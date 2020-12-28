Our oddest photos from 2020

Belarusian shepherd Alexey Usikov, 33, drives a horse-drawn carriage equipped with a battery, headlights and small potbelly stove, which he crafted out of an old Audi-80, in the village of Knyazhytsy, Belarus May 28, 2020. Usikov jokingly calls it...more

Belarusian shepherd Alexey Usikov, 33, drives a horse-drawn carriage equipped with a battery, headlights and small potbelly stove, which he crafted out of an old Audi-80, in the village of Knyazhytsy, Belarus May 28, 2020. Usikov jokingly calls it the Audi-40, as he used only half of the car. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

