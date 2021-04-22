Our natural world on Earth Day
A turtle swims after Sea Shepherd NGO volunteers removed garbage from the ocean at Ancora island in Buzios, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A home is seen fully engulfed in flames during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A couch is pictured in the aftermath of Hurricane Iota in Bilwi, Nicaragua November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A tree stands behind a canola field in Mex, Switzerland, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
An adult male jaguar named Ousado rests during treatment for burn injuries on its paws after a fire in Pantanal, at NGO Nex Institute in Corumba de Goias, Goias State, Brazil, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A tourist poses for a picture on the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Eugene Boonie, 55, who is from Navajo Nation, fills up his water tank at the livestock water spigot in the Bodaway Chapter in the Navajo Nation, in Gap, Arizona, September 17, 2020. Due to the lack of water infrastructure and a drought that is drying...more
A general view shows the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio, that ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, in this handout image obtained August 10, 2020. French Army command/Handout via REUTERS
A woman stands amid blooming trees during cherry blossom season in Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, China, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A drone picture shows Janio Morais Braga, 47, at his damaged banana plantation at a flooded area on the banks of Solimoes River in Anama, Amazonas state Brazil March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A man takes a break from cleaning his house covered in mud after flooding caused by Typhoon Vamco, in San Mateo, Rizal province, Philippines, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A search and rescue team, surrounded by red fire retardant, looks for victims under burned residences and vehicles in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Talent, Oregon, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A flamboyance of flamingos crowds together in Lake Bogoria in Baringo County, Kenya, August 26, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Steve Krofchik of Las Vegas keeps cool with a bottle of ice on his head as the unofficial thermometer reads 130 degrees Fahrenheit (54.4 Celsius), with a mechanical fault on the display causing the numbers to render incorrectly, at the Furnace Creek...more
Starlings are seen in the Amboseli National Park, Kenya, August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A family receives medical attention after the Marine Rescue boat that rescued them from rising floodwaters capsized in strong currents, as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in the suburb of Sackville...more
Residents carry their belongings recovered from their houses damaged by a mudslide, caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continue in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Luis...more
Toxic blue-green algae blooms on the Baltic Sea coast at Tyreso near Stockholm, Sweden, June 25, 2020. Pontus Lundahl/TT News Agency/via REUTERS
People take part in a campaign by Israel's Nature and Parks Authority calling on Israelis to join sightseeing tours and find comfort in tree hugging amid a spike in the coronavirus, in Apollonia National Park, near Herzliya, Israel July 7, 2020....more
Ice sits at the base of the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, February 21, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
A diver inspects transplanted coral near Dibba Port in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
Flames are seen close to the city fanned by strong winds after a bushfire broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Hung Hsin-Chieh, a research assistant at Dr. Cecilia Koo Botanic Conservation Center, collects Lycoris sprengeri, a type of flower, in Dongyin, Matsu, Taiwan, August 17, 2020. In the forests and on remote offshore islands of Taiwan, a group of...more
Large white geotextile sheets cover northern Italy's Presena glacier to delay snow melting on skiing slopes and reflect sunlight during summer months, at Passo del Tonale, near Trento, Italy July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A residential area is shrouded in smog in New Delhi, India, November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Blossomed peach trees are seen on a field in Veria, Greece, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
An aerial view shows the damage in Saint-Martin-Vesubie, southern France, as clean-up operations continue after storm Alex hit the Alpes-Maritimes department, bringing record rainfall in places and causing heavy flooding that swept away roads and...more
A field of flowers is seen during the annual blossom in Castelluccio, Italy, July 6, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Charred trunks are seen on a tract of Amazon jungle, that was recently burned by loggers and farmers, in Porto Velho, Brazil August 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An aerial view shows an acid spill in an area around the Levikhinsky mine in Sverdlovsk region, Russia, July 17, 2020. REUTERS TV/via REUTERS
