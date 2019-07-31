Our ocean of plastic
A plastic bag is seen at the bottom of the sea, off the island of Andros, Greece, July 2019. Globally, public awareness is growing about the harm being done by plastic, which hurts marine life and instead of biodegrading breaks down into ubiquitous...more
A cat is seen among rubbish at a shoreline in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A plastic bottle is seen floating in an Adriatic sea of the island Mljet, Croatia, May 2018. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A woman is pictured at a fishermen port on the outskirts of Dakar, Senegal, July 2019. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Plastic bottles are seen in polluted water at Beirut's seaside Corniche, Lebanon, June 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Plastic waste is seen on Zikim beach, on the Mediterranean coast near the southern city of Ashkelon, Israel, February 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Tourists and local residents disembark a boat coming from nearby Nusa Penida island as plastic trash pollutes the beach in Sanur, Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, April 2018. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
A plastic ball for beach volleyball is seen floating in the Strait of Gibraltar, about 6.8 miles from the nearest coast, near Barbate, southern Spain, July 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Plastic waste pile and debris are seen up near the beach in Panama City, as Panama becomes the first country in Central America to ban all single-use plastic bags, July 2019. REUTERS/ Erick Marciscano
Rubbish, most of which is plastics, is seen along a shoreline in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A plastic bottle is seen as a group of volunteers collect trash in the Chao Praya river to raise public awareness on the damage single-use plastic has on the environment in Bangkok, Thailand, December 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Plastic and styrofoam garbage litters the shoreline in Cilincing in Jakarta, Indonesia, Indonesia, November 2018. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A local resident walks along a section of Matahari Terbit beach covered in plastic and other debris washed ashore by seasonal winds near Sanur, Bali, Indonesia, April 2018. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
A plastic bottle floats in the Mediterranean Sea, at Zikim beach near the southern city of Ashkelon, Israel, February 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A boy swims as he collects recyclable plastic bottles drifting with garbage along the coast of Manila Bay at the slum area in the Baseco Compound in metro Manila, Philippines, October 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Next Slideshows
Hundreds of hot air balloons over France
Hundreds of hot air balloons take to the skies at the Mondial Air Ballons festival in Chambley, France, in an attempt to break the 2017 record of 456 balloons...
Teenager nabs $3 million prize in Fortnite gaming tournament
American teenager Kyle Giersdorf won $3 million after taking the top prize in a tournament in New York for the popular online video game Fortnite.
Best of Comic-Con
Highlights from the annual Comic-Con gathering in San Diego.
NYC's Diner En Blanc rained out
The secretive Diner En Blanc pop up dinner is hit with heavy rain in Battery Park.
MORE IN PICTURES
Artifacts of the slave trade
Ahead of the 400-year anniversary, Reuters photographers visited museums in Ivory Coast, Nigeria, South Africa and Britain displaying items from the Africa to North America slave trade.
Democratic 2020 candidates face off in first night of Detroit debates
The first half of 20 Democratic presidential candidates square off in Detroit, in the second round of debates in the 2020 nominating contest.
New protests erupt after Hong Kong activists charged with rioting
Hundreds of people surrounded a police station in Hong Kong chanting "free the martyrs" after 44 activists were charged with rioting following weekend clashes between protesters and police defending China's representative office.
Stolen lives: 8 major hacks targeting personal data
Personal data is a prized target for hackers as it can be sold on to criminals intent on using it for fraudulent purposes like applying for credit cards or taking out loans in someone else's name, according to cybersecurity experts. Here are eight of the biggest hacks in history.
Gilroy mourns after garlic festival shooting
Residents of Gilroy, California hold a candlelight vigil after a teenager shot visitors attending a popular food festival over the weekend, killing three people, including a 6-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl.
Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border
Border patrol agents apprehend migrants caught illegally crossing from Mexico into the United States.
Hundreds of hot air balloons over France
Hundreds of hot air balloons take to the skies at the Mondial Air Ballons festival in Chambley, France, in an attempt to break the 2017 record of 456 balloons aligning in an hour.
Teenager nabs $3 million prize in Fortnite gaming tournament
American teenager Kyle Giersdorf won $3 million after taking the top prize in a tournament in New York for the popular online video game Fortnite.
Italy's Mount Etna erupts
Mount Etna spews huge clouds of ash as it erupts in Sicily.