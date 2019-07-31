Edition:
Our ocean of plastic

A plastic bag is seen at the bottom of the sea, off the island of Andros, Greece, July 2019. Globally, public awareness is growing about the harm being done by plastic, which hurts marine life and instead of biodegrading breaks down into ubiquitous microplastics. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas

Reuters / Wednesday, July 31, 2019
A cat is seen among rubbish at a shoreline in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
A plastic bottle is seen floating in an Adriatic sea of the island Mljet, Croatia, May 2018. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
A woman is pictured at a fishermen port on the outskirts of Dakar, Senegal, July 2019. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2019
Plastic bottles are seen in polluted water at Beirut's seaside Corniche, Lebanon, June 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Plastic waste is seen on Zikim beach, on the Mediterranean coast near the southern city of Ashkelon, Israel, February 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2019
Tourists and local residents disembark a boat coming from nearby Nusa Penida island as plastic trash pollutes the beach in Sanur, Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, April 2018. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2018
A plastic ball for beach volleyball is seen floating in the Strait of Gibraltar, about 6.8 miles from the nearest coast, near Barbate, southern Spain, July 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2018
Plastic waste pile and debris are seen up near the beach in Panama City, as Panama becomes the first country in Central America to ban all single-use plastic bags, July 2019. REUTERS/ Erick Marciscano

Reuters / Saturday, July 20, 2019
Rubbish, most of which is plastics, is seen along a shoreline in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Friday, June 21, 2019
A plastic bottle is seen as a group of volunteers collect trash in the Chao Praya river to raise public awareness on the damage single-use plastic has on the environment in Bangkok, Thailand, December 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, December 21, 2018
Plastic and styrofoam garbage litters the shoreline in Cilincing in Jakarta, Indonesia, Indonesia, November 2018. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Monday, November 26, 2018
A local resident walks along a section of Matahari Terbit beach covered in plastic and other debris washed ashore by seasonal winds near Sanur, Bali, Indonesia, April 2018. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
A plastic bottle floats in the Mediterranean Sea, at Zikim beach near the southern city of Ashkelon, Israel, February 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2019
A boy swims as he collects recyclable plastic bottles drifting with garbage along the coast of Manila Bay at the slum area in the Baseco Compound in metro Manila, Philippines, October 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