Smoke rises from chimneys in Borsodnadasd, Hungary, December 6, 2020. With expensive firewood out of reach for much of the country's poor, some resort to burning anything from plastic bottles to cut-up tires, at a heavy cost to their environment and...more
A boy walks over a drainage channel littered with heaps of polyethene bags in Karachi, Pakistan April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Smoke and steam billows from a coal-fired power plant owned by Indonesia Power in Suralaya, Banten province, Indonesia, July 10, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A girl walks through a flooded road with red water due to the dye-waste from cloth factories, in Pekalongan, Central Java province, Indonesia, February 6, 2021. Antara Foto/Harviyan Perdana Putra/ via REUTERS
Piles of plastic bags sit on the beach as Israeli soldiers and volunteers clean tar from the sand after an offshore oil spill drenched much of Israel's Mediterranean shoreline, in Atlit, Israel February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A seagull carries a protective face mask at the port of Dover, Britain, August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A farmer burns a sugar cane field at night as local growers try to avoid arrest by authorities, who banned on the practice to curb smog, in Suphan Buri province, north of Bangkok, Thailand, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Kathy Poss (R) salvages items from Ragan Chapel United Methodist Church the day after a string of tornadoes caused several fatalities in Ohatchee, Alabama, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Firefighters and excavators try to douse a fire as smoke billows from burning garbage at the Ghazipur landfill site in New Delhi, India, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A view shows an open-pit coal mine and abandoned Yesilyurt village near southwestern town of Yatagan in Mugla province, Turkey, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A view shows damage after floods caused by torrential rain, in Kumamura, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A resident removes water from the Blue Nile floods, within the Al-Ikmayr area of Omdurman in Khartoum, Sudan August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A woman walks through chunks of ice on the frozen Kapchagay reservoir outside Almaty, Kazakhstan January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Fireflies light up inside a forest at Pitrufquen area, Temuco, Chile, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra Escobar
Boys are seen on a fallen tree after the water levels at Lake Naivasha bulged to record high, pushing hundreds of people from surrounding farms around Naivasha town within Nakuru county, Kenya November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi
Next Slideshows
Family and friends mourn Daunte Wright at his viewing
Mourners gathered at a Minneapolis church to view the body of Daunte Wright, the 20-year-old Black man whose fatal shooting by a police officer in a nearby...
On the line of separation in eastern Ukraine
Russian forces have been building up close to Ukraine's eastern border, in a conflict Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people since 2014.
Ohio police kill Black teenage girl Ma'Khia Bryant
Police in Columbus, Ohio, fatally shot a 16-year-old Black girl after confronting her while responding to a report of a person armed with a knife.
Russia arrests over 1,000 at rallies for hunger-striking Navalny
Police rounded up more than a thousand protesters as Russians in dozens of cities rallied behind Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny over his failing health in jail.
MORE IN PICTURES
Family and friends mourn Daunte Wright at his viewing
Mourners gathered at a Minneapolis church to view the body of Daunte Wright, the 20-year-old Black man whose fatal shooting by a police officer in a nearby suburb set off protests that coincided with the trial over the death of George Floyd.
On the line of separation in eastern Ukraine
Russian forces have been building up close to Ukraine's eastern border, in a conflict Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people since 2014.
Ohio police kill Black teenage girl Ma'Khia Bryant
Police in Columbus, Ohio, fatally shot a 16-year-old Black girl after confronting her while responding to a report of a person armed with a knife.
Spring in blossom around the world
Flowers bloom in springtime around the world.
Russia arrests over 1,000 at rallies for hunger-striking Navalny
Police rounded up more than a thousand protesters as Russians in dozens of cities rallied behind Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny over his failing health in jail.
Mariners train to avoid another Suez Canal jam on French lake
Trainees maneuver scale models of massive container ships, learning how to navigate the global shipping trade's trickiest waterways, docks, currents and winds.
Half of all U.S. adults have at least one COVID shot
More than half of American adults have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the CDC, and a third of adults have been fully vaccinated.
Crematoriums in India overwhelmed as COVID deaths hit record
Crematoriums in India are trying to cope with an influx of bodies as deaths from COVID hit a new record.
Sketches from the trial of Derek Chauvin
Sketches from the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of murdering George Floyd, as jurors start deliberations.