mine and abandoned Yesilyurt village near southwestern town of Yatagan in Mugla province, Turkey, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A view shows an open-pit coal mine and abandoned Yesilyurt village near southwestern town of Yatagan in Mugla province, Turkey, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
A view shows an open-pit coal mine and abandoned Yesilyurt village near southwestern town of Yatagan in Mugla province, Turkey, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
40 / 45
A view shows damage after floods caused by torrential rain, in Kumamura, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A view shows damage after floods caused by torrential rain, in Kumamura, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2020
A view shows damage after floods caused by torrential rain, in Kumamura, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
41 / 45
A resident removes water from the Blue Nile floods, within the Al-Ikmayr area of Omdurman in Khartoum, Sudan August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

A resident removes water from the Blue Nile floods, within the Al-Ikmayr area of Omdurman in Khartoum, Sudan August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
A resident removes water from the Blue Nile floods, within the Al-Ikmayr area of Omdurman in Khartoum, Sudan August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
42 / 45
A woman walks through chunks of ice on the frozen Kapchagay reservoir outside Almaty, Kazakhstan January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

A woman walks through chunks of ice on the frozen Kapchagay reservoir outside Almaty, Kazakhstan January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
A woman walks through chunks of ice on the frozen Kapchagay reservoir outside Almaty, Kazakhstan January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Close
43 / 45
Fireflies light up inside a forest at Pitrufquen area, Temuco, Chile, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra Escobar

Fireflies light up inside a forest at Pitrufquen area, Temuco, Chile, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra Escobar

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
Fireflies light up inside a forest at Pitrufquen area, Temuco, Chile, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra Escobar
Close
44 / 45
Boys are seen on a fallen tree after the water levels at Lake Naivasha bulged to record high, pushing hundreds of people from surrounding farms around Naivasha town within Nakuru county, Kenya November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

Boys are seen on a fallen tree after the water levels at Lake Naivasha bulged to record high, pushing hundreds of people from surrounding farms around Naivasha town within Nakuru county, Kenya November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Boys are seen on a fallen tree after the water levels at Lake Naivasha bulged to record high, pushing hundreds of people from surrounding farms around Naivasha town within Nakuru county, Kenya November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi
Close
45 / 45
View Again
View Next
Family and friends mourn Daunte Wright at his viewing

Family and friends mourn Daunte Wright at his viewing

Next Slideshows

Family and friends mourn Daunte Wright at his viewing

Family and friends mourn Daunte Wright at his viewing

Mourners gathered at a Minneapolis church to view the body of Daunte Wright, the 20-year-old Black man whose fatal shooting by a police officer in a nearby...

Apr 21 2021
On the line of separation in eastern Ukraine

On the line of separation in eastern Ukraine

Russian forces have been building up close to Ukraine's eastern border, in a conflict Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people since 2014.

Apr 21 2021
Ohio police kill Black teenage girl Ma'Khia Bryant

Ohio police kill Black teenage girl Ma'Khia Bryant

Police in Columbus, Ohio, fatally shot a 16-year-old Black girl after confronting her while responding to a report of a person armed with a knife.

Apr 21 2021
Russia arrests over 1,000 at rallies for hunger-striking Navalny

Russia arrests over 1,000 at rallies for hunger-striking Navalny

Police rounded up more than a thousand protesters as Russians in dozens of cities rallied behind Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny over his failing health in jail.

Apr 21 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Family and friends mourn Daunte Wright at his viewing

Family and friends mourn Daunte Wright at his viewing

Mourners gathered at a Minneapolis church to view the body of Daunte Wright, the 20-year-old Black man whose fatal shooting by a police officer in a nearby suburb set off protests that coincided with the trial over the death of George Floyd.

On the line of separation in eastern Ukraine

On the line of separation in eastern Ukraine

Russian forces have been building up close to Ukraine's eastern border, in a conflict Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people since 2014.

Ohio police kill Black teenage girl Ma'Khia Bryant

Ohio police kill Black teenage girl Ma'Khia Bryant

Police in Columbus, Ohio, fatally shot a 16-year-old Black girl after confronting her while responding to a report of a person armed with a knife.

Spring in blossom around the world

Spring in blossom around the world

Flowers bloom in springtime around the world.

Russia arrests over 1,000 at rallies for hunger-striking Navalny

Russia arrests over 1,000 at rallies for hunger-striking Navalny

Police rounded up more than a thousand protesters as Russians in dozens of cities rallied behind Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny over his failing health in jail.

Mariners train to avoid another Suez Canal jam on French lake

Mariners train to avoid another Suez Canal jam on French lake

Trainees maneuver scale models of massive container ships, learning how to navigate the global shipping trade's trickiest waterways, docks, currents and winds.

Half of all U.S. adults have at least one COVID shot

Half of all U.S. adults have at least one COVID shot

More than half of American adults have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the CDC, and a third of adults have been fully vaccinated.

Crematoriums in India overwhelmed as COVID deaths hit record

Crematoriums in India overwhelmed as COVID deaths hit record

Crematoriums in India are trying to cope with an influx of bodies as deaths from COVID hit a new record.

Sketches from the trial of Derek Chauvin

Sketches from the trial of Derek Chauvin

Sketches from the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of murdering George Floyd, as jurors start deliberations.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast