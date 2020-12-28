Our oddest photos from 2020
Merlin Coles, 3, watches horse racing from Royal Ascot on TV at his home, while seated on his horse Mr Glitter Sparkles with his dog Mistress, in Bere Regis, Dorset, Britain, June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Nursery plants are seen placed in seats during a rehearsal before Barcelona's Gran Teatre del Liceu opera held a concert for plants to raise awareness about the importance of an audience after the coronavirus lockdown, in Barcelona, Spain June 22,...more
Pistachio, a puppy that was born with green fur, is seen on the day he was born on a farm on the island of Sardinia, in Pattada, Italy, October 9, 2020. Cristian Mallocci/Handout via REUTERS
A man wearing a surgical mask as a G-string walks past a woman on Oxford Street in London, Britain July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
A smiley face is seen carved into the head of a sunflower in a field in Dunham Massey, Britain, August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble
People participate in an outdoor yoga class by LMNTS Outdoor Studio, in a dome to facilitate social distancing, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A man carries geese on top of his car as he drives on a highway that leads to the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Lyra Conley hugs Caesar McCool, a therapy llama nicknamed the "No Drama Llama," at site of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, Oregon, August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
Sylvain, also known as Freaky Hoody, a primary school teacher and France's "most tattooed man," poses with his eyes full of black ink at Palaiseau, southern Paris, France, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A local resident dressed as Yamraj, the Hindu god of death, wearing a coronavirus-themed balloon necklace, gestures as he poses during an awareness about social distancing and staying at home organized by Delhi police during a nationwide lockdown in...more
Protesters covering their faces attend a demonstration against a coronavirus lockdown in Berlin, Germany, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Mang
Hossam Nasser, 32, plays with his camel "Anter" in front of his house in the Nubian village of Gharb Soheil, on the west bank of the Nile river in Aswan, Egypt February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Tercio Galdino, 66, and his wife Aliceia, 65, wear their protective 'space suits' as they walk on the sidewalk of Copacabana Beach amid the coronavirus outbreak in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Guests sit inside teardrop-shaped tents hanging from trees created by Dutch artist Dre Wapenaar, offering an unusual accommodation for tourists in the Belgian countryside, near Borgloon, Belgium, July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Ryzhik the cat, which lost all four paws and received 3D-printed titanium prosthetics in 2019, is seen at the veterinarian clinic in Novosibirsk, Russia February 2, 2020. REUTERS/Vladislav Nekrasov
Nurses hold newborn babies wearing protective face shields at the Praram 9 hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A seagull carries a protective face mask at the port of Dover, Britain, August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A person dressed up as Spider-Man sits next to cabs as taxi drivers hold a protest against taxi-hailing apps such as Uber, Cabify and Didi at Angel de la Independencia monument, in Mexico City, Mexico, October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A Kashmir goat is seen as a herd invaded a Welsh seaside resort after the coronavirus lockdown left the streets deserted in Llandudno, Wales, Britain, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Tattooed scrap yard worker Hiroyuki Nemoto, 48, poses for a photo with his one-year-old daughter Tsumugi at their home in Hitachinaka, Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A dog peeks out from a sundries store in Tondo, Manila, Philippines, October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
People attend the first "coronavirus-proof" dance event in Nijmegen, Netherlands June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Alex Montagano demonstrates his "Hugging Station" with neighbor Sharon Pearce-Anderson, that he built to embrace family members with coronavirus precautions in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A giant inflatable monster, one of a collection of monsters that appeared to mark Halloween, is seen in front of an office block in Manchester, Britain, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Norma Rashia, 22, undergoes facial massage with giant African land snails, which some claim boost collagen in the skin, in Amman, Jordan September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Reuben Goodman poses for a picture during his 5th birthday party in an empty street amid the coronavirus outbreak in South Orange, New Jersey April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
80-year old military veteran Michael Stanley, known as Major Mick, rows his homemade boat named the "Tintanic" along a canal as part of his fundraising challenge to raise funds for St Wilfrid's Hospice, in Chichester, Britain, October 19, 2020....more
Baran plays with her reborn baby doll at home, as many Iranian couples choose not to have children amid declining fertility rates, according to official figures, in Tehran, Iran October 7, 2020. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via...more
A French bulldog named Nord Boss stands with his skateboard at a skatepark in the Sokolniki Park in Moscow, Russia October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Eliza, 3, scoots over a piece of temporary floor art depicting a swimming pool in London, Britain August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Team GB rhythmic gymnast Lynne Karina Hutchison trains on the seafront in Hove, Britain, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Joey Chestnut competes in the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest before going on to consume a world-record 75 hot dogs in Brooklyn, New York City, July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man, with his face daubed in colors, wears eye frames made of bamboo straw during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
People hold glasses of wine as they practice wine yoga in Riga, Latvia August 8, 2020. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Telexistence's shelf-stacking avatar robot, designed to resemble a kangaroo and developed to work in a convenience store, is demonstrated ahead of its unveiling in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A sponge with toothpicks is seen inside an elevator to prevent people from touching the lift buttons with their bare hands at a residential society, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Mumbai, India, August 2, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A Peruvian tourist poses for a photo next to taxidermy bulls at "El panuelico de Hemingway" souvenir shop at Estafeta street, as the San Fermin festival was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Pamplona, Spain July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Men splash themselves with cold water during the annual cold water endurance ceremony, to purify their souls and wish for good fortune in the new year, at the Kanda Myojin shrine in Tokyo, Japan, January 18, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
An elevated tram that ran past the end of its track sits on a sculpture of a whale tail entitled "Saved by a Whale's Tale" created by artist and architect Maarten Struijs, at De Akkers subway station in Spijkenisse, near Roterdam, Netherlands...more
Minions toys are seen on cinema chairs to maintain social distancing between spectators at a MK2 cinema in Paris as the city's theaters reopen doors to the public following a coronavirus outbreak in France, June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Pianist Cecile Wouters and singer Evelyne Zou perform on a lake during a rehearsal of their show "Melting Flotte" at the Chateau de Ricquebourg in Ricquebourg, France, July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Friends Vinicius Sanctus and Alessandro Russo ride electric monowheels called 'nuvem' (cloud) that were invented by them and inspired by the magic flying brooms of the Harry Potter series, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda...more
Nguyen Van Chien, 92, sits for a portrait to show his 16.4 foot (5-meter) long hair which, according to him, has not been cut for nearly 80 years, at his home in Tien Giang province, Vietnam, August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Yen Duong
Austria's Daniel Bacher in action during the men's freeski slopestyle at the Winter Youth Olympics at Leysin Park in Leysin, Switzerland, January 20, 2020. Simon Bruty for OIS/IOC/Handout via REUTERS
Children play in a mud pool during the Online Boryeong Mud Festival at their home during a live streaming event, in Gwangju, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, July 18, 2020. REUTERS/Heo Ran
Belarusian shepherd Alexey Usikov, 33, drives a horse-drawn carriage equipped with a battery, headlights and small potbelly stove, which he crafted out of an old Audi-80, in the village of Knyazhytsy, Belarus May 28, 2020. Usikov jokingly calls it...more
Swiss artists Frank and Patrik Riklin pose in the bedroom of their Zero-Real-Estate land art installation on an alp in front of the Churfirsten mountain range and Lake Walen near Walenstadt, Switzerland, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children smoke while dressed-up in costumes during celebrations marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A guinea pig wears a protective mask with a toy shopping cart during a demonstration in the office of a public organization, which launched the production of face masks for seniors and low-income citizens, in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 26, 2020. The...more
A woman poses under a Plex'Eat prototype plexiglass bubble by designer Christophe Gernigon, which surrounds diners to protect them from the coronavirus, during a presentation in Cormeilles-en-Parisis, near Paris, France, May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit...more
Men dressed in loincloths prepare to snatch a wooden stick called "shingi" tossed by the priest during a naked festival at Saidaiji Temple in Okayama, Okayama Prefecture Japan February 15, 2020. The person who grabs the wooden stick is considered the...more
A woman walks her pig named Dior in Testaccio district, in Rome, Italy, March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
A girl observes a partial solar eclipse on the Mahanakhon Skywalk Glass Tray at the King Power Mahanakhon building in Bangkok, Thailand, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
An all-female group of canine rescuers from the Italian School of Rescue Dogs (La Scuola Italiana Cani Salvataggio) train with their dogs before patrolling the beach to ensure swimmers can enjoy the sea safely, in Riva dei Tarquini, near Rome, Italy,...more
Bar owner Tracie England sings inside a makeshift karaoke 'shower stall' set up in order to protect patrons from the coronavirus at Tracie's Place Restaurant and Karaoke in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
